11 Custom Helmets from Red Bull Rampage 2023

Carson Storch

Reed Boggs

Kurt Sorge

Bienvenido Aguado

Cam Zink

Brendan Fairclough

Emil Johansson

Talus Turk

Kyle Strait

Tom van Steenbergen

DJ Brandt

Rampage has always been a place where helmets and brain protection take up a lot of mindshare. So, it's nice to see brands put a little extra effort into the helmets the riders are wearing.