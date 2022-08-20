13 Dual Slalom Bikes from Strait Acres Slalom Invitational

Snow Summit, Big Bear Lake, California once again made its home to the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational, the third year of the event, the second at this location. The first year was held at Rachel and Kyle Strait's property in Alpine, California and after the success of that first year, the Straits knew that they needed a bigger area to put together the World's Best Dual Slalom race so they reached out to the place that Rachel grew up riding and racing, Snow Summit.
When you have one of the best slalom racers in the world design the track, you expect something very special, however, the fans and athletes had no idea what was in store for them this year and with the help of the Snow Summit trail crew, Kyle Strait put together a breathtaking course that literally took the breath and scared the mess out of the athletes that had signed up to compete. The finals are yet to come, but in the meantime, we have put together a bike check on the steeds of some of the top riders out on course during practice and qualifying to give your guys a taste of what kind of bike it takes to battle and complete the gnarliest Dual Slalom course on the face of the planet. Photos & Words by James "Pip" Stokoe
Kyle Strait
Fork Pressure: 110 psi
Shock Pressure: 260 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 42 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 49 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front, Tubed rear.
Harriet "HAZ" Burbidge-Smith
Fork Pressure: As hard as I can get it. Maxed.
Shock Pressure: Very high, pretty much locked out. Max pressure.
Front Tire Pressure: 30 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 35 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.
Luca Cometti
Fork Pressure: 145 psi w/ 4 volume spacers.
Shock Pressure: 320 psi w/ largest volume spacer they make.
Front Tire Pressure: 28 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 33 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.
Jordy Scott
Fork Pressure: 155 psi
Shock Pressure: 250 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 26 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 28 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tube in the rear, Tubeless up front.
Austin "Bubba" Warren
Fork Pressure: 145 psi with max tokens
Shock Pressure: 290 psi, shimmed from Evil so it barely moves, just a little suppleness off the top for the chatter.
Front Tire Pressure: 38 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 45 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.
Kialani Hines
Fork Pressure: 120 psi
Shock Pressure: 300 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 32 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 32 psi, but will probably throw a little more in for finals.
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front and rear
Kailey Skelton
Fork Pressure: No idea. Have not checked since Sea Otter and it was a little too stiff so took a little out, and now it feels dialed - so I haven't felt the need to check it.
Shock Pressure: I can think of a number if you want? But again, it feels perfect, so why mess with it?
Front Tire Pressure: 28 psi no cushcores
Rear Tire Pressure: 25 psi - (editors note: we're fairly sure the front and back tire pressures she gave us were reversed but Kailey approaches the sport with the best mentality - she doesn't care about the numbers, she's just stoked to go ride bikes and what feels right works for her: this should be a lesson to a lot of riders out there)
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless
Joey Foresta
Fork Pressure: 160 psi with a special tune
Shock Pressure: 300 psi, with a special tune and max spacers
Front Tire Pressure: 40 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 45 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear
Madison Pitts
Fork Pressure: 150 psi
Shock Pressure: 295 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 32 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 32 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front and rear
Teagan Heap
Barry Nobles
Fork Pressure: 95 psi
Shock Pressure: 300 psi
Front Tire Pressure: Slightly too hard, probably about 45 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: Way too hard but probably about 50 psi - being a BMXerm I don't want any tire roll.
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes.
Dani Johnson
Fork Pressure: 150 psi
Shock Pressure: 295 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 29 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 31 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear
Bryce Stroud
Fork Pressure: 125 psi - all the tokens with a fast rebound.
Shock Pressure: 225 psi with a custom tune to make it as stiff as possible.
Front Tire Pressure: 30 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 35 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tube in the rear, tubeless in the rear
