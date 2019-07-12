11 Bike Checks From the 2019 Megavalanche

This week we're at the Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez 2019 and we've caught up with some of fastest riders that are raring to take on the infamous glacier.
Hope crankset and chain guide. This bike is outfitted with Hope parts from head to toe.
All the purple bits.
British stopping power.
DVO taking charge of customized suspension duties.
Adjustable headset angle.
Front and rear tires choice for Kilian this weekend. Besides snow at the top, the Mega course delivers rocks on rocks.
Kilian carries this little friend since his last bike adventure in Peru earlier this year.
Mavic limited edition Sam Hill Day of the Dead rims and Slicy custom stem cap for Kiki Bron.
Fully SRAM powered for shifting and braking.
Suntour is the suspension sponsor for Remy's team. Shimano does the same for brakes and shifting.
The riders have their name on the hubs of their Duke wheels.
Remy chooses to ride the Hixon.
Ergon grips and saddle.
Look pedals. FSA cranks, chainring and chain guide.
FSA is a key sponsor of the team. Kevin uses the Gradient models for stem and bars.
French shock manufacturer Fast supplies the rear damper.
FSA Afterburner wheels and Hutchinson tires.
Sam Hill's signature series kit take care of the contact points..
Enough said.
Nukeproof on seat clamp, handlebar and stem.
FSA for handlebar, stem, headset. You don't see spinnable bars on many enduro bikes...
"Take it easy"... maybe not in Alpe D'Huez
Kiwi details.
FSA SLK crankset and FSA chainguide. Shimano DX pedals for rough missions.
Team title sponsor, Miranda bike parts, supplies Borges with their Xmod carbon cranks and Flow chainrings.
Anodized bits for the Formula fork and the EXT shock.
Damil wheels and a Renthal stem and bar combo.
HT pedals and BikeYoke seatpost lever.
The six times Portuguese champion picks Shimano XTR for both shifting annd brakes.
RaceFace for the bar, stem, and saddle.
FBM is a local in the Jura region in France, where he can guide you on awesome rides.
DT Swiss hubs laced to Santa Cruz Reserve rims dressed up with Michelin Enduro tires.
Ergon saddle and grips.
RockShox shock and controls.
Ines has lowered the saddle 2cm for the Mega so she can ride safer on the snow.
Morgane has recently mounted the PNW Components seatpost and so far she's loving the lever feel.
Choice of tires.
Deity controls and plenty of stopping power with Magura MT7.
Asterion wheels, who support many French riders.
Rotor crankset and Crank Brothers seatpost.
Fox DHX2 and the new Rallon link delivering 1cm extra travel.
SRAM Code brakes paired with Galfer rotors.
Granted that Caminade looks the business. #Ti #fullsquish #Enduro, all the hashtags WOWZA
Petition to make that an offered colour @DVOSuspension !
