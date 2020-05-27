15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents

Favourite place to ride?That’s a hard one because I love all types of riding. I've been loving riding at The Riveter bike park a bunch lately. It’s the type of place that I have always wanted to have close to home, and I feel very lucky to work there! Between there and Pisgah Forest, NC, I feel so fortunate to have badass stuff to ride in the neighborhood.
Favourite types of trails/features?Love me some jumps. Natural, tech, all of it. Hard to beat fresh corners as well. Anything but loose rocks.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?More like survival.
How do you like to set up your suspension?On this bike, I have roughly 110 psi in the fork with three tokens, and 230 or so in the rear. Compression and rebound I find myself pretty middle of the road.
How much air do you run in your tires and why?26/29 for the most part, sometimes a touch above or below depending on what I am riding. I find it to be a good mix of not burping but still getting some good traction. I have never run inserts and don’t really see the need to with these rims. I recently made the switch to Michelin tires and have been running the Wild AM front and rear on this bike. I like how well the Wild AM clears mud, and I’m digging the height of the knobs.
What size chainring do you run?32t. Although, I’m thinking it needs a 34t for bombing the bike path, and a chain guide for the big cases.
How wide are your handlebars?Stole them from Luca, so I think 790mm? I think that’s what he runs.
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?I’m a pretty lanky guy so I normally have my front end fairly tall. I use 30mm rise bars on most bikes with quite a few spacers under the stem.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Probably brakes. I like them to be even front and rear reach/lever throw wise.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?Been playing around with the short and long rear end chip options, as well as high and low bb. The bike rips in any combo, but it’s fun to mix it up depending on the terrain. I could see maybe bumping up to a 140mm fork in the front, and maybe throwing on some 31.8 bars.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?Not too much crazy stuff going on. I like a bit of grip tape on the shifter lever paddles for some extra bite. I find this bike to be really quiet which I love. I used to go over the top on mastic tape for chain slap and all that, but I haven’t had to on this bike. I go back and forth between a couple of different models for grips. Sensus lites, ODI ruffians, and ODI pro elites (pictured) are probably my favorite. I find that I roll them quite far back compared to most, where the waffle is more in my palm then on my fingers.
Who looks after your bike?Scarily enough, myself. I think going to a lot of races as a privateer has made me become somewhat self-sufficient. If I’m really lost with something or need something done asap I usually hit up my buddies at The Hub and they help me out. They have some really awesome mechanics there! If I’m at an event and really lost with something, I’ll generally try and find one of my SRAM homies, Keeton or Chuck, and trade labor for Vodka.
Favourite place to ride?Revolution Bike Park or Black Mountain
Favourite types of trails/features?I'd say I'm swayed more towards jumps, hips, and tech jibby type setups.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?I'd say it's built for agility and playfulness
Do you have a name for your bike?The Purpetrator
How do you like to set up your suspension?Not sure the exact pressure but I like it pretty firm so probably about 20 PSI over the average for my weight with 3 tokens in the fork. I also like the rebound quite responsive up front and a bit slower for the rear.
What size chainring do you run?Currently, running a 32t.
How wide are your handlebars?Bars are cut and measures 750mm with bar ends.
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?I run probably one or 2 more spacers than the average and have 38mm rise bars as I like my front end quite stacked.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?I definitely like my bike tight and running smoothly. I've always enjoyed riding more when the bike feels good and solid, hate having loose parts and wobbly headsets. Oh yeah, the stem needs to be bang on level with the front wheel or it really bugs me.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?I recently changed from a 140mm to 130mm fork and flipped the rear flip-chip from high to low. I wanted a bit of a steeper head angle and to bring the front end down a little.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?Yeah, I cut up a thin slither of an old inner tube and wrapped it a couple of times around the BB cup behind the chainring so it rubs slightly and gives resistance to stop cranks spinning around on tailwhips.
Who looks after your bike?I try to maintain my bike as best as possible myself but sometimes I need the help of friends to do more technical things that I'm not familiar with, such as bleeding brakes or routing internal cables. Big Shout outs to Kye, Loose, AD, Craig, Dave, Rat, Max, Sam and any of the homies for saving my rear on plenty of occasions, where it would have meant ride over if they hadn't of helped me. From general words of advice to sorting me out spare bits to get me rolling again. Big love boys!
Favourite place to ride?Wharncliffe, you can’t beat your local.
Favourite types of trails/features?At the moment any kind of wall ride, always looking for a rideable drystone wall or something to put fresh tire marks on.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?It’s set up to go up trees but it still goes fast haha
How do you like to set up your suspension and why?Hard and Slow gives you way less feedback when hitting hard compressions or jumping
Air pressure?Not sure on the exact amount I usually just go on feel, but very firm.
Tokens?Full tokens front and rear.
How much air do you run in your tires and why?Usually 30psi in the rear and 28-ish in the front but that will change depending on trail conditions - jumps and fewer corners I’d go harder to decrease tire roll off lips.
What are your go-to tires?Maxxis DHF front and rear
What size chainring do you run?36t
How wide are your handlebars?760mm, 20mm narrower than I’d run on a normal trail bike but it makes pulling shapes in the air easier for me.
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?I’ve got 15mm in spacers under my stem.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?I’m not overly particular about anything to be fair but probably good grips and pedals, nothing worse than feeling like your slipping a hand or pedal.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?Moved the brake levers in on the bars to give my hands more room moving when trying to maneuver the bike in the air.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?Pretty normal other than being set up firm and quite a small frame for my size.
Who looks after your bike?Me and North West Mountain Bike Centre, best shop, hit em’ up if you need anything.
Your favorite place to ride?
Favourite types of trails/features?
How do you like to set up your suspension?
How much air do you run in your tires and why?
How wide are your handlebars?
What are you most particular about with your set-up?
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?
Who looks after your bike?
Favourite place to ride?Tweed Valley, BC, Nelson, NZ.
Favourite types of trails/features?Long techy descents, something you can get your teeth into.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?Doesn't style come with speed? This bike is set up for speed and traction on the downhills.
Do you have a name for your bike?Megladon
How do you like to set up your suspension?Quite soft initially then ramping up on the high-speed end. Fork - 75psi with 2 or 3 tokens depending on location, 2 for now at home. Low-speed compression wide open and 1 click from open on high speed at the moment. Shock - 170psi with 2 tokens and 2 rubber bands.
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?Between 21-24psi front and 24-27psi on the rear, tire insert on the rear at most EWS, never at home in Scotland. Big fan of the Maxxis Minion DHF’s, 2.5 DH casing, soft compound. Occasionally I’ll run the DHR on the rear on higher speed stuff. I try not to stray too much from these, it’s rare that we run mud tires at an EWS.
What size chainring do you run?34t
How wide are your handlebars?750mm, I’m only little.
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?15mm under the stem, no idea on measurement from the ground, it’s more of a feel thing for me.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?My brake lever angle, I don’t know what it is and it often changes but I know when its right, haha!
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?We joined up with Burgtec on the cockpits this year, which was seamless though. I try not to change too much after initial testing and setup on new products, if I do, it’s only small things like suspension clicks and psi.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?The Fizik saddle, it’s not custom, but Fizik offers a huge range of shapes and widths so that you can get well setup for consistent riding and no saddle sores. This one fits my arse nicely.
Who looks after your bike?Bo Macarthur at the EWS and then mainly myself at home when it’s not too technical. I won’t touch brakes or suspension though. At home, Matt at Alpine bikes and Steve at Icycles always keep me running sweet when needed!
Favourite place to ride?I grew up in Nelson, NZ (First stop for the 2021 EWS season) and I always love getting back there to ride. The amount and variety of riding in Nelson is hard to beat.
Favourite types of trails/features?The more natural/hand-dug the better in my eyes, I’m really not a fan of the wide, flat, digger built trails that are becoming the norm these days.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?Speed for sure but that’s not going to stop the style
Do you have a name for your bike?The rig
How do you like to set up your suspension?Soft off the top with a good amount of ramp-up.
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?I’m a huge fan of the Maxxis Assegai, that’s definitely my go-to all-around tire on my enduro and DH bikes. I’ve recently been converted to Cush Core (Thanks, Cam Cole) and absolutely love the feel of those. With Cush Core, I’m usually running about 20/21 PSI front and rear.
What size chainring do you run?34t
How wide are your handlebars?770mm
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?Around 1060mm, I like a low front end but don’t like the feel of a low rise bar so my fork and crown are generally slammed as low as possible.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Brake lever set up. The space between my grip and lever and also lever angle, got to be 29°
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?Probably going to Cush Core inserts at the start of the NZ National Series has been the biggest change.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?Nothing out of the ordinary
Who looks after your bike?Apart from my suspension I take care of everything else on my bike, I work in the industry and have a pretty dialed Park Tool set up at home which allows me to take care of everything.
How much time do you spend looking after your bike?Just enough to keep it running haha
Favourite place to ride?At home with friends.
Favourite types of trails/features?Steep switchbacks where you change weight in between fast with some big supporting ripper berms, or a step up with play pad in between like a stepped-up table.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?I keep it the same for everything really, I like it to find a setup and just keep it that way - it's set up for comfort and fun.
Do you have a name for your bike?It hasn't been given one yet she’s still fresh but I’m sure one will arise.
How do you like to set up your suspension and why?A lot firmer than I used to, I always like suspension that ramps up fast but has quite a soft low-speed compression for the small bumps and grip and then ramps up hard on big hits.
How much air do you run in your tires and why?Depends on the occasion, bike parks and jumps usually around 40psi front and rear but if its everyday usually around 30/35 - racing would be 24/27 roughly.
What are your go-to tires?For bombing and traction, I really like the Maxxis Assegai.
Tire insert?No, but I had one in my Bronson for Andes Pacifico though.
What size chainring do you run?38t
How wide are your handlebars?Uncut at 800mm may go to 780mm soon.
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?10mm spacer and a riser bar
Bib storage of strapping things to your bike?Backpack
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Brake lever contact points, the pull distance to the bar has to be the same with the biting point the same too.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?This whole thing is a change for me! DH is my roots and I’ve had a few years without a bike so I am excited to have another one.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?Not really, I like the colours... stealthy black with some red details
Who looks after your bike?Myself
How much time do you spend looking after your bike?You have to feed and water the horse regularly for it to be healthy.
Favourite place to ride?Exit 27, Seattle, WA
Favourite types of trails/features?Technical trails with man-made features
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?Speed
Do you have a name for your bike?Mega
How do you like to set up your suspension?I like my suspension super progressive, I don’t like going through the travel but I do want it to feel plush so I always try to make it the most progressive I can. I use tokens and meg neg air chambers to achieve this.
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?I pretty much always ride with Assegais 2.5 DH front and back. 21psi front 24psi back. If it’s really muddy my go-to is Shorty 2.5 DD front and High roller DD 2.5 back same pressures. I use Cushcore on the rear when racing in rocky terrain.
What size chainring do you run?34t
How wide are your handlebars?760mm
What are you most particular about with your set-up?The angle of my brake levers, I can tell right away if they aren’t how I like them. I am always adjusting the bite of the brakes too. I check pressures every time I ride.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?I put some higher bars on than what I had last year. These new Burgtec bars are 22.5mm rise, 2.5mm taller than my previous ones, I lowered the height of my stem by 5mm for riding at home but for racing, I kept it the same, it gives me a more comfortable position for steep tracks.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?I think I have a pretty tall front end compared to other riders and never have a bike without some DYEDbro frame protector.
Who looks after your bike?I take care of all the basic stuff at home but whenever it gets complicated the guys at LTM racing help me out and MTNlab suspension services my suspension.
How much time do you spend looking after your bike?As I said, the bike holds up super good so I only check pressures, lube the chain and clean it whenever it gets dirty. Maybe 10-20 min a day max.
Favourite place to ride?Anywhere in the Northern Italy/ Switzerland/ Austria region. Cliché, but I love to ride up at whistler too, always good vibes riding with everyone up there around Crankworx time.
Favourite types of trails/features?Wide-open and rough for sure. Can’t beat a solid jump trail either though.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?I try to set it up for speed, and hope the style at speed comes into play eventually.
Do you have a name for your bike?This one is the monster truck.
How do you like to set up your suspension?Whatever feels right, usually on the stiffer side. It gives me more confidence sending it through sections, and I pump and put a lot of input into the bike when I ride, so the stiffer suspension helps with that. I’m running 3 tokens @ 86 psi in the fork, and a 600 lb spring on the coil. Used to run more tokens but got a look of disappointment when I told Jordi how much I ran once so I run less now lol.
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?I run 28 in the front and 31-32 in the rear. My go-to front tire for almost all conditions is the Maxxis Minion DHR II. For dry conditions, I run the Aggressor in the rear and for good dirt/ tacky conditions I run a DHR II in the rear as well. Also, run Flat Tire Defender Inserts front and rear.
What size chainring do you run?Run a 34, not too hard, but not too easy to where I feel like I am running out of gear.
How wide are your handlebars?760mm, I just recently went to narrower bars from 780mm and I like it a lot. It’s helping with my body positioning on the bike.
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?I run a Cane Creek tall headset, and a spacer below and above the stem. Ground to bar measurement is 41.5 in. or 105.41cm.
Backpack, bib storage, or strapping things to your bike?I run bib storage at any Enduro race as well as any day-to-day training rides, and I will run a Back Country Research Strap with a tube, banana, etc. under my top tube for the bigger races that don’t have pit access during the race.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Suspension and cockpit setup. I base my trial bike’s suspension on how my DH bike suspension is set up; try to get a similar feel. I set up the positioning of my levers and bars the same on all my bikes, and have all my bars cut to 760mm.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?My bar width is the most recent change. I always ran wider bars for some reason, but only being 5’9” I decided to shorten them up and it has helped a lot with my body positioning on the bike and my leverage through corners and jumps.
Who looks after your bike?Thankfully I’m mechanically inclined, (spent lots of time watching my dad work on stuff as he yelled to hold the light better) and can do pretty much everything at home, built up one of those cool foam insert toolboxes a few years ago(spent a lot of money on tools), so I’m pretty equipped to get the job done lol. Both Shimano and Fox take care of me at the races and I’m grateful for that.
Favourite place to ride?Gotta be the Peak District at the moment. All of it is really accessible with the Tallboy, I can ride from home and be in the thick of it without much effort at all. There’s plenty of bridleways to link up all the not so legal trails so you get a real mix of everything.
Favourite types of trails/features?I do like a bit of everything but if I had to choose one it’d be a real tech, wet, rooty, rocky and rutted track. One where its an accomplishment to just get down. Like Champery, Schladming or Cairns in the wet.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?The Tallboy is set up for traction. My local is wet a good percentage of the year so it’s based on that. I do like it being softer and blowing through the 120mm rear/130mm front travel a couple of times a run. I get a bit more out of shape that way and you have to hold on a little tighter, it makes the short descent's a bit more exciting.
Do you have a name for your bike?Colonel Mustard
How do you like to set up your suspension?My shock pump is out of battery but from memory there’s 110psi in the fork with 3 tokens, then something in the rear that’s a good balance with the front. Maybe a little more than usual as I’ve been riding flats a lot so find myself off the back a bit more. Very few clicks of compression on either, plenty of traction and easy to feel where you are at in terms of losing grip.
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?In-between 24 and 30psi depending on the ride and weather. I like them soft enough so they absorb some of the small bumps but don’t roll over in berms or up take off’s. During winter I was running an EXO 2.4 Shorty out front, but that’s been replaced with a DD DHF 2.3 now the weather has perked up. I’ve had the DHR DD on there since day1 so it’s starting to look a little tired. It’s also had a plugin there since January. Stoked on a repair.
What size chainring do you run?32t
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?30mm of spacers - roughly 1065mm bar to ground height.
How wide are your handlebars?780mm including grips.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?A good balance between the front and rear suspension and tire pressures. Getting the bike balanced makes it predictable and way more fun to go fast on.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?Summer tire out front, Minion DHF 2.3. I also had a pedal upgrade to the Burgtec MK5 and some of their Ti shock hardware.
How much time do you spend looking after your bike?Luckily it hasn’t needed much, so working hours are low on this one. I can feel if anything needs tightening or tweaking while out riding so do that as it happens.
Favourite place to ride?Sunshine Coast, Roberts Creek, and the Coast Gravity Park.
Favourite types of trails/features?Flow trails, jumps, any opportunity to play around.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?I'm more one to take it a little slower and find opportunities to play and get air time, so I set it up for the air miles.
Do you have a name for your bike?No, I don't. Should I have a name?
How do you like to set up your suspension?Straight out of the box.
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?It totally depends on what I'm riding. The flowiest stuff I want it harder for sure. I flat just go off of feel.
What size chainring do you run?32t
How wide are your handlebars?760mm
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Tire pressure.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?Recently went with slightly higher rise bars. Feels way better for air time.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?Everything on the bike, the firm suspension, skinny bars, is set up to be extra playful because that's the kind of riding I enjoy.
Who looks after your bike?Our buddy Tech Neil is both Hailey and my mechanic. A huge thanks to him for keeping our bikes running and helping with all the techy stuff.
How much time do you spend looking after your bike?Not much, Tech Neil usually takes one look at it and says leave that with me.
Favorite place to ride?Well, with COVID-19 lockdown anywhere out of the yard is a pretty damn sweet thing! Actually Nelson is just amazing... if you like steep trail, rock, roots, dropping corners, native and plantation forest!
Favorite types of trails/features?Raw, natural with features that are there to challenge and discover but not “in your face”
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?Performance for my style of riding.
Do you have a name for your bike?I don’t think I’ve named any of my bikes, but I do name my Land Cruisers.
How do you like to set up your suspension?Pretty stock recommended setup, the fork is 10mm bigger than stock though. I’m a set it up like it is and then just get out and ride it kind of guy.
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?Fun trail riding I’m running Front 20 and Rear 22 psi. Michelin are my go-to tires and for good reason, yes they support me but man do they have a century of experience and knowledge behind them, not to mention their race car and motorbikes tire development that they can draw research from.
What size chainring do you run?32 with the big wheels.
How wide are your handlebars?775mm
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?One of those 20mm Hope spacers under the stem.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Going a touch bigger than factory with my fork and running the Santa Cruz flip-chip in the low BB setting
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?Every year my brakes seem to creep up to be more level...I think that’s a good thing and the right direction for good ergonomics.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?I like the thin Hope grips and my Michelin man sticker, he represents some very cool and forward-thinking history by a company that could be followed by many others. If you ever get the chance to go via the factory museum in Clemont France it will teach you about tenacity, vision, and care of people
Who looks after your bike?I do, I do nearly all my bike own mechanical work and even build my own wheels when I need to lace in the Hope hubs.
You or a local bike shop or mechanic?Blue Shark down in Wanaka do all my Fox fork and shock servicing and have always been stoked to make them the best they can be!
How much time do you spend looking after your bike?Not heaps, but I like to keep it running sweet, so yeah there are always bits to tickle up.
Favourite place to ride?It’s hard to pick from so many varied areas of the Alps, each amazing in their own way. That said, if it was for a week of pure high mountain riding in Summer, I’d go for the Queyras Regional Park or the Aosta Valley. For Spring and Autumn I’d pick either the Roya Valley or the High Var valley down South in Trans-Provence country.
Favourite types of trails/features?A long twisty singletrack descent with a few natural berms and pops, some moderate tech to keep this old dad on his toes, and a few (small!) drops thrown in. Tight enough to stop the speed from getting out of hand, but not so much that it hinders the flow.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?I’m neither fast nor stylish. Instead it’s a pretty ideal spec for the utilitarian task of getting up and down a wide variety of mountains in a fun and efficient manner.
Do you have a name for your bike?The Heckler doesn’t need any other name!
How do you like to set up your suspension?I’m not any kind of hucker and like the bike to feel lively so I tend to have my rebound set fairly quick. I usually run a token or two upfront for some pop and play with low-speed compression in an attempt to keep the fork riding high on the sustained steep descents here in the Alps. It’s no use having a bike with great geometry if it doesn’t hold its shape when the going gets lairy!
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires? Tire insert?Front: 26-28psi / Rear: 28-30psi. A Minion DHR II on the rear is a wise, undisputable choice. The front is less straightforward - the debate as to whether you would opt for a DHF or DHR is one that has raged for years. The DHF’s longitudinal mid knobs make it arguably better for the full spectrum of cornering, whereas the DHR’s transversal knobs mean that it can be washy in corners if not leaned right over (at which point it will come back into its own as the outer knobs are identical to those of the DHF). The DHR’s transversal centre knobs are however obviously better under braking, a very important consideration if the bike is going to be ridden in big terrain which, with a motor and 200mm discs front and rear, surely that’s the point?
What size chainring do you run?34t
How wide are your handlebars?800mm
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?I’m currently on a fairly tall spacer stack, approximately 3cm. It looks a bit funny but seems to make sense and feels about right having recently made the switch from riding 29” wheels for quite some time.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?I’m not overly particular about that much stuff on my bike, I always figure that there’s another run to sort stuff out if needs be. But, of course things like tire and suspension pressure need to be somewhere within the realm or reasonable for the task at hand and like most people, I have the cockpit set up just the way that *I* like it. Finally, descents will tend to be full-on and involve switchbacks so I need to be able to slam the saddle; a 175mm-or-more dropper post is considered imperative these days. Apart from that I’m not too fussy.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?I fitted organic brake pads. My one complaint about the SRAM Codes is the lack of bite that the standard sintered pads offer, even on the 200mm rotors which come as standard with the Heckler. I’m not the lightest of guys so fully suited and booted with a 20kg bike and a backpack, I quickly find yourself reaching for more braking power wherever it’s available.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?Not really! This is an almost 100% standard Heckler X01 RSV build with nothing extraordinary done to it (if it works, why fix it?!). I run flat pedals and my current favourite are these plastic composite offerings from OneUp Components. Light, tough, grippy, low profile, and relatively inexpensive.
Who looks after your bike?I look after everything other than suspension servicing.
How much time do you spend looking after your bike?I wouldn’t go as far as saying that I keep fettling to a bare minimum, but I never do any more than I feel is required to keep the bike rolling. I’d rather spend my time on the trail.
Favorite place to ride?In my own backyard! The Lunch Loops in Grand Junction, CO.
Favorite types of trails?High-speed techy descents and long steep climbs.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?Speed is my style.
How do you like to set up your suspension and why?I’m not super picky about my suspension. My fork is set up at 65psi (I find that a little extra pressure helps keep the front wheel from sinking into rocky holes) with the rebound set 6 clicks from slow. The rear is set to 130psi, with the rebound as fast as it will go. Once I set it, I don’t adjust it too much after that.
How much air do you run in your tires and why?Being a smaller person, I like to run low pressures around 18-20 PSI depending on the terrain. It makes for better traction and smooths out the bumps. My go-to tires are the Kenda Boosters. They’re lightweight and fast-rolling, but have solid side knobs, so they handle really well. They are perfect for basically all-terrain, especially at home in the desert.
What size chainring do you run?32 or 34 depending on the steepness of the racecourse.
How wide are your handlebars?720mm
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?10mm spacer under a 5-degree rise stem. I also run a K-Edge computer mount above my stem.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Having small hands, it’s important for my cockpit set up to be just right. I’ve set everything up to be able to reach all the levers without lifting my hands and my brakes are at a 45-degree angle from the top of the bar. It took a lot of tweaking to get this right, as I have a shifter, dropper lever, and lockout lever that I need to be able to access.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?I glue a piece of sandpaper to my dropper post lever for better grip. This extra bit of grip makes the lever action of my dropper consistent, which is helpful, especially when I’m tired. I also like to use ESI’s ergonomic grips for hand and wrist comfort.
Who looks after your bike?The crew at Bicycle Outfitters take care of me when I’m in town. My fiancé Geoff also helps me out quite a bit at home and on the road. When he travels with me, the night before every race, he always checks to make sure every bolt on the bike is tight, cleans it, and makes sure everything is dialed. When I’m at races with Kenda, Win Allen is my go-to guy.
How much time do you spend looking after your bike?I spend a lot of time looking after my bike during race season. It needs to look and perform flawlessly on the starting line. It gets less attention during the off-season.
Favourite place to ride?Vancouver’s North Shore, Mt Seymour in particular
Favourite types of trails/features?Steep, natural, rooty, physical. Those ones that can sap all your energy and momentum or… if you find some flow and let those brakes off they become buttery smooth, warp-speed time machines.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?Set up to be built proof, super reliable, and of course speed!
How do you like to set up your suspension and why?I like my suspension to be plush, not firm. To minimize all the small bump chatter and provide some good support on the heavy hits.
Air pressure?74PSI, 2 volume spacers.
How much air do you run in your tires and why?It depends where I’m riding. Between 24/30PSI is the range. Riding locally the trails are technical and steep and I can get away with some lower pressures (24/26). In a blind event format, I may run a little higher 26/28 depending on the terrain.
What are your go-to tires?Maxxis Minions, DHR2, and Asegai’s all the way.
What size chainring do you run?34t
How wide are your handlebars?800mm
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?2x 10mm spacers
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Brake modulation, Cleat tightness, and cleat orientation are big ones for me.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?Brakes that are set up the right way (Left hand/Rear brake)
Who looks after your bike?I like to look after my own bike and I build my own bikes. It gives me the chance to know it well and get it dialed in just how I like it. But if I do need a hand, Dunbar Cycles is my local shop.
Favourite place to ride?Fernie, BC. Nothing beats riding the trails I’ve grown up on. Although if I had to pick outside of home, my favourite place would have to be Vancouver Island.
Favourite types of trails/features?The type of trail that makes me really work for it. A brutal climb that gets the legs screaming all the way to the top. Followed by a descent that’s the type of steep where the rear wheel turns into a rudder and I can’t lean any farther back.. Steep and loose with the occasional catch berm to bomb into – that’s gravy.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?The bike already has style, so I set it for speed.
Do you have a name for your bike?Rogdor the Blurninator
How do you like to set up your suspension?Fork - I’ll run 85psi. Rebound is cranked up (rebound setting: 7). No additional tokens.
How much air do you run in your tires and why? What are your go-to tires?For training, Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.30, 25psi & Maxxis Rekon 29x2.25, 23psi and for racing: Maxxis Rekon 29x2.25, 24 PSI front 23 PSI rear. Cushcore in the rear wheel.
What size chainring do you run?34T
How wide are your handlebars?740mm
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Everything in general, I guess. Everything has to be running fresh, always. Shifting has to be dialed, no clicking or skips in the slightest, brake lines smooth and levers pumped, suspension locks out quick, tires at the right pressure.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?Recently installed the two-position Rockshox Twistloc remote lockout, rigged to work with the Fox suspension. The Twistloc cleans up the cockpit and makes the lockout transition even more seamless.
Any other details that are unique about your set-up?I think the entire setup is sort of unique to racing, especially XCO format racing. It looks like the bikes are getting bigger compared to a decade ago when hardtails and skinny tires ruled supreme. More travel, wider tires/bars, and a dropper post seem to be the new-school style of racing and the Blur TR is a unique example of that.
Who looks after your bike?Arnaud and Ian at Straight Line Bicycles back home in Fernie. Shout out to all the Straight Line homies and what they do for the local cycling community.
Favourite place to ride?I guess you could call me biased, but my favorite place to ride is definitely my hometown trails in Santa Cruz, CA! The XC single track could certainly be longer in some areas, but it forces you to ride some of the gnarlier trail stuff which ultimately makes you a better rider. You'd be surprised how a gnarly a trail can get without a dropper, 100mm up front, and narrow tires when you’re used to ripping it on your full-suspension trail bike.
Favourite types of trails/features?Flowing built sections with jumps and turns and then, of course, steep gnarly stuff where you see how long you can go without touching brakes.
Do you set your bike up for speed or style?This particular bike is setup 100% for xc speed. Super low front end, narrow tires, and no dropper. As mentioned about it gets a bit hairy at times, but well worth it to motor up climbs and flats.
How do you like to set up your suspension and why?Generally, I like my suspension setup on the firmer side. I run one volume spacer in the Sid and ride it around 109psi. This does change per course, but not much. One or two psi usually.
How much air do you run in your tires and why?This varies a lot per course, but my general rule, and most people I assume, is as low as you can get until you get an unsettled tucking feeling in corners. This is usually around 24/25psi F & R.
What size chainring do you run?36T for almost everything. I’m not going to lie though I dropped down to a 32T last year at BreckEpic. 11,000’ altitude and stupid steep climbs will do that to you.
How wide are your handlebars?758mm. They’re cut a little. I love wide bars on trail bikes, but a little narrower on the XC bike translates to less upper body movement while you’re out of the seat climbing or sprinting. The conserves a little energy.
How many spacers or what’s your bar to ground measurement?I run a -22 degree stem totally slammed. My bar to ground measurement is 120mm to top of the grip and my “drop” from the saddle to bar is 55mm.
What are you most particular about with your set-up?Fit fit fit. You know when you get a new bike and you’re all stoked and excited, but it doesn’t feel quite right? I’ll spend hours (it never takes that long) getting it to feel just right before going out on a ride.
What’s something you changed recently about your set-up?I recently, on all my bikes, started running my brakes a lot flatter instead of super down. It takes a second to get used to but once you do you feel like you have more control. Especially while descending steep stuff. Any other details that are unique about your set-up? Beyond a super agro front end setup, not really!
Who looks after your bike?Unless we are at a race I do all my work on my own bikes. Even on race day I show up with a clean and dialed bike so the mechanic doesn’t have to deal with much. They’re generally busy enough as is! On race days though if something goes wrong in practice or pre-ride I have the mechanic the work so I can worry about the racing and less about the wrenching.
