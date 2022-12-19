Video: 11 & 14-Year-Old Hit Huge Jumps at Revolution Bike Park

Dec 19, 2022
by ReverseComponents  

"Les 9 Roues" Raoul and Emric Schneeberger are two young MTB riders who travel & are homeschooled on the road full-time - and for winter this year they decided to travel with their family to the UK to hit up the best bike parks. Revolution Bike Park in Wales was on top of the list. Especially with the news of its closing in early 2023. An incredible place, with perfectly crafted jumps and a friendly, rider owned vibe.

Flowgroh Raoul Emric.
Reverse Team mate Flowgroh made the pilgrimage from France to Rev's after hearing about its closing. Only good vibes when he turns up!

Flying machine. Raoul's size M Transition TR11 with full Reverse Components build.



The 50:01 line was a firm favourite.


The UK in winter made for a cold time in the camper, but well worth it for the Les9Roues (Nine Wheels) family. Thanks to Revolution for having us, and all the best with the future!

To learn more about The Nine Wheel's family's incredible story, watch their recently released documentary here.



Posted In:
Videos Emric Schneeberger Raoul Schneeberger


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Man... its unlikely that I would have ever had the chance to ride at Revolution, but it still breaks my heart for all the owners/people who love and ride there all the time to be losing such a sick place. Those jumps look absolutely incredible, the whole bike park seems like a dream place to ride. Hope they can redirect that passion into something else just as cool!
  • 5 0
 Kids, just incredible what they can do. Effortless
  • 2 0
 I previously watched the documentary about this family, so inspiring & the kids can ride at an insane level !
  • 2 0
 Amazing
  • 1 0
 Was planning for a ride this afternoon. The this. Where are my slippers?





