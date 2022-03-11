14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022

Apparently the people love speculation, so I'll keep playing the guessing game for your entertainment with another (inexhaustive) list of bikes that I suspect could see an update before the year is up. We're headed to California for all that Sea Donkey business next month and we expect brands to show up with their new tech, so it's time to take another stab at predicting the bikes we might see released.
Again, a reminder: While some Pinkbike editors do have knowledge of some unreleased bikes, those bikes are not on this list. As my colleague James Smurthwaite wrote a year ago
, "The methodology was as simple as going back through our archives and going, 'Huh, haven't seen that updated in a while.'" For more information on how we deal with embargoed information, check out Episode 51
of the Pinkbike Podcast.
With all of that said, here are some more "Huh, haven't seen that updated in a while" bikes for 2022.
Transition TR11
With some heavy hitters on the roster like Hannah Bergemann, Jaxson Riddle, Johny Salido, and several more, Transition must be keen to stay current in the downhill bike department. The TR11 was released in 2017 and updated in 2019, so even though Transition has been busy lately with developing the Repeater eMTB, I'd imagine there's an updated downhill bike in the works, too.
Plus, it just looks out of place next to the rest of Transition's current bikes, with their angular tubes and dramatic lines that make them look futuristic in the best possible way. I'd love to see Transition come out with a downhill bike that looks ready for some space-time travel adventures.
Canyon Strive
Canyon last updated the Strive enduro bike in 2019 and, although the colors and spec were updated for 2021, the geometry could do some catching up wtih the rest of the current enduro bike market. Canyon does make the Torque, its 170mm - 175mm long-travel enduro and park bike, but there remains a gap between the Torque and the Spectral. The Strive, with Canyon's Shapeshifter geometry and travel adjustment system, seems to balance the needs of downhill performance and pedaling efficiency nicely and fill a particular niche in Canyon's lineup.
With Jack Moir now dominant in the enduro world and riding for Canyon, it's clear that racing is still a priority to Canyon, so the brand will very likely update its enduro race bike to suit Moir, who raced last season with a 15mm spacer under his headtube to raise the bike's front end and slacken the bike.
YT Tues & Jeffsy
Returning to the downhill bike theme for another minute, we'll likely see YT come out with an updated Tues this year, and it'll probably have mixed wheel sizes if we consider the prototype mullet link spotted last summer
. Although the YT Mob has taken a break for 2022, YT has continued to support a downhill team with former successful junior Oisin O'Callaghan moving up to the elites for 2022. Throw in some riders like Erik Fedko and Dylan Stark putting the Tues through its paces on the freeride scene and we can be sure that YT will want to stay current. Plus, on the Facebook share of the last set of bikes that could see an update, YT commented "maybe you forgot us," and if that's not a big hint, I'm not sure what is.
We may well also see a new YT Jeffsy, since the current version came out in early 2019 and has a 66-degree head angle in its slackest setting, which is basically sacrilegious for a trail bike nowadays.
Scott Gambler
I guessed that the Scott Genius and Ransom would be updated in my last speculation article, but I'll throw out a few words for the Scott Gambler here, too. (Yes, downhill bikes make up a very small part of the mountain bike at the moment so these guesses are all gambles, but hey ho.) The current Gambler was slimmed down and re-released in late 2019 as a sleek, sub-35-pound carbon superbike. There's nothing wrong with it - it's actually remained an extremely successful downhill bike. Still, I wouldn't be surprised if Scott updated the bike just because it's about time based on the industry's arbitrary bike update timeline, even if the update is just to make small tweaks, like using paint that's less susceptible to chipping. I also wouldn't be surprised if the pendulum swung back the other way from this extremely nimble version and the Gambler regained some of its pre-2019 monster truck capabilities.
Rocky Mountain Slayer
Okay, I'll stop talking about downhill bikes for a little bit... kind of. The Rocky Mountain Slayer came out (most recently) in late 2019 and slots nicely into the long-travel freeride / freeduro / bike park / almost downhill / whatever niche with its 170mm of travel and aggressive downhill capabilities. The elephant in the room here is that the Slayer broke catastrophically at the 2019 Field Test while Luca Cometti was JRA - not good. The Slayer has massive potential at the gravity end of Rocky Mountain's lineup, and it would be great to see a revamped version.
Giant Reign, Glory, & Stance
The Giant Reign is due for an update, as it was once at the pointy end of the enduro field but lately enduro bikes have gained more travel and become even more capable than they were in 2019, when the Reign was given its 29" wheels and 146mm of travel that it still sports today.
Speaking of the long travel side of the range, it's also time for Giant to update the Glory. While the Glory remains a 27.5" bike, there was a 29" prototype spotted
at the Vallnord World Cup back in 2019, and since 29-inch and mixed-wheel downhill bikes are here to stay, we're waiting for Giant's to make an appearance.
And then there's the Stance. The Stance is Giant's budget pick, and the geometry was on the conservative side even when it was released in 2019, but the egregious offense is that it uses a quick-release rear axle. We can only hope that Giant updates the Stance with a thru-axle sooner rather than later.
Norco Aurum
We don't know whether Norco's next downhill bike will be an iteration of the Aurum or something new entirely, but I suspect it will come out this year, based on the prototype
that Sam Blenkinsop was testing last year. The prototype shares the same frame as the Norco Range that came out last year, but has a different shock link and dropouts to make the geometry a bit friendlier to use with a dual crown fork. It's been a while since the Aurum HSP was released, and I bet we'll see something like the Range or that prototype for dedicated downhill use sooner rather than later.
Trek Fuel EX
Now that the Trek Top Fuel has been updated, it's time for its longer-legged sibling to receive the same treatment - especially since now the head angles on the two bikes are virtually the same. The Fuel EX was last updated in 2019 and was well-received as a mid-travel trail bike. To keep this space in its lineup current, we expect Trek will make moves with the next version of its 130mm / 140mm trail bike to fill the gap in Trek's lineup between the Top Fuel and the Slash.
Santa Cruz V10
Sure, you could argue that the current Santa Cruz V10 is already a work of art (and you'd probably be right), but with plenty of downhill bikes out there with sub-63-degree head angles, the V10 is a bit conservative in the geometry department, and Greg Minnaar was reportedly using a headset with half a degree of adjustment to slacken out his race bike last season. Through the development and release of the mixed-wheel version of the V10 in 2020, Santa Cruz likely made steps toward creating a new V10 when it comes time. Plus, the seat tube on the last version was long enough to hinder short riders. Santa Cruz will probably want to remedy that.
Specialized Demo
And if we suppose Santa Cruz will update the V10, it seems equally likely that Specialized will update the Demo. Even though the Demo was last updated for last year, Loic Bruni seems to always be at the sharp end of product development, and has ridden variety of configurations on the latest Demo - including one with an idler wheel. While it seems the idler wheel didn't actually help him and he ended up racing his standard version, we wouldn't bet against a high pivot version of the Demo emerging sometime soon.
Cube Two15
The Cube Two15 was likewise updated pretty recently in late 2020, but with Danny Hart testing both a mixed-wheel setup
and a high pivot version
, we'd imagine at least one of those tweaks will make it into a new Two15 bike as Danny works to gain as much speed as possible on his new(ish) team.
With Max Hartenstern making up the other half of Cube's downhill factory outfit, it seems that dialing in the best downhill bike possible will be high on Cube's priority list, and it appears Cube has been making plenty of room for experimentation and development.
213 Comments
There are plenty of times I wish manufacturers keep a certain product around for longer as opposed to wanting something new ever so often just because it's new.
The worst thing is that as a brand you're usually deeply out of pocket for the huge upfront cost and will only recover that investment over time. It could be as drastic as having to pay for tooling and RND right now, but only selling the first bike 12 months down the line. That's not unusual at all.
..and we’ll notice it 7% less than we would have before!!
Of my two friends who own current Slayers, one is a very highly skilled rider who seeks nothing but the kind of North Shore gnar that makes me nervous, and the other one is basically a Rhino on human legs who breaks EVERYTHING if given some time. Neither of them have had any issues with the Slayer frame.
Also, where can I buy a totally new DH-gravel specific clothing? Has Rapha released their lineup yet?
That reminds me, I've been meaning to ask in the forums if I can put a boxxer on my gravel bike.
I feel like MTBs are where dirt bikes are now. Can it get better? Sure. But diminishing gains is still a thing.
The Giant Reign is the only bike on their list that I feel "needs" a change, because a lot of people felt like the drop in rear travel from 160-145 was kind of a bummer.
I ride a reign 29 and kind of disagree. If I were to sell and buy a new bike it would be in the same travel bracket with similar geometry.
FWIW, I just bought a 2018 Reign and I wouldn't want any less travel for really chunky sections of gnar. Pedals pretty alright too. I passed 2 Ripmos and 2 Santa Cruzes today on the climb.
I realize that the 29er rear wheel adds some plushness too, but 146mm is on the small side for Enduro and very close (too close IMO) to other bikes in Giant's model range.
Redesigning models anually from scratch is a terrible idea for all involved - manufacturers, shops and customers.
Cant wait to see new model.
I would like to see on new model: 140rear-150mm front, 65hta-77sta, threaded bb, same tire clearance, bigger and same size bearings on frame pivots, piggyback shocks.
I agree with your mention of the geo, STA, and travel. 65/65.5 HTA depending on the mino-link, 76 STA, and piggy back shocks. The bearings on the current model are still A LOT better than the previous model with the full floater - that model ate bearings. I think it's a given that we see the new model transition into a 140/150 bike, since the Top Fuel is so close to the current model.
It will be like a mini 2017 through 2020 Slash.
I’d be nervous about the cracking issue though, even though I’m not overly hard on bikes.
IIRC Martin Maes wasn't so succesful last year on an enduro bike at a DH race, but if everybody's got big enduro instead of DH that would kind of even things.
Not that I want this, DH bikes are cool, but enduros are always more capable.
If the tracks got less steep and more pedally they would start using super-enduros.
Also, DH bikes are more "capable," enduro bikes are more "versatile."
Don't get me wrong, I like DH bikes, they're a different category, but in the future I wonder if progress won't trickle down more from what's created for ebikes rather than for DH bikes. Maybe ebikes will even drive DH bikes technology. With the motor, who cares if you have to move 200m of travel and bigger brakes and bigger everything on your electric trail bike. But then it may be a good idea to use it on DH bikes.
www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-wade-simmons-rocky-mountain-pipedream.html
Just make that damn bike. Maybe put Wade's face on the front as the badge. FaceBadge.
(oh also make a kids version of the Pipedream too...same colors. 20", 24" and 26"/27.5" with Manitou kids suspension)
"Again, a reminder: While some Pinkbike editors do have knowledge of some unreleased bikes, those bikes are not on this list."
But the fact that the Glory isn't even available right now is a shame. That's the one they need to revamp the most. They already showed they are planning to release Stances with thru axles now. And the Reign is okay, even if the line up could use some adjustments and they really need to sort the colors out. Cmon man. But the Glory needs to return. Can't let a name like that with such a reputation (DANNY STAY ON YA BIKE) fade into history...
Also trying to find a used 275 Reign potentially. But would love a shorter or mid travel bike in 275 instead.
What about the Remedy? Doesn’t the Remedy currently occupy that space? Let’s get that updated to incorporate the awesome Slash frame style.
-The Scott Gambler will definitley not be updated this year.
-The Scott Ransom will be updated soon, very likey this summer.
-The new Canyon Strive is already fully production ready and will most likely be announced this spring.
I guess I was really just talking about my bike, which is an altitude, because in pos 1 its like 474 reach 64.4 hta and either 449 or 438 cs but like in pos 9 its 487 and 65.5. In instinct mode pos 9 is like 493 reach and 66.2 hta. I just kind of wish the range of positions was like a better fit, like if they made pos 5 474 reach and 64.4 hta so I could go like 64 hta and 470 reach or 480 and 65.5 which would be a way more usable range.
And like thats sort of the same thing from the ews team where they are running those anglesets to make the bike slacker but also because it like brings the bars in. But like because of the way the bike industry works if they release a new altitude it will probably be longer or the same size. I guess I'll just have to wait for the medium to eventually become the size I want.
honestly I don't know but I feel like at some point we will either hit stupid long and stupid slack to the point were nobody can ride there bike anymore and then bikes will possibly get smaller again.
www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-MTB-Tech-rumors-and-innovation,10797?page=204
norcobicycles (Jan 25, 2022 at 10:15)
@entirepopulation Our team has been working on the Optic next generation, but we can't give you guys too much information at this time. From our side, we feel that the Optic suites a more rowdy or shorter travel trail bike and not really the "down country" market. That category lines up more with our 120/120 Revolver. Just stoked that the bike will be updated and more dialed for the intended use. - JJ
We very few exception every 2022 bike I have seen looks like ass!
Mullet alloy glory and I’d buy it.
My old glory 0 27.5 was alloy and 35lb stock,such a good bike
170mm giant reign and I’ll buy it.
It still rides great
I am sure it will be the last year for this model though. There must be a high pivot in the works that will be annouced this summer. Crankworks Whistler weekend me thinks.
Having said my 2019 was my favourite bike in years and I am sad I sold it.
Kaz's reply is kind of funny, because the article brought up "the elephant" in the first place. If PB has mention that incident in every sentence that includes Slayer over the past 2+ years, it's definitely no longer an elephant.
- Greg Minaar
Post a Comment