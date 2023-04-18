12 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Rheola

Apr 18, 2023
by Nick Bentley  

Bikes Of:
12 Bikes Of World Cup Riders
From the British National Downhill Series Round 1
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

With so many world cup riders out at this round of the British National Series we thought we would grab some of there bikes for you to enjoy (well the ones we were allowed to shoot any way). Which would you like to be riding this year?

Harriet Harnden s Trek Session
Harriet Harnden's Trek Session

Lucas Craik s Mondraker Summum
Lucas Craik's Mondraker Summum

Mikayla Parton s Canyon Sender
Mikayla Parton's Canyon Sender

Jordan Williams Specialized Demo
Jordan Williams' Specialized Demo

Taylor Vernon s Prime Rocket
Taylor Vernon's Prime Rocket

Dougles Goodwill s Commencal Supreme DH V5
Dougles Goodwill's Commencal Supreme DH V5

Ad Brayton s Nukeproof Dissent
Ad Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent

Josh Lowe s YT Tues
Josh Lowe's YT Tues

Charlie Hatton s Atherton AM.200M.2
Charlie Hatton's Atherton AM.200M.2

Ronan Dunne s Nukeproof Dissent
Ronan Dunne's Nukeproof Dissent

Joe Smith s Vitus Dominer
Joe Smith's Vitus Dominer

Roger Vieira s Specialized Demo
Roger Vieira's Specialized Demo


13 Comments

  • 6 0
 Looks like Joe Smith has been out doing laps, what have the rest been doing?
  • 4 0
 Washing their bikes?
  • 1 0
 The YT comes pre-dirty'd
  • 1 0
 I'm more interested in the tyres... We ran a Hillbilly on the front for extra grip and a MM on the rear, which we then swapped to a Shorty... I'm slightly surprised to see some DHRs out there considering it was wetter than an otters pocket.
  • 4 0
 the pros can find grip in ways us mortals can only dream... or because theyre braking so much less they need less grip. i dont really know how it works, what i do is barely the same sport as these guys
  • 2 0
 @GumptionZA: Ain't that the truth.... we see a section that has 10 roots, they see 2... the first one and the last one they just gapped over Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Is it a rocky track? i remember from snowshoe last year many people were running dhrs front and back favoring the grip on wet rocks compared to other tires
  • 1 0
 @jokullthor: Nah, mostly fast/flow at the top with some rocks yes... but then into massive root fest, step, rooty, rooty roots... I honestly laughed on the track walk as i couldn't comprehend how they get down Star Wars.
I think we washed my lads by 7-8 times over the course of the weekend due to the mud.. I couldn't even tell what colour it was after a run.
  • 4 1
 some nice bikes but, 29 is dead.............
  • 1 0
 there's only 3 full 29 isn't it?! I wonder if it's due to the track or their full season set up??
  • 1 0
 mini mullet is the future
  • 1 0
 I'll take the Trek Session please. Have it delivered directly to my garage along with their van Smile
  • 1 0
 NBGS





