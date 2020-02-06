Pinkbike.com
12 Bikes from Farm Jam 2020
Feb 6, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
DJ Brandt and his Commencal Absolut
Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Ticket
Reed Boggs and his new Yeti
Tyler Bereman's Factory EditionKTM 450 SX-F
Casey Brown's Trek Ticket
Billy Meaclem's Commencal Absolut
Cody Gessel's The Rise
Drew Strijland's Haro
Caleb Delacy moto
Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket
Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain
Ryan Howard's Trek
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Farm Jam
17 Comments
Score
Time
21
1
JackStephen
(33 mins ago)
That KTM is the nicest Ebike I’ve seen. We need a review, PB.
[Reply]
7
0
tobiusmaximum
(37 mins ago)
Commy need to spec that Bomber on the stock absolut. It looks tidy af. And solid.
[Reply]
1
0
MaksVraz
(23 mins ago)
I was wondering, why don't any of the Marzocchi sponsored riders spec like some older DJ3 or smthing on their bikes.
I get it, the 27.5 Bomber Z1 is pretty new, but doesn't a 26in fork /w 2 more cm of travel make more sense for idk footjams and stuff?
I mean Boggs has an older bike?
[Reply]
2
2
WAKIdesigns
(16 mins ago)
The last Marzocchi with DJ in the name that was actually a good DJ fork was produced in 2004. Then they made the 4X which was ok. Other DJ forks were rubbish. How’s that even a thing? When Argyle with air spring came out it was like a breath of fresh air. Then people started lowering Fox 36 and then Pike DJ came, it’s just that why the hell did it not have the RC damper and was cheaper. I am
Currently super happy with my lowered 34 26”
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(8 mins ago)
Brett Rheeder "Hi, Fox, for my next build can you do me some 36's in kashima"
Fox: "Of course"
Rheeder: "Nah, I don't think you get me, the whole fork in Kashima; stanchions, lowers, crown..."
Fox: ….
Rheeder: "f*ck it! Take my frame and do that too"
[Reply]
5
0
jibbandpedal
(34 mins ago)
Kashima Trek is bling!
[Reply]
2
0
RayDolor
(15 mins ago)
I bet those KTM ebikes are a LOT less expensive than those top ticket ebikes....
[Reply]
1
0
Ryan2949
(25 mins ago)
Billy running an old Transition Revolution 32 front wheel. That brings back memories.
[Reply]
1
1
WAKIdesigns
(20 mins ago)
Heavy and cheesy!
[Reply]
1
0
tulipanek
(25 mins ago)
That Rocky Mountain dj frame is just rebranded Chromag Monk frame. Trust me
[Reply]
1
0
tulipanek
(22 mins ago)
BTW. Anyone noticed some differences between stock Trek Ticket (R-Dog) and Rheeders Ticket frame ?
[Reply]
2
1
fullendurbro
(13 mins ago)
Yeti DJ: The only time you can show up to a comp on an 8 year old bike and be taken seriously.
[Reply]
1
0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(33 mins ago)
Can't see caseys bike there
[Reply]
1
1
tobiusmaximum
(9 mins ago)
Too busy checking out the dungarees?
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(22 mins ago)
Forget the golden ticket, I want that Copper Ticket!
[Reply]
1
0
TadejStrah
(20 mins ago)
"Reed Boggs and his 'new' Yeti"
[Reply]
1
1
WAKIdesigns
(15 mins ago)
I like it how Ikon got out of fashion... DTH is super tits
[Reply]
Post a Comment