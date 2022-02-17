127 Giant eBikes Stolen from Container in England

A container has been broken into and 127 Giant ebikes have been stolen from a lorry near London, England.
The robbery happened this morning on the A12 road between Lowestoft and London, Bike Biz reports
. Giant said thieves cut through the container locks and offloaded the full load onto another vehicle, leaving the truck empty.
The container was full of 2022 models, including:
Reign E+ 0 MX Pro in Phantom green & Black – size large
Reign E+ 2 MX Pro in Black Diamond & Black – size extra large
FastRoad E+ EX Pro in Black – size large
Talon E+ 29er Sport in Graphite – size large and extra-large
Talon E+ Sport in Graphite – size large
Ian Beasant, Managing Director from Giant UK, said: “We ask for our retailers and the cycling community to be wary of these goods circulating in the market”. Retailers and consumers impacted by this break in will be contacted directly by the brand shortly.
It seems that organised crime is on the rise in the cycling world as the Giant robbery follows in the footstep of a similar crime in Germany. In that incident, a truck driver was gassed and parts for the production of ten thousand bicycles were stolen in an organized robbery in January
. The parts were stolen from the largest Czech bicycle producer, Bike Fun International, that produces full bikes under the Rock Machine and Superior names and components through ONE Bikeparts. BFI says that the thieves stole important Shimano components and as a result, customers will have to wait almost a year longer for some of its models in future.
Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to please contact the Giant team on 0800 015 9110, or email sales@giant-bicycles.co.uk
