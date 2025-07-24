139 Bike Helmets Lose Virginia Tech 5-Star Rating as Safety Thresholds Reset

Independent helmet testers, Virginia Tech, have made a meaningful change to how helmets are placed on their 5-Star safety rating scale. In effect, they have raised the threshold for achieving a 5-Star safety rating, resulting in 139 bicycle helmets being downgraded from a 5-Star rating to a 4-Star rating or below.
Virginia Tech has not changed how the helmets are tested, only how the results are delivered to consumers. The helmets themselves remain unchanged and are just as safe as they ever were. The goal with the threshold changes was to better differentiate the top-performing helmets from one another in an empirical way, to better help consumers make their purchasing decisions.
The old versus new thresholds, true as of July 7th, 2025.
While the thresholds for the Star rating system were previously set by pre-determined values - the lower the score, the lower the chance of concussion - the thresholds are now a moving target, determined by the scores of all of the other helmets that have previously been tested by Virginia Tech.
A quote from the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings Memorandum - July 2025:
|To receive a 4- or 5-star rating, a helmet must perform within the top 50% based on its overall impact performance score. To distinguish between 4- and 5-star helmets, we computed the midpoint between the median-performing helmet and the best-performing helmet. Helmets closer to the top performer received 5 stars; those closer to the median received 4 stars".
In effect, the change in the way in which the thresholds are set brings an element of competition. I'm not saying competition in the space didn't exist previously - it certainly did - it was and still is a big deal to helmet manufacturers to rank #1
in the Virginia Tech Helmet Rankings. However, to get that 5-Star rating, it is no longer a case of being "good enough", but a case of making sure your design sits within that top 50% of performers, and continues to do so as more new helmets are tested. Helmet safety continues to improve, and the new rating system should do a better job of differentiating between competitors.
A statement from Virginia Tech
The original goal of the helmet ratings was to distinguish between helmets in a way that is easy for consumers to understand. It was also to provide a framework that manufacturers could use to improve. Over time, that has worked. Manufacturers have used our test methods to design better helmets. We applaud that.
But when a majority of helmets earn 5 stars, the top category no longer distinguishes the very best. That’s where we are now. Consider bicycle helmets: when we launched the ratings in 2018, only 4 out of 30 tested earned 5 stars. Today, 167 out of 272 bicycle helmets are rated 5 stars.
Similarly, in varsity football (first released in 2011 and updated in 2018 ), 33 out of 35 helmets have earned 5 stars. For youth football (first released in 2019), it’s 26 out of 36. These are positive developments. Helmets today are much better than they were a decade ago.
But within the large group of 5-star helmets, meaningful performance differences remain. If all top helmets share the same rating, then consumers are not seeing those differences. The 5-star label has become diluted.
To restore the ability of our system to differentiate, we are updating the thresholds that determine star ratings for bicycle, varsity football, and youth football helmets. Five stars will once again mean a helmet is among the very best. Four stars will still indicate strong performance, and so on down the scale.
As a result of the rescaling, some helmets that previously earned 5 stars may now receive a 4-star rating or lower. This is not because their performance has worsened, but rather the bar for top-tier performance has risen. This shift reflects meaningful progress in helmet design and ensures that the 5-star label continues to signal the highest level of protection available. This rescaling approach is consistent with how the automotive industry updates New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) thresholds over time to maintain meaningful distinctions as vehicle safety improves.
In theory any test can be over-optimized toward, for example a helmet that is only reinforced exactly where they drop in on the anvil, or one designed specifically to work with the grippy headform used in the tests, and somehow not on a human head with hair.
I’d love to see them get funded to do a parallel effort from the start with all ff crash results and a ff score system.
I was reluctant to spend another load of money to get a lightweight and well ventilated full face (when I already owned a half-lid and traditional DH full face) but the lightweight full faces make a tonne of sense for Enduro or push-up downhill. I use it all the time.
@Snfoilhat: This is one of those times where obsession with quantifiable metrics can be the undoing of us - because it's hard to assess the safety/efficacy of a chin bar it's not included in most testing and yet I think we all know you're infinitely better off going OTB in a full face than a half lid and it's actually a very important aspect of helmet safety - it's just difficult to attribute a score to. You could even argue that no half-lid helmet provides 5-star safety.
Lots of helmets in development that will be reworked... not so they're safer... but so they pass this new "safer" standard.
>> But when a majority of helmets earn 5 stars, the top category no longer distinguishes the very best.
You don't need "the best" helmet; you need a helmet that meets the highest standards. If the majority are doing that you no longer need constant testing either, which is bad for VTech.
They've essentially introduced "stack ranking" for helmets; how many of you use that at work and like it?
Sounds to me like the raised the threshold to get a safety approval but lowered the standards to be considered a top rated helmet.
So if you're a person that wants the best or wants a truly elite level helmet it's now more difficult to tell the difference between say a helmet that would have been a top 5 helmet and one that sits around 100... because they have the same amount of stars.
This feels like something Amazon asked for if I'm being honest.
I'd prefer both. Put the stars in there for the masses but have an actual ranking that shows the performance so those that care... can get what they want/need.
Long ago a safe medical procedure might be fatal one if 10 then 1 in 100 and now maybe one in 25,000. Since helmets are better, the standard for being 'best' has gone up.
I don't think the comparison to stack ranking is correct. This is no different than if we pitted a bike from 15 years ago against modern bikes. The old one, no matter how 'good' it was at the time would not compare favorably.
Do we need better bikes? maybe. Do we need better helmets? Yes! I use my brain to make money and I'd like the helmet I use to protect that brain as best it can.
My brain is toast anyway but great for the next generation. HA!
Akin to getting the highest score in a maths test in a classroom of dumbasses.
VirginiaTech have oodles of test data now, so what's wrong with sticking with absolute values instead of relative performance? That 5 star rated $55 helmet will shortly become a thing of the past, even though it was awesome under the old testing scheme.
If the market was flooded for some ridiculous reason with terrible helmets, the top would remain and thus the threshold unchanged.
You don’t really think that your scenario would happen anyway and I get it’s just for fun lol
In reality it's like Pick Two: Profit-margin, Marketing, Affordability
Also, no company (other than a monopoly) will artificially raise the profit-margin more than they absolutely need to. That's a very quick way for your competitors to undercut you and steal all of your customers.
I kind of find it funny. The proframe WAY outperforms all of the bell helmets yet I literally saw one split completely in half on the same test the bell helmet passed. In half. 2 pieces.
"Rotunda Orange" will result in a future blacklisting from all VT tests.
I need to read up on it a lot more but I'm very curious how they reduced average scores in a multitude of tests into 2 categories.
Bell's helmets took massive hit to their ratings. The sixer for example dropped from a 5 start to a 3 star and is now ranked 198. Is it suddenly less safe?
Here's what happens.... standards are set and helmets are built to score well in those standards because they're considered the.... standard... and without it you're not going to be able to sell expensive helmets.
Then changes are made to those criteria. Does that mean the helmet is less safe than it was a week ago? Nope. What it means is that it doesn't perform as well based on the new criteria.
If you build a spring.... and in 20 years you NEVER have a spring failure and they always pass government mandated criteria... you have a good product... yes?
Now say you change that criteria and all of sudden they're failing. Does that mean something is wrong with the spring? No it means the criteria is different.... and potentially flawed and the change was probably unneeded since there's been no failures in 20 years.
This started in football likely because of the MASSIVE lawsuits in that market. This feels like something that was mandated by folks like the NCAA and resellers like amazon. Help us defend ourselves from lawsuits and help us sell the helmets better. That's what this really feels like to me.
Think about it this way.... Say you have 30 options currently for football helmets that passed safety criteria. That's 30 football helmets you have to defend if someone is injured in that helmet. Now you change the criteria and you're left with 10. If the school or person doesn't choose 1 of those 10 helmets then you can avoid liability. Long term the hope is that companies push HARDER to improve their safety but all they're really going to do is shift in-house engineering and design to improve at those specific tests to insure they're in the top 10 choices that the schools say... we only support 5 start helmets... 4 star you're on your own. Etc. Money. Marketing. Virginia Tech's test lab is a massive source of income for the university. They do not release the income because they can avoid it. But every helmet pays and "donates" to the fund and then you have solo investors and companies that donate 6 figures and more.
Bell hasn't come out with a new helmet in awhile so I'm not surprised to see they don't meet up with brand new testing. They've been focused on updating Fox. I'd be wiling to be we'll see new helmets from Bell/Giro in 2026 and 2027 and they'll do just fine in the testing.
I'm curious to see how this holds up over time and very curious to see what changes were and why they were made.
We just had a helmet get a 5-star rating, well, now 4-star with the new rating levels. I'm not upset about it, just more data. V-tech does run their data through a algorithm, it leans higher on oblique impacts then linier impacts. Too much IMO, but it's their lab, their algorithm, and their rating system. We will increase our testing at V-tech, 5 stars is not the end goal, learning from it is. You can have a helmet get 5-stars and not pass CPSC. Yes, a $50 helmet can get 5-stars. I'm good with what V-tech is doing and have no problem with the adjusted score system. Keep learning!