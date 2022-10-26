Tech Week 2023: 11 Manufacturers Offering 3D-Printed Bike Gear

Bearclaw Gun Holster Details

Okay yes, that is a bike-mounted, 3D-printed handgun holster. I'm sure I'm going to regret including this when my whole team storms off the job after having to moderate the comments, but regardless of what you think of carrying a gun on your bike, it's too wild not to share. Chuck from Bearclaw has just started selling these yet, and he says he's gotten a lot of interest from the e-bike/hunter market as well as those who do big rides in grizzly country and believe that more safety is better safety.It's very cool, but personally, I think I'll stick with bear spray. And if I'm honest, when a griz charges I'm most likely just doing a poo in my pants and accepting my fate.