Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
11 Custom Helmets from Red Bull Rampage 2023
Oct 12, 2023
by
Alexa Christensen
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
8 Comments
CUSTOM HELMETS OF RAMPAGE 2023
Photos: Alexa Christensen and Izzy Lidsky
Rampage has always been a place where helmets and brain protection take up a lot of mindshare. So, it's nice to see brands put a little extra effort into the helmets the riders are wearing.
Carson Storch
Reed Boggs
Kurt Sorge
Bienvenido Aguado
Cam Zink
Brendan Fairclough
Emil Johansson
Talus Turk
Kyle Strait
Tom van Steenbergen
DJ Brandt
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Helmets
Red Bull Rampage 2023
Author Info:
Alexachristensen
Member since Oct 30, 2019
5 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
163336 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
110243 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
88817 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
80214 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
59410 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
49037 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023
38091 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
35288 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
onawalk
(40 mins ago)
Is Jaxson just quietly keeping to himself, or has he pissed someone off?
Not a single pic of his bike (which is usually pretty sweet) or his kit, or his helmet, or any of his sends or rides.
Seems strange that theres no coverage of him at all, he is a RedBull athlete afterall
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(29 mins ago)
That does bring to question, He use to get a fair share of photos opts and talk about. Maybe they are confused and dumbfounded and scurry away from his Riddles.
[Reply]
7
0
Bkmdanno22
(1 hours ago)
My favorite helmet is Gee’s.
[Reply]
2
1
cowboyray
(54 mins ago)
Cause he tested it?
[Reply]
3
0
olafthemoose
(26 mins ago)
@cowboyray
: because it worked
[Reply]
5
0
SCCC120
(1 hours ago)
Totally digging Strait’s bike / helmet this year, love it
[Reply]
4
0
danielfloyd
(43 mins ago)
Turks stuff is very good looking. Both the bike and the helmet.
[Reply]
1
1
Stinkbomdotcom
(29 mins ago)
Jaxons helmit is the third one from the top
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.048558
Mobile Version of Website
Not a single pic of his bike (which is usually pretty sweet) or his kit, or his helmet, or any of his sends or rides.
Seems strange that theres no coverage of him at all, he is a RedBull athlete afterall