11 Custom Helmets from Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 12, 2023
by Alexa Christensen  

CUSTOM HELMETS OF RAMPAGE 2023
Photos: Alexa Christensen and Izzy Lidsky


Rampage has always been a place where helmets and brain protection take up a lot of mindshare. So, it's nice to see brands put a little extra effort into the helmets the riders are wearing.




Carson Storch
Carson Storch s Rampage 2023 Helmet

Reed Boggs
Kurt Sorge
Kurt Sorge s 2023 Rampage Helmet

Bienvenido Aguado
Cam Zink
Cam Zink s 2023 Rampage Helmet


Brendan Fairclough
Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson s Rampage 2023 Helmet

Talus Turk
Kyle Strait
Kyle Strait s Rampage 2023 Helmet

Tom van Steenbergen
DJ Brandt
8 Comments
  • 6 0
 Is Jaxson just quietly keeping to himself, or has he pissed someone off?
Not a single pic of his bike (which is usually pretty sweet) or his kit, or his helmet, or any of his sends or rides.
Seems strange that theres no coverage of him at all, he is a RedBull athlete afterall
  • 1 0
 That does bring to question, He use to get a fair share of photos opts and talk about. Maybe they are confused and dumbfounded and scurry away from his Riddles. Joker
  • 7 0
 My favorite helmet is Gee’s.
  • 2 1
 Cause he tested it?
  • 3 0
 @cowboyray: because it worked
  • 5 0
 Totally digging Strait’s bike / helmet this year, love it
  • 4 0
 Turks stuff is very good looking. Both the bike and the helmet.
  • 1 1
 Jaxons helmit is the third one from the top





