11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Oct 7, 2020
by Ross Bell  
We've missed our fix of World Cup downhill tech but finally we can start drooling over blinged out bikes once again. World Champs is the best race for that, with most teams bringing out custom paint schemes for each of their riders. It seems a few teams haven't managed to this year with so much uncertainty surrounding the events, but we've done our best to round up what we can with limited access to riders and their bikes - only team members allowed in the pits this season. Hang tight for more over the next few days!


Reece Wilson's Trek Session






Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender Mullet


Tahn e Seagrave s Canyon Sender mullet.




Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15


Max Hartenstern s Cube Two15.




Remi Thirion's Commencal Supreme


Remi Thirion

Remi Thirion
Remi Thirion

Remi Thirion
Remi Thirion


David Trummer's YT Tues


David Trummer

David Trummer
David Trummer

David Trummer
David Trummer


Neko Mulally's Intense Mullet Prototype






Charlie Harrison's Trek Session






Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme


Myriam Nicole

Myriam Nicole
Myriam Nicole

Myriam Nicole
Myriam Nicole


Aaron Gwin's Intense Mullet Prototype






Dakotah Norton's prototype high pivot Devinci


Dakotah Norton s prototype high pivot Devinci.




Seth Sherlock's Intense M29


Seth Sherlock s Canuck themed Intense M29.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Leogang Dh World Champs 2020


58 Comments

  • 38 0
 wilson high pivot !! What !!!
  • 1 0
 Beat me to it. I've owned (still have one) Wlisons. Love the bike. However, this thing gets my attention
  • 27 0
 Call the new devinci the Smith?
  • 24 0
 Call it "The Chainsaw"
  • 1 0
 That's the only one of these bikes that I bothered to pause and look closer. Couldn't tell if it was still split pivot, but looks cool
  • 2 0
 @Duderz7: It's hard to tell, but because the chainstay bolts directly to the rocker it leads me to believe that it is still Split Pivot at the rear axel. Other wise the rear suspension would bind if it was a solid rear triangle.
  • 2 0
 @chasewarner2: Yeah - Seatstay appears to be on the outside of the chainstay, connected at the axle. the black on black makes it difficult to see.
  • 10 0
 That devinci looks rad
  • 1 4
 The canyon is even more rad!!!
  • 16 7
 That Cap America Trek Session is corny as hell!!
  • 6 30
flag Bro-LanDog (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Can someone translate this please? I don't speak grubby commie
  • 5 1
 I love my country but I have to agree, that bike looks terrible. Looks like a barber pole.
  • 3 1
 @Bro-LanDog: when did commie become such an indiscriminate term?
  • 2 4
 @me2menow: right about when the tyrants decided that human beings were property of the state
  • 3 2
 @Bro-LanDog: sounds like the US right about now. The state and corporations are basically intermarried.
  • 2 3
 @me2menow: except in the US you can express dissent, move, start your own business, attend any education you'd like, all without being imprisoned or murdered! But because corporations hold political interests means its totes the same, right?
  • 7 1
 Happy to see the TREK team actually repping their countries and My favorite part of the year is worlds bikes!
  • 7 0
 Gold trp's look nice
  • 1 2
 I thought they were codes
  • 3 0
 Oh my, as a TRP fan, I need those gold TRPs...
  • 1 1
 They took a queue from Hayes and their Dominions.
  • 5 0
 I don't ride DH, but I NEED that chrome Commencal Supreme! So rad.
  • 1 0
 Its polished aluminum, but yes absolutely.
  • 1 0
 Is it really a "Factory" team bike if it's a prototype which looks nothing like the sold bike and more like a smattering of waffle cone aluminum, pivot extenders, and Buffalo Check?

Cynicism aside, I hope the bikes perform and they have a great race!
  • 3 0
 Dear Rest-Of-World. You are better at graphic design than we are. Signed: The United States.
  • 3 0
 Hell yeah Seth! That M29 looks so sick built up!!!
  • 2 0
 Gwin's Proto Drool Glad to see they made the seatpost bracing better looking.
  • 1 0
 Looks so rad
  • 3 0
 Those intense bikes always look hot as fk
  • 3 0
 Ya had me until Neko and Gwins bike.
  • 2 0
 What's the rear tyre on that Cube? Schwalbe "First Ride"?
  • 3 0
 A prototype tire. That's what they call them
  • 1 0
 Does it even have room to spin? It appears as if it is way too close to the chainstay.
  • 2 0
 Not joking but that Cube DH really looks like a Session.
  • 1 0
 Looks like no rear tire clearance too
  • 2 1
 Those Trek's fell from the tallest ugly tree I have ever seen x 54 trillion
  • 2 0
 Must be a prototype derailleur or cassette on Gwin's bike?
  • 1 0
 Those lightning bolts on the Canyon!
Wondering if the mullet Intense can run a dropper?
  • 1 0
 It would be awesome to see a how it's made video of an Intense aluminum frame...they are always so interesting to look at.
  • 12 11
 Trump approves of Charlie's bike. 'Merica!
  • 9 1
 I approve of Charlie's bike. That thing is bad ass!
  • 7 3
 This just in, American presidents may be a fan of american flag themes. Thanks Steviestokes for this valuable insight in these trying times
  • 8 0
 Indeed
  • 2 0
 It’s the subtlety that makes it work so well
  • 3 1
 Hates Remi’s though
  • 1 0
 Bigly
  • 1 0
 What's on top of Max magura's caliper?
  • 1 0
 Almost looks like both a head shield AND mudguard for pads due to how muddy the conditions are. I could be totally wrong on the guard side of things LOL
  • 1 0
 Mud guard
  • 1 0
 looks like some sort of carbon shield ,perhaps to keep the dirt out ???
  • 1 0
 That Trek looks like a Session.
  • 1 0
 TRP showing off they can colour match anodising batches better than Fox.
  • 1 1
 Charlie Harrison's Trek Session is definitely the best looking out of all these DH bikes.
  • 5 7
 Sturgeon approves of Wilson’s .
Hart , Peaty etc all rocked the Union flag, Scots always have to be separatist.
Pretty sure it’s Team GBR in Worlds isn’t it?
  • 3 1
 Who cares
  • 1 1
 Commencal just lost value.
Below threshold threads are hidden

