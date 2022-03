14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022

The Giant Reign is due for an update, as it was once at the pointy end of the enduro field but lately enduro bikes have gained more travel and become even more capable than they were in 2019, when the Reign was given its 29" wheels and 146mm of travel that it still sports today.Speaking of the long travel side of the range, it's also time for Giant to update the Glory. While the Glory remains a 27.5" bike, there was a 29" prototype spotted at the Vallnord World Cup back in 2019, and since 29-inch and mixed-wheel downhill bikes are here to stay, we're waiting for Giant's to make an appearance.And then there's the Stance. The Stance is Giant's budget pick, and the geometry was on the conservative side even when it was released in 2019, but the egregious offense is that it uses a quick-release rear axle. We can only hope that Giant updates the Stance with a thru-axle sooner rather than later.