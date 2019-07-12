11 Bike Checks From the 2019 Megavalanche

11 Bike Checks from the Mega

Words and photos: Kike Abelleira Caminade Chill Easy titanium. More about this bike soon...

Rae Morrison's

Liv Hail Advanced Rae's Hail build is one of the most customized you will find for a top10 EWS rider.

Hope crankset and chain guide. This bike is outfitted with Hope parts from head to toe.

All the purple bits.

British stopping power.

DVO taking charge of customized suspension duties.

Adjustable headset angle.

Kilian Bron's

Intense Carbine Kilian raced a couple of weeks ago in the Mountain of Hell on this very same bike.

Front and rear tires choice for Kilian this weekend. Besides snow at the top, the Mega course delivers rocks on rocks.

Kilian carries this little friend since his last bike adventure in Peru earlier this year.

Mavic limited edition Sam Hill Day of the Dead rims and Slicy custom stem cap for Kiki Bron.

Fully SRAM powered for shifting and braking.

Remy Absalon's

Scott Ramsom The weapon of choice for a serisl Mega winner.

Suntour is the suspension sponsor for Remy's team. Shimano does the same for brakes and shifting.

The riders have their name on the hubs of their Duke wheels.

Remy chooses to ride the Hixon.

Ergon grips and saddle.

Kevin Miquel's

Sunn Kern Kevin is one of the top French riders at the EWS this season.

Look pedals. FSA cranks, chainring and chain guide.

FSA is a key sponsor of the team. Kevin uses the Gradient models for stem and bars.

French shock manufacturer Fast supplies the rear damper.

FSA Afterburner wheels and Hutchinson tires.

Jackson Davis'

Nukeproof Mega Jackson is back at the Mega after his debut last year.

Sam Hill's signature series kit take care of the contact points..

Enough said.

Nukeproof on seat clamp, handlebar and stem.

Conor Macfarlane's

Commençal Meta The Kiwi freerider is giving the Mega a go for the first time. It's a shame we probably won't see any of his tricks on the snow.

FSA for handlebar, stem, headset. You don't see spinnable bars on many enduro bikes...

"Take it easy"... maybe not in Alpe D'Huez

Kiwi details.

FSA SLK crankset and FSA chainguide. Shimano DX pedals for rough missions.

Jose Borges'

BH Lynx Jose Borges was second at the Mega last year.

Team title sponsor, Miranda bike parts, supplies Borges with their Xmod carbon cranks and Flow chainrings.

Anodized bits for the Formula fork and the EXT shock.

Damil wheels and a Renthal stem and bar combo.

HT pedals and BikeYoke seatpost lever.

The six times Portuguese champion picks Shimano XTR for both shifting annd brakes.

Francois Bailly-Maitre's

Santa Cruz Megatower FBM's bike is mostly equipped with personal sponsors.

RaceFace for the bar, stem, and saddle.

FBM is a local in the Jura region in France, where he can guide you on awesome rides.

DT Swiss hubs laced to Santa Cruz Reserve rims dressed up with Michelin Enduro tires.

Ines Thoma's

Canyon Strive Ines is racing her first Mega this week. She's on her fresh Canyon that was unveiled at the recent EWS and World Cup rounds.

Ergon saddle and grips.

RockShox shock and controls.

Ines has lowered the saddle 2cm for the Mega so she can ride safer on the snow.

Morgane Such's

Marin Mount Vision Morgane counts the Mega as one of her favorite races.

Morgane has recently mounted the PNW Components seatpost and so far she's loving the lever feel.

Choice of tires.

Deity controls and plenty of stopping power with Magura MT7.

Asterion wheels, who support many French riders.

Thomas Lapeyrie's

Orbea Rallon Although he has been riding during the practice sessions, Thomas might not race this weekend. He's still struggling with a cut on his knee from last week at the EWS Les Orres and his doctor has advised him to rest.

Rotor crankset and Crank Brothers seatpost.

Fox DHX2 and the new Rallon link delivering 1cm extra travel.

SRAM Code brakes paired with Galfer rotors.

This week we're at the Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez 2019 and we've caught up with some of fastest riders that are raring to take on the infamous glacier.