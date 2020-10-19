Pinkbike.com
15 Dirt Jump and Slopestyle Bikes From DirtWars Redhill 2020
Oct 19, 2020
by
Nick Bentley
We scouted out the practice and competition day of Redhill's DirtWars Worx Slopestyle MTB this weekend and grabbed a few bikes for you to adore.
Adam Padfield's Trek Ticket DJ
Finley Davies' Commencal Absolut 24"
Dan Capes' 26" Octane 1
Jack Dera's Morpheus V Slope
Dan Vickery's Commencal Absolut
Joe Alridge's Chromag Monk
Matt Alridge's Chromag Monk
Dudley Laing's Dartmoor Two6Player
James Forbes' Canyon Stitched 720
Zac Michaelides' Cachet xx with Halo Wheels
Finley Evan's Dartmoor Two6Player
Sam Hunnisett's Haro Steel Reverse
Harry Gascoyne's Trek Ticket 2020
Zac Rainbow's NS Decade V2
Josh Turner's Saracen ALX
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Slopestyle
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
callumandhisbike
(46 mins ago)
Look at the length of the dropouts on that Morpheus, they're massive!
[Reply]
2
0
nickgarrison
(20 mins ago)
They have always sketched me out but I've never heard of anyone actually having an issue with them
[Reply]
2
0
redeyesi
(45 mins ago)
What trickery is in use here to stop these bikes from falling over?
[Reply]
2
0
Davec85
(33 mins ago)
There is someone just out of frame that was holding the wheel just before the shot, and is poised to grab it again after the shot before it falls over.
[Reply]
2
0
Jamestyrrell
(18 mins ago)
Love the very occasional jump bike content!
[Reply]
2
1
Noeserd
(50 mins ago)
Morpheus looks cool
[Reply]
6 Comments
Post a Comment