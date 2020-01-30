14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020

Jan 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
It may not have been chock full of new kit, but there were plenty of sweet builds to gawk at while perusing Whittlebury Hall at the Core Show. We nabbed as many as we could to show off here:

Pivot Firebird 29

Although this Pivot Firebird is mostly stock, the inclusion of the new Trust Shout 160mm linkage fork definitely made the bike stand out. Upgrade are the distributor for both brands so it makes sense that they would combine them in this unique build; they don't currently offer this combination for sale though.


Love it or hate it, the Shout from Trust definitely gives this Firebird, or any other bike, a unique look.



Cotic Rocket Max

You can't have a British trade show without some steel and this Cotic Rocket Max has been customised to the...erm.. max by Cane Creek as part of the Extra UK stand.


A full front mudguard ready for the winter slop

The progressive Valt spring brings ramp up to a coil set up after the shock reaches 50% of its travel.

Titanium meets steel with eeWings cranks


Nukeproof Cub Scout 24"

Also at the show was a sneak peek at Nukeproof's new range of kids bikes. We only got to see this 24" Cub Scout, although a full range will be coming later this year. Although designed for younger riders, there is still a great spec with a mix of Nukeproof's own components such as Sam Hill flat pedals.





GT Force 29

The GT stand were featuring UK pinner and Muc-Off Mechanic Rob Webb's new GT Force 29, which has been specced with a full range of his sponsors' products including a full cockpit from Burgtec.





NS Bikes Synonym

We've just given Hotlines this NS back from one of our tests (keep an eye out for that dropping soon) and it still showed a few flecks of mud from Dave Arthur's local trails. This is NS's stab at a downcountry bikes, although coming from NS it's definitely more 'down' than 'country' with a 120mm fork and 67° head angle.

The cable management looks really clean on the Synonym




Transition Smuggler

Another eye-catching build at the show was this one over on the Transition stand. With plenty of matching green components from DVO and A2Z and a rear mech with Ceramic Speed jockey wheels, it is another great looking build.



The large Ceramic Speed jockey wheels are definitely eye-catching


Mondraker Super Foxy

The Super Foxy is Mondraker's super-enduro bike and this is the top of the range Carbon RR model. With 170mm of travel and 29 inch wheels it's about as burly as bikes get before you bolt on a double crown fork.





Yeti SB165

Speaking of bolting on double crowns, the Yeti SB165 got a lot of attention recently when we saw Reed Boggs fit his with a DH fork to turn it into a Rampage worthy machine. This is the standard spec that looks plenty capable of handling big terrain with or without a double crown fork.





Identiti Mettle

This was one of the only mullet bikes on display at the Core Show so it doesn't look like the trend of 29" front wheels and 27.5" rear wheels has really caught on just yet outside of racing. Apart from the mixed wheel sizes, this Identiti Mettle features a build of 12-speed Shimano SLX and a mix of RockShox and MRP suspension.





Ragley Piglet

The Ragley Piglet comes with another great paint job, much like the Race spec Big Wig we featured earlier this week. The spec is once again well-chosen with a great mix of in-house components with some more premium parts mixed in.


Ragley have created some impressive colourways for their 2020 models



NS Define AL

Another great colouway can be found on the aluminum NS Define enduro bike which also features a mullet setup. Featuring a solid mix of Fox and SRAM componentry there is nothing missing from this enduro-ready rig.





Ibis Ripmo AF

The Ibis Ripmo AF offers amazing value in a great package as we found in our affordable trail bikes Field Test. This build which sits around the £3000 mark offers Sram NX Eagle drivetrain with DVO suspension. The bright orange paintwork might not be for everyone, but you can also get it in a raw metal finish.


This model comes as standard with DVO's latest Jade X coil shock



Lapierre e-Zesty

Sitting over on the Hope stand was this kitted out Lapierre e-Zesty that has been covered in Barnoldswick goodies. With a discreet motor from Fazua, it flies under the radar more than most e-bikes and doesn't weigh as much either.

The build kit includes the new dedicated e-bike cranks from Hope

The motor from Fazua Evation is impressively discreet on the Lapierre



Identiti AKA

The last bike on the list is another hardtail, and this one comes from Identiti with the AKA. This is another sorted bike with an MRP fork and XT 12-speed drivetrain.




Which bike is your favourite?



Reviews and Tech eMTB Cotic GT Ibis Identiti Lapierre Bikes NS Bikes Nukeproof Pivot Ragley Bikes Transition Yeti Core Bike


