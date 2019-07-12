11 Bike Checks From the 2019 Megavalanche

Jul 12, 2019
by Kike Abelleira  

MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy
11 Bike Checks from the Mega

Words and photos: Kike Abelleira
Caminade Chill Easy titanium. More about this bike soon...


This week we're at the Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez 2019 and we've caught up with some of fastest riders that are raring to take on the infamous glacier.


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Rae Morrison's
Liv Hail Advanced
Rae's Hail build is one of the most customized you will find for a top10 EWS rider.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Hope crankset and chain guide. This bike is outfitted with Hope parts from head to toe.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

All the purple bits.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

British stopping power.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

DVO taking charge of customized suspension duties.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Adjustable headset angle.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Kilian Bron's
Intense Carbine
Kilian raced a couple of weeks ago in the Mountain of Hell on this very same bike.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Front and rear tires choice for Kilian this weekend. Besides snow at the top, the Mega course delivers rocks on rocks.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Kilian carries this little friend since his last bike adventure in Peru earlier this year.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Mavic limited edition Sam Hill Day of the Dead rims and Slicy custom stem cap for Kiki Bron.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Fully SRAM powered for shifting and braking.


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Remy Absalon's
Scott Ramsom
The weapon of choice for a serisl Mega winner.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Suntour is the suspension sponsor for Remy's team. Shimano does the same for brakes and shifting.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

The riders have their name on the hubs of their Duke wheels.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Remy chooses to ride the Hixon.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Ergon grips and saddle.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Kevin Miquel's
Sunn Kern
Kevin is one of the top French riders at the EWS this season.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Look pedals. FSA cranks, chainring and chain guide.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

FSA is a key sponsor of the team. Kevin uses the Gradient models for stem and bars.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

French shock manufacturer Fast supplies the rear damper.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

FSA Afterburner wheels and Hutchinson tires.


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Jackson Davis'
Nukeproof Mega
Jackson is back at the Mega after his debut last year.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Sam Hill's signature series kit take care of the contact points..



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Enough said.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Nukeproof on seat clamp, handlebar and stem.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Conor Macfarlane's
Commençal Meta
The Kiwi freerider is giving the Mega a go for the first time. It's a shame we probably won't see any of his tricks on the snow.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

FSA for handlebar, stem, headset. You don't see spinnable bars on many enduro bikes...



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019

"Take it easy"... maybe not in Alpe D'Huez



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Kiwi details.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

FSA SLK crankset and FSA chainguide. Shimano DX pedals for rough missions.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Jose Borges'
BH Lynx
Jose Borges was second at the Mega last year.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Team title sponsor, Miranda bike parts, supplies Borges with their Xmod carbon cranks and Flow chainrings.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Anodized bits for the Formula fork and the EXT shock.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Damil wheels and a Renthal stem and bar combo.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

HT pedals and BikeYoke seatpost lever.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

The six times Portuguese champion picks Shimano XTR for both shifting annd brakes.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Francois Bailly-Maitre's
Santa Cruz Megatower
FBM's bike is mostly equipped with personal sponsors.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019




Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

RaceFace for the bar, stem, and saddle.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

FBM is a local in the Jura region in France, where he can guide you on awesome rides.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

DT Swiss hubs laced to Santa Cruz Reserve rims dressed up with Michelin Enduro tires.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019
Ines Thoma's
Canyon Strive
Ines is racing her first Mega this week. She's on her fresh Canyon that was unveiled at the recent EWS and World Cup rounds.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019

Ergon saddle and grips.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019

RockShox shock and controls.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019

Ines has lowered the saddle 2cm for the Mega so she can ride safer on the snow.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019




MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019
Morgane Such's
Marin Mount Vision
Morgane counts the Mega as one of her favorite races.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019

Morgane has recently mounted the PNW Components seatpost and so far she's loving the lever feel.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019

Choice of tires.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019

Deity controls and plenty of stopping power with Magura MT7.



MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019


MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019

Asterion wheels, who support many French riders.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019
Thomas Lapeyrie's
Orbea Rallon
Although he has been riding during the practice sessions, Thomas might not race this weekend. He's still struggling with a cut on his knee from last week at the EWS Les Orres and his doctor has advised him to rest.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Rotor crankset and Crank Brothers seatpost.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

Fox DHX2 and the new Rallon link delivering 1cm extra travel.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019

SRAM Code brakes paired with Galfer rotors.



Mega Alpe d Huez 2019


Mega Alpe d Huez 2019



25 Comments

  • + 19
 Tease us with that Caminade, then nothing in the article!!!! I've got blue balls here!
  • + 7
 Thirst trap.
  • + 2
 I have a feeling that the author means in a separate and in-depth article when he says " More about this bike soon".

Granted that Caminade looks the business. #Ti #fullsquish #Enduro, all the hashtags WOWZA
  • + 1
 @rnayel: IT DOESN'T SAY THAT ON THE THUMBNAIL!!!
  • + 7
 Not having the bike in the cover photo in the actual check is such a tease...
  • + 1
 product placement
  • + 1
 That’s twice in two days now. Not cool.
  • + 8
 I'd rather ride a 3-wheeler than that Marin.
  • + 1
 I wonder how SR Suntour (their sponsor) feels about having a Fox X2 on that bike as well
  • + 1
 i'd rather walk...
  • + 2
 Either Pinkbike have stumbled upon the no prop up stick bike photo secret or they have an inter propping them up and running out of shot..
  • + 1
 Someone tell Kevin Miquel that he will probably want a valve core in that rear wheel before the race starts...
  • + 1
 I neeeeeed that purple DVO fork

Petition to make that an offered colour @DVOSuspension !
  • + 1
 I'm guessing Caminade is getting a whole lot of traffic from google redirects right now.
  • + 2
 Thomas Lapeyrie's Orbea fits well to these colored tags on Pinkbike
  • + 2
 Man, look at the paint wear on the Ransom's chainstay!
  • + 1
 You mean the 'Ramsom' (per caption)?
  • + 2
 That EXT shock makes me drool every time I see one
  • + 1
 Would be interesting if they ride a "softer" setup compared to let's say single park laps to prevent hand fatigue.
  • + 1
 I normally dont judge bikes by the looks but holy sh*t is that marin ugly
  • + 1
 Where is Tom Moore's custom Nukeproof?
  • + 2
 Love bike checks!!!!
  • + 1
 The stance of the Liv Hail looks a bit weird.
  • + 1
 Before/After abuse gallery would make more sense
  • + 1
 Proper top shelf plain package material. Drool

Post a Comment



