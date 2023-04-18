Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
12 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Rheola
Apr 18, 2023
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
13 Comments
Bikes Of:
12 Bikes Of World Cup Riders
From the British National Downhill Series Round 1
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
With so many world cup riders out at this round of the British National Series we thought we would grab some of there bikes for you to enjoy (well the ones we were allowed to shoot any way). Which would you like to be riding this year?
Harriet Harnden's Trek Session
Lucas Craik's Mondraker Summum
Mikayla Parton's Canyon Sender
Jordan Williams' Specialized Demo
Taylor Vernon's Prime Rocket
Dougles Goodwill's Commencal Supreme DH V5
Ad Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent
Josh Lowe's YT Tues
Charlie Hatton's Atherton AM.200M.2
Ronan Dunne's Nukeproof Dissent
Joe Smith's Vitus Dominer
Roger Vieira's Specialized Demo
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
DH Racing
Adam Brayton
Charlie Hatton
Harriet Harnden
Joe Smith
Jordan Williams
Josh Lowe
Mikayla Parton
Ronan Dunne
British National Dh
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Head to Head Review: 2023 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
65449 views
First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain
56041 views
First Ride: Devinci's Chainsaw is a Canadian-Made Park Ripper
55105 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Open Face Helmets Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
48711 views
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
41750 views
First Look: Forge+Bond's New Thermoplastic Wheels
37163 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Bamboo Handlebars, Gearbox Frames, & More
35992 views
Race Face Releases New Turbine Aluminum Wheels With a Lifetime Warranty
34606 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
honourablegeorge
(1 hours ago)
Looks like Joe Smith has been out doing laps, what have the rest been doing?
[Reply]
4
0
lowgear
(53 mins ago)
Washing their bikes?
[Reply]
1
0
jackfunk
(42 mins ago)
The YT comes pre-dirty'd
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(33 mins ago)
I'm more interested in the tyres... We ran a Hillbilly on the front for extra grip and a MM on the rear, which we then swapped to a Shorty... I'm slightly surprised to see some DHRs out there considering it was wetter than an otters pocket.
[Reply]
4
0
GumptionZA
(21 mins ago)
the pros can find grip in ways us mortals can only dream... or because theyre braking so much less they need less grip. i dont really know how it works, what i do is barely the same sport as these guys
[Reply]
2
0
weeksy59
(19 mins ago)
@GumptionZA
: Ain't that the truth.... we see a section that has 10 roots, they see 2... the first one and the last one they just gapped over
[Reply]
1
0
jokullthor
(15 mins ago)
Is it a rocky track? i remember from snowshoe last year many people were running dhrs front and back favoring the grip on wet rocks compared to other tires
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(8 mins ago)
@jokullthor
: Nah, mostly fast/flow at the top with some rocks yes... but then into massive root fest, step, rooty, rooty roots... I honestly laughed on the track walk as i couldn't comprehend how they get down Star Wars.
I think we washed my lads by 7-8 times over the course of the weekend due to the mud.. I couldn't even tell what colour it was after a run.
[Reply]
4
1
naptime
(41 mins ago)
some nice bikes but, 29 is dead.............
[Reply]
1
0
Clem-mk
(10 mins ago)
there's only 3 full 29 isn't it?! I wonder if it's due to the track or their full season set up??
[Reply]
1
0
naptime
(1 mins ago)
mini mullet is the future
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(39 mins ago)
I'll take the Trek Session please. Have it delivered directly to my garage along with their van
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(57 mins ago)
NBGS
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038526
Mobile Version of Website
13 Comments
I think we washed my lads by 7-8 times over the course of the weekend due to the mud.. I couldn't even tell what colour it was after a run.