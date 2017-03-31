10 Slopestyle Bikes Ready for the Big Show - Crankworx Rotorua

The Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle competition is fast approaching, a chance for some of the sport's most talented aerialist to unleash their arsenal of tricks in front of thousands of cheering spectators.



The course in Rotorua resembles a set of extra-large dirt jumps, with a couple drops into smooth landings thrown in for good measure, which is why the many riders have chosen hardtails over full-suspension slope bikes. Take a look at this selection of bikes that you'll see getting airborne and inverted at every opportunity once the event gets underway.







Matt Jones - Marin Matt Jones - Marin





Max Fredriksson - NS Bikes Max Fredriksson - NS Bikes





Nicholi Rogatkin - Specialized Nicholi Rogatkin - Specialized





Simon Pages - Octane One Simon Pages - Octane One





Torquato Testa - Rose Torquato Testa - Rose





Diego Caverzasi - Diego "NASA prototype" Diego Caverzasi - Diego "NASA prototype"





Logan Peat - Santa Cruz Logan Peat - Santa Cruz





Tomas Lemoine - Canyon Tomas Lemoine - Canyon





Anthony Messere's - Rose Anthony Messere's - Rose