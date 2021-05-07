Pinkbike.com
15 Downhill Bikes of Gravity Events UK Round 1 Hamsterley
May 7, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
15 Downhill Bikes of
Gravity Events Round 1 Hamsterley
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)
UK Downhill returned this weekend with the Gravity Event's UK Downhill Round 1 at Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park, Hamsterley so we grabbed 15 hard hitting downhill bikes for your viewing pleasure.
James Hayton's Intense M6
Tom Rochester's Nukeproof Descent
Aimi Kenyon's Santa Cruz V10
Travis Beaumont's Saracen Myst-Pro
Lewis Duncan's GT Fury
Ben Hicken's Saracen Myst Team
Will Shaw's Commencal Supreme
Alistair Ward's Trek Session
Bradley Shield's Pivot Phoenix
Alex Foulger's Santa Cruz V10
Malvern Classic's Si Paton's GT Fury
Luke Knight's Commencal Supreme
Alex Green's Kona Operator CR
Spencer Lawton's Custom Specialised Demo
Luke Mumford's Scott Gambler
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
11 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
BaGearA
(1 hours ago)
How the hell do you keep all of them balanced like that
[Reply]
4
0
rpm76
(40 mins ago)
Rubber magnets
[Reply]
2
0
Llamadrama27
(36 mins ago)
With a high shutter speed and running like you ate the mystery stew
[Reply]
1
0
qblambda
(25 mins ago)
Transparent wooden stick
[Reply]
2
0
Notmeatall
(25 mins ago)
2 person job. Hold by the rear wheel, take the hand off while the other takes the picture. Pray to get it fast enough before it falls over
[Reply]
1
0
megatryn
(21 mins ago)
Magic is the answer. Magic.
*insert poof of smoke and unexplained disappearing*
[Reply]
2
0
fiatpolski
(20 mins ago)
Nukeproof Descent would also be a fitting name LOL.
(Real name is Dissent)
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(39 mins ago)
that M6 is a 26" bike innit?
[Reply]
2
0
pugafi
(7 mins ago)
yes, sorry we´ll remove it from the post.
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(1 mins ago)
GT Fury in Blue n' Yellow, what a beauty !
[Reply]
1
0
christiansch
(36 mins ago)
Looks like a session
[Reply]
