13 Women's Bikes From the Cannondale Enduro, Llangollen

Jun 23, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

13 Bikes of
Female Riders
at Cannondale Enduro, Llangollen
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

At the Cannondale Enduro hosted at One Giant Leap, Llangollen there was a small but strong female line up of riders from all age groups, who were determined to conquer Llangollen's tough stages. With Becci Skelton's bike carrying the coveted No. 1 Plate, we were treated to some amazing racing from these ladies on board their enduro bikes of all shapes and sizes and yes, there is an e-bike in there too. With the infectious enthusiasm that these 13 women bring to their bikes and racing, we couldn't resist having a quick look at some of these stunning bikes.

Molly James Specialised Enduro
Molly James' Specialized Enduro

Emily Trill s Juliana Strega
Emily Trill's Juliana Strega

Terah Blake Smith s Pivot Switchblade
Terah Blake Smith's Pivot Switchblade

Becci Skelton s Saracen Aerial 60
Becci Skelton's Saracen Aerial 60

Maxine Filby s Cannondale Jekyll
Maxine Filby's Cannondale Jekyll

Sian Dillon s GT Force
Sian Dillon's GT Force

Meg Whyte s Nukeproof Giga
Meg Whyte's Nukeproof Giga

Anna Cipullo s Cannondale Jekyll
Anna Cipullo's Cannondale Jekyll

Corinna Brisbourne s Juliana Maverick
Corinna Brisbourne's Juliana Maverick

Rhiannon Gunner s Cannondale Habit
Rhiannon Gunner's Cannondale Habit

Emily Ashwood s KTM Scarp MT
Emily Ashwood's KTM Scarp MT

Alexia Desile s Moustache Game 6
Alexia Desile's Moustache Game 6

Emily Smith s Trek Remedy
Emily Smith's Trek Remedy


There was a real sense of camaraderie within the Women's field, with many familiar faces supporting newer ones, all excited to show the incredible skills they all have. If you're a woman who loves riding her bike give racing a go, you will find an enthusiastic, supportive and fun-loving community of amazing female racers waiting for you to join them.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 I suspect one of them is not like the others...
  • 3 0
 Yep, it should be forbidden to race enduro on an XC bike, where is this world going... Frown
  • 1 0
 You're allowed to race eMTBs in the same class?
  • 2 0
 Different class. Have a look at the bottom of this page:
www.rootsandrain.com/event9302/2021-jun-20-si-paton-cannondale-enduro-llangollen/results
  • 1 1
 Congratulations, a lot of people won't read this just because it has the "eMTB" tag due to one bike
  • 1 0
 Those X-Wing Enduros just look so 'right'.
  • 1 0
 What dropper is that, on the Spec Enduro...?

