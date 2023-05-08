14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William

May 8, 2023
by Nick Bentley  

14 DH Bikes
from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

With so many World Cup riders in Fort William from the National Downhill Round 2 this weekend it would have been rude for us not to have a look at some of their bikes.

Sam Hill s Nukeproof Dissent
Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent

Aimi Kenyon s Santa Cruz V10
Aimi Kenyon's Santa Cruz V10

Loris Revelli s Canyon Sender
Loris Revelli's Canyon Sender

Florent Payet s Scott Gambler
Florent Payet's Scott Gambler

Camille Balanche s Commencal Supreme DH V5
Camille Balanche's Commencal Supreme DH V5

Phoebe Gale s Canyon Sender
Phoebe Gale's Canyon Sender

Douglas Vieira s Trek Session
Douglas Vieira's Trek Session

Bernard Kerr s Pivot Phoenix
Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix

Harry Molloy s Nukeproof Dissent
Harry Molloy's Nukeproof Dissent

Loris Vergier s Trek Session
Loris Vergier's Trek Session

Thibaut Daprela Commencal Supreme DH V5
Thibaut Daprela Commencal Supreme DH V5

Andreas Kolb s Atherton AM.200M.1
Andreas Kolb's Atherton AM.200M.1

Luca Shaw s Canyon Sender
Luca Shaw's Canyon Sender

Laurie Greenland s Santa Cruz v10
Laurie Greenland's Santa Cruz v10


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Specialized Turbo Levo SL - The Electric Stumpjumper EVO
66379 views
Review: 2023 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 1
60277 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes
60139 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
33423 views
Review: We Are One Convergence Carbon Wheelset
32695 views
Must Watch: Adam Brayton in "The Ultimate Hammer"
29426 views
Ask Pinkbike: Supportive Pedals, Fork Upgrades, Dropper Choices
28130 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
27562 views

16 Comments

  • 11 0
 Someone should tell Loris that his sharpie is wearing off and so are his Pirelli stickers.
  • 1 0
 Lolzzz
  • 3 0
 I’m trying to wrap my head around that new V10. Looks like if you landed sideways or smashed the eff out of a corner you might fold the bike in half. Or maybe that sucker can track the ground on rough and off camber sections like no other bums out there. Would love to hear some more intelligent armchair engineers thoughts on this
  • 1 0
 If you pull up aimi kenyon's V10 and the new V10, the whole downtube/bottom bracket/rear triangle area is basically the same, I'm sure it's plenty strong then as we haven't heard of V10s folding minus that one argument that greg minaar and a pole had a while back.

The upper linkage and the toptube look different, more standover and a different angle on the linkage probably making for some different progression.

Just my 100% armchair engineer take
  • 6 0
 Is Bernard kerr doing a reverse mullet
  • 2 0
 That V-10 is looking pretty laid back.
  • 2 0
 gin & juice??
  • 1 0
 @stacykohut: I’ll allow it
  • 2 0
 All of these bikes are beautiful!
  • 2 0
 Poor stick prop, put'n in the work just to get photoshopped out... cold
  • 2 0
 have there been any updates on the pinkbike team for this year?
  • 2 0
 *drooling*
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill back to pure DH-siiiiiiick!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike racing is running Manitou forks and Ohlins shocks?
  • 1 0
 My man Thibault has a 26" rear wheel? LET'S GO!!
  • 1 0
 I love spotting Dorados out in the wild.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026156
Mobile Version of Website