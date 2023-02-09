11 Innovative Products That Inspired Other Brands To Follow

Throughout mountain bike history there have been plenty of product ideas that flopped, and plenty of others that have become so commonplace we hardly stop to think about who created them.
Game changers, like ODI lock-on grips and SRAM’s X-Sync single front chainrings, made slipping contact points and dropped chains a thing of the past. When we do take a moment to reminisce over how tough we had it “back in the day,” no one will admit they want to endure the pains of pulling a chain out from the depths of a granny ring when it lodges in between the bottom bracket shell.
The term “copycat” loosely applies, but we see that in all other aspects of life. Whether it's cheering for a sports team on a hot streak or a company working around the parameters of a patent, bandwagoning isn’t such a terrible practice, because it’s made mountain biking a lot more enjoyable. If you scour bike shops and brand websites these days, you’ll find numerous examples of products that mimic or build on the framework of the originals.
Lock-On Grips - ODI Grips, 1998
Before this system was around, regular rubber grips were slid onto the handlebars using a variety of substances and then glued or wired in place to keep them from slipping. Even if those measures worked, most of the brake or shift levers from the 90s were a single clamp, requiring the removal of the grip. That job wasn’t as convenient when you have to slice the grips off to replace a handlebar or control lever.
ODI simplified the installation and removal process by molding the rubber around a plastic sheath with tabs that snap into two metal collars at either end. They’ve evolved the design for some models to use just a single clamp on the inside for additional comfort for those who run their hands at the outer edges of the grips.
The system has been copied by dozens of companies, but ODI will still be the original innovator and continues to make their products in their USA factory
. There’s a reason you’ll see more pro riders choosing to run these grips, even if that means hiding the ODI logo.
Narrow-Wide Chainrings - SRAM X-Sync front chainring, 2013
Ditching front derailleurs has to be one of the most influential moves that SRAM made to transform the modern mountain bike over a decade ago. It’s hard to believe that we used to put up with the temporary, yet frequent, loss of such an integral part of a functioning bike. All it took was a chainring with a tooth profile that matched the alternating chain link widths.
Often copied, and better known as “narrow-wide” chainrings, SRAM's X-Sync pattern on a single front chainring offered security
, but lost the range a front derailleur offered. The chain-capturing ring kicked off a new arms race when they introduced a wide-range, twelve-speed cassette (10-42T), and freehub body standard for that matter.
Other companies worked around the tooth-profile patent and came up with their own takes on the narrow-wide chainring until anyone with a CNC machine was pumping these out.SRAM battled it out with Fox/Race Face for years
and finally waved white flags to dismiss all claims and counterclaims, cover their legal fees separately, and let the dust settle.
Shimano was reluctant to ditch the front derailleur, eventually releasing single-ring groupsets with 11-46 teeth one-upping SRAM. Now, single-ring drivetrains exist up to 520% ranges. You’ll be sure to hear an archaic front derailleur and chain bouncing down the trail, but sightings are rare in the wild these days.
Pliable Fenders - Marsh Guard, 2013
Jason Marsh, Greg Minnaar’s former mechanic, created a product with one of the best price to performance ratios in mountain biking. For less than $20 USD, you can zip-tie a low profile fender to your fork to keep the mud out of your eyes. They’re cheap, elegant, and simple. It doesn’t get much better than that. Oh, and they're virtually indestructible.
The original Marsh Guard started making its way around the World Cup pits in 2013. Moto-style fenders still existed, but weren’t as effective, since they sat so far from the wheel. Back then, the next best thing was the “Aussie fender” - a tube sliced and stretched between the fork arch and crown, that is, until the Marsh Guard appeared. If you couldn’t get your hands on one back then, it’s likely you traced the shape, found a similar material, and cut out your own.
These days, imposters are a dime a dozen, but the Marsh Guard-style is still more prevalent, even more so than purpose-built, brand-specific fenders, due to their versatility.
Tire Inserts - T.H.E. Eliminator, 2006
From pool noodles to expensive proprietary foams and even raised PVC rim strips, solving the dilemma of flat tires is still an ongoing battle. In the world of off-road motorcycles, tire “mousses” (soft foam or rubber liners) appeared back in the mid-80’s to tackle that problem, but it wasn’t until twenty years later that a mountain bike brand tried to solve flat tires with another solution.
The T.H.E. Eliminator was created by established BMX racer and mountain biker Toby Henderson. The alloy rim used an integrated, round plastic strip to reduce the surface area that might pinch the tire, or at the time, a tube. The idea didn’t quite catch on, mostly due to the weight of the system and the difficulty of installing a tire.
Jumping ahead a decade, Schwalbe’s Procore looked promising. The system was a low-volume, inflatable bumper that was installed before the tire - basically, a mini tube in a regular tubeless setup. Cost and complication seemed to be limiting factors, plus some rims didn’t handle the additional forces well.
Finally, an influx of foamy mousse-style inserts came from brands like Flat Tire Defender, CushCore, and RimPact, to name just a few in the sea of pool noodles. Henry Quinney conducted a test with six of his favorites on a test rig back in July, 2021
. Who did it first is tricky to say since they exist in various iterations and originally stem from the moto world.
Integrated Frame Storage - Specialized SWAT box, 2015
Back in 2015, Mike Kazimer tested a 2016 Specialized Stumpjumper
, which was the first mountain bike to feature in-frame storage. Specialized has been working on their SWAT (Storage for Water, Air and Tools) for some time, with products like their Conceal Carry tool that hides allen keys in the steer tube, but this took frame construction to the next level.
In recent years, we’ve seen a whole rash of companies take advantage of the properties of carbon fiber to cut away portions of tubes in favor of storing goods inside the frame. Unfortunately for Specialized, they only hold a patent on how the door to the compartment functions, and are no longer the only company to offer this feature. Competition is healthy, though, because they now offer the same feature in the Stumpjumper EVO alloy frame.
Clutch Derailleurs - Shimano Zee
It wasn’t Shimano’s XTR or Saint that first introduced the clutch to the derailleur cage, but their more affordable Zee family. The 10-speed derailleur started calming down chain oscillations back in 2013. They may detract from the sensitivity of the rear suspension, but holy moly, did they ever make your bike quieter.
SRAM wasn’t too far behind in this game either and also released their take on the derailleur cage clutch in 2013.
A few years later, TRP entered the drivetrain market. Through the rigors of World Cup racing, John Hall, Aaron Gwin’s mechanic, took the idea of fixing the derailleur in place and created the “Hall lock” - a switch that clamped down on the derailleur’s B-bolt where the derailleur mounts to the hanger.
Like front derailleurs, you’d be hard pressed to find a bike that doesn’t have a clutch derailleur - even road bikes have them now.
Sinusoidal Chainstay Protectors - Specialized, 2019
As one of the largest mountain bike brands on the planet, you’d expect Specialized to bring a few “firsts” to the table. Although a padded chainstay protector isn’t the wildest innovation, Specialized sunk time to research exactly where the chain contacts the frame. Wave patterns form as the chain whips up and down, landing frequently in the same place, hence the peaks and troughs introduced to the protector on the 2019 Stumpjumpers.
Soon after, tons of other brands followed suit and added their variation on the protector. What resulted was quieter bikes all around, something that any rider will tip their hat for.
Vertically Oriented Bike Racks - North Shore Racks, 2004
Unless you’re rocking a flat-deck pickup truck, hauling more than two bikes can be a challenge due to ground clearance and handlebar interference. North Shore Racks found a solution for both almost by chance. By draping the bike over a neighbor's fence, the idea to hang the bike from the fork crown was born.
That proved to be highly effective, and since that eureka moment vertically orientated racks have taken off. Some brands go about mounting the front wheel in a basket, while others reverse the bikes’ position and hang them by the handlebars.
Whichever way works for you, we can all be glad that we don’t have to clamp them by the top tube on those old-school racks.
Lightweight/Convertible Full-face Helmets - Troy Lee Designs Edge
Most people would recognize the flashy paint work and logo that promptly lets you know that this could only be the work of Troy Lee, but the helmet is also a product of TLD’s as well. The Edge debuted in 1997, just a year before Giro’s iconic Switchblade. It wasn’t a motorcycle helmet repurposed. This bucket featured a removable chin-bar for any style of mountain biking at the time.
Fashion comes in cycles, and so the detachable chin-bars met their fate, and increased coverage at the rear of half shell helmets began with the Giro Xen. What led to this was possibly the evolution in bike design; as trail bikes become more capable riders wanted more coverage than a typical XC lid.
Downhill specific helmets, inspired by motocross, became impossibly heavy and hot to wear trail riding and their high-impact tests were questionable for the lower speeds of downhill racing.
A shift occurred again with the resurrection of lightweight or detachable chin-bar helmets, along the lines of Bell’s Super, and Giro resurrected the Switchblade. One could argue that the introduction of dropper posts changed where and how trail bikes were being ridden. Today there's no shortage of options, with more lightweight full face helmets and extended coverage half shells on the market than ever.
Short Fork Offsets for 29ers - Chris Porter/Mojo RisingNever afraid to speak his mind, Chris Porter of Mojo Rising
, the reason Geometron bikes exist, is also to thank for the evolution of short offset forks. As head angles became slacker, wheels also got larger around the same time.
Fork offsets got longer for 29ers. Wheelbases grew at either end of the bike and head angles for trail bikes crept into 65-degree territory. Of course, the bikes that Chris was riding were much slacker. He was paying attention to industry folk on the fringe, like Fabien Barel and Cesar Rojo, who were playing with extreme geometry.
“You actually have to go out and ride it in three dimensions. That's the basis for everything that we do. It's all about experience; looking at a drawing and saying, 'This amount of offset and this amount of trail is correct for handling,' is complete bullshit, because when you lean it over, it gets a lot more complicated than that.”
That led companies like Transition to follow suit
, after catching on to what Chris was preaching about. Nowadays, nearly every bike company with a relatively slack 29er bike is specifying a 44mm offset fork, along with a short stem.
Tires Through the Decades - Panaracer Dart/Smoke, Michelin Comp 14, DHF, Assegai
If you ask most top riders, tires are the most crucial component on our bikes. Looking back through the ages, when a brand develops a winning tread pattern, they're often copied - straight up.
First, it was the classic Panaracer Dart and Smoke. The arrow-like front tread and square blocks on the rear were ripped off by other manufacturers and left unbranded.
Next was Michelin’s Comp 16 in the late 90's and early 2000's with its brutally soft compound that was miles ahead of the competition. That tire used an openly spaced 2-1-2 pattern, and Maxxis followed up with the equally popular, but marginally different High Roller. Then came the Minion DHF, which recently celebrated its twenty-year anniversary. You’ll find look-alikes everywhere of the tire that Sam Hill made so popular.
It might be fair to say that Maxxis now dominates the tire market in the second decade of the millennia with their Assegai and Minion DHR II if you’re looking for all-out grip. The popular 2.a-3-2.b tread patterns have been adopted by pretty much every other brand out there: Bontrager, Continental, Michelin, Delium, Teravail, Vee Tire Co., …the list goes on. And for good reason. There's no shortage of good tires these days.
What would you add to this list of often imitated innovations? There are obviously multiple other examples of product trends that started small and then became widely accepted. Let us know in the comments below.
