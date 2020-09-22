11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the Australian State Downhill Championships

Reagen Higgins, your 2020 SA Retro Champion with his 2003 GT Dhi with Manitou Dorados, a Fox Vanilla RC rear shock, Mavic ex721's on Hadley hubs and 680mm Azonic bars

Jack Cavanagh - 2nd place on board his Orange 222 w, Boxxers, 5th Element Shock, Mavic 321 on Hope hubs, Hope M4 Brakes and 680mm Protaper bars

Defending 2019 Retro Champ, Oscar Baulderstone scored 3rd place on board his 2000'ish Shaun Palmer limited edition Intense M1 with 2004 Boxxers, Fox Vanilla rear shock, early shimano saint drivetrain and brakes, DT Swiss ex500 rims and 680mm bars,

2019 3rd place Gus Baulderstone with a Yetidh9 with Marzochhi 888's, Manitou Swinger shock, Sram X9 drivetrain, Juicy carbon brakes, Mavic ex 325's on a Hadley rear hub & Ringle front hub and 680mm bars

Retiring club president after 4 years of running downhill event in SA, Ben Anderson with his 2005 Specialized Demo with Marzocchi 888 Bombers, a Manitou Swinger rear shock, Mavic 321 rims on Ringle Hubs & 680mm Specialized bars

Scott Baulderstone, head of the Baulderstone racing family aiming to knock the kids off the podium on board a 2005 Morewood Izumi with Rockshox Boxxers, Manitou Swinger shock, X9 with double tap shifter, Juicy brakes and Head spin hubs & 680mm bars, kindly leant from Glenn Potter at Ride Union cycles as Scott's other Dh9 was proving too hard to get moving by race weekend

Dean Mogridge - 2005 Giant DH Team with Manitou Dorados, Manitou 6way Swingershock, Mavic 729's on Ringle Hubs and 680mm Truvativ bars

Shelly Flood on board a familiar 2007 Kona Stab with Rockshox Boxxers & 680mm bars

Luke Keighley - 2001 Santa Cruz Bullit with Boxxers, Rockshox Vivid R20 coil shock, Mavic D521 rims on Da Bomb Headspin hubs, Hayes Prime brakes and 680mm Raceface Evolve bars

Sean Warner-Blason - 2006/07 Scott Hi-Octane with Marzocchi 888 RCV forks, a Marzocchi Roco TST rear shock, Alex DH rims, Front KTDH rear hub, Rear DT Swiss DR hub and 680mm Scott Pilot FR1.5 Pro bars

Joe Mullin, cofounder of newly opened Australian Museum of Mountain Bike, with his 1998 Giant MCM D.with 1996 Rockshox Judy DH forks, a Rockshox Super Deluxe rear shock, Mavic 217 rims on a Hope bulb rear and Hadley front hubs, Magura HS11 front brake, Magura Racelite rear brake and 630mm Xlite bars. Dream build from back in the day and loosely based on Rob Warner's spec of the same bike.

Photography by Fletcher MediaFires... Covid... it's time to get back to (retro) racing in South Australia!Back in 2019, Inside Line Incorporated were celebrating our 25th anniversary and we had been discussing various ways of making the State Champs a memorable one. Club President Ben Anderson came up with the idea of holding a retro class to honor the many racers the club have come trough our ranks and also entice the old crew to come back to racing. Some general rules were drafted up for the category:- 2006 frame or prior- Components from the same time period- 26 inch wheels or smaller- 680mm bars or narrower- Some leeway allowed to make sure the category filled up- Period costumes recommended!Last year Oscar Baulderstone took first place and the state champ jersey, with Nathan Bridgewater taking second place and Oscar's brother Fergus rounding out the podium with 3rd place. So the table was set for a massive showdown to see if Oscar could defend his title jersey in 2020.This year we seen a much larger group of racers including some familiar faces who go back to the mid nineties of the club. Although the rain held off, what wasn't expected was the trails turning to dust and becoming incredibly hard to ride, especially on bikes that had not seen the best of times! After some fairly intense racing in increasingly wild and windy conditions, it was Reagen Higgins who took the top spot, followed by Jack Cavanagh in second and Oscar Baulderstone rounding the third step.