11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated

• Weight: 32g
• Frame Colors: Clark, War Red, Falcon5, Genesis, Black, Lightsaber, Nuclear Citrus, Litkit, Royal
• Lens Colors: Clear, Silver Flash Mirror, HiPER Silver Mirror, HiPER Red Mirror, HiPER Blue/Red Mirror, Gold Mirror, True Gold Mirror, Blue Mirror
• MSRP: $155 USD



100%’s lineup of performance eyewear has a lot to choose from. Each model exhibits similar DNA, but we opted to try the Speedcraft® Soft Tact Midnight Mauve with a Purple lens for $155 USD (there are twelve different flavors of Speedcraft available ranging in price from $155 to $220 USD). In the box, you get a microfiber cleaning cloth, a hard case, and a clear replacement lens.100% have done their homework. The polycarbonate lenses are high impact resistant, have a five base cylindrical shield lens for increased peripheral vision and side debris protection without compromising clarity. The scratch-resistant lenses are interchangeable and feature a HYDROILO lens treatment to repel water, dirt, and oil. The Grilamid TR90 frame has air scoops to manage moisture on the temples and increase ventilation around the eyes to reducing fogging. The Lenz has a filter category of three and blocks up to 88% of light transmission. The clear lens that comes with the purchase of these glasses is a category zero and transmits 93% of visible light. Last, the ultra grip rubber nose pads and temple tips are hydrophilic and provide a secure fit even if you’re sweating buckets.Fit for me is always a bit of a struggle: I have somewhat high cheekbones but a smaller, rather flat face, so a lot of wrap or shield style optics contact my face such that when I sweat, there's no escape for that moisture which results in condensation/sweat pooled up against the inner lens (or dripping down my nose). Despite the best anti-fog lens treatments out there, unless I am moving faster than a cheetah, uphill sections almost always result in my glasses fogging up. With the Speedcraft, the glasses fit fairly comfortably and had enough curvature that there was minimal contact with my face (it was close, though; the lower lens just barely sat off my cheekbones). The design does provide good airflow through both the top and side of the glasses, and there are two slots between the lens and bottom framing for a bit more ventilation. Much like the POC Clarity shades, these have a large coverage area and probably are just a tiny bit too big for my small-ish face which means they push my helmet up off my forehead—less than ideal compatibility for me. Aside from the slightly too big for my face gripe, these are solid glasses. The lenses stayed surprisingly clean, despite my sweaty, dirty hands clumsily grasping them when I swapped lenses. The clear lenses were perfect for most of our forested trails and the dark purple lenses were perfect for the open, sunlit trails across the river. The increased peripheral vision was nice, but I noticed some drop off on clarity in the peripheral zones. Overall, good performance for the price.A 7.5 out of 10. These glasses offer a lot of bang for your buck, and although they were a little big for my face, they are stylish, and offer excellent coverage and protection.Bonus: this is the same frame as the one for the Speedcraft SL. The only difference is the SL has a smaller lens and uses a different nose piece. Want to change your look? For $40 to $80 bucks you can grab a SL replacement lens, and while I can’t find replacement nose pieces on their site, I’m sure they’re available.