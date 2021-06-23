13 Women's Bikes From the Cannondale Enduro, Llangollen

At the Cannondale Enduro hosted at One Giant Leap, Llangollen there was a small but strong female line up of riders from all age groups, who were determined to conquer Llangollen's tough stages. With Becci Skelton's bike carrying the coveted No. 1 Plate, we were treated to some amazing racing from these ladies on board their enduro bikes of all shapes and sizes and yes, there is an e-bike in there too. With the infectious enthusiasm that these 13 women bring to their bikes and racing, we couldn't resist having a quick look at some of these stunning bikes.
There was a real sense of camaraderie within the Women's field, with many familiar faces supporting newer ones, all excited to show the incredible skills they all have. If you're a woman who loves riding her bike give racing a go, you will find an enthusiastic, supportive and fun-loving community of amazing female racers waiting for you to join them.
www.rootsandrain.com/event9302/2021-jun-20-si-paton-cannondale-enduro-llangollen/results
