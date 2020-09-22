11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the Australian State Downhill Championships

Photography by Fletcher Media
Fires... Covid... it's time to get back to (retro) racing in South Australia!
Back in 2019, Inside Line Incorporated were celebrating our 25th anniversary and we had been discussing various ways of making the State Champs a memorable one. Club President Ben Anderson came up with the idea of holding a retro class to honor the many racers the club have come trough our ranks and also entice the old crew to come back to racing. Some general rules were drafted up for the category:
- 2006 frame or prior
- Components from the same time period
- 26 inch wheels or smaller
- 680mm bars or narrower
- Some leeway allowed to make sure the category filled up
- Period costumes recommended!
Last year Oscar Baulderstone took first place and the state champ jersey, with Nathan Bridgewater taking second place and Oscar's brother Fergus rounding out the podium with 3rd place. So the table was set for a massive showdown to see if Oscar could defend his title jersey in 2020.
This year we seen a much larger group of racers including some familiar faces who go back to the mid nineties of the club. Although the rain held off, what wasn't expected was the trails turning to dust and becoming incredibly hard to ride, especially on bikes that had not seen the best of times! After some fairly intense racing in increasingly wild and windy conditions, it was Reagen Higgins who took the top spot, followed by Jack Cavanagh in second and Oscar Baulderstone rounding the third step.
26 Comments
Edit - Sean actually races under 13's!!
I’m sure my Azonic double walls I had in 1998 were wider than that ????
Post a Comment