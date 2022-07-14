11 Custom Bikes from Eurobike 2022

Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender

Nino Schurter's 2016 Scott Spark

Angel Suarez's 2021 Commencal Supreme Race Bike

Dangerholm's Scott Spark

Isabeau Courdurier's Lapierre Spicy

Linda Indergand's Liv Intrigue

Sam Reynold's Darkfest-Ready NS Fuzz

Syncros' Scott Spark

Mathias Flückiger's Olympic Thomus Lightrider

Szymon Godziek's Rampage NS Fuzz

Dangerholm's Scott Gambler

As with every trade show, there are always some great-looking custom bikes that are either custom-made for tradeshows or have been sent straight from World Cup or EWS races. Here are some of the best we spotted in the halls of Eurobike.