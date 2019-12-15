12 Days of Christmas - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Dec 15, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  

On the first day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
A partridge in a pear tree.



On the second day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the third day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the fourth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the fifth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the sixth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the seventh day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the eighth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the ninth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the tenth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Ten spokes a-missing,
Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the eleventh day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Eleven pivots a-creaking,
Ten spokes a-missing,
Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


On the twelfth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me
Twelve broken ribs,
Eleven pivots a-creaking,
Ten spokes a-missing,
Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.


Don't worry, I still love you!

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 great comics - @sewer-rat has been doing similar in the Pinkbike Advent comments. Keep up the great work both of you. Makes me laugh.
  • 1 0
 The two pedals raking brought back bad memories of Odyssey Triple Trap pedals. Dug into your shins way better than any shoes, ever!
  • 1 0
 Same here! Although I had the Oddsey Sharkbites. The pedals are long gone but the scars are still there.
  • 1 0
 @rpl3000: The Sharkbite's!? Definitely no better. I also still bear the scars
  • 1 1
 What happened to that PB user who posted 12 days of Christmas a couple of years ago. Did a great job with it, we all loved it but got sweet FA from PB?
  • 1 0
 ...and that’s not to take away from this fine work.
  • 1 0
 Love the Sunday Comics. Thanks, Merry Christmas!!

