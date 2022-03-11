14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022

I guessed that the Scott Genius and Ransom would be updated in my last speculation article, but I'll throw out a few words for the Scott Gambler here, too. (Yes, downhill bikes make up a very small part of the mountain bike at the moment so these guesses are all gambles, but hey ho.) The current Gambler was slimmed down and re-released in late 2019 as a sleek, sub-35-pound carbon superbike. There's nothing wrong with it - it's actually remained an extremely successful downhill bike. Still, I wouldn't be surprised if Scott updated the bike just because it's about time based on the industry's arbitrary bike update timeline, even if the update is just to make small tweaks, like using paint that's less susceptible to chipping. I also wouldn't be surprised if the pendulum swung back the other way from this extremely nimble version and the Gambler regained some of its pre-2019 monster truck capabilities.

