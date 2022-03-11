close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022

Mar 11, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Apparently the people love speculation, so I'll keep playing the guessing game for your entertainment with another (inexhaustive) list of bikes that I suspect could see an update before the year is up. We're headed to California for all that Sea Donkey business next month and we expect brands to show up with their new tech, so it's time to take another stab at predicting the bikes we might see released.

Again, a reminder: While some Pinkbike editors do have knowledge of some unreleased bikes, those bikes are not on this list. As my colleague James Smurthwaite wrote a year ago, "The methodology was as simple as going back through our archives and going, 'Huh, haven't seen that updated in a while.'" For more information on how we deal with embargoed information, check out Episode 51 of the Pinkbike Podcast.

With all of that said, here are some more "Huh, haven't seen that updated in a while" bikes for 2022.


Transition TR11

With some heavy hitters on the roster like Hannah Bergemann, Jaxson Riddle, Johny Salido, and several more, Transition must be keen to stay current in the downhill bike department. The TR11 was released in 2017 and updated in 2019, so even though Transition has been busy lately with developing the Repeater eMTB, I'd imagine there's an updated downhill bike in the works, too.

Plus, it just looks out of place next to the rest of Transition's current bikes, with their angular tubes and dramatic lines that make them look futuristic in the best possible way. I'd love to see Transition come out with a downhill bike that looks ready for some space-time travel adventures.

For TR11 press release


Canyon Strive

Canyon last updated the Strive enduro bike in 2019 and, although the colors and spec were updated for 2021, the geometry could do some catching up wtih the rest of the current enduro bike market. Canyon does make the Torque, its 170mm - 175mm long-travel enduro and park bike, but there remains a gap between the Torque and the Spectral. The Strive, with Canyon's Shapeshifter geometry and travel adjustment system, seems to balance the needs of downhill performance and pedaling efficiency nicely and fill a particular niche in Canyon's lineup.

With Jack Moir now dominant in the enduro world and riding for Canyon, it's clear that racing is still a priority to Canyon, so the brand will very likely update its enduro race bike to suit Moir, who raced last season with a 15mm spacer under his headtube to raise the bike's front end and slacken the bike.
Photo Boris Beyer


YT Tues & Jeffsy

Returning to the downhill bike theme for another minute, we'll likely see YT come out with an updated Tues this year, and it'll probably have mixed wheel sizes if we consider the prototype mullet link spotted last summer. Although the YT Mob has taken a break for 2022, YT has continued to support a downhill team with former successful junior Oisin O'Callaghan moving up to the elites for 2022. Throw in some riders like Erik Fedko and Dylan Stark putting the Tues through its paces on the freeride scene and we can be sure that YT will want to stay current. Plus, on the Facebook share of the last set of bikes that could see an update, YT commented "maybe you forgot us," and if that's not a big hint, I'm not sure what is.

We may well also see a new YT Jeffsy, since the current version came out in early 2019 and has a 66-degree head angle in its slackest setting, which is basically sacrilegious for a trail bike nowadays.


Scott Gambler

I guessed that the Scott Genius and Ransom would be updated in my last speculation article, but I'll throw out a few words for the Scott Gambler here, too. (Yes, downhill bikes make up a very small part of the mountain bike at the moment so these guesses are all gambles, but hey ho.) The current Gambler was slimmed down and re-released in late 2019 as a sleek, sub-35-pound carbon superbike. There's nothing wrong with it - it's actually remained an extremely successful downhill bike. Still, I wouldn't be surprised if Scott updated the bike just because it's about time based on the industry's arbitrary bike update timeline, even if the update is just to make small tweaks, like using paint that's less susceptible to chipping. I also wouldn't be surprised if the pendulum swung back the other way from this extremely nimble version and the Gambler regained some of its pre-2019 monster truck capabilities.


Rocky Mountain Slayer

Okay, I'll stop talking about downhill bikes for a little bit... kind of. The Rocky Mountain Slayer came out (most recently) in late 2019 and slots nicely into the long-travel freeride / freeduro / bike park / almost downhill / whatever niche with its 170mm of travel and aggressive downhill capabilities. The elephant in the room here is that the Slayer broke catastrophically at the 2019 Field Test while Luca Cometti was JRA - not good. The Slayer has massive potential at the gravity end of Rocky Mountain's lineup, and it would be great to see a revamped version.
Rocky Mountain Slayer 2020


Giant Reign, Glory, & Stance

The Giant Reign is due for an update, as it was once at the pointy end of the enduro field but lately enduro bikes have gained more travel and become even more capable than they were in 2019, when the Reign was given its 29" wheels and 146mm of travel that it still sports today.

Speaking of the long travel side of the range, it's also time for Giant to update the Glory. While the Glory remains a 27.5" bike, there was a 29" prototype spotted at the Vallnord World Cup back in 2019, and since 29-inch and mixed-wheel downhill bikes are here to stay, we're waiting for Giant's to make an appearance.

And then there's the Stance. The Stance is Giant's budget pick, and the geometry was on the conservative side even when it was released in 2019, but the egregious offense is that it uses a quick-release rear axle. We can only hope that Giant updates the Stance with a thru-axle sooner rather than later.
Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 0 Launch in Revelstoke British Columbia


Norco Aurum

We don't know whether Norco's next downhill bike will be an iteration of the Aurum or something new entirely, but I suspect it will come out this year, based on the prototype that Sam Blenkinsop was testing last year. The prototype shares the same frame as the Norco Range that came out last year, but has a different shock link and dropouts to make the geometry a bit friendlier to use with a dual crown fork. It's been a while since the Aurum HSP was released, and I bet we'll see something like the Range or that prototype for dedicated downhill use sooner rather than later.
Sam Blenkinsop s Norco DH Bike


Trek Fuel EX

Now that the Trek Top Fuel has been updated, it's time for its longer-legged sibling to receive the same treatment - especially since now the head angles on the two bikes are virtually the same. The Fuel EX was last updated in 2019 and was well-received as a mid-travel trail bike. To keep this space in its lineup current, we expect Trek will make moves with the next version of its 130mm / 140mm trail bike to fill the gap in Trek's lineup between the Top Fuel and the Slash.
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras


Santa Cruz V10

Sure, you could argue that the current Santa Cruz V10 is already a work of art (and you'd probably be right), but with plenty of downhill bikes out there with sub-63-degree head angles, the V10 is a bit conservative in the geometry department, and Greg Minnaar was reportedly using a headset with half a degree of adjustment to slacken out his race bike last season. Through the development and release of the mixed-wheel version of the V10 in 2020, Santa Cruz likely made steps toward creating a new V10 when it comes time. Plus, the seat tube on the last version was long enough to hinder short riders. Santa Cruz will probably want to remedy that.
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com



Specialized Demo

And if we suppose Santa Cruz will update the V10, it seems equally likely that Specialized will update the Demo. Even though the Demo was last updated for last year, Loic Bruni seems to always be at the sharp end of product development, and has ridden variety of configurations on the latest Demo - including one with an idler wheel. While it seems the idler wheel didn't actually help him and he ended up racing his standard version, we wouldn't bet against a high pivot version of the Demo emerging sometime soon.
Specialized Demo Race Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot



Cube Two15

The Cube Two15 was likewise updated pretty recently in late 2020, but with Danny Hart testing both a mixed-wheel setup and a high pivot version, we'd imagine at least one of those tweaks will make it into a new Two15 bike as Danny works to gain as much speed as possible on his new(ish) team.

With Max Hartenstern making up the other half of Cube's downhill factory outfit, it seems that dialing in the best downhill bike possible will be high on Cube's priority list, and it appears Cube has been making plenty of room for experimentation and development.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
68435 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
65197 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
38683 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
38225 views
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
35761 views
Review: Aenomaly SwitchGrade Saddle Angle Adjuster
34380 views
First Look: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 Downcountry Fork
33707 views
First Look: Airdrop Filter - When Less Aims to be More
29373 views

213 Comments

  • 170 5
 If it ain't broke, don't fix it
  • 30 1
 Very much onboard with this, if it's a good product, there is no need to keep updating or "improving" it every 1 or 2 years.
There are plenty of times I wish manufacturers keep a certain product around for longer as opposed to wanting something new ever so often just because it's new.
  • 49 3
 Ah an Orange Bikes stan.
  • 5 5
 @tdbh: what’s the right amount of time for updates in your eyes? Updating colors etc each year is stupid, but iterative tech improvements are not. I’m assuming you wouldn’t want companies to still be making bikes from 1997?
  • 8 0
 exactly the case with the V10
  • 6 4
 It probably doesn’t cost much more to manufacture a batch of new frames vs old ones in the grand scheme of things so why not. I like keeping bikes for quiet a while but when I do need to replace one, upgrading is fun.
  • 18 38
flag chriskneeland (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Dumb ass websites like Pinkbike pushing for changes of already great things is a testament to their business model.
  • 3 1
 Does that also apply to finances?
  • 6 1
 Well, the manufacturers are in business to make money. I can't fault them for making marketing decisions. If you don't update the bikes they can fall to the bottom of the headlines and relevancy ranks. I'd love to see sales for SB130/150 models year over year. Those bikes are just as good today as they were 3+ years ago but I don't know how many people think about buying a brand new one at this point.
  • 7 0
 Fix it until it breaks
  • 1 0
 @cougar797: carbon fibre tooling is not cheap. That’s why you see them used across multiple bikes in a brands range.
  • 2 0
 @cougar797: Oh yes it does. The tooling (molds and form pieces) are extremely expensive. There's a huge cost to bringing a new bike model to market.

The worst thing is that as a brand you're usually deeply out of pocket for the huge upfront cost and will only recover that investment over time. It could be as drastic as having to pay for tooling and RND right now, but only selling the first bike 12 months down the line. That's not unusual at all.
  • 1 0
 We are getting to that point in bike design for sure.
  • 2 1
 @witica: You ever custom paint your bike? Feels and looks like a whole new rig. Personally I think annual color changes are sick. If bikes reflected those from 1997, yes we would have a problem. They don't though. They are pretty f*ckin dialed in the geo department. colors though. COLOORS! Trigger warning: this post was written by a white male with an all black bike.
  • 3 0
 When was the last time you bought a new downhill bike that wasn't better than your last one? I personally notice leaps and bounds between my bikes, its never gone backwards. (I dont get one every year)
  • 2 0
 Companies are never going to stop updating. It’s what makes work engaging and worthwhile, both for the worker and profits. Kaizen babyyy
  • 1 0
 Get On on the High Pivot Idler Pulley Train or get Run Over!

..and we’ll notice it 7% less than we would have before!!
  • 1 0
 @witica: to be fair 1997 was a great year for bikes.
  • 1 0
 @tdbh: So the price should go down then...dated tech....
  • 1 0
 @curendero: tweaking geo is new technology?
  • 82 1
 I thought half those bikes were pretty new, I guess I'm getting pretty old
  • 13 0
 It's not about you being old, whatever your age is. It's about making you think your bike is old, to push you for a new purchase. Wink
  • 2 0
 My personal bike is a model introduced in 2018 (Scott Ransom) and there’s honestly nothing I’d rather want. It feels like bike design has plateaued and there hasn’t been any significant improvements over the last couple of years. There’s just nothing out there currently that feels worth upgrading to.
  • 75 2
 Personally I think the IH Sunday needs an update, but that's just my 2 rubles.
  • 21 1
 Julian Neubauer is on it: www.pinkbike.com/news/iron-horse-sunday-reborn-the-rebuild-of-a-classic-downhill-bike.html.
  • 57 13
 pinkbike. let the slayer failure go. how many times do we need to bring it up, like cmon
  • 41 1
 Yep, there are so many Slayers out here on the Shore, and I haven't heard of one breaking (nothing's invincible, obviously). Also, the fact that improper axle tightening probably contributed heavily to that failure, should really dull the "Slayer Breaks" narrative after the bikes have been around for a few years now.

Of my two friends who own current Slayers, one is a very highly skilled rider who seeks nothing but the kind of North Shore gnar that makes me nervous, and the other one is basically a Rhino on human legs who breaks EVERYTHING if given some time. Neither of them have had any issues with the Slayer frame.
  • 24 1
 Yep, the article basically reads "Slayer is 3 years old and a great bike that fills a perfect gap in their lineup, but one broke once so... y'know, update."
  • 4 0
 Here here. At least re-test it and if breaks again, fair enough. Just need to find someone at PB brave enough, ha!
  • 4 0
 I have a 21' Slayer, screws on both side of the pivot between seat stay/chain stay did come loose (same failure point as the one in the field test). Easy fix with some Loctite. But I expected Rocky to have addressed this already on the 21's model.
  • 2 1
 @mirage1s7: I'm interested how long/how much riding it took for your pivots to come loose?
  • 1 0
 @mammal: around 5 rides in, that when I noticed the rattling noise from the seat/chain stays
  • 6 0
 That sucks. Although it shouldn't happen that quickly, I would suggest that anyone with a brand new bike should do a complete bolt check after the first ride. Even after the second or third, that way you get a good grasp of what areas might like to come loose and the areas that are more reliable in the long-haul. It's a pretty safe bet that every production bike has an imperfect track record at the assembly plant, but some more than others, obviously.
  • 1 0
 Rocky knows where to send the cheque.
  • 5 9
flag Tr011 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Aparently when they did that bike test Brian Park was still salty about being let go from rocky and intentionally rode the axle loose to break it. Since release I havent seen that issue on any other slayer
  • 8 0
 While I agree it’s not necessary to bring up that specific incident in the context of this article, I’ve broken the rear triangle on my 2020 slayer on a drop. Ripped the seatstay linkage bolt right out of the threads. I am also changing main pivot bearings 3-4 times per year. I do think the rear end needs some re-engineering (eg: don’t thread bolts directly into the triangle aluminum - if it’s strips the whole thing is done; also use bigger pivot bearings and/or double seal them - it’s a slayer, don’t save weight on undersized bearings).
  • 1 0
 @Tr011: name checks out!
  • 3 0
 It’s funny how often they mention that single one incident of a broken frame for one brand just because it happened during the review. But they didn’t even once mention the literally dozens upon dozens of examples in the forums of broken frames from another brand.
  • 3 0
 The stupidest thing about that whole break that Happened on the Slayer is the FACT that it doesn’t take a genius to guess the reason the axle/frame broke the way it did was from a insufficient torque on the axle.
  • 1 0
 @MrTylerHaines: Norco does that too - cutting the threads for the rocker link bolts straight into the alloy seatstays without any inserts. Very annoying. These companies should take a page out of Canyons book. Their latest frames have steel inserts for the pivot bolts.
  • 4 0
 Been on a 2020 slayer since it came out. 6,2" 230 geared up. Bike park, shuttle usage ect and not one issue with the bike. Only been through 1 set of pivot bearings. Was going to sell it when I got the new range but changed my mind (got bored) this winter and rebuilt the bike mullet. Now after riding it mullet the range may go bye bye
  • 1 0
 I’ve got 2 seasons of hard riding at Mountain Creek on mine and not a single issue with it. I put a OneUp rear axle in it from new (just in case) and check torque before every ride. It’s an absolute beast of a park bike.
  • 26 3
 DH bikes would be so much faster if these courses weren't so friggin' bumpy. These trails are like California highways. Smooth them over with some decomposed granite, would make DH bike suspension engineers' lives much easier.
  • 23 1
 Hence the forthcoming Gravel DH boom of the mid '20s.
  • 18 0
 @TwoNGlenn: I'd pay Discovery good money to watch a bunch of gravel bikes drop into the Champery World Cup course
  • 34 0
 Do you work for the trail team in Bentonville or something?
  • 9 0
 @TwoNGlenn: I will throw away my now obsolete and useless non-DH-gravel bikes immediately.

Also, where can I buy a totally new DH-gravel specific clothing? Has Rapha released their lineup yet?
  • 4 0
 @TwoNGlenn:

That reminds me, I've been meaning to ask in the forums if I can put a boxxer on my gravel bike.
  • 3 0
 @lancemountainbike: Sam Pilgrim says yes!
  • 2 0
 @lancemountainbike: my kona rove st has a tapered head tube so...maybe? It's also got 27.5 wheels if that helps compatibility
  • 1 0
 @lancemountainbike: idk about the boxer, but the ohlins dual crown can be set up as 120mm iirc
  • 1 0
 Red Bull Road Rage - this was/is actually a thing.
  • 1 1
 @cougar797: Zing! Bentonville has been working hard to make the very accessible trails green and blue in hopes of bringing new people into the sport safely. The rocky or black rated stuff is a touch more off the beaten path, though that's a challenge when all trails are so easily accessible from greenways in Bentonville. Neighboring trail networks outside of Bentonville have more rock, too. Thinking Fitzgerald, Kessler, Eureka, etc. All within 1 hour drive. Things continue to evolve here, for the better I reckon.
  • 1 0
 Velo solutions could even lay down some asphalt so they never rut up or get braking bumped
  • 1 0
 @garrettstories: Coler seems a bit gnarlier than the surrounding trails.
  • 23 2
 Bike industry, bikes don't need to be updated every 2-3 years. I feel like we're at peak MTB right now. Every new bike you can buy is just as good as its competition. Like what the hell are they planning to do? Make them even longer? Lower? Slacker? Or maybe regress geometry back to 5 years ago?

I feel like MTBs are where dirt bikes are now. Can it get better? Sure. But diminishing gains is still a thing.
  • 6 0
 I pretty much agree with your comment, I think that some of these new "upgrades" on new bikes aren't really worth the asking price(12 speed vs 11).

The Giant Reign is the only bike on their list that I feel "needs" a change, because a lot of people felt like the drop in rear travel from 160-145 was kind of a bummer.
  • 16 0
 But without a 3 year product cycle, it slows down innovation. Without frequent refreshes, we wouldn't have gamechanging new technology like Boost spacing, Super boost plus, 650b+, integrated headsets, 35mm bars WAIT A MINUTE!
  • 2 1
 Peak since about 2018
  • 4 0
 @Glory831Guy:
I ride a reign 29 and kind of disagree. If I were to sell and buy a new bike it would be in the same travel bracket with similar geometry.
  • 3 0
 @notthatfast: Agree with you. I have a 2020 Reign 29 Advanced Pro with a Fox 38 170mm up front and I wouldn't change a thing. It has a longer stroke shock then my other bike which has more travel and as a result feels better on big drops.
  • 4 0
 I think the Reign 'needs' a little more rear wheel travel, just for product differentation within the product line. At 146mm, it only has 11mm more travel than the Trance X 29, and 1mm more travel than the new Trance X 27.5 (which has a slacker head angle as well).

FWIW, I just bought a 2018 Reign and I wouldn't want any less travel for really chunky sections of gnar. Pedals pretty alright too. I passed 2 Ripmos and 2 Santa Cruzes today on the climb.

I realize that the 29er rear wheel adds some plushness too, but 146mm is on the small side for Enduro and very close (too close IMO) to other bikes in Giant's model range.
  • 3 0
 @Glory831Guy: Yeah, I can see the argument both ways. I just don't want to change anything about my current Reign which I use to race enduro (other than make it lighter).
  • 1 0
 Giant renews their most popular frames every 3yrs I think. It's a good amount of time between models. Plenty of time for the bike to get long term tested and get a reputation and value in the used market. It's also enough for the brand to do r&d and come up with an improved next version that also takes into account industry trends, new standards and customer feedback. Also gives them a bigger window to get their manufacturing set up expenses back for the specific model. You can still have a new paintjob to tell apart what year each model is and keep it a bit fresh.

Redesigning models anually from scratch is a terrible idea for all involved - manufacturers, shops and customers.
  • 1 0
 When do you think dirt bikes peaked?
  • 1 0
 @justwan-naride: 2022 Reign already here and no change apart from fox live.
  • 12 0
 The current Fuel Ex was a heck of a trail bike - quick and efficient pedaling yet very capable when pointed down. It did need a DPX2 to match the 36 up front, and better QC on the carbon frames (had two warrantied for the same reason). Hopefully a new 140 mm version is in the works with proper suspension and better QC/frame design.
  • 4 0
 I have alu 8 version of that bike and Im really happy with it. As you mentioned good for up, down and all around, pretty maneuverable bike and easy to ride.
Cant wait to see new model.
I would like to see on new model: 140rear-150mm front, 65hta-77sta, threaded bb, same tire clearance, bigger and same size bearings on frame pivots, piggyback shocks.
  • 2 0
 @Brdjanin: I think it's maneuverability is what made it good at descending - you didn't have to plow as much as stay light and nimble.

I agree with your mention of the geo, STA, and travel. 65/65.5 HTA depending on the mino-link, 76 STA, and piggy back shocks. The bearings on the current model are still A LOT better than the previous model with the full floater - that model ate bearings. I think it's a given that we see the new model transition into a 140/150 bike, since the Top Fuel is so close to the current model.

It will be like a mini 2017 through 2020 Slash.
  • 3 0
 Wonder what will happen with the remedy if the fuel ex is supposed to close the gap to the slash. A mullet remedy would be dope...
  • 1 0
 @moerkster: I think it's slated to disappear - but I'm in total agreement with you. The Remedy would be sick to design as a mullet specific bike.
  • 1 0
 Would you recommend the current carbon version? There are a few at a local bike shop, and I’ve been liking the look of them.

I’d be nervous about the cracking issue though, even though I’m not overly hard on bikes.
  • 1 0
 @ZSchnei Having just bought a Fuel EX9.8 i'd be curious what to look out for on the carbon side of things please.
  • 10 0
 I would like to see the Kona Process and Operator get some updates as well. even a simple redefine to have two bolts on the top tube of the Process would be nice for accessories.
  • 1 0
 I opened this article hoping for the same
  • 8 1
 But so we really think brands are that focussed on upgrading DH bikes? Would seem the opposite, with many looking to go to market with park bikes vs DH bikes. I just dont see DH bikes being that viable for many brands. Makes me sad, but I see less and less at the park these days.
  • 5 0
 I believe as long as professional dh racing is still successful, there will always be a focus on keeping dh bikes updated and modern. The fact that there is fewer dh bikes at the park is just part of a trend that people have followed because it's new and popular. I can't tell you how many times I've heard an enduro bike rider gets on a dh bike and says something like, "Wow. I forgot how good downhill bikes are." Dh bikes have their place and so do enduro.
  • 1 11
flag Will-narayan (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 I wonder if we could see a change in rules some day that would favor riding DH with long travel enduro bikes (the category which brands are focusing on) instead of pure DH bikes.
IIRC Martin Maes wasn't so succesful last year on an enduro bike at a DH race, but if everybody's got big enduro instead of DH that would kind of even things.
Not that I want this, DH bikes are cool, but enduros are always more capable.
  • 4 0
 @Will-narayan:
If the tracks got less steep and more pedally they would start using super-enduros.

Also, DH bikes are more "capable," enduro bikes are more "versatile."
  • 1 0
 New technologies can start out on DH bikes and then trickle down the line to a manufacturers/component companies other ranges of bikes. So even if they aren't selling as many DH bikes there is still value in producing and refining the DH bikes.
  • 1 2
 Lol, guys are trigger happy here. By "always more capable" I meant "...than their previous iteration", not than DH bikes.

Don't get me wrong, I like DH bikes, they're a different category, but in the future I wonder if progress won't trickle down more from what's created for ebikes rather than for DH bikes. Maybe ebikes will even drive DH bikes technology. With the motor, who cares if you have to move 200m of travel and bigger brakes and bigger everything on your electric trail bike. But then it may be a good idea to use it on DH bikes.
  • 1 0
 @Will-narayan Ive heard a lot of comments in the vain of "with the motor, who cares if you have to move 200m of travel and bigger brakes and bigger everything on your electric trail bike" The big issue with this is that even with lighter single crown forks and 160mm travel, ebikes are already a handful on the descents. they require a lot of muscle to move around and are way more tiring than regular bikes. Adding all that extra weight of a dual crown fork, DH brakes, big coil shocks, and DH wheels and tires will push them to 60lb+ which is just way too heavy to be manageable for the average rider IMO
  • 3 0
 @Will-narayan: I think what your looking for is something called the EWS. People racing (nearly) dh courses on Enduro bikes....
  • 1 0
 @Will-narayan: I think what you're looking for is called the EWS. People racing (nearly) dh courses on Enduro bikes...
  • 2 0
 More stuff like the Shore and the Spindrift. Modern DH bikes are really pigeonholed towards racing, which makes sense, but isn't practical for us. Dropper and a water bottle on my DH bike pls. Don't have time to ride park as much as you used to? Just slap a single crown on and change the drivetrain out. Boom, you now have the travel of an an enduro race bike but with a much more fun feel. Plenty of us have places that are just a long fire road climb to rowdy DH bike trails and having a bike with the practicality to do that is much more appealing than a DH race bike. Bullish on modern freeride bikes.
  • 1 0
 @gravitybass: Another one that comes to mind besides the Spindrift and Shore would be the new Canyon Torque. Looks really promising. Alloy frame, all wheel sizes, can be long-stroked to 180mm of travel, dual-crown compatible and proven Redbull Rampage worthy by Thomas Genon.
  • 8 1
 Team Rocky is riding their race bike in the Altitude. Rocky needs to stop being silly and just make the REAL PipeDream bike again and modernized (maybe?). A park/freeride bike at its finest! Make it so, and you'll print money. Also, lets get Rocky marketing/supporting more freeride again too!

www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-wade-simmons-rocky-mountain-pipedream.html

Just make that damn bike. Maybe put Wade's face on the front as the badge. FaceBadge.

(oh also make a kids version of the Pipedream too...same colors. 20", 24" and 26"/27.5" with Manitou kids suspension)
  • 2 0
 Wasn't the 2020 Slayer based off the Pipedream? If I'm not mistaken. I think the Slayer just needs a new paintjob then Smile
  • 2 0
 @iduckett: Yeah. But its definitely a different looking bike that than metal beast they originally built.
  • 2 0
 @Svinyard: No doubt! Throwback to late 90's early '00s.
  • 2 0
 Carson Storch has been posting and obscuring the frame so that may be a sign that somethings coming (except for that minor issue of who is actual bike sponsor is now).
  • 1 0
 Pipedream in purple!
  • 1 0
 @iduckett: Yes, the PipeDream was a geometry and kinematics concept bike for the Slayer.
  • 8 1
 Specialized Enduro is due as well... probably more tweaks than anything else.
  • 3 1
 A stronger seat tube would be nice.
  • 4 0
 @Thendeb: and steerer tube
  • 1 0
 Needs steeper STA
  • 4 1
 Probably referring to the enduro and or sb150
"Again, a reminder: While some Pinkbike editors do have knowledge of some unreleased bikes, those bikes are not on this list."
  • 3 1
 They definitley need to do something about that frame. So weak and unreliable.
  • 1 0
 Would be interested to know what percentage of Enduro owners have broken a frame? Been on mine for 18 months and no issues. Absolutely love it. Previously, I had a carbon Stumpy Evo (year 2020), of which I did crack. And the bike had before that I also cracked a weld. And occasionally have broken cranks and other bits, so prone to break sh×t.
  • 1 0
 @deknarp: they updated the carbon layup to address the head tube issue!
  • 1 2
 @JDFF: not many... been on mine for almost as long as you and have take it down the gnarliest trails on the north shore at least 3 times a week. Mine is a 2021.
  • 7 3
 Man I wish Trek would spice their designs up. Bontrager gear is already the monotonous and bland looking componentry out there, and the whole monochromatic or (ooh-la-la) dual color paint schemes are so boring to look at. Wish more big companies in general would take a chance on paint schemes.
  • 5 2
 Trek styling is the equivalent of khaki pants and a polo shirt, tucked in.
  • 1 1
 @RonSauce: don't forget the top siders/loafers
  • 4 0
 I'm glad Giant was included on this list, after being omitted from the last one. And I love that it says 3 models lol. Basically everything but the Trance, which was only updated in an X model and they still sell the old model for less. If you wanna go even further, the Anthem line up could use some refining in spec and price imo.

But the fact that the Glory isn't even available right now is a shame. That's the one they need to revamp the most. They already showed they are planning to release Stances with thru axles now. And the Reign is okay, even if the line up could use some adjustments and they really need to sort the colors out. Cmon man. But the Glory needs to return. Can't let a name like that with such a reputation (DANNY STAY ON YA BIKE) fade into history...
  • 15 0
 Ask and you shall receive...
  • 2 1
 They updated the most popular bike catagory first on purpose, gave a good idea on where they should head. but the 27.5 trance x is a much much better bike than the Steep new trance x 29er... Giant lost their way between 2020-22 with the 29er bikes.
  • 1 1
 @HeatedRotor: Yes, I was very bummed to hear that there was a 27.5 Trance X and it wasn't available in the US. That's absolutely a bike I would be interested in since I am interested in their old 275 Trance but am hesitant to grab one with the older frame geometry.

Also trying to find a used 275 Reign potentially. But would love a shorter or mid travel bike in 275 instead.
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: The all new 2022 Trance X 27.5 is available in the US. They just have not started shipping yet.
  • 4 0
 “we expect Trek will make moves with the next version of its 130mm / 140mm trail bike to fill the gap in Trek's lineup between the Top Fuel and the Slash.”
What about the Remedy? Doesn’t the Remedy currently occupy that space? Let’s get that updated to incorporate the awesome Slash frame style.
  • 3 0
 A new TR11 and Strive have been spotted under team riders. There's lots of pictures of both over on Vital. There was also a HP test mule spotted that was likely a rendition of the Slayer that's likely not going into production.
  • 3 0
 One problem with DH bikes is they are getting to a point where what is good for a Pro-level racer hitting tracks at warp speed isn't always what is best for a weekend warrior looking to have fun at a bike park. Personally, I have come to accept that at 52, I don't (never really did...) have the skills or commitment required to make a modern DH bike "work". And when they don't work, they can be less than fun to ride. I would imagine it's hard for manufacturers to strike that balance. Even some of the more aggressive Enduro bikes are questionable.
  • 1 0
 That's a good point. A normal driver, even aggressive one surely can't handle an F1 car and yet, when you buy a DH bike that's what you're getting in a way. Not a perfect analogy, but there is no distinction between bikes for mortals and bikes for DH gods.
  • 3 0
 I do happen to know the following:

-The Scott Gambler will definitley not be updated this year.

-The Scott Ransom will be updated soon, very likey this summer.

-The new Canyon Strive is already fully production ready and will most likely be announced this spring.
  • 6 0
 ok but when are they going to start making bikes steeper and shorter
  • 1 0
 The norco already is pretty short, considering it has a chainstay of 420 for 29 and 430 for 27.5. The wheel base is also really small for a DH bike. It is still a slack bike though. If you referring to bikes in general, do you think "super" enduros have gone too far?
  • 1 0
 @Thendeb: if your talking about the aurum hsp thats probably because it's a high pivot so under sag the wheelbase would be normal if not longer.

I guess I was really just talking about my bike, which is an altitude, because in pos 1 its like 474 reach 64.4 hta and either 449 or 438 cs but like in pos 9 its 487 and 65.5. In instinct mode pos 9 is like 493 reach and 66.2 hta. I just kind of wish the range of positions was like a better fit, like if they made pos 5 474 reach and 64.4 hta so I could go like 64 hta and 470 reach or 480 and 65.5 which would be a way more usable range.

And like thats sort of the same thing from the ews team where they are running those anglesets to make the bike slacker but also because it like brings the bars in. But like because of the way the bike industry works if they release a new altitude it will probably be longer or the same size. I guess I'll just have to wait for the medium to eventually become the size I want.

honestly I don't know but I feel like at some point we will either hit stupid long and stupid slack to the point were nobody can ride there bike anymore and then bikes will possibly get smaller again.
  • 4 0
 Giant - Please release a 170mm front and rear travel 29er. Love my 2016 Reign. Been super reliable, easy to work on. Just want modern geometry.
  • 1 0
 They need a 29er version of the 27.5 trance X aswell, that 27.5 bike is one of the best mid travel bikes ive ridden
  • 5 0
 There's already a bunch of new TR11 pics floating around.
  • 1 0
 Where?
  • 3 0
 @unrooted: They've been spotted on Instagram and posted to a thread over on vital. same with photos of an updated Strive I believe. Start around page 204 for these specifically.
www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-MTB-Tech-rumors-and-innovation,10797?page=204
  • 2 0
 @loamfiend: nice! I hope they do an AL version, I can’t see ever getting a carbon park ride.
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: seems to be alloy to me. Not just cuz it's grey but that looks like a weld between top and down tube. Or just an alloy mule.
  • 1 0
 @Will-narayan: I worry that its just an aluminum prototype for another carbon TR11. . .
  • 2 0
 @unrooted: I'm think aluminum DH bikes might make a comeback.. Commencal hasn't suffered much using AL and with DH bikes being a small market, it's probably not making sense for a lot of companies to keep going that route.. Look at the latest Session..
  • 4 0
 No mention of the Norco Optik makes me think one of the PB crew has an Optik on test. hmmmm.
  • 1 0
 The Optic will definitley not be updated this year and most likely not next year.
  • 1 0
 I think the Norco AMA suggested a revised optic was in the works. I wonder if I can find the link...
  • 2 0
 Here it is...

norcobicycles (Jan 25, 2022 at 10:15)
@entirepopulation Our team has been working on the Optic next generation, but we can't give you guys too much information at this time. From our side, we feel that the Optic suites a more rowdy or shorter travel trail bike and not really the "down country" market. That category lines up more with our 120/120 Revolver. Just stoked that the bike will be updated and more dialed for the intended use. - JJ
  • 1 0
 Updates can be a good thing if you’re paying attention to the complaints of the riders and not the reviewers. Bikes need to be light enough to maneuver , reliable and be easy to work on. We are where we need to be with geometry. Building bikes that a are super downhill focused can ride like garbage everywhere else. There needs to be balance.
  • 3 0
 The yeti sb115 is due for a refresh. A bit more travel and more progressive geo. All of their other models are still on point with today's geo numbers.
  • 2 0
 An SB115 with a bit more travel is an SB130. I hope they update the geo but keep the travel at 115 or reduce it to fill the niche that the 100 better fit into.
  • 1 0
 This year I'm thinking of buying a YT Jeffsy Core 2... Does anyone know when the new model would come out? Because I know It's still one of the greatest AM bikes under 3000$, but I would get a bit angry if it comes out a month later I bought the old model... Smile
  • 1 0
 Gambler seems pretty unlikely precisely because the Genius and Ransom are ahead of it in the queue. Despite being only 18 months old Vitus suggested the Escarpe was getting a frame update in a recent email. We should find out about that next month.
  • 3 0
 Missing from the list - the entire Yeti SB 29'er line up, the 115, 130, 150... maybe we'll see an all new model in the new super enduro categorgy, SB170 or SB180...
  • 1 0
 I wanted to update the geo on my 2017 Canyon Strive CF7 by using a spacer under the headset (like Jack Moir is doing now). This set up was run by the Canyon factory riders J Barnes and J Leov. They were using a 10mm spacer and a 2° headset by works Components. I contacted Canyon who it couldn't be used and Works Components who informed me that they no longer produced them because the Carbon frame wasn't up to the job!! So YES the Strive is definitely due for an update (it's geo is still behind the curve)
  • 1 0
 The typical modern business model is completely f*cked! Nearly all companies feel they have to update, change or make a complete new product every year. So we as consumers get buggy or half finished software, Completely unnecessary phone updates & completely solid bikes changed just so they can say it's new. There are exceptions but It's nearly all BS!

We very few exception every 2022 bike I have seen looks like ass!
  • 4 0
 I can’t wait to see a new Strive with more modern geo
  • 9 0
 I know, maybe Jack will finally be able to win a race. . .
  • 2 0
 @sunringlerider: you’ve seen what he’s done to his, right?
  • 4 0
 What about new updated Santa Cruz Megatower?
  • 1 0
 That was on the previous list - it's due for an update too: www.pinkbike.com/news/18-bikes-that-could-see-an-update-in-2022.html.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: Is it because you are currently testing the new one coming out soon?
  • 3 0
 The new Megatower is supposedly fully finished and production ready. The distributors already sent out the announcement e-mail to the dealers over a month ago. But they didn't follow it up with an official announcement and no one really knows why. Since then, there was no new info.
  • 1 0
 @Muscovir: Just under a month to go, hopefully. For a multitude of different reasons (mostly financial), I'm buying the first large that I can get my hands on. I love my V1 and am hoping the V2 is at least as good. Can't wait to see some leaked colors and specs... been checking daily (literally) with no luck.
  • 2 0
 How about every bike they make that doesn't have a motor or mixed wheel sizes. Seems like that's all they've been releasing lately.
  • 1 0
 And I really like SC, or at least I think I still do.
  • 1 0
 @PJJ205: I've ridden a friend's V1 Megatower and it's a great bike and I'm sure the V2 will sell like hotcakes. Not an option for me personally though. Too expensive for a broke-ass uni student and no alloy frame option available.
  • 4 2
 29 is dead these bike all need 32s. And 63 tooth 18 speed cassettes and 400mm brake rotors and motors obviously. We need to get back to being full enduro bro.
  • 2 0
 The one change I'm waiting for is T47 bottom brackets. I know, it will get everyone mad about a new standard but it's the best of both worlds.
  • 2 0
 No mention of the Intense enduro lineup? Those two bikes haven't been touched since like 2016 or 2017!! They're not even trail bikes anymore.
  • 3 2
 they aren't paying Pinkbike enough to mention it.
  • 4 1
 m.pinkbike.com/news/first-ride-intense-tracer-279.html
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: I'll believe it when I see the bikes. Wink
  • 2 0
 Bike industry could take a leaf out of the car industries book and face lift after x3yrs and a model change x3 years later, just a thought
  • 3 0
 I'd like to see a new Turner DHR. Probably will never happen though, now that DT's making rigid Ti bikes.
  • 2 0
 How about the Ibis mojo HD - the HD 5 is off the website- maybe theres a new one in the works - or is Ibis is giving up on 27.5 ??
  • 2 0
 would be so damn nice to see them offered with a smaller wheel size option. I think bike companies are starting to realize most people don't race
  • 2 0
 Giant line needs the biggest update
Mullet alloy glory and I’d buy it.
My old glory 0 27.5 was alloy and 35lb stock,such a good bike
170mm giant reign and I’ll buy it.
  • 3 0
 am i missing something here? does Emil ride for YT now or is that a typo?
  • 1 0
 Probably got mixed up with Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 If they can make the DH bike competitive with custom links and tweaks for the pro’s why bother developing a new bike that will sell in very small numbers
  • 1 0
 A Giant Reign with 180mm of travel would be awesome. Given the Trance has gone up to a similar travel figure as the current model, you would think that it’s on its way.
  • 2 0
 Need updates to jump/slopestyle frames. A new P.Slope or Ticket S please Smile
  • 2 0
 “a 66-degree head angle in its slackest setting, which is basically sacrilegious “

It still rides great
  • 1 0
 The current Scott Genius has been around for 5+ years (2016 announcement, 2017 release?) Genius first, then ransom or gambler.
  • 2 0
 Since when is Emil riding for YT? I think you mixed him up with Fedco?
  • 2 1
 Minnar keeps winning the V10 should keep going. Screw the short people! Don't like the bike? Grow up!!!
  • 1 0
 I'd love to see the Revel Rascal get an update. Great platform but the geo seemed a bit dated even a couple years ago.
  • 1 0
 In this article - Soooo, all the downhill bikes are kinda long in the tooth..
  • 1 0
 Could've literally just said "any bike updated or released more than 2-3 years ago" and been done with it
  • 1 0
 So basically all brand's DH bikes? Almost seems like they didn't want to bother...
  • 2 0
 Hoping for a new knolly endorphin
  • 1 0
 the Canyon strive already landed down under and has been raced dowhill in France, check dim tordo instagram!
  • 2 0
 Linkage Orange 22, dont @ me
  • 1 0
 "Although the YT Mob has taken a break for 2022..." - you apologists. Call out the BS when you see it.
  • 1 0
 Dont worry specialized peice of shit CEO has already made the 2023 obsolete
  • 1 0
 Rather see something like the specialized enduro perfected to its fullest, and then sold for 5+ years.
  • 4 3
 Ibis Ripley V5 please, just take my money already!
  • 3 1
 This is the major oversight of this list. The carbo version of the AF geo will be coming (at least). It'll be one of the most popular trail bikes once it's released.
  • 25 28
 The real elephant in the room is why pinkbike still brings up the failure of the Slayer during their review. Its an awesome bike and there are tons of them all over the North Shore and Sea to Sky corridor. Get over yourself already.
  • 17 14
 I don't think that's really an elephant - it happened, so it's getting mentioned. And yes, there are plenty of people out there enjoying that bike, which is great.
  • 4 3
 Yep I had one in 2019 and in no way was I worried it would break. And after 2 years of people riding them hard it is obvious that it was a "one off" occurrence. I think Pinkbike should do another review on this years model since it has proven itself over the past 2 years.

I am sure it will be the last year for this model though. There must be a high pivot in the works that will be annouced this summer. Crankworks Whistler weekend me thinks.

Having said my 2019 was my favourite bike in years and I am sad I sold it.
  • 7 2
 Absolutely. I made a similar comment above. Over the past 3 years, they've proved to be as bomb-proof as any mountain bike frame, and most of the people who buy them are seeking out tough bikes to ride some pretty nasty terrain (the best kind of nasty).

Kaz's reply is kind of funny, because the article brought up "the elephant" in the first place. If PB has mention that incident in every sentence that includes Slayer over the past 2+ years, it's definitely no longer an elephant.
  • 6 1
 The Slayer might be one of the most common bikes in my local area and don't know of anyone (including my super-clyde self) who's had any kind of issues, let alone failures. Such an amazing bike!
  • 2 0
 @powderhoundbrr: My 2020 broke (rear triangle related but not the axle) but I still like it a lot.
  • 6 7
 Ah yes, Pinkbike reading through the vitalmtb's forums, seeing pics of the new Strive and TR11 and then speculating about these bikes being due for an update. Good job
  • 1 0
 So...Every DH on the market?
  • 2 0
 "LONGER!"

- Greg Minaar
  • 1 0
 Whoops lol talking out of my ass
  • 1 0
 Looking at these bikes just make me want to go to Whistler.
  • 1 0
 I still think the TR450 was a nicer looking DH bike than the TR11
  • 1 0
 The Jeffsy got the “core” update tho
  • 1 0
 fuel ex is coming this summer, slayer nope (24), aurum nope (24)
  • 1 0
 Bolt check, bolt check, bolt check. Every single run at the bike park.
  • 1 0
 they redo the bike every 6th months
  • 2 2
 when there's no news, make up news!
  • 1 0
 GT Sensor!
  • 2 2
 this article is so useless it hurts my brain.
  • 1 0
 Devinci Wilson HP
  • 1 0
 UpGrAdE
  • 1 1
 SLAYER!
  • 6 8
 The slayer looks like it's 15 years old already
  • 1 0
 Slayer is sexy as hell. Have you looked at your Glory recently?!
  • 1 3
 Can we get a sustainability report on how green all of this is?
  • 4 0
 Basically buying a new bike every few years is a tiny fraction of environmental damage compared to the daily habits of most mountain bikers, and generally people.
  • 1 1
 @L0rdTom: #sarcasm
  • 1 0
 no.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020960
Mobile Version of Website