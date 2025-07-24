139 Bike Helmets Lose Virginia Tech 5-Star Rating as Safety Thresholds Reset

The old versus new thresholds, true as of July 7th, 2025.

To receive a 4- or 5-star rating, a helmet must perform within the top 50% based on its overall impact performance score. To distinguish between 4- and 5-star helmets, we computed the midpoint between the median-performing helmet and the best-performing helmet. Helmets closer to the top performer received 5 stars; those closer to the median received 4 stars".

A statement from Virginia Tech



The original goal of the helmet ratings was to distinguish between helmets in a way that is easy for consumers to understand. It was also to provide a framework that manufacturers could use to improve. Over time, that has worked. Manufacturers have used our test methods to design better helmets. We applaud that.



But when a majority of helmets earn 5 stars, the top category no longer distinguishes the very best. That’s where we are now. Consider bicycle helmets: when we launched the ratings in 2018, only 4 out of 30 tested earned 5 stars. Today, 167 out of 272 bicycle helmets are rated 5 stars.



Similarly, in varsity football (first released in 2011 and updated in 2018 ), 33 out of 35 helmets have earned 5 stars. For youth football (first released in 2019), it’s 26 out of 36. These are positive developments. Helmets today are much better than they were a decade ago.



But within the large group of 5-star helmets, meaningful performance differences remain. If all top helmets share the same rating, then consumers are not seeing those differences. The 5-star label has become diluted.



To restore the ability of our system to differentiate, we are updating the thresholds that determine star ratings for bicycle, varsity football, and youth football helmets. Five stars will once again mean a helmet is among the very best. Four stars will still indicate strong performance, and so on down the scale.



As a result of the rescaling, some helmets that previously earned 5 stars may now receive a 4-star rating or lower. This is not because their performance has worsened, but rather the bar for top-tier performance has risen. This shift reflects meaningful progress in helmet design and ensures that the 5-star label continues to signal the highest level of protection available. This rescaling approach is consistent with how the automotive industry updates New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) thresholds over time to maintain meaningful distinctions as vehicle safety improves.