13 Women's Bikes From the Cannondale Enduro, Llangollen

Molly James' Specialized Enduro

Emily Trill's Juliana Strega

Terah Blake Smith's Pivot Switchblade

Becci Skelton's Saracen Aerial 60

Maxine Filby's Cannondale Jekyll

Sian Dillon's GT Force

Meg Whyte's Nukeproof Giga

Anna Cipullo's Cannondale Jekyll

Corinna Brisbourne's Juliana Maverick

Rhiannon Gunner's Cannondale Habit

Emily Ashwood's KTM Scarp MT

Alexia Desile's Moustache Game 6

Emily Smith's Trek Remedy

At the Cannondale Enduro hosted at One Giant Leap, Llangollen there was a small but strong female line up of riders from all age groups, who were determined to conquer Llangollen's tough stages. With Becci Skelton's bike carrying the coveted No. 1 Plate, we were treated to some amazing racing from these ladies on board their enduro bikes of all shapes and sizes and yes, there is an e-bike in there too. With the infectious enthusiasm that these 13 women bring to their bikes and racing, we couldn't resist having a quick look at some of these stunning bikes.There was a real sense of camaraderie within the Women's field, with many familiar faces supporting newer ones, all excited to show the incredible skills they all have. If you're a woman who loves riding her bike give racing a go, you will find an enthusiastic, supportive and fun-loving community of amazing female racers waiting for you to join them.