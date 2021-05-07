15 Downhill Bikes of Gravity Events UK Round 1 Hamsterley

James Hayton's Intense M6

Tom Rochester's Nukeproof Descent

Aimi Kenyon's Santa Cruz V10

Travis Beaumont's Saracen Myst-Pro

Lewis Duncan's GT Fury

Ben Hicken's Saracen Myst Team

Will Shaw's Commencal Supreme

Alistair Ward's Trek Session

Bradley Shield's Pivot Phoenix

Alex Foulger's Santa Cruz V10

Malvern Classic's Si Paton's GT Fury

Luke Knight's Commencal Supreme

Alex Green's Kona Operator CR

Spencer Lawton's Custom Specialised Demo

Luke Mumford's Scott Gambler

UK Downhill returned this weekend with the Gravity Event's UK Downhill Round 1 at Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park, Hamsterley so we grabbed 15 hard hitting downhill bikes for your viewing pleasure.