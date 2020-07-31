13 Downhill Bikes from Silver Star - Crankworx Summer Series

It would be a drastic understatement to say we've missed Downhill racing, but luckily Crankworx's Summer Series has come to the rescue and we got to see British Columbia's top athletes go head to head against the clock on a dry and dusty track in SilverStar Bike Park. Check out 13 DH bikes from Finn Iles, Miranda Miller, Casey Brown and even Brett Rheeder.
Mentions: @officialcrankworx
3 Comments
Can someone tell me how that company works? Do they sell enough bikes to afford to sponsor Bas...? How? What? Who?
Post a Comment