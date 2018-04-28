PINKBIKE TECH

12 Bikes of Swatch Rocket Air

Apr 28, 2018
by Simon Nieborak  
Loek Quaedflieg Canyon Stitched 360
Loek Quaedflieg | Canyon Stitched 360

Lucas Knopf Rose The Bruce
Lucas Knopf | Rose The Bruce

Ramon Hunziker Trek Ticket
Ramon Hunziker | Trek Ticket

Paul Genovese Mongoose FireBall
Paul Genovese | Mongoose Fireball

Freddy Pulman Canyon Stitched 360
Freddy Pulman | Canyon Stitched 360

Bernd Winkler Scott Volatge
Bernd Winkler | Scott Voltage

Matt Jones Marin Alcatraz
Matt Jones | Marin Alcatraz

Louis Reboul Scott Volatge
Louis Reboul | Scott Voltage

Brayden Barrett Hay Mongoose FireBall
Brayden Barrett Hay | Mongoose Fireball

Thomas Genon Canyon Stitched 360
Thomas Genon | Canyon Stitched 360

Tom Cardy Green Bikes Scope
Tom Cardy | Green Bikes Scope

Lucas Huppert Trek Ticket
Lucas Huppert | Trek Ticket


Must Read This Week
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
87277 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
70444 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
60500 views
Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
47240 views
New Wide Range Drivetrain, Manitou Dirt Jump Fork, and a Dirt Cheap DH Bike - Sea Otter 2018
44699 views
5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018
43230 views
YT Tues - First Look
43171 views
Cube Stereo 150 TM - First Ride
39869 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 the best lookin' Marin out there

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025854
Mobile Version of Website