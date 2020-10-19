15 Dirt Jump and Slopestyle Bikes From DirtWars Redhill 2020

Oct 19, 2020
by Nick Bentley  
We scouted out the practice and competition day of Redhill's DirtWars Worx Slopestyle MTB this weekend and grabbed a few bikes for you to adore.

Adam Padfield's Trek Ticket DJ

Finley Davies' Commencal Absolut 24"

Dan Capes' 26" Octane 1

Jack Dera's Morpheus V Slope

Dan Vickery's Commencal Absolut

Joe Alridge's Chromag Monk

Matt Alridge's Chromag Monk

Dudley Laing's Dartmoor Two6Player


James Forbes' Canyon Stitched 720

Zac Michaelides' Cachet xx with Halo Wheels

Finley Evan's Dartmoor Two6Player

Sam Hunnisett's Haro Steel Reverse

Harry Gascoyne's Trek Ticket 2020

Zac Rainbow's NS Decade V2

Josh Turner's Saracen ALX


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
119259 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
85163 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
76310 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
67995 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
66763 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
65927 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
60398 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60107 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Look at the length of the dropouts on that Morpheus, they're massive!
  • 2 0
 They have always sketched me out but I've never heard of anyone actually having an issue with them
  • 2 0
 What trickery is in use here to stop these bikes from falling over?
  • 2 0
 There is someone just out of frame that was holding the wheel just before the shot, and is poised to grab it again after the shot before it falls over.
  • 2 0
 Love the very occasional jump bike content!
  • 2 1
 Morpheus looks cool

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008558
Mobile Version of Website