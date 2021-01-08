14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021

The Genius was first introduced to Scott's line up in 2004 and for the 2017 version, it built on the Olympic winning success of the Spark to create a Horst Link driven design that was a lot more conventional than its predecessor. It was a lightweight bike with geometry that was very progressive for a trail bike at the time, including reaches over 500mm and a 65° head angle in the low setting. Also new was the updated TwinLoc system and the introduction of the Syncros one-piece bar and stem.

