13 Dual Slalom Bikes from Strait Acres Slalom Invitational

Kyle Strait

The man himself, Kyle Strait with his Commencal MetaTR. The track that this dude put together in conjunction with Big Bear is what every Dual Slalom race should aspire to.

Kyle is running a Stan's Flow CB7 in the rear.

And Kyle is running a Stan's Arch MK3 in the front - different wheels between the front and the rear to help with compliance and tire profiles.

Some of the raddest bars ever made, the Kyle Strait signature Descendant bars - come stock at 808mm wide.

Harriet "HAZ" Burbidge-Smith

Harriet "HAZ" Burbidge-Smith and her Trek shortly after qualifying first in the Dual Slalom. This is one of the only events in her schedule that she will clip in, also, one of the only events that she mounts the shifter on the bars - speed and style has HAZ mounting the shifter on the top tube to allow for bar spins.

A 2-piston Magura MT-7 does the job on the rear for this event.

Although HAZ may run a 2-piston Magura on the back, she prefers a 4-piston for the front - the speed Burbidge-Smith can create from a near motionless start totally justifies this decision.

We wonder if HAZ is ever in a precarious situation on the bike, looks down, follows the instructions, and makes it through. We don't have to wonder, we know that this rowdy rider does this a great deal of the time.

HAZ's bars glisten in the sun.

Fresh from Crankworx Whistler, HAZ made her way down to Big Bear, CA, removed her shifter from her top tube to re-attach it to the handlebars, but left the electrical tape so she can throw the shifter out the way when it comes time to bar-spin again.

Albeit a number of years ago, we saw a certain Pro-Snowboarder turn Pro MTBer do something very similar with black tape over their Specialized frame before a race. Any event that Kyle Strait puts his name to always leaves the fans wondering if his Uncle Shaun will make an appearance. However, HAZ probably wasn't born when Palmer did this.

Luca Cometti

Luca Cometti with his large Canyon Neuron - 130mm travel trail bike, which Luca says is perfect for slalom, Luca stands at 5'-11". Luca qualified first ahead of the big show, and his smile almost shows it!

There's a lot of TRP back there on Cometti's Canyon Neuron. We're suckers for shiny things, and TRP's gold calipers definitely grab our attention.

Custom pedals from Crank Brothers for Mr. Miata himself, Cometti.

Just in case you didn't know who Mr. Miata is, Crank Brothers also put Cometti's name on the other side.

No set of Crank Brothers pedals would be complete without this, a beautiful tribute.

What has TRP got up their sleeves with this shifter on Luca's bike and is this connected to another new piece of technology from TRP?

Jordy Scott

Jordy Scott and her Hyper Slalom Mini Mullet. 27.5" up front and 26" rear wheel.

The HT X2 pedals provide Jordy with a platform that harnessed her power to get her to a second place qualification ahead of the finals.

Scott's SR Suntour Edge with 100mm of travel. Jordy runs the Suntour Durolux up front with 120mm of travel.

Those purple I9's though. And in Jordy's words, "We had some huge cases today, and the wheels held up great!"

Austin "Bubba" Warren

Austin "Bubba" Warren and his Evil Calling. Although Evil Bikes doesn't make this frame anymore, in Bubba's opinion, it's one of the most fun bikes ever built so it'd be rude if he didn't race it out at Strait Acres Dual Slalom.

Bubba chooses to go with the Onyx hubs as well as a number of other athletes out at Strait Acres Dual Slalom.

Warren's cockpit is made up of Burgtec, Shimano and ODI grips.

Kialani Hines

Kialani Hines with her Pivot Shadowcat - definitely the most popular steed for the women out here at Strait Acres, but no other is standing tall with the Marzocchi Bomber Z1

Diety tying out the cockpit for a lot of riders out here, including Kialani.

Kailey Skelton

Kailey Skelton with her KHS Black Magic (which Kailey decided on the name when we shot this bike check).

Fairly sure these are not 40's, but Kailey is a big fan of the decals, so, much like a 14-year-old kid with a book of stickers - they're going everywhere.

This logo is popping up more and more around the bike industry, and it's sick to see...we're hearing of big things coming down the pipe from the surf/skate brand.

Joey Foresta

Joey Foresta, qualifying 2nd on his GT Distortion set up as a mini mullet - 27.5" front wheel and 26" rear wheel with a 50mm stem to make the bike a little bigger, but not necessarily longer.

There's no denying that TRP has been making a huge splash in the brake world, and guys like Joey won't trust their lives with any other brand.

A frame that was designed by Kyle Strait when he rode for GT. TRP supplying the shifting.

Foresta can be seen from a mile away with the blue DVO fork - that and his style that so many riders either try to emulate or fall short and are just jealous of.

Madison Pitts

Madison is another athlete that knows the Pivot Shadowcat is the best steed in her collection for this event.

Madison is one of the few athletes with a 12-speed cassette for the event.

It's those little touches that tie this bike together, like the matching Fox Shox sticker on the shock and the fork.

Just because we needed at least one image of the name of the most common bike on-site.

Teagan Heap

Teagan Heap and her Pivot Shadowcat. There are a fair few of these knocking about the Strait Acres Dual Slalom, however, standing at 5 foot 7 and a half inches when the moon is in the right place, Teagan is one of the few who has chosen to run an XS frame.

Teagan Heap, although small, has a crazy amount of power, and she needs full trust that not only her bike but also the components will hold up to her expectations, during our conversations she made it clear that she puts her trust in TRP and Stan's to keep her from missing gates and clearing the jumps.

Teagan pushes herself and her equipment, and it's evident through the scares sustained.

How many soon-to-15-year-olds do you know that have custom-painted Onyx hubs? Yeah, outside of Teagan we don't know of any either.

Barry Nobles

Barry Nobles and his 26" wheeled steed. If nothing else, this event shows that 26" ain't dead.

Nobles definitely had the cleanest and least beat-up grips on course today.

Barry Nobles with a tip of his hat to his BMX heritage running the Profile Hubs and when he was building up the bike he saw the Berd Spokes and geek out on them, so they had to become part of the build. He wanted to test them as a slope build.

Another tip of the hat to the BMX world by Nobles, however, with an MTB tweak.

Dani Johnson

Dani Johnson and her Polygon Trid ZZ 26" Wheel front and rear.

Dani's cockpit is tied out with style.

RockShox provides the minimal squish that Dani is looking for on this super fast, BMX-feeling course.

Bryce Stroud

Bryce Stroud and his Norco Fluid, 120mm travel in the back and 130mm travel in the front. Bryce is keeping it simple with 27.5" wheels both front and rear.

Profile hubs front and rear.

TAG Speed Align System Stem.

Snow Summit, Big Bear Lake, California once again made its home to the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational, the third year of the event, the second at this location. The first year was held at Rachel and Kyle Strait's property in Alpine, California and after the success of that first year, the Straits knew that they needed a bigger area to put together the World's Best Dual Slalom race so they reached out to the place that Rachel grew up riding and racing, Snow Summit.When you have one of the best slalom racers in the world design the track, you expect something very special, however, the fans and athletes had no idea what was in store for them this year and with the help of the Snow Summit trail crew, Kyle Strait put together a breathtaking course that literally took the breath and scared the mess out of the athletes that had signed up to compete. The finals are yet to come, but in the meantime, we have put together a bike check on the steeds of some of the top riders out on course during practice and qualifying to give your guys a taste of what kind of bike it takes to battle and complete the gnarliest Dual Slalom course on the face of the planet.Fork Pressure: 110 psiShock Pressure: 260 psiFront Tire Pressure: 42 psiRear Tire Pressure: 49 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front, Tubed rear.Fork Pressure: As hard as I can get it. Maxed.Shock Pressure: Very high, pretty much locked out. Max pressure.Front Tire Pressure: 30 psiRear Tire Pressure: 35 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.Fork Pressure: 145 psi w/ 4 volume spacers.Shock Pressure: 320 psi w/ largest volume spacer they make.Front Tire Pressure: 28 psiRear Tire Pressure: 33 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.Fork Pressure: 155 psiShock Pressure: 250 psiFront Tire Pressure: 26 psiRear Tire Pressure: 28 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tube in the rear, Tubeless up front.Fork Pressure: 145 psi with max tokensShock Pressure: 290 psi, shimmed from Evil so it barely moves, just a little suppleness off the top for the chatter.Front Tire Pressure: 38 psiRear Tire Pressure: 45 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rear.Fork Pressure: 120 psiShock Pressure: 300 psiFront Tire Pressure: 32 psiRear Tire Pressure: 32 psi, but will probably throw a little more in for finals.Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front and rearFork Pressure: No idea. Have not checked since Sea Otter and it was a little too stiff so took a little out, and now it feels dialed - so I haven't felt the need to check it.Shock Pressure: I can think of a number if you want? But again, it feels perfect, so why mess with it?Front Tire Pressure: 28 psi no cushcoresRear Tire Pressure: 25 psi - (editors note: we're fairly sure the front and back tire pressures she gave us were reversed but Kailey approaches the sport with the best mentality - she doesn't care about the numbers, she's just stoked to go ride bikes and what feels right works for her: this should be a lesson to a lot of riders out there)Tubes or Tubeless?: TubelessFork Pressure: 160 psi with a special tuneShock Pressure: 300 psi, with a special tune and max spacersFront Tire Pressure: 40 psiRear Tire Pressure: 45 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rearFork Pressure: 150 psiShock Pressure: 295 psiFront Tire Pressure: 32 psiRear Tire Pressure: 32 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tubeless front and rearFork Pressure: 95 psiShock Pressure: 300 psiFront Tire Pressure: Slightly too hard, probably about 45 psiRear Tire Pressure: Way too hard but probably about 50 psi - being a BMXerm I don't want any tire roll.Tubes or Tubeless?: Tubes.Fork Pressure: 150 psiShock Pressure: 295 psiFront Tire Pressure: 29 psiRear Tire Pressure: 31 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tubes front and rearFork Pressure: 125 psi - all the tokens with a fast rebound.Shock Pressure: 225 psi with a custom tune to make it as stiff as possible.Front Tire Pressure: 30 psiRear Tire Pressure: 35 psiTubes or Tubeless?: Tube in the rear, tubeless in the rear