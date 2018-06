Privateers don't have access to colour-coordinated spoke nipples. Privateers don't have access to colour-coordinated spoke nipples.

Josh Oxenham from New Zealand and his Pivot Phoenix. Josh Oxenham from New Zealand and his Pivot Phoenix.

Jake Newell from Australia and his Mondraker Summum. Jake Newell from Australia and his Mondraker Summum.

Cole Lucas from New Zealand and his Cube Two15. Cole Lucas from New Zealand and his Cube Two15.

Jordan Prochyra from Australia and his Pivot Phoenix. Jordan Prochyra from Australia and his Pivot Phoenix.

Fraser McGlone from Scotland and his YT Tues. Fraser McGlone from Scotland and his YT Tues.

Frida Ronning from Norway and her Canfield downhill prototype. Frida Ronning from Norway and her Canfield downhill prototype.

Lachlan Blair from Scotland and his Canyon Sender. Lachlan Blair from Scotland and his Canyon Sender.

Joshua Barth from Germany and his Solid Strike. Joshua Barth from Germany and his Solid Strike.

Luke Cockburn from England and his Santa Cruz V10. Luke Cockburn from England and his Santa Cruz V10.

Cairn Bell from Scotland and her Transition TR500. Cairn Bell from Scotland and her Transition TR500.

Jack Crowley from Ireland and his Commencal Supreme. Jack Crowley from Ireland and his Commencal Supreme.

Monika Hrastnik from Slovenia and her Giant Glory. Monika Hrastnik from Slovenia and her Giant Glory.

Sian A'Hern from Australia and her Norco Aurum. Sian A'Hern from Australia and her Norco Aurum.

Outside of the pro team pits and Red Bull live stream it's easy to forget about the privateer racers pouring all their own time and money into racing at the top level of downhill. We went for a lap of the privateer pits to meet some racers and see what bikes they've chosen to race the Fort William World Cup on.