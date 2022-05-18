11 Weeks Until Crankworx Whistler Returns

It’s been a wild ride, but we’re coming home. We’ve done a ton of racing and done some pretty creative pivots in the past two years. We’ve kept moving forward, and had a real good time along the way, but nothing compares to Crankworx Whistler. It’s where it all started, it’s our biggest festival of the year, and it’s an event that brings riders from all over the world together to celebrate all that is mountain biking. We can’t wait to welcome the athletes, media, fans, and industry back once again. It’s going to be one heck of a reunion. — Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx