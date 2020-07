Rhys Verner and his Kona Process 111. Not in Kona's current line up, but makes for a great dual slalom bike.

Mark Wallace opted for the short travel Canyon Nueron over a hardtail or the Spectral.

ALN was running the same new Rocky Mountain as she raced in the Enduro, but still wouldn't spill the beans...

The custom Ride Wrap sure does look good though.

Kasper Wooley was running the new Yeti SB115.

Fabien CousinieĢ and his Polygon Siskiu T

Jesse Melamed was also running the new Rocky Mountain bike but had a very different approach. 29" wheels replaced with 27.5" wheels, a shorter travel Fox 34 fork to replace the 36, a shorter stroke shock to reduce the rear travel and Cush Core removed.

Bas Van Steenbergen and his Hyper. Being a SilverStar local Bas actually helped build and design the Dual Slalom course.

Jakob Jewett and his Canyon Stitched. Jakob was the only rider using a hardtail in the Dual Slalom.

Remi Gauvin had built up a Dual edition of the Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt with a small cassette and big chainring.

Loenie Picton and her Liv Hail.

Seth Sherlock's Intense Primer.

Vaea Verbeeck's Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt

With all riders at the Crankworx Summer Series competing in every event, we saw a big variety in bikes being raced. After all, how may bikes can a rider bring? From modded enduro bikes to short travel trail bikes we saw a bit of everything.