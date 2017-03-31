10 Slopestyle Bikes Ready for the Big Show - Crankworx Rotorua

The Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle competition is fast approaching, a chance for some of the sport's most talented aerialist to unleash their arsenal of tricks in front of thousands of cheering spectators.
The course in Rotorua resembles a set of extra-large dirt jumps, with a couple drops into smooth landings thrown in for good measure, which is why the many riders have chosen hardtails over full-suspension slope bikes. Take a look at this selection of bikes that you'll see getting airborne and inverted at every opportunity once the event gets underway.
Matt Jones - Marin
Max Fredriksson - NS Bikes
Nicholi Rogatkin - Specialized
Simon Pages - Octane One
Torquato Testa - Rose
Diego Caverzasi - Diego "NASA prototype"
Logan Peat - Santa Cruz
Tomas Lemoine - Canyon
Anthony Messere's - Rose
On Saturday, April 1, 2017 (or March 31 depending on your time zone), tune in to Pinkbike for the live broadcast.
3:30PM - 6:00PM NZDT – (Local Time)
1:30PM – 3:00PM AEST (Australia, Sydney)
2:30AM - 4:00AM BMT – (UK, London)
7:30PM - 10:00PM PST – March 31(LA, USA)
11:30PM - 1:00AM EST– March 31 (NY, USA, )
2 Comments
Post a Comment