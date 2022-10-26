Tech Week 2023: 11 Manufacturers Offering 3D-Printed Bike Gear

Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about my lord and savior additive manufacturing? Yes, it's me again with some 3D-printed stuff. I swear I'll write about something else sometime, but to be honest, I've got a second batch of 3D-printed products coming later this week. In the meantime, here are some amazing (and occasionally questionable) 3D-printed things you can buy right now.
Lal Bikes DAGR Tool
Derailleur Alignment Gauge Repurposing.
Cedric Eveleigh, the inventor of the Lal Bikes Supre Drive, is so sure that his design will render derailleur alignment gauges obsolete that he wanted to give them a new purpose in life. DAGR stands for Derailleur Alignment Gauge Repurposing, and it's a tool for easy and accurate handlebar alignment. The DAGR tool mounts to fork stanchions, and it works with your existing derailleur alignment gauge.
The system works by using fork stanchions as the reference point for aligning handlebars. You clamp it to your stanchions by rotating a knurled wheel which moves two self-centering plastic jaws in and out. Then after attaching a derailleur alignment gauge you can touch off on both sides of the handlebar to check for straightness.
I've used a few other handlebar alignment devices before, as well as an early prototype of this DAGR tool, and I've become a big fan of Cedric's design. It's easy to use, and because it references points far from the steering axis it makes misalignments really obvious. It's also great for dialing in your brake levers, grips, and other controls. Throwing a leg over a bike and eyeballing things seems a bit caveman now—it's way nicer to dial it in the stand.
Install on your fork...
...then add your hanger alignment gauge.
Touch off the same point on either side of your bars to align them.
Works on your controls too.
Details
• Repurposes a standard hanger alignment gauge to align your bars and controls • Allows for quick, accurate alignment in the work stand • Self-centering opposing threads (opposite spirals) move 3D-printed jaws in and out. The threads are coarse enough that the jaws move in and out quickly
• Has an integrated loop for hanging on the tool wall • Works with everything from narrow non-boost XC forks all the way up to Fox 40s • Made of aluminum (for stiffness), and 3D-printed plastic and rubber (to avoid damage) • Will be manufactured by Lal Bikes in BC, Canada • Pricing and availability are yet to be determined • Sign up for DAGR updates at lalbikes.com/dagr
CMH Printed Designs
The Scruler is either the best or worst name in tools.
I recently had a chance to chat with CMH Printed Designs aka Chris Heerschap as a guest on the CyclingTips Podcast, and he's been making and selling 3D-printed things for a while now. He does a lot of general bike tools and stuff for shop organization, as well as some very slick brake bleed/exposure blocks.
Bolt length readable to half a millimeter
Quickly check diameter.
The Scruler - or screw ruler - allows you to quickly check the diameter, length, and screw pitch, enabling you to sort screws you've got on hand or double-check a size before trying to use a fastener. Ranges from M3 to M10 cover most of the commonly used sizes found on bikes, with aluminum inserts for more precise and durable threads on the most common small sizes.
Top load bleed blocks are so much nicer.
The exposure block lets you pump out the piston(s) just far enough to clean and lubricate them.
Shimano supplies bleed blocks with their brakes, but they can be a pain to load up from the bottom. And if you want to expose the pistons for cleaning, they want you to cut down one of their brake blocks with a hacksaw. Instead of that, these brake and exposure blocks insert from the top so they're quick and easy to use. Available in Shimano two-piston and four-piston MTB sizes as well as two-piston road, with sizes for SRAM and others under development.
Details
• 3D-printed with PETG and PLA plastic • Scruler measures M3, M4, M5, M6, M8, and M10 sizes, as well as the length of the screw and common bike thread pitches M3x0.5, M4x0.7, M5x0.8, M6x1.0, M8x1.25, M8x1.0, M10x1.50, and M10x1 • Scruler includes a pair of magnets in the back which allow it to stick to any ferrous surface • Bleed/exposure blocks allow for easy top-loading, just like brake pads on their higher-end brakes
• Piston exposure blocks allow for cleaning and lubricating pistons by pumping the piston but stopping it before it pops out. • Bleed/exposure blocks available for Shimano MTB two-piston and four-piston calipers, as well as Road two-piston calipers • Price: $20 USD for the Scruler and $8 USD for the brake bleed blocks • @chrisheerschap • Available via Etsy worldwide, or Beaut Bike in Australia and New Zealand
76 Projects
For people who insist on colorful bikes.
They've recently made some iterative changes to help avoid damage in crashes.
Unlike a lot of small-batch 3D-printed stuff, 76 Projects uses an industrial multi-jet-fusion system to do its prints in nylon. I've used a similar system to print some things before and the quality and consistency is amazing. It just looks, feels, and acts like traditional injection molded nylon.
And now, for the misguided souls that feel the need to color match everything on their bikes, they've introduced Cerakote colored versions of their Enduro computer mount. Cerakote is incredibly thin so the fit of the mount to computers stays accurate, and in my experience, it's fairly tough.
They've also updated the design so that it deflects in a crash rather than staying rigid, so the mount and computer are less likely to be damaged. 76 Projects tell me that they were able to iteratively test the impact of each design change and landed on this one as a good balance. I love additive manufacturing's ability to do running updates as soon as they're available (rather than requiring new tooling), so this is great to see.
Details
• Self-adhesive computer mount using 3M VHB tape • Designed to hold your computer on your top tube behind your stem • Manufactured in-house with a Multi Jet Fusion industrial 3D-printer, then shot peened for surface toughness
• Options for flat-ish and rounded tubes • Available for Garmin, Wahoo, and Polar computers • Available in Black, Bronze, Magenta, Titanium Blue, Dark Cherry, and Robin's Egg Blue (flat mount Garmin version only for now) • Price: £18.50 • More info here
Bearclaw Holsters
Levy's going to be so mad about the lack of water bottles on this setup.
Bolt on or strap on.
Left, right, or center pull models available.
Bearclaw Holster is made in Whitefish, Montana, where they have big, mean bears. Their bear spray holster is designed for mounting standard 8oz bear spray canisters on your bike. 3D-printed with PETG filament, it comes in right, left, and straight-pull versions. These mounts are popular with the bike packing crowd, so there are a ton of mounting options via bottle cage bolts, zip-ties, or straps to wherever is most convenient. As someone with a healthy respect for animals that can eat me, I appreciate that he's put a lot of thought into deployment. I'm not totally sold on bike-mounted bear spray (it usually lives on the side of a hip pack), but I'm tempted to try it out next summer.
Bearclaw Bear Spray Holster Details
• FDM 3D-printed with PETG filament • Water, Heat, and UV resistant • Holds 8 oz bear spray canisters • 3 mounting configurations: Left Pull, Right Pull, and Straight Pull • Mounts at bottle cage mounting locations, with zip ties, or with the BearGrip Strap System • Bearclaw bear spray holster price: $45.00 USD
• BearGrip strap system available for alternative mounting • FDM 3D-printed with TPU filament • BearGrip strap system price: $35.00 • More info at bearclawholster.com • Available online at jefe.bike
Five models will be available soon.
Okay yes, that is a bike-mounted, 3D-printed handgun holster. I'm sure I'm going to regret including this when my whole team storms off the job after having to moderate the comments, but regardless of what you think of carrying a gun on your bike, it's too wild not to share. Chuck from Bearclaw has just started selling these yet, and he says he's gotten a lot of interest from the e-bike/hunter market as well as those who do big rides in grizzly country and believe that more safety is better safety.
It's very cool, but personally, I think I'll stick with bear spray. And if I'm honest, when a griz charges I'm most likely just doing a poo in my pants and accepting my fate.
Bearclaw Gun Holster Details • FDM 3D printed with PETG filament • Water, Heat, and UV resistant • Mounts with 3 included zip-ties to left or right side of bike • 5 be available: Glock G20/G29/G40/G21/G30/G41, Glock G17/G19/G34/G22(not gen 5)/G27 (not gen 5)/G44, Glock G43X/G48, Sig P365/P365XL (w/ red dot), Springfield XD-10/XDME 10 (w/ red dot) • Price: $73.00 • Reach out at bearclawholster.com
Holds a couple of C02 canisters and a multitool/tube.
Flexible filaments are so cool.
The UK's Cycle Solvers is about to launch this clever little frame wrap that holds two C02 canisters and a multitool/tube. It's quite cleverly printed because it has a rigid ASA spine for the C02 clip and strap locks, but it's inserted into a TPU sleeve that also acts as a frame strap. It's done by pausing the print halfway, inserting the rigid part, and then over-printing it. It's still in final testing and iteration, but once it's live you'll be able to find it at cyclesolvers.co.uk.
Dosenbier Can Holders
Studies show that 90% of 3D-printed accessories revolve around beer and weed.
25ml, 330ml, 344ml, 440ml and 500ml options available.
Custom colors and designs available.
The Dosenbier can holder does what it says on the tin: holds cans. On your bike. It's super clever, using the lip of the can to hold it tight. Dosenbier has recently updated the design to require less clearance angle to snap the can into place. There are also options to attach it with zip-ties — even on some frames where a full bottle wouldn't fit. The maker claims the design has survived everything from enduro races to the Megavalanche — which is pretty damn impressive.
Details
• 25ml, 330ml, 344ml, 440ml and 500ml sizes available • Custom colors, designs, and hole patterns available • Attaches via bottle cage mount or zip-ties
• Price: the 0,33l version is 15€ and the 0,5l version is 17€ • An online shop will launch in the next few weeks, but in the meantime, they're available directly via @teamdosenbier
Momentum Cycle Tools
The crank
The bearing kits
Momentum Cycle Tools 3D-prints bearing presses in Quebec City, Canada. They've recently launched an updated version of all their bearing press kits so that they now apply pressure only on the outer race of the bearings. They offer an aluminum crank and a variety of 3D-printed bearing press kits.
Details
• Crank includes anodized aluminum handles and 100mm stainless steel threaded rod • Bearing kits specifically made for suspension bearing maintenance • Bearing numbers are engraved on each part, and identified with "EXT" and "INS"
• INS section applies pressure only on the outer race to protect your new bearings • Developed and made in Canada • Price: $68 CAD for the crank, bearing press kits from $16 CAD • More info at momentumcycletools.com
Cyclo3D
What were you making when you were in Grade 9? Probably just fart jokes.
TPU is so cool to work with.
Fits all kinds of stuff.
Jack Lauzon is a Grade 9 student on Vancouver Island and has been 3D-printing stuff for a little while now. He was selling firewood to make some bike money, and Emory from Farside Components offered up his own original gear pouch files for Jack to put his own twist on. Since then Jack has made some improvements and has started selling them through local shops and Instagram.
The accessibility of 3D-printing is opening up all kinds of opportunities, and I look forward to what Jack and other entrepreneurial middle-schoolers create in the next few years. Absolutely awesome.
Hope Open Source Tools
Love this.
Piston service tool
Full pad spacer
Thin pad spacer
Piston seal service tool
This doesn't quite fit into the 3D-printed things for sale theme of the article, but I did want to mention that earlier this year Hope Tech released a bunch of open-source 3D printed tools for their brakes. They've released printable files for a thin pad spacer, full pad spacer, piston service tool, and piston seal service tool for the E4/RX4+ Caliper, V4 Caliper, and X2 Caliper. They recommend printing with PETG at >70% infill, and have excellent, detailed instructions on hopetech.com.
This is a great trend and I hope to see more brands provide open-source tools for home mechanics.
Jank Components
Two is one and one is none. Side mount option.
Side mount.
Vertical mount
Matthew Fairbrother's 2022 adventures are legendary at this point, riding inhuman distances to attend EWS races. At some point, he ran out of AXS batteries and had to ride single-speed for a day, so Eric from Jank made him a spare AXS battery holder. It's available now in three mounting configurations. Super handy!
Matthew Fairbrother rocking the AXS spare and a Jank soda holder. Photo: Sven Martin courtesy Jank Components
Details
• Holds a spare AXS battery (not included) • 3D printed with NylonX filament • Mounts under your bottle cage with horizontal, vertical, or side-mounted options
• ~16g each • Made in Bellingham, Washington • Price: $24.99 USD • Available now at jankcomponents.com
Bounce Cycles/Profin
Pike/Lyrik/Yari volume spacers
Float X2 volume spacers.
DPX2 volume spacers
Bounce Cycles/Profin use 3D-printing to make tooling and volume spacers. They also use 3D-printing to make tool cases for their products such as their CNC Garmin mount and Fox-compatible spring/damper tools.
Frank at Bounce says the material they use is minimum 95% recycled locally sourced PETG, which is itself widely recycled. They'd wanted a packaging option that was robust, made from recycled products, and could be recycled again—with light infill and very little energy consumption during printing, printed cases seemed an obvious answer.
He also printed up a visual prototype of a 5-axis CNC generative design stem. I wonder how far I'd make it...
