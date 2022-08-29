14 Riders Receive Fines at the Les Gets World Champs 2022

Just like previous World Cups this year, the UCI has handed out more fines after the World Champs with 14 riders failing to "present to the start".
After the incredible weekend of racing the UCI announced that it has handed out 14 fines to riders who were announced to race but did not "present to the start". The list of riders includes the likes of Tahnee Seagrave, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Oisin O Callaghan. It's interesting to see Tahnee on the list as it was known before racing kicked off that despite being on the GB team she would not be racing.
We have looked through the UCI rules and regulations and while we couldn't find an exact match for this rule breach we did spot this in the specific World Championship
rules.
|Unless prevented by an act of God, a rider once announced as taking the start and who fails to present, shall be liable to a fine of CHF 500 to CHF 5,000.
An injury or sickness shall be recognised as an act of God only if the rider is declared incapable of taking the start by the UCI official doctor.— UCI
This seems to fit with the "fail to present to the start" reasoning for the fines from the UCI although it's strange that Tahnee Seagrave who is suffering from concussion symptoms wouldn't have been signed off by a UCI official doctor. We are not sure what fine the riders were given in the wide range of CHF 500 to CHF 5,000 ($523 to $5174) if this is the rule breach that has been applied to the 14 riders.
In which century do we live?
UCI: "Nah, gib money"
Really? f*cking get a life UCI and stop trying to play god.