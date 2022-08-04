12 Riders Receive Warnings or Fines After Rule Breaches at the Snowshoe XC World Cup

Aug 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Alessandra Keller gets her debut World Cup in infront of Jenny Rissveds Anne Terpstra Mona Mitterwallner and Jolanda Neff.

The UCI has shared the list of athletes given warnings or fines following rule breaches at the Snowshoe XC World Cup. The list includes Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins among others.

After the wet and wild weekend of racing ended in Snowshoe, the UCI announced that it has handed out 11 warnings to riders who were caught with their wheels ahead of the start line. Yana Belomoina was the only rider to breach this rule in the XCC, but 10 other riders received warnings from the UCI for the same breach during the XC races. The riders who received warnings in the XC races are:

Kate Courtney
Luca Martin
David Domingo Campos Motos
Francesc Barber Arguimbau
Mario Bair
Mathis Azzaro
Luca Braidot
Titouan Carod
Christopher Blevins
Maximilian Brandl

The UCI gave out one fine to Jolanda Neff for "causing a delay to the start of the podium and wearing incorrect clothing." From looking at Ross Bell's photo from the Elite Women's podium it looks like Jolanda Neff was wearing a black jacket rather than her race kit while on the podium.


The riders who received a warning will see no punishment with the UCI rules stating that a "warning is a reminder of the content of a disciplinary rule." It is not clear what the escalation for having a wheel ahead of the start line would be, but a decision would most likely be made by a commissaire if these rider are caught this weekend for the same rule breach. The closest infringement to this would be "rider failing to respect the rules for the start" which carries a 100CHF fine.

Jolanda Neff's fine could total as much as 1,000 CHF ($1044). From looking at the UCI rules we couldn't find anything specific on causing a delay to the start of the podium, but "failing to attend official ceremonies" carries a 500 CHF ($523) fine, we imagine delaying the start would be less than this. The offence of wearing incorrect clothing is a slightly clearer violation as "non-compliant clothing during podium ceremony" is also a 500CHF ($523) fine.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
134830 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
82505 views
First Ride: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Now With Mixed Wheels
71267 views
First Look: Pivot's New Shuttle SL is a Flyweight eMTB
70896 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
56130 views
First Look: The All-New Unno Dash
50676 views
Review: The Evil Epocalypse is Equal Parts Balance & Brawn
49084 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022
49075 views

27 Comments

  • 26 0
 What would happen to mountain biking if the UCI wasn't here to make sure their athletes didn't wear jackets? I, for one, welcome the strict enforcement of pointless rules.\

#ad
  • 16 0
 $1k fine for being cold seems a bit harsh.
  • 21 1
 Being cold is fine, it's being warm is $1000.
  • 7 0
 UCI be like: ”Let's find some minor things, about which we can be dicks!” Because this is what the UCI cares about! Yes-yes, the UCI cares!

If there is anybody who should be upset about Jolanda's ”incorrect clothing”, it should be Trek Factory Racing, but I think they know a bit better than that. In other words, they are not dicks.

Mx
  • 1 0
 Yeah its pretty stupid considering Trek is the one that doesn't get their logos displayed. Whatever, I am sure the Jolanda is very well paid.
  • 2 0
 yeah, trek is probably more interested in their rider not getting pneumonia.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: She's wearing an Arcteryx jacket that's adorned with the team logos.

Rules exist for a reason... I'm sure.
  • 1 0
 Just imagine all five of them wearing black jackets. Yeah that would look pretty bad wouldn’t it? It’s not that hard to print the jersey design on a gabba for example. It’s up to the riders and their teams to be prepared.

@packfill quit the drama. It was 20 C out there.
  • 11 0
 When fine’s are higher than prize money…
  • 9 0
 geez give 'em a little power, and they feel like they have to control ALL the details.
  • 2 0
 They've always had this power and have fined riders for BS infractions. The UCI taking away the riders' hard-earned money is nothing new. They're a leech on the sport under the veil of "legitimacy". Nothing new here, just keep pretending the UCI cares.
  • 3 0
 Kate Courtney for having her front wheel clearly forward of the start line before the whistle went? Most riders sneak a few inches but keep contact patch on the white line, Courtney had her contact patch maybe eight inches past the line.
  • 1 0
 Ha, yeah I remember thinking that on the TV coverage (it was even more obvious given that the camera guy was right next to her). She damn near snuck an extra bike length!
  • 5 0
 She could just have been cold after that race...
  • 7 1
 Fuck the UCI
  • 1 0
 @edspratt does this sort of thing happen at every race? If not, 12 riders in one event seems bizzarely high. But if it is, and just doesnt usually merit an article, its almost like PB is trying to drum up some anti UCI sentiment for some reason...
  • 5 0
 twats gonna twat
  • 4 0
 The UCI is straight comedy at this point
  • 3 0
 I always thought that the Dh/freeriders were the real trouble makers. Turns out these XC racers don’t give AF.
  • 4 0
 This is dumb.
  • 1 0
 I was watching the start and wondered about Kate Courtneys front wheel. It seemed odd, and was rather apparent.
  • 1 0
 UCI race commissaire - a procedural person's wet dream of a job.
  • 1 0
 Weird I get warnings but I don't get fined at work. Tough job !
  • 2 0
 Dick Pound
  • 1 0
 Lol
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009209
Mobile Version of Website