11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020

We've missed our fix of World Cup downhill tech but finally we can start drooling over blinged out bikes once again. World Champs is the best race for that, with most teams bringing out custom paint schemes for each of their riders. It seems a few teams haven't managed to this year with so much uncertainty surrounding the events, but we've done our best to round up what we can with limited access to riders and their bikes - only team members allowed in the pits this season. Hang tight for more over the next few days!
Reece Wilson's Trek Session
Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender Mullet
Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15
Remi Thirion's Commencal Supreme
David Trummer's YT Tues
Neko Mulally's Intense Mullet Prototype
Charlie Harrison's Trek Session
Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme
Aaron Gwin's Intense Mullet Prototype
Dakotah Norton's prototype high pivot Devinci
Seth Sherlock's Intense M29
58 Comments
Cynicism aside, I hope the bikes perform and they have a great race!
Wondering if the mullet Intense can run a dropper?
Hart , Peaty etc all rocked the Union flag, Scots always have to be separatist.
Pretty sure it’s Team GBR in Worlds isn’t it?
