12 Days of Christmas - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

On the first day of Christmas,My true love gave to meOn the second day of Christmas,My true love gave to meAnd a partridge in a pear tree.On the third day of Christmas,My true love gave to meTwo pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the fourth day of Christmas,My true love gave to meThree fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the fifth day of Christmas,My true love gave to meFour sidewalls tearing,Three fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the sixth day of Christmas,My true love gave to meFive droppers not a-rising,Four sidewalls tearing,Three fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the seventh day of Christmas,My true love gave to meSix XC riders braking,Five droppers not a-rising,Four sidewalls tearing,Three fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the eighth day of Christmas,My true love gave to meSeven dampers detonating,Six XC riders braking,Five droppers not a-rising,Four sidewalls tearing,Three fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the ninth day of Christmas,My true love gave to meEight maids a-milking,Seven dampers detonating,Six XC riders braking,Five droppers not a-rising,Four sidewalls tearing,Three fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the tenth day of Christmas,My true love gave to meNine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,Eight maids a-milking,Seven dampers detonating,Six XC riders braking,Five droppers not a-rising,Four sidewalls tearing,Three fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the eleventh day of Christmas,My true love gave to meTen spokes a-missing,Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,Eight maids a-milking,Seven dampers detonating,Six XC riders braking,Five droppers not a-rising,Four sidewalls tearing,Three fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.On the twelfth day of Christmas,My true love gave to meEleven pivots a-creaking,Ten spokes a-missing,Nine thousand dollar charge on my credit card,Eight maids a-milking,Seven dampers detonating,Six XC riders braking,Five droppers not a-rising,Four sidewalls tearing,Three fractured wrists,Two pedals raking,And a partridge in a pear tree.Don't worry, I still love you!