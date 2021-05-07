15 Downhill Bikes of Gravity Events UK Round 1 Hamsterley

May 7, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

Si Paton s GT Fury
15 Downhill Bikes of
Gravity Events Round 1 Hamsterley
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)

UK Downhill returned this weekend with the Gravity Event's UK Downhill Round 1 at Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park, Hamsterley so we grabbed 15 hard hitting downhill bikes for your viewing pleasure.

James Hayton s Intense M6
James Hayton's Intense M6

Tom Rochester s Nukeproof Descent
Tom Rochester's Nukeproof Descent

Aimi Kenyon s Santa Cruz V10
Aimi Kenyon's Santa Cruz V10

Travis Beaumont s Saracen Myst-Pro
Travis Beaumont's Saracen Myst-Pro

Lewis Duncan s GT Fury
Lewis Duncan's GT Fury

Ben Hicken s Saracen Myst Team
Ben Hicken's Saracen Myst Team

Will Shaw s Commencal Supreme
Will Shaw's Commencal Supreme

Alistair Ward s Trek Session
Alistair Ward's Trek Session

Bradley Shield s Pivot Phoenix
Bradley Shield's Pivot Phoenix

Alex Foulger s Santa Cruz V10
Alex Foulger's Santa Cruz V10

Si Paton s GT Fury
Malvern Classic's Si Paton's GT Fury

Luke Knight s Commencal Supreme
Luke Knight's Commencal Supreme

Alex Green s Kona Operator CR
Alex Green's Kona Operator CR

Spencer Lawton s Custom Specialised Demo
Spencer Lawton's Custom Specialised Demo

Luke Mumford s Scott Gambler
Luke Mumford's Scott Gambler


11 Comments

  • 5 0
 How the hell do you keep all of them balanced like that
  • 4 0
 Rubber magnets
  • 2 0
 With a high shutter speed and running like you ate the mystery stew
  • 1 0
 Transparent wooden stick
  • 2 0
 2 person job. Hold by the rear wheel, take the hand off while the other takes the picture. Pray to get it fast enough before it falls over
  • 1 0
 Magic is the answer. Magic.

*insert poof of smoke and unexplained disappearing*
  • 2 0
 Nukeproof Descent would also be a fitting name LOL.
(Real name is Dissent)
  • 1 0
 that M6 is a 26" bike innit?
  • 2 0
 yes, sorry we´ll remove it from the post.
  • 1 0
 GT Fury in Blue n' Yellow, what a beauty !
  • 1 0
 Looks like a session

