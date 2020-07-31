13 Downhill Bikes from Silver Star - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 31, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  
It would be a drastic understatement to say we've missed Downhill racing, but luckily Crankworx's Summer Series has come to the rescue and we got to see British Columbia's top athletes go head to head against the clock on a dry and dusty track in SilverStar Bike Park. Check out 13 DH bikes from Finn Iles, Miranda Miller, Casey Brown and even Brett Rheeder.

Finn Iles' Raw Specialized Demo.


Vaea Verbeeck's custom painted Rocky Mountain Maiden.


Mckay Vezina's Giant Glory.


Brett Rheeder's C3 project Kashima colored Trek Session 29. Brett was in full DH mode with big wheels and clipless pedals.


Kasper Wooley was running his Yeti SB 150 set up, one of the few riders not running a downhill bike. How did it work out? You'll have to wait for the broadcast...


Fabien Cousinié and his Polygon Collosus DH9.


Custom camo.


Georgia Astle's Devinci Wilson.


Miranda Miller's Kona Operator.


Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper Dh rig.


Casey Brown had a very cool new C3 Project Session.






Kirk McDowall's Devinci Wilson.


Rhys Verner's Kona Operator


Mentions: @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Crankworx Summer Series 2020


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
134684 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
79159 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
53214 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
51338 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
47151 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
43045 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
41010 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
38399 views

3 Comments

  • 6 0
 I like the look of that Hyper.

Can someone tell me how that company works? Do they sell enough bikes to afford to sponsor Bas...? How? What? Who?
  • 1 2
 No
  • 1 0
 They are still selling walmart like bikes, these bikes are prototypes for a long time

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009209
Mobile Version of Website