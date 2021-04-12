15 eMTBs from the Southern Enduro Round 1

Will Brett-Atkin's Whyte E150RS

Simon Coventry's Specialized Levo SL

Adam Ellard's Cube Stereo 160

Tim Clark's Specialized Levo 2019

Laura Greig's Cube Stereo 160

Alexia Desile's Moustache

Gilly Custom's Trek Rail

Rich Knott's Cube Stereo 160 TA

Ollie Price's Whyte E180 RS

Paul Sawyer's Specialized Kenevo

Nigel Lewis' Orbea Wild

Tom Woodward's Specialized Levo

Stuart Howard's Commencal Meta

Bradley Briggs's Whyte E160RS Bradley didn't race his eMTB in the end.

Mike Norman's Whyte E150

After the carnage that one E-bike caused last week, let's see what happens with 15. So sit back and enjoy 15 eMTBs from round one of the Southern Enduro Series (or just the comments section).The Southern Enduro team were running random spot checks on bikes to stop the issues around derestricted bikes and leveling the playing field. This to me felt like any other class in the field today with all of these riders competing in separate E-bike Classes so did not go head to head with riders, not on eMTBs.