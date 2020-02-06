12 Bikes from Farm Jam 2020

Feb 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
DJ Brandt at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
DJ Brandt and his Commencal Absolut

Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Ticket

Reed Boggs and his new Yeti

at Farm Jam 2020 in Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Tyler Bereman's Factory EditionKTM 450 SX-F

Casey Brown's Trek Ticket

at Farm Jam 2020 in Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Billy Meaclem's Commencal Absolut

Cody Gessel's The Rise

Drew Strijland's Haro

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Caleb Delacy moto

at Farm Jam 2020 in Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket

Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain

at Farm Jam 2020 in Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Ryan Howard's Trek


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Farm Jam


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Weighs Only 38 Pounds
70614 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2019 Photo of the Year
60384 views
10 of the Best Mountain Bike Saddles Ridden & Rated
53938 views
First Ride: Pivot's New 2020 Switchblade Gets More Travel & Updated Kinematics
52946 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?
47859 views
Now Closed: Halo Wheels & YT Industries Announce Custom Jordie Lunn Bike Raffle in His Memory
42836 views
Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike
39412 views
Rumor Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2020 MTB Team Rosters
37663 views

17 Comments

  • 21 1
 That KTM is the nicest Ebike I’ve seen. We need a review, PB.
  • 7 0
 Commy need to spec that Bomber on the stock absolut. It looks tidy af. And solid.
  • 1 0
 I was wondering, why don't any of the Marzocchi sponsored riders spec like some older DJ3 or smthing on their bikes.
I get it, the 27.5 Bomber Z1 is pretty new, but doesn't a 26in fork /w 2 more cm of travel make more sense for idk footjams and stuff?

I mean Boggs has an older bike?
  • 2 2
 The last Marzocchi with DJ in the name that was actually a good DJ fork was produced in 2004. Then they made the 4X which was ok. Other DJ forks were rubbish. How’s that even a thing? When Argyle with air spring came out it was like a breath of fresh air. Then people started lowering Fox 36 and then Pike DJ came, it’s just that why the hell did it not have the RC damper and was cheaper. I am
Currently super happy with my lowered 34 26”
  • 1 0
 Brett Rheeder "Hi, Fox, for my next build can you do me some 36's in kashima"
Fox: "Of course"
Rheeder: "Nah, I don't think you get me, the whole fork in Kashima; stanchions, lowers, crown..."
Fox: ….
Rheeder: "f*ck it! Take my frame and do that too"
  • 5 0
 Kashima Trek is bling!
  • 2 0
 I bet those KTM ebikes are a LOT less expensive than those top ticket ebikes....
  • 1 0
 Billy running an old Transition Revolution 32 front wheel. That brings back memories.
  • 1 1
 Heavy and cheesy!
  • 1 0
 That Rocky Mountain dj frame is just rebranded Chromag Monk frame. Trust me
  • 1 0
 BTW. Anyone noticed some differences between stock Trek Ticket (R-Dog) and Rheeders Ticket frame ?
  • 2 1
 Yeti DJ: The only time you can show up to a comp on an 8 year old bike and be taken seriously.
  • 1 0
 Can't see caseys bike there
  • 1 1
 Too busy checking out the dungarees?
  • 1 0
 Forget the golden ticket, I want that Copper Ticket!
  • 1 0
 "Reed Boggs and his 'new' Yeti" Wink
  • 1 1
 I like it how Ikon got out of fashion... DTH is super tits

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010097
Mobile Version of Website