Tech Week 2023: 11 Manufacturers Offering 3D-Printed Bike Gear

Oct 26, 2022
by Brian Park  


Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about my lord and savior additive manufacturing? Yes, it's me again with some 3D-printed stuff. I swear I'll write about something else sometime, but to be honest, I've got a second batch of 3D-printed products coming later this week. In the meantime, here are some amazing (and occasionally questionable) 3D-printed things you can buy right now.



Lal Bikes DAGR Tool

Lal DAGR
Derailleur Alignment Gauge Repurposing.

Cedric Eveleigh, the inventor of the Lal Bikes Supre Drive, is so sure that his design will render derailleur alignment gauges obsolete that he wanted to give them a new purpose in life. DAGR stands for Derailleur Alignment Gauge Repurposing, and it's a tool for easy and accurate handlebar alignment. The DAGR tool mounts to fork stanchions, and it works with your existing derailleur alignment gauge.

The system works by using fork stanchions as the reference point for aligning handlebars. You clamp it to your stanchions by rotating a knurled wheel which moves two self-centering plastic jaws in and out. Then after attaching a derailleur alignment gauge you can touch off on both sides of the handlebar to check for straightness.

I've used a few other handlebar alignment devices before, as well as an early prototype of this DAGR tool, and I've become a big fan of Cedric's design. It's easy to use, and because it references points far from the steering axis it makes misalignments really obvious. It's also great for dialing in your brake levers, grips, and other controls. Throwing a leg over a bike and eyeballing things seems a bit caveman now—it's way nicer to dial it in the stand.

Lal Bikes DAGR
Install on your fork...
Lal Bikes DAGR
...then add your hanger alignment gauge.

Lal Bikes DAGR
Touch off the same point on either side of your bars to align them.
Lal Bikes DAGR
Works on your controls too.

Details
• Repurposes a standard hanger alignment gauge to align your bars and controls
• Allows for quick, accurate alignment in the work stand
• Self-centering opposing threads (opposite spirals) move 3D-printed jaws in and out. The threads are coarse enough that the jaws move in and out quickly
• Has an integrated loop for hanging on the tool wall
• Works with everything from narrow non-boost XC forks all the way up to Fox 40s
• Made of aluminum (for stiffness), and 3D-printed plastic and rubber (to avoid damage)
• Will be manufactured by Lal Bikes in BC, Canada
• Pricing and availability are yet to be determined
• Sign up for DAGR updates at lalbikes.com/dagr





CMH Printed Designs

CMH Printed Designs Scruler
The Scruler is either the best or worst name in tools.

I recently had a chance to chat with CMH Printed Designs aka Chris Heerschap as a guest on the CyclingTips Podcast, and he's been making and selling 3D-printed things for a while now. He does a lot of general bike tools and stuff for shop organization, as well as some very slick brake bleed/exposure blocks.

CMH Printed Designs Scruler
Bolt length readable to half a millimeter
CMH Printed Designs Scruler
Quickly check diameter.

The Scruler - or screw ruler - allows you to quickly check the diameter, length, and screw pitch, enabling you to sort screws you've got on hand or double-check a size before trying to use a fastener. Ranges from M3 to M10 cover most of the commonly used sizes found on bikes, with aluminum inserts for more precise and durable threads on the most common small sizes.

CMH Printed Designs Bleed Exposure Blocks
Top load bleed blocks are so much nicer.
CMH Printed Designs Bleed Exposure Blocks
The exposure block lets you pump out the piston(s) just far enough to clean and lubricate them.

Shimano supplies bleed blocks with their brakes, but they can be a pain to load up from the bottom. And if you want to expose the pistons for cleaning, they want you to cut down one of their brake blocks with a hacksaw. Instead of that, these brake and exposure blocks insert from the top so they're quick and easy to use. Available in Shimano two-piston and four-piston MTB sizes as well as two-piston road, with sizes for SRAM and others under development.

Details
• 3D-printed with PETG and PLA plastic
• Scruler measures M3, M4, M5, M6, M8, and M10 sizes, as well as the length of the screw and common bike thread pitches M3x0.5, M4x0.7, M5x0.8, M6x1.0, M8x1.25, M8x1.0, M10x1.50, and M10x1
• Scruler includes a pair of magnets in the back which allow it to stick to any ferrous surface
• Bleed/exposure blocks allow for easy top-loading, just like brake pads on their higher-end brakes
• Piston exposure blocks allow for cleaning and lubricating pistons by pumping the piston but stopping it before it pops out.
• Bleed/exposure blocks available for Shimano MTB two-piston and four-piston calipers, as well as Road two-piston calipers
• Price: $20 USD for the Scruler and $8 USD for the brake bleed blocks
• @chrisheerschap
• Available via Etsy worldwide, or Beaut Bike in Australia and New Zealand





76 Projects

76 Projects
For people who insist on colorful bikes.
76 Projects
They've recently made some iterative changes to help avoid damage in crashes.

Unlike a lot of small-batch 3D-printed stuff, 76 Projects uses an industrial multi-jet-fusion system to do its prints in nylon. I've used a similar system to print some things before and the quality and consistency is amazing. It just looks, feels, and acts like traditional injection molded nylon.

And now, for the misguided souls that feel the need to color match everything on their bikes, they've introduced Cerakote colored versions of their Enduro computer mount. Cerakote is incredibly thin so the fit of the mount to computers stays accurate, and in my experience, it's fairly tough.

They've also updated the design so that it deflects in a crash rather than staying rigid, so the mount and computer are less likely to be damaged. 76 Projects tell me that they were able to iteratively test the impact of each design change and landed on this one as a good balance. I love additive manufacturing's ability to do running updates as soon as they're available (rather than requiring new tooling), so this is great to see.

Details
• Self-adhesive computer mount using 3M VHB tape
• Designed to hold your computer on your top tube behind your stem
• Manufactured in-house with a Multi Jet Fusion industrial 3D-printer, then shot peened for surface toughness
• Options for flat-ish and rounded tubes
• Available for Garmin, Wahoo, and Polar computers
• Available in Black, Bronze, Magenta, Titanium Blue, Dark Cherry, and Robin's Egg Blue (flat mount Garmin version only for now)
• Price: £18.50
• More info here





Bearclaw Holsters

Bearclaw Holster
Levy's going to be so mad about the lack of water bottles on this setup.

Bearclaw Holster
Bolt on or strap on.
Bearclaw Holster
Left, right, or center pull models available.

Bearclaw Holster is made in Whitefish, Montana, where they have big, mean bears. Their bear spray holster is designed for mounting standard 8oz bear spray canisters on your bike. 3D-printed with PETG filament, it comes in right, left, and straight-pull versions. These mounts are popular with the bike packing crowd, so there are a ton of mounting options via bottle cage bolts, zip-ties, or straps to wherever is most convenient. As someone with a healthy respect for animals that can eat me, I appreciate that he's put a lot of thought into deployment. I'm not totally sold on bike-mounted bear spray (it usually lives on the side of a hip pack), but I'm tempted to try it out next summer.

Bearclaw Bear Spray Holster Details
• FDM 3D-printed with PETG filament
• Water, Heat, and UV resistant
• Holds 8 oz bear spray canisters
• 3 mounting configurations: Left Pull, Right Pull, and Straight Pull
• Mounts at bottle cage mounting locations, with zip ties, or with the BearGrip Strap System
• Bearclaw bear spray holster price: $45.00 USD
• BearGrip strap system available for alternative mounting
• FDM 3D-printed with TPU filament
• BearGrip strap system price: $35.00
• More info at bearclawholster.com
• Available online at jefe.bike


Bearclaw Holster

Bearclaw Holster
Bearclaw Holster
Five models will be available soon.

Okay yes, that is a bike-mounted, 3D-printed handgun holster. I'm sure I'm going to regret including this when my whole team storms off the job after having to moderate the comments, but regardless of what you think of carrying a gun on your bike, it's too wild not to share. Chuck from Bearclaw has just started selling these yet, and he says he's gotten a lot of interest from the e-bike/hunter market as well as those who do big rides in grizzly country and believe that more safety is better safety.

It's very cool, but personally, I think I'll stick with bear spray. And if I'm honest, when a griz charges I'm most likely just doing a poo in my pants and accepting my fate.

Bearclaw Gun Holster Details
• FDM 3D printed with PETG filament
• Water, Heat, and UV resistant
• Mounts with 3 included zip-ties to left or right side of bike
• 5 be available: Glock G20/G29/G40/G21/G30/G41, Glock G17/G19/G34/G22(not gen 5)/G27 (not gen 5)/G44, Glock G43X/G48, Sig P365/P365XL (w/ red dot), Springfield XD-10/XDME 10 (w/ red dot)
• Price: $73.00
• Reach out at bearclawholster.com
3D printed Bearclaw gun holster

by brianpark
Views: 294    Faves: 1    Comments: 0






Cycle Solvers

Cycle Solvers

Cycle Solvers
Holds a couple of C02 canisters and a multitool/tube.
Cycle Solvers
Flexible filaments are so cool.

The UK's Cycle Solvers is about to launch this clever little frame wrap that holds two C02 canisters and a multitool/tube. It's quite cleverly printed because it has a rigid ASA spine for the C02 clip and strap locks, but it's inserted into a TPU sleeve that also acts as a frame strap. It's done by pausing the print halfway, inserting the rigid part, and then over-printing it. It's still in final testing and iteration, but once it's live you'll be able to find it at cyclesolvers.co.uk.




Dosenbier Can Holders

Dosenbier can holder
Studies show that 90% of 3D-printed accessories revolve around beer and weed.

Dosenbier can holder
25ml, 330ml, 344ml, 440ml and 500ml options available.
Dosenbier can holder
Custom colors and designs available.

The Dosenbier can holder does what it says on the tin: holds cans. On your bike. It's super clever, using the lip of the can to hold it tight. Dosenbier has recently updated the design to require less clearance angle to snap the can into place. There are also options to attach it with zip-ties — even on some frames where a full bottle wouldn't fit. The maker claims the design has survived everything from enduro races to the Megavalanche — which is pretty damn impressive.

Dosenbier

Details
• 25ml, 330ml, 344ml, 440ml and 500ml sizes available
• Custom colors, designs, and hole patterns available
• Attaches via bottle cage mount or zip-ties
• Price: the 0,33l version is 15€ and the 0,5l version is 17€
• An online shop will launch in the next few weeks, but in the meantime, they're available directly via @teamdosenbier





Momentum Cycle Tools

Momentum Cycle Tools

Momentum Cycle Tools
The crank
Momentum Cycle Tools
The bearing kits

Momentum Cycle Tools 3D-prints bearing presses in Quebec City, Canada. They've recently launched an updated version of all their bearing press kits so that they now apply pressure only on the outer race of the bearings. They offer an aluminum crank and a variety of 3D-printed bearing press kits.

Momentum Cycle Tools

Details
• Crank includes anodized aluminum handles and 100mm stainless steel threaded rod
• Bearing kits specifically made for suspension bearing maintenance
• Bearing numbers are engraved on each part, and identified with "EXT" and "INS"
• INS section applies pressure only on the outer race to protect your new bearings
• Developed and made in Canada
• Price: $68 CAD for the crank, bearing press kits from $16 CAD
• More info at momentumcycletools.com





Cyclo3D

Cyclo3D 3D printed TPU storage pouch
What were you making when you were in Grade 9? Probably just fart jokes.

Cyclo3D 3D printed TPU storage pouch
TPU is so cool to work with.
Cyclo3D 3D printed TPU storage pouch
Fits all kinds of stuff.

Jack Lauzon is a Grade 9 student on Vancouver Island and has been 3D-printing stuff for a little while now. He was selling firewood to make some bike money, and Emory from Farside Components offered up his own original gear pouch files for Jack to put his own twist on. Since then Jack has made some improvements and has started selling them through local shops and Instagram.

If you're in the market for on-bike storage, these 3D-printed TPU pouches are available through Instagram at @cyclo3d, or in person at Goldstream Bicycles and Fuca Cycles.

The accessibility of 3D-printing is opening up all kinds of opportunities, and I look forward to what Jack and other entrepreneurial middle-schoolers create in the next few years. Absolutely awesome.




Hope Open Source Tools

Hope 3D printed brake tool
Love this.

Hope 3D printed brake tool
Piston service tool
Hope 3D printed brake tool
Full pad spacer

Hope 3D printed brake tool
Thin pad spacer
Hope 3D printed brake tool
Piston seal service tool

This doesn't quite fit into the 3D-printed things for sale theme of the article, but I did want to mention that earlier this year Hope Tech released a bunch of open-source 3D printed tools for their brakes. They've released printable files for a thin pad spacer, full pad spacer, piston service tool, and piston seal service tool for the E4/RX4+ Caliper, V4 Caliper, and X2 Caliper. They recommend printing with PETG at >70% infill, and have excellent, detailed instructions on hopetech.com.

This is a great trend and I hope to see more brands provide open-source tools for home mechanics.




Jank Components

Jank Components SRAM AXS Battery Holder
Two is one and one is none. Side mount option.

Jank Components SRAM AXS Battery Holder
Side mount.
Jank Components SRAM AXS Battery Holder
Vertical mount

Matthew Fairbrother's 2022 adventures are legendary at this point, riding inhuman distances to attend EWS races. At some point, he ran out of AXS batteries and had to ride single-speed for a day, so Eric from Jank made him a spare AXS battery holder. It's available now in three mounting configurations. Super handy!

Jank Components SRAM AXS Battery Holder
Matthew Fairbrother rocking the AXS spare and a Jank soda holder. Photo: Sven Martin courtesy Jank Components

Details
• Holds a spare AXS battery (not included)
• 3D printed with NylonX filament
• Mounts under your bottle cage with horizontal, vertical, or side-mounted options
• ~16g each
• Made in Bellingham, Washington
• Price: $24.99 USD
• Available now at jankcomponents.com





Bounce Cycles/Profin

Bounce Cycles Profin 3D printed products
Pike/Lyrik/Yari volume spacers

Bounce Cycles Profin 3D printed products
Float X2 volume spacers.
Bounce Cycles Profin 3D printed products
DPX2 volume spacers

Bounce Cycles/Profin use 3D-printing to make tooling and volume spacers. They also use 3D-printing to make tool cases for their products such as their CNC Garmin mount and Fox-compatible spring/damper tools.

Bounce Cycles Profin 3D printed products
Fox spring and damper release set.
Bounce Cycles Profin 3D printed products
CNCed Garmin mount.

Frank at Bounce says the material they use is minimum 95% recycled locally sourced PETG, which is itself widely recycled. They'd wanted a packaging option that was robust, made from recycled products, and could be recycled again—with light infill and very little energy consumption during printing, printed cases seemed an obvious answer.

Bounce Cycles Profin 3D printed products
He also printed up a visual prototype of a 5-axis CNC generative design stem. I wonder how far I'd make it...

Bounce Cycles is UK-based and sells direct via bouncecycles.co.uk.


Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Week 2023 Accessories Tools 76 Projects Jank Components Lal Bikes


40 Comments

  • 32 0
 The Handgun on the bike made me laugh. When are they just going to listen to cyclists and make headset integrated hanguns already.
  • 13 0
 The road market has a need for this as well
  • 18 0
 To be fair it feels like anything called a SWAT system should really have had integrated firearms already.
  • 9 1
 If it was on a bike with thru headset cable routing it'd result in a lot of suicides!
  • 1 0
 I watched a video of a standoff between a cougar and a man with a handgun. Dude shot at this cougar like three times about 10 feet away. Basically no effect on deterring it. Obviously hitting the cougar would help but I was surprised by the lack of care of the cougar. Good luck hitting it at full sprint while it jumps from 20 feet away.
  • 7 3
 I’m just stoked that the market is finally meeting the demand for dealing with trail dogs.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a great solution for the next time I can't pass someone because their earbuds are too loud. I feel so fortunate to live in this age where there is a solution for any possible inconvenience.
  • 2 0
 @kokofosho: this! I'd rather pepper spray when faced with a cat or bear
  • 1 0
 @plume: Danny Summerhill did it first
  • 13 0
 That beer holder looks awesome. I have been puzzling forever how I can both make my beer as warm and frothy as possible for when the ride is over. Problem solved!!
  • 2 0
 Yeah I've always been puzzled on how anyone brings a canned drink with them on a ride that doesn't explode all over them at the end.
  • 1 0
 @MT36 I thought everyone knew at this point that the proffered method of bringing a beer on your ride is to shove it in the insulated compartment of your hydration pack next top the bladder. Put ice in your water and it stays super cold too!! Cool
  • 7 0
 The spare axs battery is gneuis
  • 6 0
 that bearing press kit seems like a decent value. I'd love to give it a go.
  • 2 0
 You should check www.altalt.ca because you can get a full kit for a lot less $.
  • 1 0
 @lRaphl: Good call. thanks for the link
  • 1 0
 I bought Momentum's bearing press kits last summer and used it on a few bikes already. Worked really well and looks nice in my personnal bike shop!
  • 5 0
 I've lost water bottles, I'd hate to lose a gun on the trail!
  • 5 0
 I have a Lal Bikes DAGR Tool and this thing is awesome.
  • 2 1
 Love the handgun mount for adventure/backcountry exploring. Hopefully never necessary but peace of mind is great. Also downvote all you want but I'd be lying if I didn't say I think it looks pretty badass. Not saying having a gun strapped to you makes you a badass, but the little boy in me says it's cool.
  • 2 1
 'Downvote me all you want' has got to be the online equivalent of 'I know shouldn't say this but....'
  • 1 0
 @TerrapinBen: No, I'm saying "You may disagree with me, but". I don't feel as though I shouldn't say it, I just say it knowing it may be unpopular amongst the people on this site. I don't think that is a bad thing.
  • 3 0
 Left off the AD-Biking AXS Quickshift. Seriously, check it out, it made me actually like the AXS remote.
  • 2 0
 Oh wow, that is actually really slick.
  • 2 0
 +1000 it's so much better than either AXS paddle that I can't believe SRAM hasn't copied it already.

EDIT: www.ad-biking.com/product/sram-axs-quickshift
  • 3 0
 Beer can holder, hand gun holder, and some mace. where is that f*ck around and find out meme....
  • 1 1
 My problem with these is that plenty of these parts started off as free parts someone was kind enough to share on the internet, and some money-hungry dick decided they were just going to take it, print it, and slap a price on something they didn't even design. We have a local guy that's trying to make like $25 on a design that's literally found for free for GoPro mounts. Total knob.
They're like Edison, except with less thought.
  • 2 0
 That dude has so many accessories on his bike, only thing hes missing is a motor
  • 6 3
 a gun holster for a fucking bike. Americans are nuts
  • 2 2
 Yes we are. I dont feel like fighting animals by hand that could EAT me.
  • 1 0
 @nug12182: stopping something that can eat you with a handgun is pretty wishful thinking. Going to need the frame mount for a slugged 12ga for that effort.
  • 2 0
 Was kinda surprised the BearClaw stuff wasn't from Darren and his bro! haha.
  • 1 0
 You can't write an article about 3D printed stuff without telling me where to download the model. That's rude.
  • 1 0
 Get to the bottom of trail…. Good news beer is still on the bike… bad news the loaded hand gun isn’t
  • 1 0
 All I can picture is Bobby asking Hank Hill if he can put a gun rack on his bike.
  • 5 6
 Funny how everybody is talking climate change 'n stuff, but we continuing producing more and more (plastic-) stuff that we been fine living without with until now.
  • 1 1
 Speak for yourself. I have never been fine living without plastic. However, 3D metal printers are becoming more affordable.
  • 1 0
 That stem is one big stress riser.
  • 1 2
 The handgun system is just what i need when riding down highways in our area





