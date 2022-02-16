13 Under the Radar Riders to Watch in 2022

The UCI teams are out, most riders have announced their season plans, and the roadmap for the season ahead is started to appear.
While our race prediction crystal ball isn't always correct, we can take some guesses about which riders might be the next rising stars and athletes to watch in the months ahead as we look forward to racing beginning again. Last year, we picked out Hattie Harnden and Charlie Murray among others but who do we think will post some breakout reults in 2022? Here are my best guesses about some under-the-radar (ish) riders to keep eyes on.
Dan Slack
Dan Slack's result of the year in 2021 was a 10th place in Maribor. After not qualifying at either of the first two World Cups, he no doubt went into the third round without high expectations, but came away with his career-best result. The rest of the season, he stayed relatively consistent in the 30s and 40s - showing that he has the pace, but just needs to learn how to harness it.
He also threw his hat in the ring for a few U21 EWS races, finishing in the top 10 at all three. As he finds his balance under the tutelage of Wyn Masters and enters his second year in the downhill elites, we expect him to become a top-20 regular.
Eli Iserbyt
Cyclocross star Eli Iserbyt plans to mix up his racing plans this season and race three World Cup races in Albstadt, Nove Mesto, and Leogang, he told Dutch media
, as well as several other non-WC mountain bike events. Fresh off the 2021-22 World Cup overall win in cyclocross, he's looking to keep pushing himself as an all-around cyclist and may follow in the footsteps of Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock, bringing cyclocross experience and road legs to the mountain bike courses.
Puck Pieterse
Puck Pieterse is another animal in the cyclocross world, having just won the U23 cyclocross World Championships. She brings that same drive to the cross country courses an in 2021, she took 7th, 4th, 4th, and 4th at the four U23 World Cup races she took part in. After a mechanical, she finished 15th at World Champs. At age 19, she has some time before she jumps up to the elites, but her motivation to race year round in both cross country and cyclocross plus her clear love of riding bikes makes us think she has plenty of fuel for the fire and she's one to watch over the next several years. Not to mention, her technical skills are superb.
Slawomir Lukasik
Slawomir Lukasik was the privateer to watch last season when he finished the EWS season 11th overall - a feat that would be impressive even if he was on a factory team. Now, for 2022, he has a team ride with the Canyon Collective Pirelli team and will be able to focus even more on the racing ahead. Given that he snagged four top-10 results and a top-5 in 2021, we look forward to watching the Polish former downhill racer smash a few more races in the upcoming season.
Jess Blewitt
Jess Blewitt is a young, fast New Zealander who just scored herself a ride on GT Factory Racing for 2022. She entered the limelight last season as one of the sendiest - and youngest - riders to attend Red Bull Formation, and from there, she went on to race a full World Cup season before she crashed and was badly injured while on a heater of a run at Snowshoe.
She's now back on the bike. Since she's shown just how fast she can ride when things line up properly for her, there's a good chance we'll see much more of Jess in the next few years.
Martin Vidaurre Kossmann
Martin Vidaurre Kossman is considered one of the great hopes of Chilean cycling, but remains relatively unknown in the rest of the world. Despite only racing four of the six U23 World Cup cross country rounds in 2021, he finished first in the overall, with two second places at Leogang and Les Gets and two wins at Lenzerheide and Snowshoe. There was a World Champs win in there, too - the first ever World Champs win for a Chilean mountain biker. Now 21, Martin has a bit more time to race in the U23s if he so chooses, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make an early jump to the elites as Tom Pidcock did last year.
Jess Stone
Jess Stone led the Tweed Valley EWS until she broke her finger on a tree, still won the stage where she was injured, and ultimately didn't finish the race. Yep, you read that right. She was winning the race at the end of stage 4. Even with a DNF on the results sheet, Jess' first ever EWS performance was astounding, as was the heartbreak of what could have been. We can be sure that she'll be back with a vengeance as the Series kicks off in the Tweed Valley in June.
Sophie Gutohrle
Austrian junior Sophie Gutorhle didn't race all the World Cup downhill races in 2021, but at the ones she did race, she made an impression. The 18-year-old Austrian national champion took the win in Leogang by more than 10 seconds over her closest competitor, placed fourth in Maribor, and finished 11th at World Champs even with a crash.
Now that she's graduated from school, she's been spending even more time on her bike and we expect that to pay off with some extra speed when she moves up to the elites for 2022.
Dylan Levesque
After living the privateer life for quite some time, Dylan Levesque has found himself a team ride with the Scott DH Factory team. How much of a difference can a team make? Dylan Levesque could be a good case study, as he's been slowly and steadily improving over several years, collecting a handful of results in the 20s in 2021. Now, we might see him pick up pace as he gain the confidence that comes from team backing and directs the time and bandwidth that he used to spend on privateer logistics to riding his bike instead.
Jack Menzies
Jack Menzies will be a fun one to watch, not only because he's one of the fastest up-and-coming riders, but because he'll be racing this next season on the new We Are One Arrival. Although he had to sit out the first half of the 2021 EWS season with a wrist injury, he made the podium at three of the four U21 races he did once he returned. (At the race where he didn't make the podium, he still finished 5th.)
With a new bike and a fresh wrist, the Squamish local will be one to watch in upcoming seasons.
Simona Kuchynkova
Simona Kuchynkova, a 17-year-old Slovakian ripper, took two U21 EWS wins and placed 4th at the Val di Sole World Champs... then learned her wrist was broken. She's very young and very fast, and despite having to sit out her planned EWS races at the end of the season thanks to the broken wrist, finished 3rd in the overall U21 EWS ranking. She also raced her first World Cup race this season at Maribor and placed 6th. It's unclear whether she'll focus on enduro or downhill going forward, but either way, chances are she'll be fast.
KJ Sharp
The current UK national champion has joined the 555 Raaw Gravity Team and will be racing even more World Cup races than in years past. KJ is the daughter of Hope founder Simon and, with a background in both downhill and enduro, lots of experience training hard, and a new team, she just might rise up through the ranks of the women's elite downhill races this season.
Honorable mention: Flo Espiñeira
While perhaps no longer under-the-radar, Flo Espineira is one to watch this season as the newest addition to Orbea's enduro program. Originally from Chile, Flo is now based in Whistler and puts in the work to be the best rider they can possibly be. Even while working another job and racing as a privateer, Flo has picked up several top-10 EWS results. With team support for the first time in an already-impressive career, we're excited to see what can happen next.
