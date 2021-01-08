14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021

Jan 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
As we recently discussed on Episode 39 of the Pinkbike Podcast, bike brands generally work on 24 to 36-month product cycles for their bikes. While bikes will normally get new specs and colour options each season, after three years it generally feels like time for a refresh. Whether trends have moved on or new standards have come in, brands want to make sure their models are as up to date as possible to be better options for customers.

This is not a hard and fast rule. Some brands, especially those that deal mainly with aluminum frames, work on continuous updates of their bikes, taking them out of the traditional model year format. In some cases, brands will actually work on shorter time frames. Some bikes that were released in 2018 were updated in 2020, just a two-year cycle, some examples would be the Specialized Stumpjumper and its Evo counterpart, the Devinci Troy and the Santa Cruz 5010. On the other hand, some bikes last longer than that and are still successful long into their lifespan, such as the Scott Spark that was so progressive for its time it continues to be relevant today.

In an attempt to predict some new bikes that may be coming in 2021, I've gone back to 2017 and 2018 to work out which bikes may be at the end of their cycle and ready for a refresh. To be clear, I don't know anything about any of the bikes listed. I'm not a tech editor and I have been siloed off from any editor who may have some knowledge of any upcoming bikes - there's a good chance a couple editors are privy to specific details that they aren't able to discuss at this time. Nor is this a comment on the performance of any bike listed, I'm not qualified to make those claims and besides, two of them have just won World Championships and the rest are still all as good as the day they were released. The methodology was as simple as going back through our archives and going, "Huh, haven't seen that updated in a while." With that out of the way, let's see what could be in the pipeline for 2021.


2017 Bikes

Intense Tracer

Intense's Tracer has apparently been its most popular bike since its inception in 1999. It has been through various guises, but this long-travel, 27.5" carbon bike was released in early 2017 with the 29" wheel Carbine coming later in the year. The bike has a stunning looking frame and was designed in collaboration with Cesar Rojo and the Cero Design studio and is something we'd love to see continued if it gets updated again soon.
Intense Tracer 2017 review


Polygon Xquare One

One of the more eye-catching and radical bikes we've seen in the past few years, the Polygon Xquare One definitely turned some heads when it was released in 2017. At the heart of the bike is the Darrel Voss' Naild R3act that was claimed to give incredible pedalling performance despite the bike's 180m travel.

Polygon later introduced a downhill bike with the same system and is still selling the bike (although we notice Marin has dropped its version from its product range). Will we see a modernised variant of this bike or can we expect something totally different again in the future?
Polygon Square One Photo by Laurence Crossman-Emms


Trek Session

Here's one we've already hinted at in our Pinkibke Predictions article but the Trek Session seems to be in line for a refresh in 2021. Not only was the last major update four years ago but Trek has also been busy bolstering its downhill team this winter which we would guess is partly to give the bike the strongest debut year possible.

The current Session was the first production carbon 29" downhill bike and has stayed relevant for the past three seasons thanks to that forward-thinking approach. Can we expect to see something equally radical with this new model? Only time will tell.
Trek Session 9.9 Review - title image


Orbea Rallon

The asymmetrical Rallon was first released in 2017 but the Spanish brand hasn't been shy about updating it since then. In 2018, a 29" version came out then in 2019, Orbea released the Rally On linkage kit that increased travel, sensitivity and progression. This was fitted to new models of the bike but also available as a backwards compatible upgrade for any riders on fifth-generation Rallons.

We'll be interested to see if Orbea continue to roll out updates on the Rallon platform or if something totally new will be in the pipeline for 2021.
Orbea Rallon


Scott Genius

The Genius was first introduced to Scott's line up in 2004 and for the 2017 version, it built on the Olympic winning success of the Spark to create a Horst Link driven design that was a lot more conventional than its predecessor. It was a lightweight bike with geometry that was very progressive for a trail bike at the time, including reaches over 500mm and a 65° head angle in the low setting. Also new was the updated TwinLoc system and the introduction of the Syncros one-piece bar and stem.
Scott Genius 2018


Canyon Torque

The overhauled Canyon Torque was released within 10 days of a new Spectral back in 2017. Given that the Spectral itself just had an update in the tail end of 2020, it seems logical that the Torque may not be too far behind.

The last overhaul turned the platform from a double-crown toting, freeride/park bike into a long travel single-crown, monster-truck. Seeing as that genre of bike is undergoing a resurgence at the moment, the time seems rife for Canyon to take advantage with an updated Torque.
Canyon

2018 Bikes

YT Capra

Although the Goatman, horror-themed launch edit for the Capra sticks in the mind like it was yesterday, the bike itself is approaching its third birthday at this point. In the time since its launch, we've seen some awesome limited-edition versions of the Capra but its age suggests could be due for another update soon.

The last Capra was a huge overhaul that included the addition of a 29er version, an increase in travel and the option of a full carbon frame.These updates meant the bike morphed from an all-mountain machine into something even more formidable, one of the earliest bikes to herald the resurgence of longer travel mountain bikes.
2018 YT Capra


Santa Cruz Blur & Highball

The Santa Cruz Blur and Highball were released on the same day in 2018 as Santa Cruz overhauled its shortest travel offerings in one swoop. It's an Olympic year in 2021 and Santa Cruz has already shown some serious intent by signing Maxime Marotte and Luca Braidot for its Santa Cruz FSA team so we expect they will be providing those top-tier riders something new to ride on too. In a world of ever more progressive bikes, we'll wait and see just how 'downcountry' Santa Cruz go with its weight weenie platforms.
Santa Cruz Blur CC X01 Reserve Photo by James Lissimore


Propain Hugene

The Propain Hugene was first introduced at the Garda Riva Bike Festival in 2018 and brought with it a suspension design that would eventually filter through Propain's entire range of bikes. The Pro 10 range now sits on everything except for its ebike and the downhill Rage - although a prototype version has been raced throughout 2020.

If the Hugene gets updated for 2021 expect another short travel ripper at competitive pricing from the German direct sale brand.
Garda Bike Fest 2018. Lago di Garda Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg


Yeti SB 100

The Yeti SB100 was one of our favourite bikes of 2018 and is arguably one of the bikes that spawned the term and trend of downcountry.

Short in travel but progressive in nature and full of ambition, the bike was designed to answer Yeti President Chris Conroy's question of ''How capable can we make a 100mm travel bike?'' It answered that question in one word - very. Last year Yeti released the SB115, which uses the same frame as the SB100, but we'll wait and see if Yeti are tempted to make a few nips and tucks or maybe create an entirely new short travel machine at some point this year.
Yeti SB100


Canyon Lux

The Canyon Lux was updated in 2018 and under Mathieu Van der Poel and Pauline Ferrand Prevot it has proven to be one of the most successful XC racing bikes. We later used it as our benchmark bike in the XC Field Test as we believed it to be a yardstick against which the other bikes should be measured. That being said, we felt that geometry could do with some tweaks when we did test it, especially as XC racing continually demands greater descending ability from riders and bikes nowadays. We look forward to seeing if Canyon has anything up its sleeve for the upcoming Olympics.
Canyon Lux


Trek Remedy

The Trek Remedy platform dates back to 2008 and since then it's been their ready-for-anything all-mountain machine with enough travel to get you out of trouble, but not enough to keep you from wanting to pedal it thousands of feet up into the alpine. Although the 2019 version looked very similar to its predecessors, it had tweaked geometry and suspension although it remained on 27.5" wheels with the Slash taking care of 29" duties.
Trek. Photo by Margus Riga


Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt

The carbon Thunderbolt was released in March 2018 with an aluminum version following in August. Moving up to 130mm on the normal models, and 140mm on the BC Edition, it placed the Thunderbolt firmly in the trail bike category although it remained stocked with 27.5" wheels only making it a bit of an outlier at that travel range. With short travel bikes becoming increasingly popular, we wouldn't be surprised if Rocky gave the Thunderbolt a few tweaks for 2021.
Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
96722 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
90930 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
70690 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
66366 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Ukrainian & Russian Vintage Freeride Scene
55744 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
55650 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
52832 views
Graham Agassiz Parts Ways with Evil
44031 views

104 Comments

  • 65 1
 And you won’t be able to buy any of them!
  • 15 0
 until 2030
  • 6 1
 YT will have its new models come out this month. So as the Norco Range, which i am extremely interested. pretty much what was seen in the DH spyshots just with a different rear end but srill high-pivot !
  • 2 0
 @goflowz:

Norco's Range definitely has my attention.

Appears to be high pivot like you said, but also dual crown compatible.

I hear they have frames ready, but are waiting for parts before they release (as they keep the current limited supply of parts going to more volume sellers like the Optic and Sight).
  • 3 0
 @ocnlogan: Go to the very top of this page and click BuySell
  • 1 0
 Well no one is going to buy any of these bikes listed now are they - bet the manufs love this post.

(Tbf I’ve been gagging to see a new tracer for 2 years now! Come on, Jeff!)
  • 48 2
 I can't wait for Orange's wild never-before seen designs!
  • 21 0
 Transition Patrol is due for an update too.
  • 2 0
 Yep. Surprised they missed this.
  • 6 0
 I'd like to see a new Smuggler that's between the Spur and Sentinel too.
  • 2 0
 Fingers crossed for a mullet setup
  • 1 0
 @mtbschrader: this
  • 2 0
 This was the one I came here to see as well.
  • 1 1
 I wouldn't wager that really. if they do anything to the patrol, it's going to be that it gets spec'd mullet. and then for '23 it becomes a 29" bike that's a touch bigger travel and LLSer than the sentinel. #275is_mostly_dead
  • 1 0
 @conoat: Patrol will never be 29. Defeats its purpose in the lineup.
  • 1 0
 Yea, scouts geo is more ‘duro than the patrol....
Heres to a patrol in large with 490 reach, 63.5 HA, 78 SA and 435 chainstays....
  • 1 0
 @drakefan705: i hope you are correct
  • 15 3
 Intense will probably be filing for bankruptcy. The brand isn't like what it use to be. I am from Socal, and don't see as many of their bikes like I use to in the early 2000s, even the slow decline in the mid-2008-2018 decade.
  • 11 1
 Because they're always 5 years behind on geo.
  • 6 0
 I'm sure paying Gwin's salary wouldn't be a priority for a company teetering on bankruptcy
  • 4 1
 Meanwhile Gwin is sucking up all of intense’s capital lol
  • 4 0
 @sdaly: Unless they banking on him having a winning 2020 season, trying to get people stoked on the brand again.
  • 4 0
 Sadly I think they will be go down the same path as Turner and Ellsworth. Ironically all three companies are/were in the same area, Temecula. The glory days of getting an aluminum frame welded right here in Socal. Well there is still Foes, which is literally down the street from me. Again they too are a little behind the times in modern bike geometry.
  • 1 3
 the only chance they have is to have more e-bike presence
  • 1 2
 I highly doubt Intense is in financial trouble. They would not have signed Gwin if they were in trouble and that was before the surge in bike sales because of COVID. You don't see many Intenses in SoCal like in the 2000s because there are dozens more bike companies to choose from. Intense still makes quality bikes and sells them worldwide. Also, they haven't dropped their prices on their bikes of late which tells me they are selling them.
  • 1 0
 I bought an Intense Primer Summer before last and it has been great - I shopped *everything* at the time and the package they offered was by far the best value at the time. Got a full carbon frame, full Sram GX 12spd, XT brakes, a RS Revelation fork with charger internals & debonair, free torque set, shock pump, free shipping, and the major icing was free e13 carbon wheelset (+aluminum wheelset!) = $4200. Weighs in under 30 lbs, 140/130 travel, great bike.
  • 14 0
 I forgot Intense even existed.
  • 1 0
 Does Walrus still even make bikes?
  • 1 0
 Especially with the death of the circus....
  • 12 0
 The Santa Cruz Bronson may be in line for an update as well.
  • 2 0
 The current Bronson is almost entering its third model year (released in 2019). I'd bet it's got another 1.5 to two full years left.
  • 1 0
 @Trudeez: yep. expect to see 27.5 bikes get longer and longer life cycles....
  • 19 9
 Don't think the SB100 will be receiving any update considering they already turned it into the SB115 and the SB100 has since been discontinued.
  • 6 0
 Was literally about to say that. Pinkbike dropped the ball on that one
  • 8 0
 @rjwspeedjunkie: Dropped the crystal ball I might say.
  • 3 0
 Yeah but neither the front or rear triangle was reworked, just long-shocked right? coincidentally i was passed by a very fast rider (on the uphill) on a 100 or 115 this morning. It made me want a short travel rig but yetis are outside my price range for a second bike... would love Ibis to give us an alu Ripley to complement my RAF.
  • 1 0
 @Reamonnryan

I’d expect to see the SB100 actually replaced by a whole new model, rather than updated. Something that differentiates it more from the SB115. They really are very close now.
I think you’ll see Yeti have a more XC frame.
  • 1 0
 I'd of gone for a sb150 revision, 2021 is it's 3rd year. That's usually the switching point for Yeti.
  • 12 0
 Everything intense makes needs an update
  • 7 1
 I read somewhere, probably nowhere legitimate, that the Remedy would be moving to 29" and slotting in between the Fuel EX and the Slash. That'd be a rad bike, if they skip the gimmicks and give it the geo it deserves.
  • 2 0
 There's always Chinese whispers coming from trek, I wouldn't be surprised to see the current remedy continue for a year at least. I was working at the WC 3 years ago and the trek staff were talking to us about the 'new' slash that was to be released the next year.
  • 1 0
 Which is funny because there used to be a Remedy 29 that seemed pretty good (and won EWS races).

Maybe they'll mullet the new one... if they can nail the geo (for once).
  • 4 2
 How bout not moving every single bike to 29" wheels?
  • 9 1
 I would guess the Pivot Trail 429 will be updated soon.
  • 1 0
 I actually asked them about this about a month ago, and they said they felt there were other bikes that needed to be updated first. Based on that I'd gather 2022...especially since they had the "enduro" model come out this year
  • 2 0
 @DBoyle: wow, they're missing out on a lot of sales with a bike that leans heavy and conservative on geo. too many other good alternatives now.
  • 1 0
 Hmmm....I think this bike will be new in 2021.
  • 5 0
 the norco range should have an update soon as well. or will it be phased out by the sight? I know the gehrig twins ride the sight for ews.
  • 3 0
 Prototypes were ridden at the cranworks summer series. I suspect we'll see it announced closer to spring.
  • 2 0
 It’s coming....
  • 5 0
 Forgot the original #downcountry bike, The 2017 Rocky Mountain Element. She's due.
  • 4 0
 I think the Giant Trance 27.5 has had the same frame since 2017, at least 2018. The head angle is nearly in XC territory at this point.
  • 1 0
 For sure. I actually just checked on that myself.
  • 2 0
 My prediction for 2021/2022 bike updates..... all will now be able to fit water bottle. 2022/2023....half the bikes out there will have SWAT box or some variation of it like Trek did.

2023/2024....the bike updates.. new standard suckers. Your bike is now obsolete.
  • 4 1
 I hope the Trek Session doesn't get a new look, because then how could you say "looks like a ......."

Never mind, I'll let myself out......
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Gambler Wink
  • 3 0
 A trek remedy with 27.5 and same travel but longer reach and shorter seat tube would be more or less ideal for my next bike....
  • 4 0
 probably going wild with reach will not happen, since everyone refers to the remedy as "BMX handling MTB". Can't see Trek moving the remedy to a "enduro 27.5" approach.
Shorter seat tube hopefully, and a little more steep.
  • 3 0
 @HopeFbn: wouldn’t want to go crazy with the reach either, circa 470 for a large would be nice. Also wouldn’t want to lose the playful handling though....
  • 3 0
 @Dav82: Yes. This please with the TWAT box and I'm in. Even if I have to "rIdE aRounD on a TrEk."
  • 2 0
 @Stoaks: yep, if they add the box like they did with the Fuel Ex and the Slash them I am going to buy a frameset right away.
Hopefully they add it on the alloy version.
Remedy won't increase wheelbase I assume.
  • 2 0
 If they remove knockblock I'd buy it in a heart beat
  • 3 0
 Evil insurgent hasn’t changed since 2015, except for swapping the rear axle to boost and calling it the V2 Insurgent. Cmon EVIL, give me some 27.5 love damnit!
  • 5 1
 Pinkbike hates 27.5 so much they left out the SC Bronson.
  • 3 0
 I think the last time Trek refreshed the Session, it came out looking like... a Session.
  • 5 0
 Giant glory please
  • 2 0
 that bike has looked the same forever
  • 1 0
 Yeah that one has not been updated since 2015. Which could also mean that they worked so well there wasn't any need for change.There were some pictures of of a 29'' wheeled prototype in 2019.
  • 5 2
 Hightower, Megatower, Jeffsy, Capra, and Pivot Firebird all due for an update
  • 1 0
 I disagree on the Jeffsy, but only a little. I rode a friend's J29 (top build) and loved how agile and light it was, it handled amazingly compared to raked out enduro sleds. I say keep it an everyman's trail bike. You can already upfork it to 160 which gets the hta down to 65 1/2 ish. It's a fun bike that shouldn't be enduro-ized too much imo.

And the sta is already refreshingly steep plus in the high setting and with a 160 fork it looks like it'll work with a smaller rear wheel without killing the geo or putting your pedals at too much risk of killing you in the rocks.
  • 4 0
 Hightower just got it last year, right?
  • 1 0
 @dmondave: I feel like its already dated geo wise, along with the megatower. I know santa cruz is somewhat conservative but its fallen behind quickly in the geo category
  • 1 0
 A Megatower update in ‘21 was alluded to by a SC email floating around in an owners group.

The fact that they added a coil and long forked it this year seems to confirm the geo is already dated and soon to be updated. Every time SC mutates the original bike they update it the next model year.
  • 1 0
 Agree, the geo on the Capra almost looks pre-historic compared to it's fellow enduro bikes
  • 4 0
 Every bike should be updated to mullet and chainstay options
  • 3 3
 Mullet is a good option, but not for everyone. I think 27.5 will always have his place in the industry
  • 2 2
 How to Make the Pinkbike Comment Section Angry 101:

Orbea CEO: "Hey, Orbea designers, did you see? Specialized came out with a new Stumpjumper! Time for us to update the Rallon so they are practically identical looking bikes!"

Orbea Designers: "OK, we're on it"

Smile
  • 1 0
 tsss tsss, Thunderbolt... I might already know of something sexy in the works. As for Intense, as soon as you went to MEC, I dumped you out of my fleet and will never buy your products again.
  • 3 0
 Damn, mine wasn't on the list.
  • 1 0
 Are you telling me that as an orange owner myself that they won't be updating the designs on the suspension linkage. Absolutely flabbergasted and shook to the core.
  • 1 0
 Supposed to have a new Rocky Instinct out, as a 2021 or 2022 model soon??! May form basis for new Thunderbolt. Or maybe the newest Altitude will be the blueprint?
  • 4 2
 Bronson will be a mullet in 2021
  • 1 1
 Lol no
  • 3 1
 @freeridejerk888: Yes, I have proof
  • 3 0
 @timcloutier: proof you care to share?
  • 1 0
 @CircusMaximus: Unfortunately I said too much so I can't. But I know a guy working in a SC dealer and saw it
  • 2 0
 Lmao well he’s wrong so @timcloutier:
  • 2 0
 I want to see a new transition bottle rocket.
  • 1 0
 Isn't the scout just a modern br? But I agree tbh. I love mine, just wish it were lighter and a bit longer.
  • 1 0
 Remedy got a minor platform update in 2019 FYI, the current one is not from 2018
  • 1 0
 Can't tell if you have a lead on whether or not this is happening or if you are calling out the companies to get it done?
  • 7 5
 Megatower
  • 9 2
 Eifeltower
  • 1 2
 delete
  • 9 1
 Trumptower..........I'll see myself out...
  • 8 0
 @mildsauce91: that was some spicysauce here
  • 1 0
 @Hamburgi: Megatower went out not even 2 years ago. 64.7 HA is still a trend. The reach is a bit short but I don't think it's a necessity for bike brands to update bikes every 2 years just for 15mm more reach and 0.5 degrees slacker HA and steeper STA.
  • 1 0
 Now it wont look like a session????‍♂️
  • 1 0
 Waiting for a new Saracen Ariel.
  • 1 0
 The Intense Tracer is definitely due for an update. Also the Carbine.
  • 1 0
 Evil Calling? Or is it already perfect?
  • 1 0
 New Uzzi from Intense?
  • 1 0
 Pivot Firebird

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.013963
Mobile Version of Website