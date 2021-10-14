15 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage - Vote For Your Favourite

Kyle Strait's Commencal FRS

Reed Bogg's Yeti SB165

Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler

Andreu Lacondeguy's Commencal FRS

Photo by JB Liautard

Tom Van Steenbergen's Hyper

Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz

Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque

Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session

Kurt Sorge's Evil Wreckoning

Jaxson Riddle's Transition TR11

Ethan Nell's YT Tues

Tyler McCaul's GT Fury

Brage Vestavik's GT Fury

Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden

Cam Zink's 2016 YT Tues

What's your favourite bike from Red Bull Rampage 2021? Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session

