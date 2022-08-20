13 Dual Slalom Bikes from Strait Acres Slalom Invitational

Aug 20, 2022
by James Stokoe  
Snow Summit, Big Bear Lake, California once again made its home to the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational, the third year of the event, the second at this location. The first year was held at Rachel and Kyle Strait's property in Alpine, California and after the success of that first year, the Straits knew that they needed a bigger area to put together the World's Best Dual Slalom race so they reached out to the place that Rachel grew up riding and racing, Snow Summit.

When you have one of the best slalom racers in the world design the track, you expect something very special, however, the fans and athletes had no idea what was in store for them this year and with the help of the Snow Summit trail crew, Kyle Strait put together a breathtaking course that literally took the breath and scared the mess out of the athletes that had signed up to compete. The finals are yet to come, but in the meantime, we have put together a bike check on the steeds of some of the top riders out on course during practice and qualifying to give your guys a taste of what kind of bike it takes to battle and complete the gnarliest Dual Slalom course on the face of the planet.

Photos & Words by James "Pip" Stokoe


Kyle Strait

The man himself Kyle Strait with his Commencal MetaTR. The track that this dude put together in conjunction with Big Bear is what every Dual Slalom race should aspire to.
The man himself, Kyle Strait with his Commencal MetaTR. The track that this dude put together in conjunction with Big Bear is what every Dual Slalom race should aspire to.

Fork Pressure: 110 psi
Shock Pressure: 260 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 42 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 49 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front, Tubed rear.

Kyle is running a Stan s Flow CB7 in the rear.
Kyle is running a Stan's Flow CB7 in the rear.

And Kyle is running a Stan s Arch MK3 in the front - different wheels between the front and the rear to help with compliance and tire profiles.
And Kyle is running a Stan's Arch MK3 in the front - different wheels between the front and the rear to help with compliance and tire profiles.

Some of the raddest bars ever made the Kyle Strait signature Descendant bars - they come stock at 808mm wide.
Some of the raddest bars ever made, the Kyle Strait signature Descendant bars - come stock at 808mm wide.


Harriet "HAZ" Burbidge-Smith

Harriet HAZ Burbidge-Smith and her Trek shortly after qualifying first in the Dual Slalom. This is one of the only events in her schedule that she will clip in also one of the only events that she mounts the shifter on the bars - speed and style has HAZ mounting the shifter on the top tube to allow for bar spins.
Harriet "HAZ" Burbidge-Smith and her Trek shortly after qualifying first in the Dual Slalom. This is one of the only events in her schedule that she will clip in, also, one of the only events that she mounts the shifter on the bars - speed and style has HAZ mounting the shifter on the top tube to allow for bar spins.

Fork Pressure: As hard as I can get it. Maxed.
Shock Pressure: Very high, pretty much locked out. Max pressure.
Front Tire Pressure: 30 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 35 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.

A 2-piston Magura MT-7 does the job on the rear for this event.
A 2-piston Magura MT-7 does the job on the rear for this event.

Although HAZ may run a 2-piston Magura on the back she prefers a 4-piston for the front - the speed Burbidge-Smith can create from a near motionless start totally justifies this decision.
Although HAZ may run a 2-piston Magura on the back, she prefers a 4-piston for the front - the speed Burbidge-Smith can create from a near motionless start totally justifies this decision.

We wonder if HAZ is ever in a precarious situation on the bike looks down follows the instructions and makes it through. We don t have to wonder we know that this rowdy rider does this a great deal of the time.
We wonder if HAZ is ever in a precarious situation on the bike, looks down, follows the instructions, and makes it through. We don't have to wonder, we know that this rowdy rider does this a great deal of the time.

HAZ s bar s glisten in the sun.
HAZ's bars glisten in the sun.

Fresh from Crankworx Whistler HAZ made her way down to Big Bear CA removed her shifter from her top tube to re-attach it to the handlebars but left the electrical tape so she can throw the shifter out the way when it comes time to bar-spin again.
Fresh from Crankworx Whistler, HAZ made her way down to Big Bear, CA, removed her shifter from her top tube to re-attach it to the handlebars, but left the electrical tape so she can throw the shifter out the way when it comes time to bar-spin again.

Albeit a number of years ago we saw a certain Pro-Snowboarder turn Pro MTBer do something very similar with black tape over their Specialized frame before a race. Any event that Kyle Strait puts his name to always leaves the fans wondering if his Uncle Shaun will make an appearance. However HAZ probably wasn t born when Palmer did this.
Albeit a number of years ago, we saw a certain Pro-Snowboarder turn Pro MTBer do something very similar with black tape over their Specialized frame before a race. Any event that Kyle Strait puts his name to always leaves the fans wondering if his Uncle Shaun will make an appearance. However, HAZ probably wasn't born when Palmer did this.


Luca Cometti

Luca Cometti with his Canyon Neuron. Luca qualified first ahead of the big show and his smile almost shows it
Luca Cometti with his large Canyon Neuron - 130mm travel trail bike, which Luca says is perfect for slalom, Luca stands at 5'-11". Luca qualified first ahead of the big show, and his smile almost shows it!

Fork Pressure: 145 psi w/ 4 volume spacers.
Shock Pressure: 320 psi w/ largest volume spacer they make.
Front Tire Pressure: 28 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 33 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.

There s a lot of TRP back there on Cometti s Canyon Neuron. We re suckers for shiny things and TRP s gold calipers definitely grab our attention.
There's a lot of TRP back there on Cometti's Canyon Neuron. We're suckers for shiny things, and TRP's gold calipers definitely grab our attention.

Custom pedals from Crank Brothers for Mr. Miata himself Cometti.
Custom pedals from Crank Brothers for Mr. Miata himself, Cometti.

Just in case you didn t know who Mr. Miata is Crank Brothers also put Cometti s name on the other side.
Just in case you didn't know who Mr. Miata is, Crank Brothers also put Cometti's name on the other side.

No set of Crank Brothers pedals would be complete without this a beautiful tribute.
No set of Crank Brothers pedals would be complete without this, a beautiful tribute.

What has TRP got up their sleeves with this shifter on Luca s bike and is this connected to another new piece of technology from TRP
What has TRP got up their sleeves with this shifter on Luca's bike and is this connected to another new piece of technology from TRP?


Jordy Scott

Jordy Scott and her Hyper Slalom Mini Mullet. 27.5 up front and 26 rear wheel.
Jordy Scott and her Hyper Slalom Mini Mullet. 27.5" up front and 26" rear wheel.

Fork Pressure: 155 psi
Shock Pressure: 250 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 26 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 28 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tube in the rear, Tubeless up front.

The HT X2 pedals provide Jordy with a platform that harnessed her power to get her to a second place qualification ahead of the finals.
The HT X2 pedals provide Jordy with a platform that harnessed her power to get her to a second place qualification ahead of the finals.

Scott s SR Suntour Edge with 100mm of travel. Jordy runs the Suntour Durolux up front with 120mm of travel.
Scott's SR Suntour Edge with 100mm of travel. Jordy runs the Suntour Durolux up front with 120mm of travel.

Those purple I9 s though. And in Jordy s words We had some huge cases today and the wheels held up great
Those purple I9's though. And in Jordy's words, "We had some huge cases today, and the wheels held up great!"


Austin "Bubba" Warren

Austin Bubba Warren and his Evil Calling. Although Evil Bikes doesn t make this frame anymore in Bubba s opinion it s one of the most fun bikes ever built so it d be rude if he didn t race it out at Strait Acres Dual Slalom.
Austin "Bubba" Warren and his Evil Calling. Although Evil Bikes doesn't make this frame anymore, in Bubba's opinion, it's one of the most fun bikes ever built so it'd be rude if he didn't race it out at Strait Acres Dual Slalom.

Fork Pressure: 145 psi with max tokens
Shock Pressure: 290 psi, shimmed from Evil so it barely moves, just a little suppleness off the top for the chatter.
Front Tire Pressure: 38 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 45 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.

Bubba chooses to go with the Onyx hubs as well as a number of other athletes out at Strait Acres Dual Slalom.
Bubba chooses to go with the Onyx hubs as well as a number of other athletes out at Strait Acres Dual Slalom.

Warren s cockpit is made up of Burgtec Shimano and ODI grips.
Warren's cockpit is made up of Burgtec, Shimano and ODI grips.


Kialani Hines

Kialani Hines with her Pivot Shadowcat - definitely the most popular steed for the women out here at Strait Acres but no other is standing tall with the Marzocchi Bomber Z1
Kialani Hines with her Pivot Shadowcat - definitely the most popular steed for the women out here at Strait Acres, but no other is standing tall with the Marzocchi Bomber Z1

Fork Pressure: 120 psi
Shock Pressure: 300 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 32 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 32 psi, but will probably throw a little more in for finals.
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front and rear

Diety tying out the cockpit for a lot of riders out here including Kialani.
Diety tying out the cockpit for a lot of riders out here, including Kialani.


Kailey Skelton

Kailey Skelton with her KHS Black Magic which Kailey decided when we shot this bike check .
Kailey Skelton with her KHS Black Magic (which Kailey decided on the name when we shot this bike check).

Fork Pressure: No idea. Have not checked since Sea Otter and it was a little too stiff so took a little out, and now it feels dialed - so I haven't felt the need to check it.
Shock Pressure: I can think of a number if you want? But again, it feels perfect, so why mess with it?
Front Tire Pressure: 28 psi no cushcores
Rear Tire Pressure: 25 psi - (editors note: we're fairly sure the front and back tire pressures she gave us were reversed but Kailey approaches the sport with the best mentality - she doesn't care about the numbers, she's just stoked to go ride bikes and what feels right works for her: this should be a lesson to a lot of riders out there)
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless

Fairly sure these are not 40 s but Kailey is a big fan of the decals so much like a 14-year-old kid with a book of stickers - they re going everywhere.
Fairly sure these are not 40's, but Kailey is a big fan of the decals, so, much like a 14-year-old kid with a book of stickers - they're going everywhere.

This logo is popping up more and more around the bike industry and it s sick to see...we re hearing of big things coming down the pipe from the surf skate brand. See what we did there
This logo is popping up more and more around the bike industry, and it's sick to see...we're hearing of big things coming down the pipe from the surf/skate brand.


Joey Foresta

Joey Foresta qualifying 2nd on his GT Distortion setup as a mini mullet - 27.5 front wheel and 26 rear wheel with a 50mm stem to make the bike a little bigger but not necessarily longer.
Joey Foresta, qualifying 2nd on his GT Distortion set up as a mini mullet - 27.5" front wheel and 26" rear wheel with a 50mm stem to make the bike a little bigger, but not necessarily longer.

Fork Pressure: 160 psi with a special tune
Shock Pressure: 300 psi, with a special tune and max spacers
Front Tire Pressure: 40 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 45 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear

There s no denying that TRP has been making a huge splash in the brake world and guys like Joey won t trust their lives with any other brand.
There's no denying that TRP has been making a huge splash in the brake world, and guys like Joey won't trust their lives with any other brand.

A frame that was designed by Kyle Strait when he rode for GT. TRP supplying the shifting.
A frame that was designed by Kyle Strait when he rode for GT. TRP supplying the shifting.

Foresta can be seen from a mile away with the blue DVO fork - that and his style that so many riders either try to emulate or fall short and are just jealous of.
Foresta can be seen from a mile away with the blue DVO fork - that and his style that so many riders either try to emulate or fall short and are just jealous of.


Madison Pitts

Madison is another athlete that knows the Pivot Shadowcat is the best steed in her collection for this event.
Madison is another athlete that knows the Pivot Shadowcat is the best steed in her collection for this event.

Fork Pressure: 150 psi
Shock Pressure: 295 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 32 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 32 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front and rear

Madison is one of the few athletes with a 12-speed cassette for the event.
Madison is one of the few athletes with a 12-speed cassette for the event.

It s those little touches that tie this bike together like the matching Fox Shox sticker on the shock and the fork.
It's those little touches that tie this bike together, like the matching Fox Shox sticker on the shock and the fork.

Just because we needed at least one image of the name of the most common bike on-site.
Just because we needed at least one image of the name of the most common bike on-site.


Teagan Heap

Teagan Heap and her Pivot Shadowcat. There are a fair few of these knocking about the Strait Acres Dual Slalom however standing at 5 foot 7 and a half inches when the moon is in the right place Teagan is one of the few who has chosen to run an XS frame.
Teagan Heap and her Pivot Shadowcat. There are a fair few of these knocking about the Strait Acres Dual Slalom, however, standing at 5 foot 7 and a half inches when the moon is in the right place, Teagan is one of the few who has chosen to run an XS frame.

Teagan Heap although small has a crazy amount of power and she needs full trust that not only her bike but also the components will hold up to her expectations during our conversations she made it clear that she puts her trust in TRP and Stan s to keep her from missing gates and clearing the jumps.
Teagan Heap, although small, has a crazy amount of power, and she needs full trust that not only her bike but also the components will hold up to her expectations, during our conversations she made it clear that she puts her trust in TRP and Stan's to keep her from missing gates and clearing the jumps.

Teagan pushes herself and her equipment and it s evident through the scares sustained.
Teagan pushes herself and her equipment, and it's evident through the scares sustained.

How many soon-to-15-year-olds do you know that have custom-painted Onyx hubs Yeah outside of Teagan we don t know of any either.
How many soon-to-15-year-olds do you know that have custom-painted Onyx hubs? Yeah, outside of Teagan we don't know of any either.


Barry Nobles

Barry Nobles and his 26 wheeled steed. If nothing else this event shows that 26 ain t dead.
Barry Nobles and his 26" wheeled steed. If nothing else, this event shows that 26" ain't dead.

Fork Pressure: 95 psi
Shock Pressure: 300 psi
Front Tire Pressure: Slightly too hard, probably about 45 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: Way too hard but probably about 50 psi - being a BMXerm I don't want any tire roll.
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes.

Nobles definitely had the cleanest and least beat-up grips on course today.
Nobles definitely had the cleanest and least beat-up grips on course today.

Barry Nobles with a tip of his hat to his BMX heritage running the Profile Hubs.
Barry Nobles with a tip of his hat to his BMX heritage running the Profile Hubs and when he was building up the bike he saw the Berd Spokes and geek out on them, so they had to become part of the build. He wanted to test them as a slope build.

Another tip of the hat to the BMX world by Nobles however with a MTB tweak.
Another tip of the hat to the BMX world by Nobles, however, with an MTB tweak.


Dani Johnson

Dani Johnson and her Polygon.
Dani Johnson and her Polygon Trid ZZ 26" Wheel front and rear.

Fork Pressure: 150 psi
Shock Pressure: 295 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 29 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 31 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear

Dani s cockpit is tied out with style.
Dani's cockpit is tied out with style.

RockShox providing the minimal squish that Dani is looking for on this super fast BMX-feeling course.
RockShox provides the minimal squish that Dani is looking for on this super fast, BMX-feeling course.


Bryce Stroud

Bryce Stroud and his Norco Fluid 120mm travel in the back and 130mm travel in the front. Bryce is keeping it simple with 27.5 wheels both front and rear.
Bryce Stroud and his Norco Fluid, 120mm travel in the back and 130mm travel in the front. Bryce is keeping it simple with 27.5" wheels both front and rear.

Fork Pressure: 125 psi - all the tokens with a fast rebound.
Shock Pressure: 225 psi with a custom tune to make it as stiff as possible.
Front Tire Pressure: 30 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 35 psi
Tubes or Tubeless?: Tube in the rear, tubeless in the rear

Profile hubs front and rear.
Profile hubs front and rear.

TAG Speed Align System Stem.
TAG Speed Align System Stem.



9 Comments

  • 1 0
 Surely Nobles is running 195 psi in the fork. I can't imagine him running 95 psi for this, he's a thick dude. Dani's Polygon looks dope too
  • 2 0
 I need more Dual Slalom in my life.
  • 2 0
 Makes two of us !
  • 2 0
 More Dual Slalom and 4X would suit me fine.
  • 2 1
 If they run their rear shocks so hard they are ‘practically locked out’ then why don’t they just run a hardtail?
  • 1 0
 Sometimes you want just a little bit of suspension in the rear that a hardtail just can't provide.
  • 1 0
 Does this event have a bmx background?
  • 1 0
 What bike is nobels? The frame name isnt anywhere I can see?
  • 1 0
 It's a Haro DJ, not sure the model. He stripped the frame once he got on Chase BMX. He did a video about the Haro FS DJ on his YouTube channel





