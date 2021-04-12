15 eMTBs from the Southern Enduro Round 1

Apr 12, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

15 E-bikes of
The Southern Enduro Round 1
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)

After the carnage that one E-bike caused last week, let's see what happens with 15. So sit back and enjoy 15 eMTBs from round one of the Southern Enduro Series (or just the comments section).

The Southern Enduro team were running random spot checks on bikes to stop the issues around derestricted bikes and leveling the playing field. This to me felt like any other class in the field today with all of these riders competing in separate E-bike Classes so did not go head to head with riders, not on eMTBs.


Will Brett-Atkin's Whyte E150RS
Will Brett-Atkin's Whyte E150RS

Simon Coventry's Specialized Levo SL
Simon Coventry's Specialized Levo SL

Adam Ellard's Cube Stereo 160
Adam Ellard's Cube Stereo 160

Tim Clark's Specialized Levo 2019
Tim Clark's Specialized Levo 2019

Laura Greig's Cube Stereo 160
Laura Greig's Cube Stereo 160

Alexia Desile's Moustache
Alexia Desile's Moustache

Gilly Custom's Trek Rail
Gilly Custom's Trek Rail

Rich Knott's Cube Stereo 160 TA
Rich Knott's Cube Stereo 160 TA

Ollie Price's Whyte E180 RS
Ollie Price's Whyte E180 RS

Paul Sawyer's Specialized Kenevo
Paul Sawyer's Specialized Kenevo

Nigel Lewis' Orbea Wild
Nigel Lewis' Orbea Wild

Tom Woodward's Specialized Levo
Tom Woodward's Specialized Levo

Stuart Howard's Commencal Meta
Stuart Howard's Commencal Meta

Bradley Briggs's Whyte E160RS
Bradley Briggs's Whyte E160RS Bradley didn't race his eMTB in the end.

Mike Norman's Whyte E150
Mike Norman's Whyte E150


36 Comments

  • 16 0
 Looks like I'm too early, guess I'll check back in a couple hours.
  • 12 1
 I wonder how long it will take for this comment section to turn into a monkey sh*t fight
  • 6 0
 Not long, I've hit the "boost" or "turbo mode" for you sir...
  • 10 2
 Having recently ridden a Turbo Levo for the first time... ebikes are awesome. Change my mind.
  • 4 2
 No
  • 7 0
 @pcledrew: Solid argument.
  • 2 0
 Feel bad for Simon Coventry on his low power ebike - Turbo SL no match for everyone else full power class1 bikes.

Surprised to see a number of riders running coils on bikes that fox specifically not to use them due to the frequency of failures and risk to bike damage or injury. www.ridefox.com/fox17/help.php?m=bike&id=1138
  • 6 1
 I like how the kenevo has a dual crown.
  • 12 6
 What a lovely array of motorcycles
  • 1 0
 @laceloop "enduro"
  • 1 1
 @ethlikesbikes: *mopeds
  • 7 3
 The blue Spesh actually looks like a Bike, the others are rubbish, look at those Cubes. They look like a Cube xD
  • 1 0
 The Levo SL is the standard for a minimal eBike. I also think the paint job on Tim Clarks full strength Levo is cool enough to distract from the massive battery. Cube's are designed in the same way that mobile game ads are, so aggressively bad you can't not think about it.
  • 4 0
 Stupid fu^&ing eBikes! *loads bike in truck and shuttles, then buys park pass
  • 2 1
 Remember when the point of enduro was to be able to race downhill after pedaling your bike to the top? The pedaling-to-the-top part was pretty important. The goal was to have a race format that encouraged the development of bikes optimized for downhill fun with the constraint that they could be pedaled to the top in a reasonable period of time.
  • 3 1
 Is it just me that thinks all E-enduro bikes look butt ugly?? The only way I can describe it is 'baby with a full nappy' look
  • 2 0
 why so many inline shock. also hate as much as you want but those cubes look weird in a good way. they're interesting.
  • 1 0
 This is southern UK enduro, you don’t need a piggyback shock for 400ft of elevation
  • 1 1
 @rudymedea: One might argue you don't need an e-bike for 400ft elevation either Wink
  • 2 0
 Moustache? I want to ride that Moustache.... Never thought I'd say that phrase...
  • 6 4
 this saddens me on a visceral level
  • 3 2
 I wanna see an episode of doctor pimple popper where she squeezes the down tubes and bottom brackets on these bikes
  • 2 0
 Commencal wins again. That Meta looks like a beast.
  • 6 3
 racing for dads
  • 25 25
 This is like wheelchair racing, but with someone else pushing you, but you still take the glory. What a crock of sh*t...
  • 2 0
 Gleaming the Cube...
  • 1 0
 I get this reference old.
  • 5 4
 Do you realy use the big cogs on your Moped?
  • 3 0
 Yes.... if you're riding challenging trails then you definitely will do. I was in the English Peak District at the weekend on a Levo and I was in 1st or 2nd gear a lot - managing to climbing stuff that would have had me off and walking on my normal trail bike. As far as my experience of emtbs goes they make climbing a fun challenge and downhills different due the extra weight...... not different in a bad way, just different ride characteristics. I wanted to hate emtbs for a long time but they are so much fun, my mind is completely changed.
  • 3 5
 The true competition is which of these great athletes who are over 16 and still cool enough to still be riding a moped will be the first to buy the high school girl beer and get to cop a feel.
  • 3 2
 Always less whales in the sea, always more whales on the trails.
  • 5 4
 when does it just become motorcross?
  • 3 0
 When people start riding the Sur Ron's and Segway e-bike things (no pedals and throttles). Don't get me wrong, they look like a blast but they are not e-bikes, more like lightweight motos.
  • 4 2
 E-MTB = Emoped.
  • 2 1
 looking at those Cubes for any length of time makes me feel sick.
  • 3 6
 It's more an article to identify those too stupid to turn their ebike filter on.
I guess thats why they also cannot afford an ebike, too stupid Smile

Post a Comment



