11 Weeks Until Crankworx Whistler Returns

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx
1006 days ago, it ended. The final champagne was sprayed as the 2019 King and Queen of Crankworx were crowned and Crankworx Whistler 2019 wrapped. The comedown began (those who’ve been, know: the post-Crankworx feels are real). We all went back to real life, already dreaming of the next.
It took a while, but we’re back, baby.
11 weeks from now, Crankworx Whistler will kick off once again. August 5-14, 2022 will mark the 19th year of Crankworx competition, the 17th edition of Crankworx Whistler (after two years of pandemic cancellations), and the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride.
Let the celebrations begin. Get all the details: crankworx.com/whistler/
Asked to describe what Crankworx Whistler means to them in 1-3(ish) words, here’s what some of our top riders, and Crankworx Whistler’s last winners, had to say:
|Best times!—Emil Johansson
|A-Line laps.—Kialani Hines
|Make some noise.—Tomas Lemoine
|Rowdy racing + sake margaritas.—Vaea Verbeeck
|Best racing party.—Troy Brosnan
|Riding with friends.—Bas van Steenbergen
|Best tracks ever!—Jordy Scott
|Better than Christmas.—Tommy Zula
|All the bikes!!!—Jill Kintner
|Always good times.—Sam Blenkinsop
|Gnarliest race ever.—Isabeau Courdurier
|Alexa, play Crazy Train.—Richie Rude
Crankworx Whistler 2022 will reunite the Crankworx family (riders, media, industry, fans!) at the place where it all started: one of the world’s top lift-accessed mountain bike parks, and the global epicenter of mountain biking.
Expect: shenanigans, malarkey, fast racing, and good times, in no particular order.
More specifically: pro racing and competition, and the return of all the festival elements fans know and love, including amateur and CWNEXT racing, Kidsworx, Dirt Diaries and the Deep Summer Photo Challenge, a buzzing village stroll, free events and workshops, a tech and demo zone, and nightly parties.
Crankworx Whistler gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Resort Municipality of Whistler in the production of Dirt Diaries and Deep Summer.
A preliminary schedule (subject to change and with more to come!) for Crankworx Whistler 2022 is available here: crankworx.com/whistler/schedule/
Included in the roster is Red Bull Joyride. This year the contest is celebrating its 10th anniversary during Crankworx Whistler. To celebrate the milestone year, the 2022 Red Bull Joyride course will showcase a fan-voted feature from Brandon Semenuk’s project, “Realm.” The winning feature is set to be announced soon.
|It's crazy that we are coming up on a decade of Red Bull Joyride! Slopestyle was born on this hill, so it will be great to see Red Bull Joyride return with completely new course and better than ever.—Brandon Semenuk
A full list of events is available here: crankworx.com/festival/whistler/
Ready to get amongst it all? There are races to be raced and accommodation to be booked.
Athlete registration for Crankworx Whistler opened yesterday for pros, amateurs, CWNEXT racers, and Kidsworx competitors: crankworx.com/athletes/locations/whistler/
Keen to test your mettle on the same tracks as the world’s best enduro racers? A limited number of spots is still available for the EWS100 (100% of the same course as the pros race), or the EWS80 (80% of the full course): enduroworldseries.com/race/ews-round-4/ews-whistler/
And if you’re getting ready to make some moves, now's the time: crankworx.com/whistler/plan-your-trip/accommodation/
Watch for VIP ticket packages and the 2022 Crankworx x ilabb festival merch set to go on sale in the coming weeks.
|It’s been a wild ride, but we’re coming home. We’ve done a ton of racing and done some pretty creative pivots in the past two years. We’ve kept moving forward, and had a real good time along the way, but nothing compares to Crankworx Whistler. It’s where it all started, it’s our biggest festival of the year, and it’s an event that brings riders from all over the world together to celebrate all that is mountain biking. We can’t wait to welcome the athletes, media, fans, and industry back once again. It’s going to be one heck of a reunion.—Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx
Stay tuned for updates on Crankworx Whistler as they come, and stay up to date with all things Crankworx: crankworx.com
Crankworx Whistler is grateful to be on the shared, unceded territory of the Lil’wat People, known in their language as Lil̓wat7úl, and the Squamish People, known in their language as Sḵwx̱ wú7mesh.
2 Comments