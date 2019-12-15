12 Days of Christmas - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

On the first day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meA partridge in a pear tree.
On the second day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meTwo pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the third day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meThree fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the fourth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meFour sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the fifth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meFive droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the sixth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meSix XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the seventh day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meSeven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the eighth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meEight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the ninth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meNine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the tenth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meTen spokes a-missing,
Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the eleventh day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meEleven pivots a-creaking,
Ten spokes a-missing,
Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the twelfth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to meTwelve broken ribs,
Eleven pivots a-creaking,
Ten spokes a-missing,
Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven dampers detonating,
Six XC riders braking,
Five droppers not a-rising,
Four sidewalls tearing,
Three fractured wrists,
Two pedals raking,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
Don't worry, I still love you!
7 Comments
Post a Comment