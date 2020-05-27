15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents

Walker Shaw's Santa Cruz Tallboy

Age: 24 / Height: 6’ 3’’ / Weight: 185lbs / Hometown: Brevard, NC / Instagram handle: @walkershaw

Santa Cruz Tallboy CC Details

Frame size: XL

Fork: Rockshox Pike

Rear Shock: Fox Float DPS

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 27’s

Tires: Michelin Wild AM 2.35

Drivetrain: Full SRAM X01 Eagle 12 speed.

Brakes: SRAM G2, 180 rotors F/R. Metallic pads

Bars: Burgtec Dh 30mm rise, 790 Width

Stem: Race Face 50mm

Saddle: WTB Silverado, Ti Rails



Photos by Adrian Marcoux

Favourite place to ride?

That’s a hard one because I love all types of riding. I've been loving riding at The Riveter bike park a bunch lately. It’s the type of place that I have always wanted to have close to home, and I feel very lucky to work there! Between there and Pisgah Forest, NC, I feel so fortunate to have badass stuff to ride in the neighborhood.

Favourite types of trails/features?

Love me some jumps. Natural, tech, all of it. Hard to beat fresh corners as well. Anything but loose rocks.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

More like survival.

How do you like to set up your suspension?

On this bike, I have roughly 110 psi in the fork with three tokens, and 230 or so in the rear. Compression and rebound I find myself pretty middle of the road.

How much air do you run in your tires and why?

26/29 for the most part, sometimes a touch above or below depending on what I am riding. I find it to be a good mix of not burping but still getting some good traction. I have never run inserts and don’t really see the need to with these rims. I recently made the switch to Michelin tires and have been running the Wild AM front and rear on this bike. I like how well the Wild AM clears mud, and I’m digging the height of the knobs.

What size chainring do you run?

32t. Although, I’m thinking it needs a 34t for bombing the bike path, and a chain guide for the big cases.

How wide are your handlebars?

Stole them from Luca, so I think 790mm? I think that’s what he runs.

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

I’m a pretty lanky guy so I normally have my front end fairly tall. I use 30mm rise bars on most bikes with quite a few spacers under the stem.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Probably brakes. I like them to be even front and rear reach/lever throw wise.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

Been playing around with the short and long rear end chip options, as well as high and low bb. The bike rips in any combo, but it’s fun to mix it up depending on the terrain. I could see maybe bumping up to a 140mm fork in the front, and maybe throwing on some 31.8 bars.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

Not too much crazy stuff going on. I like a bit of grip tape on the shifter lever paddles for some extra bite. I find this bike to be really quiet which I love. I used to go over the top on mastic tape for chain slap and all that, but I haven’t had to on this bike. I go back and forth between a couple of different models for grips. Sensus lites, ODI ruffians, and ODI pro elites (pictured) are probably my favorite. I find that I roll them quite far back compared to most, where the waffle is more in my palm then on my fingers.

Who looks after your bike?

Dan Paley's Santa Cruz 5010

Rider name: Dan Paley / Age: 29 / Height: 5'9 / Weight: 73kg / Hometown: Doncaster UK / Instagram handle: @donny_soulja

Santa Cruz 5010 CC Details

Frame size: Small

Fork: 130mm RockShox Pike Ultimate

Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate 210mm x 55mm

Wheels: Industry 9 hubs, Reserve Carbon 30 rims

Tires: front, Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DH and rear Maxxis High Roller 2 DD 2.5

Drivetrain: SRAM X-sync chainring, SRAM X1 crankset with SRAM X01 7 speed DH cassette and derailleur.

Brakes: SRAM Guide

Bars: Burgtec Ratboy bars 38mm rise and 750mm wide

Stem: Burgtec 42mm

Saddle: BSD mid pivotal seat and seat post



Scarily enough, myself. I think going to a lot of races as a privateer has made me become somewhat self-sufficient. If I’m really lost with something or need something done asap I usually hit up my buddies at The Hub and they help me out. They have some really awesome mechanics there! If I’m at an event and really lost with something, I’ll generally try and find one of my SRAM homies, Keeton or Chuck, and trade labor for Vodka.

Favourite place to ride?

Revolution Bike Park or Black Mountain

Favourite types of trails/features?

I'd say I'm swayed more towards jumps, hips, and tech jibby type setups.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

I'd say it's built for agility and playfulness

Do you have a name for your bike?

The Purpetrator

How do you like to set up your suspension?

Not sure the exact pressure but I like it pretty firm so probably about 20 PSI over the average for my weight with 3 tokens in the fork. I also like the rebound quite responsive up front and a bit slower for the rear.

What size chainring do you run?

Currently, running a 32t.

How wide are your handlebars?

Bars are cut and measures 750mm with bar ends.

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

I run probably one or 2 more spacers than the average and have 38mm rise bars as I like my front end quite stacked.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

I definitely like my bike tight and running smoothly. I've always enjoyed riding more when the bike feels good and solid, hate having loose parts and wobbly headsets. Oh yeah, the stem needs to be bang on level with the front wheel or it really bugs me.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

I recently changed from a 140mm to 130mm fork and flipped the rear flip-chip from high to low. I wanted a bit of a steeper head angle and to bring the front end down a little.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

Yeah, I cut up a thin slither of an old inner tube and wrapped it a couple of times around the BB cup behind the chainring so it rubs slightly and gives resistance to stop cranks spinning around on tailwhips.

Who looks after your bike?

Craig Evans' Santa Cruz 5010

Rider name: Craig Evans / Age: 29 / Height: 6ft 3" / Weight: 90kg / Hometown: Sheffield / Instagram handle: @Cregskin

Photos: Sven Martin and Gary Perkin Santa Cruz 5010 AL Details

Size: Medium

Fork: Rock Shox Pike Ultimate 140mm

Rear Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 30 on Industry Nine Hydra Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF DD 3C

Drivetrain: SRAM XO Eagle 12sp

Brakes: Sram Guide RSC 180mm rotors

Bars: Burgtec Josh Bryce 38mm rise cut to 760mm

Stem: Burgtec Enduro Stem MK2 42mm reach 35mm clamp

Saddle: Burgtec Cloud





I try to maintain my bike as best as possible myself but sometimes I need the help of friends to do more technical things that I'm not familiar with, such as bleeding brakes or routing internal cables. Big Shout outs to Kye, Loose, AD, Craig, Dave, Rat, Max, Sam and any of the homies for saving my rear on plenty of occasions, where it would have meant ride over if they hadn't of helped me. From general words of advice to sorting me out spare bits to get me rolling again. Big love boys!

Favourite place to ride?

Wharncliffe, you can’t beat your local.

Favourite types of trails/features?

At the moment any kind of wall ride, always looking for a rideable drystone wall or something to put fresh tire marks on.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

It’s set up to go up trees but it still goes fast haha

How do you like to set up your suspension and why?

Hard and Slow gives you way less feedback when hitting hard compressions or jumping

Air pressure?

Not sure on the exact amount I usually just go on feel, but very firm.

Tokens?

Full tokens front and rear.

How much air do you run in your tires and why?

Usually 30psi in the rear and 28-ish in the front but that will change depending on trail conditions - jumps and fewer corners I’d go harder to decrease tire roll off lips.

What are your go-to tires?

Maxxis DHF front and rear

What size chainring do you run?

36t

How wide are your handlebars?

760mm, 20mm narrower than I’d run on a normal trail bike but it makes pulling shapes in the air easier for me.

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

I’ve got 15mm in spacers under my stem.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

I’m not overly particular about anything to be fair but probably good grips and pedals, nothing worse than feeling like your slipping a hand or pedal.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

Moved the brake levers in on the bars to give my hands more room moving when trying to maneuver the bike in the air.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

Pretty normal other than being set up firm and quite a small frame for my size.

Who looks after your bike?

Romain Paulhan's Santa Cruz Bronson CC

Rider name: Romain Paulhan « Paulhette » / Age: 32 / Height: 1.86m / Weight: 77kg - 170lbs / Hometown: St Jean du Bleymard / Instagram handle: @paulhette

Santa Cruz Bronson CC Details

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate @ 90psi w/ 1 token

Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate @ 150 psi w/ 3 tokens in loam at home trails

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 30

Tires: Michelin wild enduro DH casing

Drivetrain: XO1 EAGLE 12

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/ 200mm rotors

Bars: Burgtec ride wide DH 35mm, 760mm, 9° backsweep & 5° up

Stem: Burgtec MK2 35mm

Saddle: Burgtec The cloud MK2 ti





Me and North West Mountain Bike Centre, best shop, hit em’ up if you need anything.

Your favorite place to ride?

Really hard to say, but not alone isn’t. I like to share and watching my friends, much better all together! I really like Trans Cascadia's trails, Morzine, Schladming, Samoens & Altier at home.

Favourite types of trails/features?

Loam into the woods without rocks.

How do you like to set up your suspension?

It depends on the spot. I like a comfortable bike but at the same time reactive and really progressive at the end of travel. 90psi in my Rock Shox Lyrik with 1 token, and 150psi in my Rock Shox Super Deluxe shock, with 3 tokens.

How much air do you run in your tires and why?

Pretty low with the DH casing on the enduro wild pf Michelin (18,8psi/1,3bar front & 21,75psi/1,5 bar back) What size chainring do you run? 32

How wide are your handlebars?

760mm

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Only the quick clamping on the seat post.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

No bottle cage…

Who looks after your bike?

Mark Scott's Santa Cruz Megatower CC

Rider name: Mark Scott / Age: 26 / Height: 175cm / Weight: 70kg / Hometown: Edinburgh / Instagram: @markscott259

Photos: Sven Martin and Gary Perkin Santa Cruz Megatower CC Details

Frame size: Medium, Short wheelbase setting & Lo shock position

Fork: RockShox Lyric with new debonair air cartridge - 170mm travel, 46mm offset crown

Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate with megneg can

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 30s on i9 hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 DH casing, Maxx grip

Drivetrain: Sram AXS X01 eagle, 170mm cranks, 34t chainring

Brakes: Sram Code RSC with 200mm rotors, sintered pads all around

Bars: Burgtec carbon enduro bar - 20mm rise, 35mm diameter. Cut to 750mm

Stem: Burgtec Enduro Mk2 stem - 35mmx35mm

Grips: Burgtec Bartender pro, optimal for me at 2-3 weeks old

Saddle: Fizik Tempo Argo R3 - 150mm





Me, I grew up a 30-minute drive to the closest bike shop so I learned everything day after day and I like to do it!

Favourite place to ride?

Tweed Valley, BC, Nelson, NZ.

Favourite types of trails/features?

Long techy descents, something you can get your teeth into.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

Doesn't style come with speed? This bike is set up for speed and traction on the downhills.

Do you have a name for your bike?

Megladon

How do you like to set up your suspension?

Quite soft initially then ramping up on the high-speed end. Fork - 75psi with 2 or 3 tokens depending on location, 2 for now at home. Low-speed compression wide open and 1 click from open on high speed at the moment. Shock - 170psi with 2 tokens and 2 rubber bands.

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?

Between 21-24psi front and 24-27psi on the rear, tire insert on the rear at most EWS, never at home in Scotland. Big fan of the Maxxis Minion DHF’s, 2.5 DH casing, soft compound. Occasionally I’ll run the DHR on the rear on higher speed stuff. I try not to stray too much from these, it’s rare that we run mud tires at an EWS.

What size chainring do you run?

34t

How wide are your handlebars?

750mm, I’m only little.

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

15mm under the stem, no idea on measurement from the ground, it’s more of a feel thing for me.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

My brake lever angle, I don’t know what it is and it often changes but I know when its right, haha!

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

We joined up with Burgtec on the cockpits this year, which was seamless though. I try not to change too much after initial testing and setup on new products, if I do, it’s only small things like suspension clicks and psi.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

The Fizik saddle, it’s not custom, but Fizik offers a huge range of shapes and widths so that you can get well setup for consistent riding and no saddle sores. This one fits my arse nicely.

Who looks after your bike?

Kieran Bennett's Santa Cruz V10

Rider name: Kieran Bennett / Age: 32 / Height: 185cm / Weight: 79kg / Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand / Instagram: @kieranbennett36

Santa Cruz V10 CC Details

Frame size: XL

Fork: Fox 40

Rear Shock: Fox DHX2

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve DH

Tires: Maxxis Assegai/Minion DHF

Drivetrain: Sram X01 DH

Brakes: Sram Code RSC

Bars: Spank Spike Vibrocore, 30mm rise – 770mm

Stem: Spank Director – 50mm

Saddle: Spank Oozy 220





Bo Macarthur at the EWS and then mainly myself at home when it’s not too technical. I won’t touch brakes or suspension though. At home, Matt at Alpine bikes and Steve at Icycles always keep me running sweet when needed!

Favourite place to ride?

I grew up in Nelson, NZ (First stop for the 2021 EWS season) and I always love getting back there to ride. The amount and variety of riding in Nelson is hard to beat.

Favourite types of trails/features?

The more natural/hand-dug the better in my eyes, I’m really not a fan of the wide, flat, digger built trails that are becoming the norm these days.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

Speed for sure but that’s not going to stop the style

Do you have a name for your bike?

The rig

How do you like to set up your suspension?

Soft off the top with a good amount of ramp-up.

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?

I’m a huge fan of the Maxxis Assegai, that’s definitely my go-to all-around tire on my enduro and DH bikes. I’ve recently been converted to Cush Core (Thanks, Cam Cole) and absolutely love the feel of those. With Cush Core, I’m usually running about 20/21 PSI front and rear.

What size chainring do you run?

34t

How wide are your handlebars?

770mm

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

Around 1060mm, I like a low front end but don’t like the feel of a low rise bar so my fork and crown are generally slammed as low as possible.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Brake lever set up. The space between my grip and lever and also lever angle, got to be 29°

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

Probably going to Cush Core inserts at the start of the NZ National Series has been the biggest change.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

Nothing out of the ordinary

Who looks after your bike?

Apart from my suspension I take care of everything else on my bike, I work in the industry and have a pretty dialed Park Tool set up at home which allows me to take care of everything.

How much time do you spend looking after your bike?

Josh Lewis' Santa Cruz V10

Rider name: Josh Lewis / Age: 26 / Height: 5’9” / Weight: 72kg / Hometown: Sheffield / Instagram handle: @Loosedoglewis

Photos: Adrian Marcoux Santa Cruz V10 CC Details

Frame size: Medium

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate

Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve DH 27.5

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DH

Drivetrain: SRAM X0 7-speed

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/203mm rotors

Bars: Burgtec Ride Wide uncut at 800mm (I vary between 800 and 780) alloy 30mm rise

Stem: Burgtec DM 45mm

Saddle: Fabric x 50to01 Magic saddle





Just enough to keep it running haha

Favourite place to ride?

At home with friends.

Favourite types of trails/features?

Steep switchbacks where you change weight in between fast with some big supporting ripper berms, or a step up with play pad in between like a stepped-up table.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

I keep it the same for everything really, I like it to find a setup and just keep it that way - it's set up for comfort and fun.

Do you have a name for your bike?

It hasn't been given one yet she’s still fresh but I’m sure one will arise.

How do you like to set up your suspension and why?

A lot firmer than I used to, I always like suspension that ramps up fast but has quite a soft low-speed compression for the small bumps and grip and then ramps up hard on big hits.

How much air do you run in your tires and why?

Depends on the occasion, bike parks and jumps usually around 40psi front and rear but if its everyday usually around 30/35 - racing would be 24/27 roughly.

What are your go-to tires?

For bombing and traction, I really like the Maxxis Assegai.

Tire insert?

No, but I had one in my Bronson for Andes Pacifico though.

What size chainring do you run?

38t

How wide are your handlebars?

Uncut at 800mm may go to 780mm soon.

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

10mm spacer and a riser bar

Bib storage of strapping things to your bike?

Backpack

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Brake lever contact points, the pull distance to the bar has to be the same with the biting point the same too.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

This whole thing is a change for me! DH is my roots and I’ve had a few years without a bike so I am excited to have another one.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

Not really, I like the colours... stealthy black with some red details

Who looks after your bike?

Myself

How much time do you spend looking after your bike?

Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Megatower CC

Rider name: Iago Garay / Age: 28 / Height: 1,77m / Weight: 65 Kg / Hometown: Alalpardo, Madrid / Instagram handle: @iagogaray

Photos: Adrian Marcoux Santa Cruz Megatower CC Details

Frame size: Medium

Frame protector: DYEDbro Chainsaw white

Fork: Rock Shox Lyrick 170mm travel

Rear Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe 160mm travel

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 30 with Industry Nine Hydra hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29x 2.50 WT Dh Casing

Drivetrain: Sram AXS, 170 cranks, 34t chainring

Brakes: Sram Code RSC with 200mm rotors front and back

Bars: including width Burgtec Ride wide enduro alloy bars. 760mm wide

Stem: including stem length Burgtec enduro MK2 50mm lenght 35clamp

Saddle: Fizik Alpaka





You have to feed and water the horse regularly for it to be healthy.

Favourite place to ride?

Exit 27, Seattle, WA

Favourite types of trails/features?

Technical trails with man-made features

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

Speed

Do you have a name for your bike?

Mega

How do you like to set up your suspension?

I like my suspension super progressive, I don’t like going through the travel but I do want it to feel plush so I always try to make it the most progressive I can. I use tokens and meg neg air chambers to achieve this.

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?

I pretty much always ride with Assegais 2.5 DH front and back. 21psi front 24psi back. If it’s really muddy my go-to is Shorty 2.5 DD front and High roller DD 2.5 back same pressures. I use Cushcore on the rear when racing in rocky terrain.

What size chainring do you run?

34t

How wide are your handlebars?

760mm

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

The angle of my brake levers, I can tell right away if they aren’t how I like them. I am always adjusting the bite of the brakes too. I check pressures every time I ride.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

I put some higher bars on than what I had last year. These new Burgtec bars are 22.5mm rise, 2.5mm taller than my previous ones, I lowered the height of my stem by 5mm for riding at home but for racing, I kept it the same, it gives me a more comfortable position for steep tracks.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

I think I have a pretty tall front end compared to other riders and never have a bike without some DYEDbro frame protector.

Who looks after your bike?

I take care of all the basic stuff at home but whenever it gets complicated the guys at LTM racing help me out and MTNlab suspension services my suspension.

How much time do you spend looking after your bike?

Cole Picchiottino's Santa Cruz Megatower CC

Rider name: Cole Picchiottino / Age: 24 yrs old / Height: 5’9” / Weight: 172 lbs Hometown: Murrieta, CA / Instagram handle: @colepicchiottino

Santa Cruz Megatower CC Details

Frame size: Medium

Fork: Fox Factory 36 170mm

Rear Shock: Fox DHX2 Coil 160mm Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve Carbon Wheels

Tires: Maxxis 2.4 Minion DHR II in the front, Maxxis 2.5 Aggressor in the Rear

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR M9100

Brakes: Shimano XTR M9100

Bars: Renthal Fatbar 35mm, cut to 760mm width Stem: Blank stem, 40mm Length

Saddle: WTB





As I said, the bike holds up super good so I only check pressures, lube the chain and clean it whenever it gets dirty. Maybe 10-20 min a day max.

Favourite place to ride?

Anywhere in the Northern Italy/ Switzerland/ Austria region. Cliché, but I love to ride up at whistler too, always good vibes riding with everyone up there around Crankworx time.

Favourite types of trails/features?

Wide-open and rough for sure. Can’t beat a solid jump trail either though.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

I try to set it up for speed, and hope the style at speed comes into play eventually.

Do you have a name for your bike?

This one is the monster truck.

How do you like to set up your suspension?

Whatever feels right, usually on the stiffer side. It gives me more confidence sending it through sections, and I pump and put a lot of input into the bike when I ride, so the stiffer suspension helps with that. I’m running 3 tokens @ 86 psi in the fork, and a 600 lb spring on the coil. Used to run more tokens but got a look of disappointment when I told Jordi how much I ran once so I run less now lol.

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?

I run 28 in the front and 31-32 in the rear. My go-to front tire for almost all conditions is the Maxxis Minion DHR II. For dry conditions, I run the Aggressor in the rear and for good dirt/ tacky conditions I run a DHR II in the rear as well. Also, run Flat Tire Defender Inserts front and rear.

What size chainring do you run?

Run a 34, not too hard, but not too easy to where I feel like I am running out of gear.

How wide are your handlebars?

760mm, I just recently went to narrower bars from 780mm and I like it a lot. It’s helping with my body positioning on the bike.

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

I run a Cane Creek tall headset, and a spacer below and above the stem. Ground to bar measurement is 41.5 in. or 105.41cm.

Backpack, bib storage, or strapping things to your bike?

I run bib storage at any Enduro race as well as any day-to-day training rides, and I will run a Back Country Research Strap with a tube, banana, etc. under my top tube for the bigger races that don’t have pit access during the race.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Suspension and cockpit setup. I base my trial bike’s suspension on how my DH bike suspension is set up; try to get a similar feel. I set up the positioning of my levers and bars the same on all my bikes, and have all my bars cut to 760mm.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

My bar width is the most recent change. I always ran wider bars for some reason, but only being 5’9” I decided to shorten them up and it has helped a lot with my body positioning on the bike and my leverage through corners and jumps.

Who looks after your bike?

Sam Dale's Santa Cruz Tallboy CC

Rider Name: Sam Dale / Age: 30 / Height: 185cm / Weight: 90kg / Hometown: Macclesfield / Instagram: @right__hand_sam

Photos: Sven Martin Santa Cruz Tallboy CC Details

Frame Size: XL

Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Wheels: Santacruz Reserve 30’s on Industry Nine Hydra Hubs

Tires: Maxxis 2.3 DHF out front, 2.3 DHR out back.

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 12SPD

Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate

Bars: Burgtec RideWide Carbon

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK2 42.5mm

Pedals: Burgtec MK5

Saddle: 50to01/Fabric collab





Photo Sven Martin

Thankfully I’m mechanically inclined, (spent lots of time watching my dad work on stuff as he yelled to hold the light better) and can do pretty much everything at home, built up one of those cool foam insert toolboxes a few years ago(spent a lot of money on tools), so I’m pretty equipped to get the job done lol. Both Shimano and Fox take care of me at the races and I’m grateful for that.

Favourite place to ride?

Gotta be the Peak District at the moment. All of it is really accessible with the Tallboy, I can ride from home and be in the thick of it without much effort at all. There’s plenty of bridleways to link up all the not so legal trails so you get a real mix of everything.

Favourite types of trails/features?

I do like a bit of everything but if I had to choose one it’d be a real tech, wet, rooty, rocky and rutted track. One where its an accomplishment to just get down. Like Champery, Schladming or Cairns in the wet.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

The Tallboy is set up for traction. My local is wet a good percentage of the year so it’s based on that. I do like it being softer and blowing through the 120mm rear/130mm front travel a couple of times a run. I get a bit more out of shape that way and you have to hold on a little tighter, it makes the short descent's a bit more exciting.

Do you have a name for your bike?

Colonel Mustard

How do you like to set up your suspension?

My shock pump is out of battery but from memory there’s 110psi in the fork with 3 tokens, then something in the rear that’s a good balance with the front. Maybe a little more than usual as I’ve been riding flats a lot so find myself off the back a bit more. Very few clicks of compression on either, plenty of traction and easy to feel where you are at in terms of losing grip.

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?

In-between 24 and 30psi depending on the ride and weather. I like them soft enough so they absorb some of the small bumps but don’t roll over in berms or up take off’s. During winter I was running an EXO 2.4 Shorty out front, but that’s been replaced with a DD DHF 2.3 now the weather has perked up. I’ve had the DHR DD on there since day1 so it’s starting to look a little tired. It’s also had a plugin there since January. Stoked on a repair.

What size chainring do you run?

32t

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

30mm of spacers - roughly 1065mm bar to ground height.

How wide are your handlebars?

780mm including grips.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

A good balance between the front and rear suspension and tire pressures. Getting the bike balanced makes it predictable and way more fun to go fast on.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

Summer tire out front, Minion DHF 2.3. I also had a pedal upgrade to the Burgtec MK5 and some of their Ti shock hardware.

How much time do you spend looking after your bike?

Ollie Jones' Santa Cruz Nomad

Rider name: Ollie Jones / Age: 28 / Height: 5'10 / Weight: 175lb / Hometown: Whistler / Instagram handle: @olliegregoryjones

Santa Cruz Nomad CC Details

Size: XL

Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Wheels: Santacruz Reserve 30’s on Industry Nine Hydra Hubs

Tires: Maxxis 2.3 DHF out front, 2.3 DHR out back.

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 12SPD

Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate

Bars: Burgtec RideWide Carbon

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK2 42.5mm

Pedals: Burgtec MK5

Saddle: 50to01/Fabric collab



Luckily it hasn’t needed much, so working hours are low on this one. I can feel if anything needs tightening or tweaking while out riding so do that as it happens.

Favourite place to ride?

Sunshine Coast, Roberts Creek, and the Coast Gravity Park.

Favourite types of trails/features?

Flow trails, jumps, any opportunity to play around.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

I'm more one to take it a little slower and find opportunities to play and get air time, so I set it up for the air miles.

Do you have a name for your bike?

No, I don't. Should I have a name?

How do you like to set up your suspension?

Straight out of the box.

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?

It totally depends on what I'm riding. The flowiest stuff I want it harder for sure. I flat just go off of feel.

What size chainring do you run?

32t

How wide are your handlebars?

760mm

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

3 spacers

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Tire pressure.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

Recently went with slightly higher rise bars. Feels way better for air time.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

Everything on the bike, the firm suspension, skinny bars, is set up to be extra playful because that's the kind of riding I enjoy.

Who looks after your bike?

Our buddy Tech Neil is both Hailey and my mechanic. A huge thanks to him for keeping our bikes running and helping with all the techy stuff.

How much time do you spend looking after your bike?

Jamie Nicoll's Santa Cruz Tallboy

Rider name: Jamie Nicoll / Age: 41 / Height: 178cm / 5’10” / Weight: 74kg / Hometown: Nelson New Zealand / Instagram handle: @Jamienicolladventures

Photos: Sven Martin Santa Cruz Tallboy CC Details

Frame size: Large

Fork: Fox Factory Float FIT4 34 - 140mm travel

Rear Shock: Fox Factory Float E-VOL - servicing 120mm of VPP travel

Wheels: Reserve 27 carbon with Hope Pro4 hubs laced in myself

Tires: Michelin AM prototype

Drivetrain: Hope Evo 170mm cranks, 12 speed BBB chain, X01 shifter, GX derailleur

Brakes: Hope Tech E4

Bars: Santa Cruz Carbon 775mm

Stem: Hope Tech 40mm

Saddle: BBB Echo



Not much, Tech Neil usually takes one look at it and says leave that with me.

Favorite place to ride?

Well, with COVID-19 lockdown anywhere out of the yard is a pretty damn sweet thing! Actually Nelson is just amazing... if you like steep trail, rock, roots, dropping corners, native and plantation forest!

Favorite types of trails/features?

Raw, natural with features that are there to challenge and discover but not “in your face”

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

Performance for my style of riding.

Do you have a name for your bike?

I don’t think I’ve named any of my bikes, but I do name my Land Cruisers.

How do you like to set up your suspension?

Pretty stock recommended setup, the fork is 10mm bigger than stock though. I’m a set it up like it is and then just get out and ride it kind of guy.

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?

Fun trail riding I’m running Front 20 and Rear 22 psi. Michelin are my go-to tires and for good reason, yes they support me but man do they have a century of experience and knowledge behind them, not to mention their race car and motorbikes tire development that they can draw research from.

What size chainring do you run?

32 with the big wheels.

How wide are your handlebars?

775mm

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

One of those 20mm Hope spacers under the stem.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Going a touch bigger than factory with my fork and running the Santa Cruz flip-chip in the low BB setting

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

Every year my brakes seem to creep up to be more level...I think that’s a good thing and the right direction for good ergonomics.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

I like the thin Hope grips and my Michelin man sticker, he represents some very cool and forward-thinking history by a company that could be followed by many others. If you ever get the chance to go via the factory museum in Clemont France it will teach you about tenacity, vision, and care of people

Who looks after your bike?

I do, I do nearly all my bike own mechanical work and even build my own wheels when I need to lace in the Hope hubs.

You or a local bike shop or mechanic?

Blue Shark down in Wanaka do all my Fox fork and shock servicing and have always been stoked to make them the best they can be!

How much time do you spend looking after your bike?

Ash Smith's Santa Cruz Heckler

Rider name: Ash Smith / Age: 41 / Height: 184cm (6’0.5”) / Weight: 85kg / Hometown: currently Bourg Saint Maurice, French Alps / Instagram handle: @ashingtonio

Santa Cruz Heckler CC Details

Frame size: XL

Fork: FOX 36-E Float Performance Elite 160mm, 27.5”

Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select Ultimate

Front Wheel: Santa Cruz Reserve 30 V2 (27.5) on DT Swiss 350

Rear Wheel: Santa Cruz Reserve DH (27.5) on DT Swiss 350

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II (27.5 x 2.6) EXO+ TR

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/ 200mm rotors

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle

Cranks: Shimano XT M8050 165mm

Bars: Santa Cruz Di2 Carbon, 800mm width, 25mm rise

Stem: Race Face Aeffect R, 50mm

Saddle: WTB Silverado Team



Not heaps, but I like to keep it running sweet, so yeah there are always bits to tickle up.

Favourite place to ride?

It’s hard to pick from so many varied areas of the Alps, each amazing in their own way. That said, if it was for a week of pure high mountain riding in Summer, I’d go for the Queyras Regional Park or the Aosta Valley. For Spring and Autumn I’d pick either the Roya Valley or the High Var valley down South in Trans-Provence country.

Favourite types of trails/features?

A long twisty singletrack descent with a few natural berms and pops, some moderate tech to keep this old dad on his toes, and a few (small!) drops thrown in. Tight enough to stop the speed from getting out of hand, but not so much that it hinders the flow.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

I’m neither fast nor stylish. Instead it’s a pretty ideal spec for the utilitarian task of getting up and down a wide variety of mountains in a fun and efficient manner.

Do you have a name for your bike?

The Heckler doesn’t need any other name!

How do you like to set up your suspension?

I’m not any kind of hucker and like the bike to feel lively so I tend to have my rebound set fairly quick. I usually run a token or two upfront for some pop and play with low-speed compression in an attempt to keep the fork riding high on the sustained steep descents here in the Alps. It’s no use having a bike with great geometry if it doesn’t hold its shape when the going gets lairy!

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?

Front: 26-28psi / Rear: 28-30psi. A Minion DHR II on the rear is a wise, undisputable choice. The front is less straightforward - the debate as to whether you would opt for a DHF or DHR is one that has raged for years. The DHF’s longitudinal mid knobs make it arguably better for the full spectrum of cornering, whereas the DHR’s transversal knobs mean that it can be washy in corners if not leaned right over (at which point it will come back into its own as the outer knobs are identical to those of the DHF). The DHR’s transversal centre knobs are however obviously better under braking, a very important consideration if the bike is going to be ridden in big terrain which, with a motor and 200mm discs front and rear, surely that’s the point?

What size chainring do you run?

34t

How wide are your handlebars?

800mm

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

I’m currently on a fairly tall spacer stack, approximately 3cm. It looks a bit funny but seems to make sense and feels about right having recently made the switch from riding 29” wheels for quite some time.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

I’m not overly particular about that much stuff on my bike, I always figure that there’s another run to sort stuff out if needs be. But, of course things like tire and suspension pressure need to be somewhere within the realm or reasonable for the task at hand and like most people, I have the cockpit set up just the way that *I* like it. Finally, descents will tend to be full-on and involve switchbacks so I need to be able to slam the saddle; a 175mm-or-more dropper post is considered imperative these days. Apart from that I’m not too fussy.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

I fitted organic brake pads. My one complaint about the SRAM Codes is the lack of bite that the standard sintered pads offer, even on the 200mm rotors which come as standard with the Heckler. I’m not the lightest of guys so fully suited and booted with a 20kg bike and a backpack, I quickly find yourself reaching for more braking power wherever it’s available.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

Not really! This is an almost 100% standard Heckler X01 RSV build with nothing extraordinary done to it (if it works, why fix it?!). I run flat pedals and my current favourite are these plastic composite offerings from OneUp Components. Light, tough, grippy, low profile, and relatively inexpensive.

Who looks after your bike?

I look after everything other than suspension servicing.

How much time do you spend looking after your bike?

Alexis Skarda's Santa Cruz Blur

Rider name: Alexis Skarda / Age: 30 / Height: 5’5 / Weight: 114 / Hometown: Grand Junction, CO / Instagram: @alexisskarda

Photos: Jesse Selwyn Santa Cruz Blur CC Details

Frame Size: Medium

Fork: Fox Factory 32 Step-Cast

Rear Shock: Fox Float DPS

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 25 Carbon Rim

Tires: Kenda Booster 2.20 rear, 2.40 front SCT

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR M9100 mechanical

Brakes: Shimano XTR 2-piston

Bars: Pro Components Pro Tharsis XC Di2 Carbon (720mm)

Stem: Syntace 65mm with 5-degree rise

Saddle: I’ve been experimenting with different saddles from Pro and settled on the Griffin Carbon.



I wouldn’t go as far as saying that I keep fettling to a bare minimum, but I never do any more than I feel is required to keep the bike rolling. I’d rather spend my time on the trail.

Favorite place to ride?

In my own backyard! The Lunch Loops in Grand Junction, CO.

Favorite types of trails?

High-speed techy descents and long steep climbs.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

Speed is my style.

How do you like to set up your suspension and why?

I’m not super picky about my suspension. My fork is set up at 65psi (I find that a little extra pressure helps keep the front wheel from sinking into rocky holes) with the rebound set 6 clicks from slow. The rear is set to 130psi, with the rebound as fast as it will go. Once I set it, I don’t adjust it too much after that.

How much air do you run in your tires and why?

Being a smaller person, I like to run low pressures around 18-20 PSI depending on the terrain. It makes for better traction and smooths out the bumps. My go-to tires are the Kenda Boosters. They’re lightweight and fast-rolling, but have solid side knobs, so they handle really well. They are perfect for basically all-terrain, especially at home in the desert.

What size chainring do you run?

32 or 34 depending on the steepness of the racecourse.

How wide are your handlebars?

720mm

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

10mm spacer under a 5-degree rise stem. I also run a K-Edge computer mount above my stem.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Having small hands, it’s important for my cockpit set up to be just right. I’ve set everything up to be able to reach all the levers without lifting my hands and my brakes are at a 45-degree angle from the top of the bar. It took a lot of tweaking to get this right, as I have a shifter, dropper lever, and lockout lever that I need to be able to access.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

I glue a piece of sandpaper to my dropper post lever for better grip. This extra bit of grip makes the lever action of my dropper consistent, which is helpful, especially when I’m tired. I also like to use ESI’s ergonomic grips for hand and wrist comfort.

Who looks after your bike?

The crew at Bicycle Outfitters take care of me when I’m in town. My fiancé Geoff also helps me out quite a bit at home and on the road. When he travels with me, the night before every race, he always checks to make sure every bolt on the bike is tight, cleans it, and makes sure everything is dialed. When I’m at races with Kenda, Win Allen is my go-to guy.

How much time do you spend looking after your bike?

Chris Johnston's Santa Cruz Hightower and Tallboy

Rider name: Chris Johnston / Age: 35 / Height: 6’1" / Weight: 178lbs / Hometown: Vancouver, B.C. / Instagram: @chrisjohnston5

Santa Cruz Hightower CC Details

Frame size: XL

Fork: Fox Float 36 160mm

Rear Shock: Fox DPS

Wheels: Reserve 30’s laced to Chris King Matte Mango ISOB hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5WT Front, Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 Rear

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR trail 4 piston

Bars: Santa Cruz Carbon DH 800mm uncut

Stem: One Up, 35mm

Saddle: Ergon SM Pro M/L





Santa Cruz Tallboy CC Details

Frame size: XL

Fork: Fox Float 34

Rear Shock: Fox DPS

Wheels: Reserve 27’s laced to Chris King Matte Slate ISOB hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion 2.5 EXO Front, Maxxis Minion DHR 2.4 rear

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR trail 4 piston

Bars: Santa Cruz Carbon DH 800mm uncut

Stem: Race Face Atlas, 35mm

Saddle: Ergon SM Pro M/L



I spend a lot of time looking after my bike during race season. It needs to look and perform flawlessly on the starting line. It gets less attention during the off-season.

Favourite place to ride?

Vancouver’s North Shore, Mt Seymour in particular

Favourite types of trails/features?

Steep, natural, rooty, physical. Those ones that can sap all your energy and momentum or… if you find some flow and let those brakes off they become buttery smooth, warp-speed time machines.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

Set up to be built proof, super reliable, and of course speed!

How do you like to set up your suspension and why?

I like my suspension to be plush, not firm. To minimize all the small bump chatter and provide some good support on the heavy hits.

Air pressure?

74PSI, 2 volume spacers.

How much air do you run in your tires and why?

It depends where I’m riding. Between 24/30PSI is the range. Riding locally the trails are technical and steep and I can get away with some lower pressures (24/26). In a blind event format, I may run a little higher 26/28 depending on the terrain.

What are your go-to tires?

Maxxis Minions, DHR2, and Asegai’s all the way.

What size chainring do you run?

34t

How wide are your handlebars?

800mm

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

2x 10mm spacers

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Brake modulation, Cleat tightness, and cleat orientation are big ones for me.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

Brakes that are set up the right way (Left hand/Rear brake)

Who looks after your bike?

Carter Nieuwesteeg's Santa Cruz Blur

Rider name: Carter Nieuwesteeg / Age: 23 / Height: 188 / Weight: 79kg / Hometown: Fernie BC, Canada / Instagram: @carternieuwesteeg

Photos: Nakoda Mason Santa Cruz Blur CC Details

Frame: Santa Cruz Blur CC TR

Frame size: XL

Fork: Step-Cast 34 Float Factory w/ dual remote lockout

Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 25 Carbon Rims

Tires: Maxxis Rekon 29x2.25 3C EXO TR (front and rear)

Drivetrain: SRAM X01

Brakes: SRAM Level TLM

Bars: Santa Cruz XC Carbon Flat, 740mm

Stem: Syntace LiteForce 75mm

Saddle: WTB Silverado Team Saddle



I like to look after my own bike and I build my own bikes. It gives me the chance to know it well and get it dialed in just how I like it. But if I do need a hand, Dunbar Cycles is my local shop.

Favourite place to ride?

Fernie, BC. Nothing beats riding the trails I’ve grown up on. Although if I had to pick outside of home, my favourite place would have to be Vancouver Island.

Favourite types of trails/features?

The type of trail that makes me really work for it. A brutal climb that gets the legs screaming all the way to the top. Followed by a descent that’s the type of steep where the rear wheel turns into a rudder and I can’t lean any farther back.. Steep and loose with the occasional catch berm to bomb into – that’s gravy.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

The bike already has style, so I set it for speed.

Do you have a name for your bike?

Rogdor the Blurninator

How do you like to set up your suspension?

Fork - I’ll run 85psi. Rebound is cranked up (rebound setting: 7). No additional tokens.Shock - I run higher pressure than recommended for my weight, usually ~220psi.Long training rides or marathon/stage races I’ll bring down the PSI to 210.

How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires?

For training, Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.30, 25psi & Maxxis Rekon 29x2.25, 23psi and for racing: Maxxis Rekon 29x2.25, 24 PSI front 23 PSI rear. Cushcore in the rear wheel.

What size chainring do you run?

34T

How wide are your handlebars?

740mm

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Everything in general, I guess. Everything has to be running fresh, always. Shifting has to be dialed, no clicking or skips in the slightest, brake lines smooth and levers pumped, suspension locks out quick, tires at the right pressure.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

Recently installed the two-position Rockshox Twistloc remote lockout, rigged to work with the Fox suspension. The Twistloc cleans up the cockpit and makes the lockout transition even more seamless.

Any other details that are unique about your set-up?

I think the entire setup is sort of unique to racing, especially XCO format racing. It looks like the bikes are getting bigger compared to a decade ago when hardtails and skinny tires ruled supreme. More travel, wider tires/bars, and a dropper post seem to be the new-school style of racing and the Blur TR is a unique example of that.

Who looks after your bike?

Tobin Ortenblad's Santa Cruz Highball

Rider name: Tobin Ortenblad / Age: 25 / Height: 6’1” / Weight: 173lbs / Hometown: Santa Cruz, CA / Instagram: @McTubbbin

Santa Cruz Highball CC Details

Frame size: XL (21.1lbs as pictured w/ pedals)

Fork: RockShox Sid SL Ultimate 100mm

Wheels: Reserve 25s laced to DT Swiss 240s

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.25

Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle AXS 36t chainring 10-50t cassette

Brakes: Level TLM 160mm rotors

Bars: Santa Cruz XC Carbon Flat cut down to 758mm

Stem: Syntace FlatForce 99mm

Saddle: WTB Silverado Carbon



Arnaud and Ian at Straight Line Bicycles back home in Fernie. Shout out to all the Straight Line homies and what they do for the local cycling community.

Favourite place to ride?

I guess you could call me biased, but my favorite place to ride is definitely my hometown trails in Santa Cruz, CA! The XC single track could certainly be longer in some areas, but it forces you to ride some of the gnarlier trail stuff which ultimately makes you a better rider. You'd be surprised how a gnarly a trail can get without a dropper, 100mm up front, and narrow tires when you’re used to ripping it on your full-suspension trail bike.

Favourite types of trails/features?

Flowing built sections with jumps and turns and then, of course, steep gnarly stuff where you see how long you can go without touching brakes.

Do you set your bike up for speed or style?

This particular bike is setup 100% for xc speed. Super low front end, narrow tires, and no dropper. As mentioned about it gets a bit hairy at times, but well worth it to motor up climbs and flats.

How do you like to set up your suspension and why?

Generally, I like my suspension setup on the firmer side. I run one volume spacer in the Sid and ride it around 109psi. This does change per course, but not much. One or two psi usually.

How much air do you run in your tires and why?

This varies a lot per course, but my general rule, and most people I assume, is as low as you can get until you get an unsettled tucking feeling in corners. This is usually around 24/25psi F & R.

What size chainring do you run?

36T for almost everything. I’m not going to lie though I dropped down to a 32T last year at BreckEpic. 11,000’ altitude and stupid steep climbs will do that to you.

How wide are your handlebars?

758mm. They’re cut a little. I love wide bars on trail bikes, but a little narrower on the XC bike translates to less upper body movement while you’re out of the seat climbing or sprinting. The conserves a little energy.

How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?

I run a -22 degree stem totally slammed. My bar to ground measurement is 120mm to top of the grip and my “drop” from the saddle to bar is 55mm.

What are you most particular about with your set-up?

Fit fit fit. You know when you get a new bike and you’re all stoked and excited, but it doesn’t feel quite right? I’ll spend hours (it never takes that long) getting it to feel just right before going out on a ride.

What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?

I recently, on all my bikes, started running my brakes a lot flatter instead of super down. It takes a second to get used to but once you do you feel like you have more control. Especially while descending steep stuff. Any other details that are unique about your set-up? Beyond a super agro front end setup, not really!

Who looks after your bike?

Unless we are at a race I do all my work on my own bikes. Even on race day I show up with a clean and dialed bike so the mechanic doesn’t have to deal with much. They’re generally busy enough as is! On race days though if something goes wrong in practice or pre-ride I have the mechanic the work so I can worry about the racing and less about the wrenching.