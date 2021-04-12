15 eMTBs from the Southern Enduro Round 1

After the carnage that one E-bike caused last week, let's see what happens with 15. So sit back and enjoy 15 eMTBs from round one of the Southern Enduro Series (or just the comments section).
The Southern Enduro team were running random spot checks on bikes to stop the issues around derestricted bikes and leveling the playing field. This to me felt like any other class in the field today with all of these riders competing in separate E-bike Classes so did not go head to head with riders, not on eMTBs.
Surprised to see a number of riders running coils on bikes that fox specifically not to use them due to the frequency of failures and risk to bike damage or injury. www.ridefox.com/fox17/help.php?m=bike&id=1138
I guess thats why they also cannot afford an ebike, too stupid
