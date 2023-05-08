Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
Login
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
May 8, 2023
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
16 Comments
14 DH Bikes
from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
With so many World Cup riders in Fort William from the National Downhill Round 2 this weekend it would have been rude for us not to have a look at some of their bikes.
Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent
Aimi Kenyon's Santa Cruz V10
Loris Revelli's Canyon Sender
Florent Payet's Scott Gambler
Camille Balanche's Commencal Supreme DH V5
Phoebe Gale's Canyon Sender
Douglas Vieira's Trek Session
Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix
Harry Molloy's Nukeproof Dissent
Loris Vergier's Trek Session
Thibaut Daprela Commencal Supreme DH V5
Andreas Kolb's Atherton AM.200M.1
Luca Shaw's Canyon Sender
Laurie Greenland's Santa Cruz v10
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
DH Bikes
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Specialized Turbo Levo SL - The Electric Stumpjumper EVO
66379 views
Review: 2023 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 1
60277 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes
60139 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
33423 views
Review: We Are One Convergence Carbon Wheelset
32695 views
Must Watch: Adam Brayton in "The Ultimate Hammer"
29426 views
Ask Pinkbike: Supportive Pedals, Fork Upgrades, Dropper Choices
28130 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
27562 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
0
Trudeez
(35 mins ago)
Someone should tell Loris that his sharpie is wearing off and so are his Pirelli stickers.
[Reply]
1
0
bikerdre
(18 mins ago)
Lolzzz
[Reply]
3
0
gspottickles918
(53 mins ago)
I’m trying to wrap my head around that new V10. Looks like if you landed sideways or smashed the eff out of a corner you might fold the bike in half. Or maybe that sucker can track the ground on rough and off camber sections like no other bums out there. Would love to hear some more intelligent armchair engineers thoughts on this
[Reply]
1
0
jstnrt
(16 mins ago)
If you pull up aimi kenyon's V10 and the new V10, the whole downtube/bottom bracket/rear triangle area is basically the same, I'm sure it's plenty strong then as we haven't heard of V10s folding minus that one argument that greg minaar and a pole had a while back.
The upper linkage and the toptube look different, more standover and a different angle on the linkage probably making for some different progression.
Just my 100% armchair engineer take
[Reply]
6
0
Dillonmennie
(44 mins ago)
Is Bernard kerr doing a reverse mullet
[Reply]
2
0
rip-it-rob
(1 hours ago)
That V-10 is looking pretty laid back.
[Reply]
2
0
stacykohut
(49 mins ago)
gin & juice??
[Reply]
1
0
bikerdre
(18 mins ago)
@stacykohut
: I’ll allow it
[Reply]
2
0
bikerider0985
(58 mins ago)
All of these bikes are beautiful!
[Reply]
2
0
BurtMcBurburt
(49 mins ago)
Poor stick prop, put'n in the work just to get photoshopped out... cold
[Reply]
2
0
alexdeich
(29 mins ago)
have there been any updates on the pinkbike team for this year?
[Reply]
2
0
JoshM00
(1 hours ago)
*drooling*
[Reply]
1
0
wyorider
(18 mins ago)
Sam Hill back to pure DH-siiiiiiick!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
WalrusRider
(6 mins ago)
Pinkbike racing is running Manitou forks and Ohlins shocks?
[Reply]
1
0
hais
(4 mins ago)
My man Thibault has a 26" rear wheel? LET'S GO!!
[Reply]
1
0
machaut
(2 mins ago)
I love spotting Dorados out in the wild.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026156
Mobile Version of Website
16 Comments
The upper linkage and the toptube look different, more standover and a different angle on the linkage probably making for some different progression.
Just my 100% armchair engineer take