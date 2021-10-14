15 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage - Vote For Your Favourite

Oct 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Take a run through the custom goodness from the 15 competitors and then vote for your favourite.


Kyle Strait's Commencal FRS




Reed Bogg's Yeti SB165




Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler




Andreu Lacondeguy's Commencal FRS


Photo by JB Liautard


Tom Van Steenbergen's Hyper




Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz




Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque




Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session




Kurt Sorge's Evil Wreckoning




Jaxson Riddle's Transition TR11




Ethan Nell's YT Tues




Tyler McCaul's GT Fury




Brage Vestavik's GT Fury




Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden




Cam Zink's 2016 YT Tues




What's your favourite bike from Red Bull Rampage 2021?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
83110 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
64918 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
63414 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
62776 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
62599 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
59925 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
50957 views
More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
47417 views

27 Comments

  • 19 1
 Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues looks an awful lot like Commencal which it says on the top tube.
  • 9 0
 Don't telle me, i'm Furious
  • 1 0
 YT put Commencal on the Tues?
  • 2 0
 Good catch, thanks. We'll let Sarah off as she's banging out stories for us at 3am!
  • 13 3
 Its obvious Kyle Straight's is by far the nicest, just pure fanboys living in denial voting for semenuks bike
  • 2 0
 Straight's is arguably the only good-looking bike in the whole feature, though the Canyon's OK too I suppose.
  • 1 0
 This x1000
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: Not sure if serious... :/ The Rocky Mountain is clearly the ugliest but the Commencals are definitely runners up!
  • 11 0
 Are we totally sure that Rocky Mountain isn't a re-badged Ellsworth?
  • 8 0
 That's quite an epiphany
  • 1 0
 @Lloydmeister: For a Moment I thought some Rouge had switched the bikes over.
  • 5 0
 New canyon Torque? It looks different from the one available today. About time it received an update
  • 1 0
 yes, definetly different than the current model.
  • 4 0
 Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues is a little wrong.
  • 4 0
 "Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues" looks very much like a Commencal. Curious.
  • 2 0
 Dare I say it but that Canyon's shape is the cleanest. But If I had to choose one for me it would be the Transition with a different paint job...
  • 2 0
 Quite a few with double crown forks in an enduro bike. Semenuk doing the opposite with a single crown in a DH bike!
  • 3 0
 Why are so many riders not running chain retention devices?
  • 1 0
 Make yourself happy again! Get some Michelin dh22!! Nearly 40% of this bike are landing on it...yep heavier than you know who.. but they never let you down.
  • 1 0
 Sooo there's a New Canyon Torque, right? this one has a bottle holder Inside the frame and looks different from the current one on the website Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Szymon's bike looks way better which is hard to tell from a photo here. Just look at it:https://nsbikes.com/rampage-weapon-made-for-szymon-godziek,621,pl.html
  • 2 0
 Interesting commencal branded "yt Tues" lacondeguy has.......
  • 2 0
 are we sure that andreu's commencal is yt Tues?
  • 1 0
 I would have gone for the Gambler but the paint and build on the Session looks great
  • 2 0
 Andreu's COMMENCAL?
  • 1 0
 1. Nell 2. Semenuk 3. Godziek
  • 1 0
 Very difficult choice.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010303
Mobile Version of Website