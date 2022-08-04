12 Riders Receive Warnings or Fines After Rule Breaches at the Snowshoe XC World Cup

The UCI has shared the list of athletes given warnings or fines following rule breaches at the Snowshoe XC World Cup. The list includes Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins among others.
After the wet and wild weekend of racing ended in Snowshoe, the UCI announced that it has handed out 11 warnings to riders who were caught with their wheels ahead of the start line. Yana Belomoina was the only rider to breach this rule in the XCC, but 10 other riders received warnings from the UCI for the same breach during the XC races. The riders who received warnings in the XC races are:
Kate Courtney
Luca Martin
David Domingo Campos Motos
Francesc Barber Arguimbau
Mario Bair
Mathis Azzaro
Luca Braidot
Titouan Carod
Christopher Blevins
Maximilian Brandl
The UCI gave out one fine to Jolanda Neff for "causing a delay to the start of the podium and wearing incorrect clothing." From looking at Ross Bell's
photo from the Elite Women's podium it looks like Jolanda Neff was wearing a black jacket rather than her race kit while on the podium.
The riders who received a warning will see no punishment with the UCI rules
stating that a "warning is a reminder of the content of a disciplinary rule." It is not clear what the escalation for having a wheel ahead of the start line would be, but a decision would most likely be made by a commissaire if these rider are caught this weekend for the same rule breach. The closest infringement to this would be "rider failing to respect the rules for the start" which carries a 100CHF fine.
Jolanda Neff's fine could total as much as 1,000 CHF ($1044). From looking at the UCI rules
we couldn't find anything specific on causing a delay to the start of the podium, but "failing to attend official ceremonies" carries a 500 CHF ($523) fine, we imagine delaying the start would be less than this. The offence of wearing incorrect clothing is a slightly clearer violation as "non-compliant clothing during podium ceremony" is also a 500CHF ($523) fine.
