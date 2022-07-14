11 Custom Bikes from Eurobike 2022

Jul 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
As with every trade show, there are always some great-looking custom bikes that are either custom-made for tradeshows or have been sent straight from World Cup or EWS races. Here are some of the best we spotted in the halls of Eurobike.


Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender





Nino Schurter's 2016 Scott Spark





Angel Suarez's 2021 Commencal Supreme Race Bike





Dangerholm's Scott Spark





Isabeau Courdurier's Lapierre Spicy





Linda Indergand's Liv Intrigue





Sam Reynold's Darkfest-Ready NS Fuzz





Syncros' Scott Spark





Mathias Flückiger's Olympic Thomus Lightrider





Szymon Godziek's Rampage NS Fuzz





Dangerholm's Scott Gambler





Which is your favorite?





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Eurobike 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
126780 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
84813 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
73339 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
71879 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
63755 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
53834 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
50738 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
41255 views

18 Comments

  • 14 3
 Goodness the Dangerholm bikes look amazing
  • 1 2
 Ti spindle pedals, loads of unanodized aluminum, difficult to service hose routing. They're like show cars with 800hp built motors and flashy paint but no windshield wipers.
  • 14 11
 I'll be a pedant here and say a custom bicycle means it's bespoke, meaning the geometry is specific to the rider. Just as a hemmed off the rack suit isn't bespoke, a repainted stock bicycle frame isn't custom. An Atherton bike can be custom, road bikes by companies like Waterford are custom. Even Dangerholm's useless blingmobiles aren't custom-they're just fancy builds and paint on stock bikes.
  • 2 0
 Yes, admirable levels of pedantry! I think most of us can enjoy the custom builds and graphics without fretting too much over the fact that not everything about these bikes is actually “custom.”
  • 3 1
 I'd say you're describing a custom frame. You could pay a fashion consultant to assemble a custom wardrobe, and still end up with a closet full of off-the-rack suits.
  • 1 0
 @CalamityJake: and they'd all be pret a porter. Calling it a "custom wardrobe" would also not quite be accurate. But if you're incapable of buying clothes you like, I guess you can hire someone to buy off the rack stuff for you.
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: I enjoy looking at show builds as well, but that's what these are-the equivalent of tuner cars at SEMA.
  • 1 0
 "useless blingmobiles" LOL. I sort of agree but wouldn't mind owning one as a 3rd or 4th bike.
  • 10 3
 Dangerholm steals the show even without his quads.
  • 3 1
 The Copper/Turquoise paint on the fuzz... wow
  • 2 0
 I'm hoping that's authentic 2016 dirt on Nino's bike.
  • 1 0
 Whoever set these up clearly doesnt know the golden rule that cranks must always be horizontal for pictures
  • 1 0
 that orange-pink combo hurts
  • 2 0
 I love it.
  • 1 0
 what are those pedals on Sam Reynold's Darkfest NS Fuzz
  • 1 0
 Spank Oozy.
  • 1 0
 Spank OOZY in Bronze
  • 1 0
 No Dangerholm bike is complete without a pair of the shortest shorts





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012224
Mobile Version of Website