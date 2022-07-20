11 Weeks Until Crankworx Lands in Australia, October 5-9

The stoke for Crankworx Cairns is sky high. Seeing Crankworx live in Innsbruck with some of the Cairns crew was amazing, and we can’t wait to bring this event to Australian shores and put our Aussie spin on what we are calling the Paradise Edition of the World Tour. Preparation is moving ahead in leaps and bounds, and we have some exciting plans for our course builds. Being the first World Tour stop in a Tropical Rainforest setting, it brings some unique opportunities to what we can do. I can’t reveal too much more just yet, but excited to unveil more detail soon. We can’t wait for the world of Crankworx to drop into Cairns and have a few cold ones with us. You can guarantee the racing will be fast, the beers will be cold and the sun will be shining. Bring it on! — Nathan Bassett, Event Director for Crankworx Cairns