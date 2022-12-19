Video: 11 & 14-Year-Old Hit Huge Jumps at Revolution Bike Park

"Les 9 Roues
" Raoul and Emric Schneeberger are two young MTB riders who travel & are homeschooled on the road full-time - and for winter this year they decided to travel with their family to the UK to hit up the best bike parks. Revolution Bike Park
in Wales was on top of the list. Especially with the news of its closing in early 2023. An incredible place, with perfectly crafted jumps and a friendly, rider owned vibe.
Reverse Team mate Flowgroh
made the pilgrimage from France to Rev's after hearing about its closing. Only good vibes when he turns up!
Flying machine. Raoul's size M Transition TR11 with full Reverse Components build.
The 50:01 line was a firm favourite.
The UK in winter made for a cold time in the camper, but well worth it for the Les9Roues (Nine Wheels) family. Thanks to Revolution for having us, and all the best with the future!
To learn more about The Nine Wheel's family's incredible story, watch their recently released documentary here
.
