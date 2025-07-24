Powered by Outside

139 Bike Helmets Lose Virginia Tech 5-Star Rating as Safety Thresholds Reset

Jul 24, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Independent helmet testers, Virginia Tech, have made a meaningful change to how helmets are placed on their 5-Star safety rating scale. In effect, they have raised the threshold for achieving a 5-Star safety rating, resulting in 139 bicycle helmets being downgraded from a 5-Star rating to a 4-Star rating or below.

Virginia Tech has not changed how the helmets are tested, only how the results are delivered to consumers. The helmets themselves remain unchanged and are just as safe as they ever were. The goal with the threshold changes was to better differentiate the top-performing helmets from one another in an empirical way, to better help consumers make their purchasing decisions.

photo
The old versus new thresholds, true as of July 7th, 2025.

While the thresholds for the Star rating system were previously set by pre-determined values - the lower the score, the lower the chance of concussion - the thresholds are now a moving target, determined by the scores of all of the other helmets that have previously been tested by Virginia Tech.

A quote from the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings Memorandum - July 2025:

bigquotesTo receive a 4- or 5-star rating, a helmet must perform within the top 50% based on its overall impact performance score. To distinguish between 4- and 5-star helmets, we computed the midpoint between the median-performing helmet and the best-performing helmet. Helmets closer to the top performer received 5 stars; those closer to the median received 4 stars".

In effect, the change in the way in which the thresholds are set brings an element of competition. I'm not saying competition in the space didn't exist previously - it certainly did - it was and still is a big deal to helmet manufacturers to rank #1 in the Virginia Tech Helmet Rankings. However, to get that 5-Star rating, it is no longer a case of being "good enough", but a case of making sure your design sits within that top 50% of performers, and continues to do so as more new helmets are tested. Helmet safety continues to improve, and the new rating system should do a better job of differentiating between competitors.

photo
The top performing MTB helmets tested by Virginia Tech - see Mike Kazimer's article on the POC Cularis and review of the Fox Racing Speedframe RS

You can check the Virginia Tech rating for your helmet here. Meanwhile, if you're in the market for a new helmet, you might want to read Seb Stott's take on how to pick a safer helmet - according to science.

A statement from Virginia Tech

The original goal of the helmet ratings was to distinguish between helmets in a way that is easy for consumers to understand. It was also to provide a framework that manufacturers could use to improve. Over time, that has worked. Manufacturers have used our test methods to design better helmets. We applaud that.

But when a majority of helmets earn 5 stars, the top category no longer distinguishes the very best. That’s where we are now. Consider bicycle helmets: when we launched the ratings in 2018, only 4 out of 30 tested earned 5 stars. Today, 167 out of 272 bicycle helmets are rated 5 stars.

Similarly, in varsity football (first released in 2011 and updated in 2018 ), 33 out of 35 helmets have earned 5 stars. For youth football (first released in 2019), it’s 26 out of 36. These are positive developments. Helmets today are much better than they were a decade ago.

But within the large group of 5-star helmets, meaningful performance differences remain. If all top helmets share the same rating, then consumers are not seeing those differences. The 5-star label has become diluted.

To restore the ability of our system to differentiate, we are updating the thresholds that determine star ratings for bicycle, varsity football, and youth football helmets. Five stars will once again mean a helmet is among the very best. Four stars will still indicate strong performance, and so on down the scale.

As a result of the rescaling, some helmets that previously earned 5 stars may now receive a 4-star rating or lower. This is not because their performance has worsened, but rather the bar for top-tier performance has risen. This shift reflects meaningful progress in helmet design and ensures that the 5-star label continues to signal the highest level of protection available. This rescaling approach is consistent with how the automotive industry updates New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) thresholds over time to maintain meaningful distinctions as vehicle safety improves.


90 Comments
  • 11915
 Good! Now add more tests to create a more multi dimensional rating and prevent companies from engineering directly to the test, rather than focusing on making a safe helmet.
  • 644
 The testing is already designed to quantify how safe a helmet actually is rather than an arbitrary threshold like certifications are. You make a safer helmet and it'll test better.
  • 242
 @NorCalNomad: you're right, if the tests are designed well. I should clarify and say that I wish that they focused more on low-speed linear impacts rather than such a heavy emphasis on rotational stuff.

In theory any test can be over-optimized toward, for example a helmet that is only reinforced exactly where they drop in on the anvil, or one designed specifically to work with the grippy headform used in the tests, and somehow not on a human head with hair.
  • 104
 @NorCalNomad: The biggest possibly issue with the current Virginia Tech system is that each helmet is subject to 6 impacts. The impacts are each at least 12cm apart to reduce the effect of this, but there still could be interaction between the sites for some helmet designs. The ideal bike helmet would absorb a single impact as well as possible and probably be totally shot afterwards. The VT system favors a helmet that can absorb six different impacts as well as possible, rather than just one.
  • 90
 @DPGriffin: I guess you go through a lot of helmets??? I tend to replace mine after 9 wreks or is it 16 reCkS…. Wonder if PB buy / sell has some gently wrecked ones.
  • 20
 @plustiresaintdead: they test at two different speeds and several locations around the helmet at each speed. The rotational emphasis does not come from the testing but from the equation for scores.
  • 102
 I think the real issue lies in the media marking the Virginia tech testing as the de facto, number 1, only, gold Standard of helmet testing. The protocol is, by design, focussed on very specific tests. It's obvious it doesn't tell the whole story when half lids are safer than full face...
  • 53
 @plustiresaintdead: Agreed, but all of which are pointless when riders neglect to adjust their chin straps properly. This, I'm sad to say, includes a lot of 'professional' racers who line up on a World Cup start grid. There needs to be more education on this and the UCI/WBD need to enforce checks and fines.
  • 40
 @DPGriffin: Never thought about this much, but I see a potential benefit from this style of testing. One crash doesn´t necessarily mean one impact. A helmet that can take secondary impacts could be beneficial in real world crash situations e.g. falling down a slope after the intial impact or tumbling after the initial impact
  • 82
 @plustiresaintdead: Mips infuriates me as it usually just results in some fragile poorly attached helmet pads in a helmet. That need to be binned the first time they need to be washed. There have been studies done where instead of a grippy head form or helmet glued to the head form if a layer of pig skin was used to simulate the human scalp. There was not demonstratable difference between mips and non mips equipped helmets. Having such a skin layer is closer to reality however creates so much testing inconsistency that results are very difficult to reproduce. Creating reliable results has resulted in the current outcome - an over focus on a glide layer, which has dubious benefits.... done as cheaply as possible with minimal benefit and worse helmet durability. Instead of focusing on better crush structure. The fact that results are difficult to reproduce in a real world scenario means real world protection benefits are difficult to achieve in the wild. this inconsistency likely has real world implications that need to be addressed through helmet design or fitment...not some poorly attached helmet pads.
  • 70
 @Mikevdv: there are brands that use other technologies to mitigate rotational energy. It seems like you are specifically referring to mips as having “dubiously benefits”. However, it’s important to remember where the emphasis on rotational mitigation comes from. It doesn’t actually come from helmet testing. It comes from brain trauma models such as BrIC. Rotational impacts are markedly more likely to cause brain trauma than linear. This is widely supported by research, studies and data. Linear impacts on the other hand, more directly relate to skull fracture. These distinctions are also supported by physics models.
  • 730
 It would be great to see more full face helmets tested. It seems a bit strange that they aren’t - presumably if you’re wearing a full face you’re more interested in safety than someone in a half shell.
  • 312
 Half shells are arguably not a safe helmet option for any gravity MTB IMO.
  • 93
 I wear my Mainline on my roadie. Can't be too careful. Wats? Who cares.
  • 70
 It’s possible to subject a full face helmet to these tests and get a score, but there’s a complication. The tests pretend that the chin bar doesn’t exist. The helmet doesn’t get credit for added possible added protection at the ears, cheeks, jaw or nose. It doesn’t get dinged for the possible added leverage on the head if the chin bar takes a hit, or any consequences of the helmet touching the collarbones. You can decide you’re willing to trade away some realism for a chance to at least learn how more ff helmets perform on the test, but the original basis of the test zones comes from hits taken on actually worn and crashed half shells, so we don’t even know that those same locations are where a rider in a full face takes an impact upon crashing. The acceleration figures that go into calculating the total score are an indirect measure of safety, and there’s only so much fudging any model can bear before the output isn’t reliable. The star rating is a further abstraction, since you can find the most prominent difference star-wise (say the worst 5 star vs the best 4 star) falling between two helmets whose raw acceleration scores are almost indistinguishable). It’s not an easy thing to communicate to the public.
I’d love to see them get funded to do a parallel effort from the start with all ff crash results and a ff score system.
  • 41
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: Indeed. The rock / tree stump about to smash your nose and teeth to oblivion doesn't have much concern for the 5-star virgina tech rated half-lid helmet on the top/back of your head haha.

I was reluctant to spend another load of money to get a lightweight and well ventilated full face (when I already owned a half-lid and traditional DH full face) but the lightweight full faces make a tonne of sense for Enduro or push-up downhill. I use it all the time.

@Snfoilhat: This is one of those times where obsession with quantifiable metrics can be the undoing of us - because it's hard to assess the safety/efficacy of a chin bar it's not included in most testing and yet I think we all know you're infinitely better off going OTB in a full face than a half lid and it's actually a very important aspect of helmet safety - it's just difficult to attribute a score to. You could even argue that no half-lid helmet provides 5-star safety.
  • 11
 Would also be interesting to see how some of the cheap Aliexpress helmets fared.
  • 20
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: As someone who took a rock to the elbow and now has a metal plate in his arm I would agree with this statement. I love my Bell Super DH. Chin bar gets strapped to the back of my pack on the way up and only takes a few seconds to put on. Elbow pads, even a light weight version, are also a really good idea too. Turns out rocks are hard (who knew?!)
  • 21
 Meaningful fullface helmet testing would require a new methodology and possibly new testing machinery. Not sure if that is within their budget. Might also not be relevant enough, given the comparatively small number of cyclists wearing full face helmets.
  • 11
 @Ttimer: You obviously have never ridden in the North Shore, BC, or Squamish/Whistler... More FF than ½ shells for sure.
  • 10
 @BikingMama777: Anecdotes from one of the most idiosyncratic bike locations in the world are not data. I have, in fact, ridden there. But in the worldwide market for cycling helmets, full face ones barely register.
  • 660
 "noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!" - guy from marketing
  • 40
 The marketing for the full face i got was very heavy on being the first to get 5 stars at Virginia Tech and they've been downgraded to a 4 lmao I dont care, but marketing must be in absolute shambles
  • 21
 I'd be the noooo's!!!! are pretty loud in engineering departments right now. They're like.... wait we just spent a year designing to these standards.... it did well and it's approved.... now we have to start over for these other standards....

Lots of helmets in development that will be reworked... not so they're safer... but so they pass this new "safer" standard.
  • 30
 @onemanarmy: from what I understand that is exactly what they are trying to avoid. The helmets must be simply better than the others in order to score well. Complying to the standards is not enough anymore
  • 40
 The guy from marketing is very happy. It was hard selling a new helmet if the old one was already five star rated…
  • 414
 They should have just introduced a 6 star rating.
  • 660
 "but it goes to 11...."
  • 50
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xgx4k83zzc&ab_channel=goto11tv
  • 50
 @deaf-shredder: classic
  • 210
 in their graph of impact for helmet X vs. Avg 5-star it would be useful to also see "no helmet". As someone who works in analytics I suspect the helmet differences would be minimal compared to that
  • 40
 Also compared to a cheapie Walmart helmet or something.
  • 2914
 The logic here seems faulty and self-serving:

>> But when a majority of helmets earn 5 stars, the top category no longer distinguishes the very best.

You don't need "the best" helmet; you need a helmet that meets the highest standards. If the majority are doing that you no longer need constant testing either, which is bad for VTech.

They've essentially introduced "stack ranking" for helmets; how many of you use that at work and like it?
  • 57
 This is where my head was going to.

Sounds to me like the raised the threshold to get a safety approval but lowered the standards to be considered a top rated helmet.

So if you're a person that wants the best or wants a truly elite level helmet it's now more difficult to tell the difference between say a helmet that would have been a top 5 helmet and one that sits around 100... because they have the same amount of stars.

This feels like something Amazon asked for if I'm being honest.

I'd prefer both. Put the stars in there for the masses but have an actual ranking that shows the performance so those that care... can get what they want/need.
  • 221
 They’re ranked based on impact forces to the brain. The standards should be met of course but being the best absolutely matters. Competition here is fully to our benefit
  • 821
flag dirtmakesmehappy (Jul 24, 2025 at 13:26) (Below Threshold)
 I stacked rank the moms I like to f*ck, and yours is always middle of the pack. Stop making her so stressed.
  • 120
 Reads like a mean shift to me. The good kind of continuous growth.

Long ago a safe medical procedure might be fatal one if 10 then 1 in 100 and now maybe one in 25,000. Since helmets are better, the standard for being 'best' has gone up.

I don't think the comparison to stack ranking is correct. This is no different than if we pitted a bike from 15 years ago against modern bikes. The old one, no matter how 'good' it was at the time would not compare favorably.

Do we need better bikes? maybe. Do we need better helmets? Yes! I use my brain to make money and I'd like the helmet I use to protect that brain as best it can.
  • 30
 @gaberoc: One can hope. That's generally the purpose... advance and improve.

My brain is toast anyway but great for the next generation. HA!
  • 61
 Correct me if I am wrong (having been on PB since 2008, I'm certain someone will), but the reductio ad absurdum argument against the new method is that if all helmet manufacturers had an agreement to cut the strength of their helmets by half, the top 50% would still get 4/5 stars, but the consumer would be worse-off.

Akin to getting the highest score in a maths test in a classroom of dumbasses.

VirginiaTech have oodles of test data now, so what's wrong with sticking with absolute values instead of relative performance? That 5 star rated $55 helmet will shortly become a thing of the past, even though it was awesome under the old testing scheme.
  • 20
 @iamamodel: thats so absurd haha, its IN ADDITION to the current standards, not INSTEAD of. So you still need to perform to get the 5 stars AND be in the top 50%.
  • 11
 @mariomtblt: Please paste the text where it says 'in addition to'?
  • 20
 @iamamodel: scroll up to that chart, all the numbers are more strenuous would not be lowered since the upper level already exists. It’s mathematically impossible as they only base it on top performers.

If the market was flooded for some ridiculous reason with terrible helmets, the top would remain and thus the threshold unchanged.

You don’t really think that your scenario would happen anyway and I get it’s just for fun lol
  • 130
 Glad to see more Full Face helmets on the site now but still is far behind what I'd expect.
  • 131
 A $55 helmet in the top 5! Makes you wonder why big name companies are charging so much.
  • 443
 It's not difficult to make a 5 star helmet. It is VERY difficult to make a 5 star helmet that's also light & well ventilated. It requires much more design & materials work to accomplish that. Pick two for your next groomer: Safe, cheap, or comfortable (eg light & well ventilated).
  • 32
 @MurphyESQ: this sounds obvious but it's a little more nuanced than "pick 2". Each of these dimensions is a continuum, except apparently price which seems to jump dramatically. There's a lot more variability in "comfort". I think it's actually harder to build a safe-cheap-durable helmet than a safe-cheap-comfortable one
  • 40
 Honestly, it's not a wonder. $55 helmets can be great, and they will perform and in many cases look 95% like a more expensive helmet from the outside. Honestly, it's not that different from bikes. But the work and cost to make incremental but noticeable increases in ventilation, finish, weight, etc. are dramatically higher and drive substantial cost in development, production, etc. And those "big brands" also spend money on athletes, events and content that we get to enjoy for free in most cases. So if you are happy with the value of that $55 helmet, go for it. But there's no conspiracy in models that have higher prices, it's just how business works.
  • 24
 That $55 helmet does not even have a peak...
  • 23
 @MurphyESQ:

In reality it's like Pick Two: Profit-margin, Marketing, Affordability
  • 10
 @plyawn: oh for sure, I was just making a play on Keith Bontrager quote: "strong, light, cheap, pick two". I also over simplified "light weight & ventilation" into "comfort" to fit the quote. The point was more about using less, but stronger, materials to reach higher levels of safety vs just using more foam.
  • 10
 @CompostingSquirrel: No, no it's not. Most of the time, the least affordable items will also have the lowest profit margin. "High-end" components don't make manufacturers money, they raise the profile of the company and allow them to market an entire range through the lens of the top end item.

Also, no company (other than a monopoly) will artificially raise the profit-margin more than they absolutely need to. That's a very quick way for your competitors to undercut you and steal all of your customers.
  • 81
 Well. I just learned my helmet only has a 2 star rating. This is non-optimal.
  • 31
 I had one of the bottom 5 helmets or something as my previous road one. Its good to know I didn't need to find out how well it performed, but I did end up buying a top 10 after that.
  • 20
 @fizile: Unfortunately, I had a chance to test my helmet, and it definitely saved my head. I replaced it with the exact same model.
  • 31
 @Bad-Mechanic: Long as it does its job.

I kind of find it funny. The proframe WAY outperforms all of the bell helmets yet I literally saw one split completely in half on the same test the bell helmet passed. In half. 2 pieces.
  • 40
 @onemanarmy: helmets are not supposed to be useable after an impact. Granted fully split in half could be less than ideal but not worse in all cases.
  • 20
 @onemanarmy: I had heard of that happening as well way back. Guy was fine, bought another, and carried on. I thought it may have been an outlier, but may actually be by design, I had one and absolutely fragmented it. No symptoms, but probably should have been. I've "utilized" helmets more than I should, and feel like this could have been a good bell-ringer.
  • 60
 Orange is the new 5 star rating. If your helmet isn't orange, you're no longer safe and will need to buy a new one.
  • 20
 Specifically "burnt orange". Points are also awarded for "Chicago Maroon". Go Hokies!

"Rotunda Orange" will result in a future blacklisting from all VT tests.
  • 10
 @Connerv6: Nice, I see what you did there. Go Hoos!
  • 60
 There’s a curious dearth of higher end Bell and Giro helmets on the VTech testing list.
  • 90
 This is a carry-over from what they did for football helmets.

I need to read up on it a lot more but I'm very curious how they reduced average scores in a multitude of tests into 2 categories.

Bell's helmets took massive hit to their ratings. The sixer for example dropped from a 5 start to a 3 star and is now ranked 198. Is it suddenly less safe?

Here's what happens.... standards are set and helmets are built to score well in those standards because they're considered the.... standard... and without it you're not going to be able to sell expensive helmets.

Then changes are made to those criteria. Does that mean the helmet is less safe than it was a week ago? Nope. What it means is that it doesn't perform as well based on the new criteria.

If you build a spring.... and in 20 years you NEVER have a spring failure and they always pass government mandated criteria... you have a good product... yes?

Now say you change that criteria and all of sudden they're failing. Does that mean something is wrong with the spring? No it means the criteria is different.... and potentially flawed and the change was probably unneeded since there's been no failures in 20 years.

This started in football likely because of the MASSIVE lawsuits in that market. This feels like something that was mandated by folks like the NCAA and resellers like amazon. Help us defend ourselves from lawsuits and help us sell the helmets better. That's what this really feels like to me.

Think about it this way.... Say you have 30 options currently for football helmets that passed safety criteria. That's 30 football helmets you have to defend if someone is injured in that helmet. Now you change the criteria and you're left with 10. If the school or person doesn't choose 1 of those 10 helmets then you can avoid liability. Long term the hope is that companies push HARDER to improve their safety but all they're really going to do is shift in-house engineering and design to improve at those specific tests to insure they're in the top 10 choices that the schools say... we only support 5 start helmets... 4 star you're on your own. Etc. Money. Marketing. Virginia Tech's test lab is a massive source of income for the university. They do not release the income because they can avoid it. But every helmet pays and "donates" to the fund and then you have solo investors and companies that donate 6 figures and more.

Bell hasn't come out with a new helmet in awhile so I'm not surprised to see they don't meet up with brand new testing. They've been focused on updating Fox. I'd be wiling to be we'll see new helmets from Bell/Giro in 2026 and 2027 and they'll do just fine in the testing.

I'm curious to see how this holds up over time and very curious to see what changes were and why they were made.
  • 30
 I'll still just buy the one that fits my head the best, as long as it's from a reputable company. Last time I needed a new helmet I tried the latest top end lids from Troy Lee, POC, Giro, Endura and ended up buying IXS for considerably less money than some of the others, purely for the fit. I don't know what rating the IXS trigger AM has, but surely a helmet with a 5 star rating but is perched on top of your head offering less coverage isn't as good as a 4 star that fits like a glove?
  • 60
 Makes sense to adjust the metrics.
  • 63
 So stoked there is an actual independent rating group doing something helpful. To think that I used to buy such an important thing just because something “looked safe” or had hyped up marketing but no actual evidence…
  • 40
 Specialized Tactic is 5 stars, has a round fit option for my pumpkin head, and is on sale for $60. I'm buying another as a backup.
  • 30
 Hhhhhh why is only one Smith helmet rated and how is their top tier helmet only a 2/5 stars.

I am curious as a smith helmet user.
  • 31
 Smith probably doesn't send their helmets in for testing, and the one VT purchased tested poorly.
  • 31
 Don’t mean to be too cynical, but it’s simply much easier to use some fancy looking material that “looks safe” and market it that way and price it as though it’s super safe but without needing to do any testing or have any proof that the complete package is actually safe.
  • 10
 Would like to see them test Kenny helmets. I just rented a bike here in Morzine and they handed me a Kenny helmet (brand I'd never heard of) I looked it up to find out it did NOT have ASTM's F1952 Downhill Mountain Bicycle Racing standard or MIPS, so I went to another shop to at least get a helmet with ASTM F1952. The shop owners looked at me funny when I was demanding at least one of those things and I'm just like "you've obviously never hit your head hard in a crash"
  • 10
 We've spent a lot of time in test labs, I like to do tests that are not part of the standard since our standards focus on the high end of the scale. Low g testing is important, just as oblique impacts are important. What I notice about different labs is they all have their own 'style', University of Strasburg, also has a rating system it's just not marketed much. I am a fan of V-tech, good research, but its just data! None of these labs are real life, but we can learn from it.

We just had a helmet get a 5-star rating, well, now 4-star with the new rating levels. I'm not upset about it, just more data. V-tech does run their data through a algorithm, it leans higher on oblique impacts then linier impacts. Too much IMO, but it's their lab, their algorithm, and their rating system. We will increase our testing at V-tech, 5 stars is not the end goal, learning from it is. You can have a helmet get 5-stars and not pass CPSC. Yes, a $50 helmet can get 5-stars. I'm good with what V-tech is doing and have no problem with the adjusted score system. Keep learning!
  • 10
 Proper helmet fit is far more important than any gimmicky feature or rating. Several brands of helmets were not even included in the VT tests. I appreciate their efforts but this is just further muddying the waters on an already confusing subject.
  • 20
 The prices of helmets?!?!?! Glad I stock-piled the TLD A1's when it was discontinued and clearanced out.
  • 20
 I have a TLD Edge if you want one. You can't snap the chinbar because it flexes all the way up until it hits your forehead.
  • 10
 Why are all the FF helmets waaay down on the list? This makes ZERO sense to me. I can't even find my ISX Trigger MIPS in the list and it is DH rated.
  • 20
 Whew, I'm still rocking #4 so I can still ride.
  • 11
 Is there a list, so I can see if I'm cool enough to keep wearing my current helmet? If its only 4 stars, I'll have to throw it away and get a 5 star helmet.
  • 20
 Rating on a curve now? Race to the bottom?
  • 10
 The curve is more strict, not less
  • 20
 I wonder how my foam Atom helmet with net covering would rate?
  • 10
 Almost as well as my Rosebank Stackhat.
  • 10
 What about a hair net or shower cap? At least 4 stars.
  • 10
 In your "Top Performing MTB Helmets" image, you forgot #9 overall (#5 in MTB): 6D Alterra, the highest ranked FF.
  • 10
 So what happens to the CPSC, CE EN 1078, and AS/NZS 2063 ratings now?
  • 51
 nothing.
  • 21
 Those are standards, not ratings. Not that much valuable for marketing. Compare "our new helmet satisfies CE EN 1078" vs "our new helmet scores 5 start on VT and higher than 95% of all tested helmets". Especially if you can design your helmet specifically to score high on those tests and also provide some generous 'research grants' to testing institution making sure test rules won't change in nearest future in an unfavorable way for your design.
  • 32
 This has the be caused by tarrifs somehow. Right Pinkbike experts?
  • 71
 Hey, hey, hey, it' not just the tariffs you know, but a combination of Obamacare, Reaganomics, and Roosevelt's New Deal. And let's not forget Woodrow Wilson's wife restyling the Rose Garden.
  • 12
 LET's GOOOOOOO! HO-KIES! :'( we used to be good.







