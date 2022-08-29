14 Riders Receive Fines at the Les Gets World Champs 2022

Aug 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Lots of practice time today meant many visits to the start gate for most. The track is changing very rapidly in the rooty bits.

Just like previous World Cups this year, the UCI has handed out more fines after the World Champs with 14 riders failing to "present to the start".

After the incredible weekend of racing the UCI announced that it has handed out 14 fines to riders who were announced to race but did not "present to the start". The list of riders includes the likes of Tahnee Seagrave, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Oisin O Callaghan. It's interesting to see Tahnee on the list as it was known before racing kicked off that despite being on the GB team she would not be racing.


We have looked through the UCI rules and regulations and while we couldn't find an exact match for this rule breach we did spot this in the specific World Championship rules.

bigquotesUnless prevented by an act of God, a rider once announced as taking the start and who fails to present, shall be liable to a fine of CHF 500 to CHF 5,000.

An injury or sickness shall be recognised as an act of God only if the rider is declared incapable of taking the start by the UCI official doctor. UCI

This seems to fit with the "fail to present to the start" reasoning for the fines from the UCI although it's strange that Tahnee Seagrave who is suffering from concussion symptoms wouldn't have been signed off by a UCI official doctor. We are not sure what fine the riders were given in the wide range of CHF 500 to CHF 5,000 ($523 to $5174) if this is the rule breach that has been applied to the 14 riders.

27 Comments

  • 28 0
 Fuck the UCI
  • 24 2
 "Unless prevented by an act of God"
In which century do we live?
  • 3 1
 Indeed. Now the sprints will be defined by divine will, and not pure human power.
  • 4 0
 It’s an archaic way of saying it, but act of god is standard contractual language used to refer to circumstances completely outside the control of either party.
  • 1 0
 that's just what it's called, has nothing to do with the christian god anymore
  • 1 0
 Terribly outdated expression indeed. In the German expression I never read Höhere Gewalt as religious or spiritual by any means.
  • 18 0
 Tahnee: "I'm trying to promote actually taking care of your brain, so it's not mush once we retire after giving our bodies for the UCI's benefit."
UCI: "Nah, gib money"
  • 17 0
 Clearly the best use of UCI time and energy to go after injured riders who didn't fill out the correct paperwork....
  • 19 2
 Surely there is something wrong if the UCI is fining Ukraine riders?
  • 9 13
flag Corbanblamp (17 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 At least they'll be able to pay with all the extra funding they're getting atm
  • 2 0
 But the war in Ukraine is and act of Putin, not God, so all is correct ... We already know that UCI is there just to grab money, they have no purpose whatsoever.
  • 2 2
 Biden is sending them a check, gonna add a few extra billion for walking around money.
  • 7 0
 Really!? Were UCI not present when Kine Haugom crashed in practice and seperated her shoulder? UCI is so archaic and full of c*nts
  • 6 1
 “An injury or sickness shall be recognised as an act of God only if the rider is declared incapable of taking the start by the UCI official doctor.”

Really? f*cking get a life UCI and stop trying to play god.
  • 7 0
 rip off level: UCI.
  • 2 0
 why is tahnee blocking s spot in the natinal team if she knows she wont participate? no offense, just curious…was she actually considering racing an changed her mind last minute? otherwise it seems unreasonable to not let someone else ride…
  • 1 0
 The UCI is such garbage. A lot of these longstanding organizations are more about power & politics than the spirit of the sport. It'd be awesome to see a modern organization form to challenge the UCI and force some change. I hope the rider's union can help combat some of the BS.
  • 5 0
 Seriously, get fucked.
  • 4 0
 A single fine is likely more than the winner's prize money
  • 4 0
 And what are they gonna do if they don't pay?
  • 1 0
 Wait, by being on the national team roster but not completing, did these riders take a spot that could otherwise be used by another racer from their country? If that's the case then the fines make some sense. Anyone know?
  • 2 0
 Some were hurt in practice, Tahnee at least didn’t know if she could or could not ride. The Ukrainians… they get the honor of being named to the team at least. But I think something is going on which prevented them from attending, can’t quite put my finger on it though.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: Hurt in practice and fined? ffs!
  • 3 0
 I did not realize the UCI was an actual leech.
  • 2 0
 Can we fine the UCI for "failing to present decency and ethics".
  • 2 1
 So you can‘t race if you‘re an atheist?
  • 1 0
 Fuck the UCI





