13 Cows of Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Riders asking for permission to pass.

Number 6650

• ALIAS - Patricia

• LIKES - More cowbell

• DISLIKES - Flies

• FUN FACT - Once stole an ice cream cone from farmer Boris

Number 5893

• ALIAS - Candace

• LIKES - Long walks in the pasture

• DISLIKES - Overly confident bulls

• FUN FACT - Has a custom painted cow bell

Number 5908

• ALIAS - Shannon

• LIKES - Leather straps and lots of flaps

• DISLIKES - The word "moist"

• FUN FACT - Claims to have met Bob Barker while on the slopes

Number 5989

• ALIAS - Darcy

• LIKES - Iron Maiden

• DISLIKES - Alanis Morissette

• FUN FACT - Currently growing out a mohawk to be more rock and roll

Number 6716

• ALIAS - Barbara

• LIKES - Antique wood furniture

• DISLIKES - Plastic coated decks and porches

• FUN FACT - Makes straw baskets in her spare time

Number 6172

• ALIAS - Kyle

• LIKES - Monster energy drinks

• DISLIKES - Salads

• FUN FACT - Ate 17 churros in one sitting

Number 7889

• ALIAS - Laticia

• LIKES - Corn rows and tight braids

• DISLIKES - Glitter nail polish

• FUN FACT - Favorite TV show is The Bachelor

Number 1834

• ALIAS - Claire

• LIKES - Lazy days on pinterest

• DISLIKES - Anything resembling exercise

• FUN FACT - Has a serious addiction to ordering off Amazon

Number 4975

• ALIAS - Florence

• LIKES - Grain free diets

• DISLIKES - The color orange

• FUN FACT - Takes pride in her numerous neck rolls

Number 4976

• ALIAS - Susan

• LIKES - Thoughtfully designed interiors

• DISLIKES - Windowless rooms

• FUN FACT - Has belly slid down the entirety of the Innsbruck ski hill

Number 1873

• ALIAS - Laura

• LIKES - Waking up with morning yoga

• DISLIKES - Carbs and gluten

• FUN FACT - Enjoys singing the Austrian national anthem

Number 5903

• ALIAS - Bailey

• LIKES - Food

• DISLIKES - Being hungry

• FUN FACT - Really likes food. And bowl cut haircuts

Number 4978

• ALIAS - Maurice

• LIKES - Inspirational female athletes

• DISLIKES - Gender stereotypes

• FUN FACT - Once got a kiss from a famous mountain biker

Canada has bears, the United States has cougars, and Europe has cows. These four-legged friendly giants can be found all over the trails and have a knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. While not overtly angry, they can be a bit stubborn at times and it's clear who has the right of way. Many riders had to politely move around the cattle in order to get to the start of their downhill run, all while avoiding the ever-present cow patties. I took a break from chasing riders around to find out more about some of the locals who call Innsbruck home. Here are just a few of the friends I made:Until next year friends, we'll be seeing you. Keep the udder side down.