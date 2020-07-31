13 Downhill Bikes from Silver Star - Crankworx Summer Series

Finn Iles' Raw Specialized Demo.

Vaea Verbeeck's custom painted Rocky Mountain Maiden.

Mckay Vezina's Giant Glory.

Brett Rheeder's C3 project Kashima colored Trek Session 29. Brett was in full DH mode with big wheels and clipless pedals.

Kasper Wooley was running his Yeti SB 150 set up, one of the few riders not running a downhill bike. How did it work out? You'll have to wait for the broadcast...

Fabien Cousinié and his Polygon Collosus DH9.

Custom camo.

Georgia Astle's Devinci Wilson.

Miranda Miller's Kona Operator.

Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper Dh rig.

Casey Brown had a very cool new C3 Project Session.

Kirk McDowall's Devinci Wilson.

Rhys Verner's Kona Operator

It would be a drastic understatement to say we've missed Downhill racing, but luckily Crankworx's Summer Series has come to the rescue and we got to see British Columbia's top athletes go head to head against the clock on a dry and dusty track in SilverStar Bike Park. Check out 13 DH bikes from Finn Iles, Miranda Miller, Casey Brown and even Brett Rheeder.