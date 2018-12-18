Ridden & Rated: 12 Jackets for Wet Weather Riding

Ridden & Satu-Rated 12 Rain Shells

Tested by Daniel Sapp cropHeightBy=10% Markus Greber photo

About This Review



Patagonia: Dirt Roamer



• Colors: Rusty Red, Teal Blue, Black

• Extra features: Back zippered pocket

• Sizes: S-XXL

• Weight: 210g - S

• Made in Vietnam

• MSRP: $229 USD

Patagonia's Dirt Roamer jacket is new in their line for 2019. The jacket is said to be "water-resistant," not waterproof, but it has taped seams and has proved to be as waterproof as anything else to me. It breathes incredibly well and does a good job of not getting clammy on the inside, even on days when you're producing a lot of sweat. The material that the jacket is made of has a little bit of stretch to it so it's comfortable and easy to move in. There's a pocket on the backside of the jacket - perfect for stashing a snack. The hood on the Dirt Roamer is adjustable for a dialed fit but it doesn't fit over the top of a helmet. Although the Dirt Roamer is made for mountain biking, it's stylish enough that it does double duty for any other outdoor recreation pursuits. If you want to wear it out to a casual dinner, you'll pass as a normal person as well.



If you want to wear it out to a casual dinner, you'll pass as a normal person as well.

Pros

+ Good fit

+ Doesn't get clammy

+ Functional style works on and off the bike

- Hood doesn't fit over helmet

Hood doesn't fit over helmet



Mission Workshop: Sans



• Colors: Black

• Extra features: Highly adjustable

• Sizes: XS-XXL

• Weight: 160g - M

• Material: 3-layer Entrant membrane

• MSRP: $475 USD / €450

The Sans from Mission Workshop is lightweight, breathable, stretchable, waterproof, and really expensive for a minimalist jacket. What sets it apart from similar jackets in the test is that it's made of a three-layer membrane that is highly breathable and fully waterproof, not just water resistant. The jacket has a hood but the hood does not fit over a helmet. Its styling and design don't pigeonhole it as a "bike specific" jacket, which is critical to me if I'm going to consider investing in something this expensive. You could just as easily wear the Sans on the bike, for a trail run, or to the bar. The Sans packs down small and is highly adjustable for a precise fit. While the other lightweight jackets in this test do breathe well, the Sans does an exceptional job of moisture management and is above the rest in this, as it should be for the price.





...it's made of a three-layer membrane that is highly breathable - and waterproof, not just water resistant.

Pros

+ Breathes very well

+ Very adjustable

+ Versatile - on and off the bike

- Expensive

Expensive



Bontrager: Avert Stormshell



• Colors: Black

• Extra features: BOA hood

• Sizes: XS-XXL

• Weight: 180g - S

• Material: 2.5 layer Profila Stormshell

• MSRP: $175 USD / €130

The Avert Stormshell from Bontrager is waterproof, breathable, and packable. This jacket is one of the more practical options tested in terms of affordability and function. The hood fits over a helmet and has a Boa dial on it to cinch things down and quickly manage fit, even with gloves on - the hood on this jacket is one of the better over-the-helmet fits on test. There is a zippered pocket with a port for a headphone cable - a nice feature but I don't know if listening to music while on a rainy bike ride is something many people find themselves doing. The jacket is tailored towards riding but also functions as a casual piece without looking too ridiculous although you should expect plenty of comments asking about the Boa dial no matter where you choose to wear it.





This jacket is one of the more practical options tested in terms of affordability and function.

Pros

+ Easy to use Boa adjustment

+ Roomy hood

+ Versatile

- Can be clammy in warm/humid weather

Can be clammy in warm/humid weather



Gore: C5 Active Trail Hooded



• Colors: Grey, Orange, Black/Cyan, Black/Grey, Blue

• Extra features: Drop hem, reflective accents

• Sizes: S-XXL

• Weight: 240g - S

• Material: Gore-Tex Active

• MSRP: $280 USD / €230

Gore Active Wear's C5 Active Trail Hooded jacket is a little more robust than the jackets above. It's still very packable but it has a full on Gore-Tex fabric for waterproofness, windproofness, and excellent breathability. The jacket's primary function is mountain biking but I've found it as a good complement for hiking and other outdoor pursuits. The drop hem does a good job of keeping water off of your back and the fabric of the jacket is of a heavy enough weight that it does provide a little bit of warmth on cooler days. The hood on the jacket is adjustable for a good fit but it will not go over the top of a helmet. The C5 does have adjustable cuffs which is nice when you really need to cinch things down and keep yourself dry or prevent heat from escaping.





...the fabric of this jacket is of a heavy enough weight that it does provide a little bit of warmth on cooler days.

Pros

+ Adjustable cuffs

+ Highly breathable

+ Drop hem works well on the bike

- Hood doesn't fit over a helmet

Hood doesn't fit over a helmet



Pearl Izumi: MTB WRX



• Colors: Black, Arctic

• Extra features: Hood vent, Pit vent

• Sizes: S-XXL

• Weight: 260g - S

• Material: Polyester twill with charcoal membrane

• MSRP: $175 USD / €180

Pearl Izumi's MTB WRX jacket is designed to be abrasion resistant in addition to keeping you dry. It does a decent job of being breathable and managing moisture coming from the rider but is not class leading in this area. It has a hood that fits over a helmet and it's compatible with elbow pads. The hood is vented which is a huge plus, however, it is not adjustable and can be a bit to manage if you're actually riding with the hood up. The pit and hood vents do a good job together of allowing some heat to escape and the jacket's material is comfortable to ride in.





It has a hood that fits over a helmet and it's compatible with elbow pads.

Pros

+ Hood does fit over a helmet

+ Ventalated hood

+ Pit vents

- Material doesn't breathe very well

- Hood is not adjustable

Material doesn't breathe very wellHood is not adjustable



Fox: Attack Pro Water



• Colors: Black

• Extra features: Reflective logos, Pocket vents

• Sizes: S-XXL

• Weight: 320g - S

• Material: DWR treated TruSeal, Cordura

• MSRP: $300 USD / €200

Fox's Attack Pro Water jacket is fully waterproof and windproof- designed for inclement conditions on the bike. It is a complement to Fox's Attack Pro Water pants and is an excellent choice for wet and disgusting trails. The jacket doesn't feature a hood, so there's nothing flapping around behind you when you're rallying through the muck or getting in the way if you have a backpack on. For those riding with a pack, there are rubber pads on the shoulders to help keep it in place. There is venting built into the back of the jacket to allow heat to escape and the front pockets allow further venting of the jacket. It is form fitting and some riders will appreciate the zipper being off-centered. The Attack Pro Water is a solid choice for riding but isn't very versatile for other activities.





The jacket doesn't feature a hood, so there's nothing flapping around behind you when you're rallying through the muck

Pros

+ Fully waterproof, taped seams

+ Good ventilation in back

+ Adjustable cuffs

- No option for a hood

- Zipper may be awkward for some

No option for a hoodZipper may be awkward for some



Race Face: Conspiracy



• Colors: Black, Red

• Extra features: Waterproof inner pocket

• Sizes: S-XXL

• Weight: 280g - M

• Material: 3-ply DWR treated nylon

• MSRP: $200 USD / €200

The Consipracy jacket from RaceFace is slightly heavier duty than some ultralight jackets, but still manages to fold down to a packable size when you don't need it. Its 3-ply nylon DWR treated fabric does a great job of keeping you dry from rain coming down as well as heat coming off of your body. The elbow areas are reinforced with a bonded rubber overlay and there is a waterproof internal pocket for valuables. The hood, cuffs, and waist of the jacket have elastic built into them to help with fit but they are not adjustable. The hood does fit over a trail helmet and tends to stay put most of the time but can get blown back periodically, more than some adjustable jackets would.





...slightly heavier duty than some ultralight jackets, but still manages to fold down to a packable size when you don't need it.

Pros

+ Reinforced elbow patches

+ Pit vents

+ Reflective logos

- Hood/waist/cuffs are not adjustable

Hood/waist/cuffs are not adjustable



Specialized: Deflect H2O Mountain



• Colors: Dark Carbon

• Extra features: Taped seams

• Sizes: XS-XXL

• Weight: 300g - S

• Material: 3-layer Deflect

• MSRP: $225 USD / €200

Specialized's Deflect H2O Mountain jacket has become a favorite throughout testing as a mid-weight and functional rain shell. The jacket has an adjustable hood that fits over a helmet and the waist and cuffs are adjustable as well. For cooler mornings, the heavier weight of the fabric cuts the chill and the 3-layer construction does a good job of not trapping too much moisture and heat from the body. The zipper of the jacket can be a little bit bulky on the pockets but it does keep you dry. The jacket is fairly heavy duty but still rolls up small enough to stuff in a fanny pack or bib pocket. The fabric of the jacket is Bluesign approved - meaning that the material is ecologically sourced and avoids potentially hazardous chemicals. The jacket is subtle and can be worn for more than just riding bikes without looking like a clown.





The fabric of the jacket is Bluesign approved - meaning that the material is ecologically sourced and avoids potentially hazardous chemicals.

Pros

+ Taped seams, fully waterproof

+ Adjustable hood, cuffs, and waist

+ Bluesign approved fabric

- Bulky zippers

- Limited color options

Bulky zippersLimited color options



Endura: MT500



• Colors: Black, Mango, Blue

• Extra features: Shoulders w/pack grips, Multiple vents, Highly adjustable, etc.

• Sizes: XS-XXL

• Weight: 440g - S

• Material: ExoShell60 3-layer

• MSRP: $300 USD / €200

Endura's MT500 jacket is one of the most full-featured, riding-specific jackets in this test. It is designed to be very versatile and it offers a lot of ventilation and easy access to pockets even when wearing a pack. It is a little heavier duty so if you're going to shed it, you'll need to stow it in a pack. The fabric of the jacket is very breathable and the hood can be latched down to keep it from flapping when it's not in use. There are thumb-holes to keep the sleeves in place and a pocket on the left sleeve to stash a lift pass for easy scanning. The MT500 has reflective accents, a drop hem, and is adjustable in a variety of ways. For a riding specific jacket, the Endura MT500 is one of the best options currently available.





Endura's MT500 jacket is one of the most full-featured, riding-specific jackets in this test.

Pros

+ All of the adjustments

+ Great ventilation

+ Pockets are accessible with a pack

- Heavy duty construction makes it a little less packable

Heavy duty construction makes it a little less packable



Leatt: DBX 5.0



• Colors: Ink

• Extra features: Magnetic hood, Pack friendly, Adjustable hood, Seat grip on tail, Pass pocket, etc.

• Sizes: XS-XL

• Weight: 610g - M

• Material: 3-layer HydraDri taped

• MSRP: $200 USD / €199

Leatt's DBX 5.0 jacket is, like the MT500, a full-featured riding shell. It is a 3-layer taped shell that is waterproof but also breathes well. There is an innovative adjustable and magnetic hood designed to stay in place over both full face and trail helmets. There are vents in the front pockets and an additional vent on the back of the jacket. The material is soft and comfortable when wearing the jacket. The shoulders have added grip to keep backpacks in place and there is a spot for a lift pass in the left sleeve. Inside the back of the jacket, on the bottom, is a rubberized grip to keep the jacket in place when you're seated on the bike that functions as advertised. This jacket is slightly more bulky than the Endura, but still rolls down small enough to stow in a backpack.





There is an innovative adjustable and magnetic hood designed to stay in place over both full face and trail helmets.

Pros

+ Magnetic hood/very featured

+ Roomy fit for pads

+ Heavy duty

- Heavy

Heavy



Shower's Pass IMBA



• Colors: Night Ride, Green

• Extra features: 5% of sales to Trail Solutions, adjustable cuffs/hem/hood, pack friendly

• Sizes: S-XXL

• Weight: 410g - S

• Material: Artex 2.5 layer double charcoal

• MSRP: $150 USD / €168.69

The Showers Pass IMBA jacket is another full-featured riding jacket. It is a little bit lighter weight than both the MT500 and DBX 5.0 and can be easily rolled up to fit in a bib pocket or waist pack. Like the two above, it has grips on the shoulders to keep a pack in place and an adjustable hood, hem, and cuffs. There are huge vents on the front of the jacket to help manage heat. This is the only jacket in this test with a detachable hood - something that I found useful when transitioning from cool morning rides to actual inclement weather, or riding with/without a pack. Behind the large front vents, there are hand pockets and a glasses/goggle cleaning microfiber cloth. Showers Pass has partnered with IMBA and their Trail Solutions team on this one and 5% of proceeds from sales go towards the organization.





This is the only jacket in this test with a detachable hood - something that I found useful when transitioning from cool morning rides to actual inclement weather...

Pros

+ Detachable hood

+ Huge vents

+ 5% of proceeds go to IMBA

- You may not support IMBA

You may not support IMBA



Arcteryx: Beta AR



• Colors: Black, Conifer, Caribou, Tui, Deep Cove, Ember

• Extra features: Very adjustable, Versatile, Hood fits all helmets

• Sizes:XS-XXL

• Weight: 430g - S

• Material: Gore-Tex Pro

• MSRP: $575 USD / €480

The Beta AR from Arcteryx is the most robust jacket in this test. It is over-the-top, but it offers more versatile performance and protection from the elements than any other jacket. It is not mountain bike specific, therefore, you aren't going to find anything on the shoulders to keep a pack in place or reinforcements in the elbows however the Gore-Tex Pro material is pretty heavy duty and will stand up to years of abuse - mandatory if you're spending a couple car payments on a rain shell. The zippers on the jacket are placed so you can access a pack and the hood fits over any helmet. The Beta AR breathes extremely well and keeps you dry in downright horrible conditions. There are large pit zips for added ventilation and the fit is roomy enough for layering in cool weather.





It is over-the-top, but it offers more versatile performance and protection from the elements than any other jacket.

Pros

+ Gore-Tex Pro

+ Highly breathable

+ Versatile

- Expensive

Expensive

Notes About the Reviewer:

Having a solid rain shell in your quiver of riding gear is essential. Choosing one, however, can be daunting. More options are available than one can count, so we have selected a variety of jackets to keep you dry when that afternoon pop-up thunderstorm appears out of nowhere. Where I live, in western North Carolina, we've had over 70 inches of rain so far this year, but it's also been incredibly humid, so a jacket that keeps water out without trapping too much body heat and moisture in is critical to me.Choices in shells range from ultra-packable and minimalist, to reinforced and ready to withstand seriously inclement conditions for extended periods of time. The selections in this test progress in that order. All of the shells featured here have some give and take to them (you can't get everything in one jacket), but you should find one in this list that will do what you are asking for. I selected 14 jackets that provide what I feel riders need for most weather situations and put them to the test in the elements over the past months. There are other options out there, but if I were going to pick and choose, these are the some of the best for when you're out on the bike and the weather isn't cooperating.These jackets cover a wide range of prices and applications, so they shouldn't necessarily be put directly against each other. Some function as "bike-only" gear that I'd keep solely in my riding bag, while others can go from sport to casual without skipping a beat - they won't leave you looking like a bike nerd if you wear them to work or a family cookout. Some stood out in certain aspects of performance, but any of these would be a good choice if they ticked the boxes for your cold weather needs.For further comparison, I've created a table at the bottom where you can find prices and features, along with an index of how well the jacket packs down and stows, along with notes on how appropriate it is to wear in more situations than purely outdoor recreation. When you're spending hundreds of dollars on a shell, versatility is a huge added value. In the index, a rating of 1 is low, whereas 5 is optimal.Regarding fit, I typically wear a small in most jackets without a lot of layers underneath. I'm 5'10" and 145lbs - a fairly slim, bike riding type build. A jacket that fits "to size" is what I would consider average and across the board and I am basing all of the fit assessments off of a size small jacket.