Leogang Lays Out the Schedule of the Quadruple World Championships

Jul 21, 2020
by SaalfeldenLeogang  
UCIDHI Worldcup Leogang 2019 Finals Fans Moritz Ablinger
UCI DHI Worldcup Leogang 2019 Finals, DannyHart ©Moritz Ablinger

Press Release: Saalfelden Leogang

15 opportunities for gold, silver and bronze over the span of five days are included in the spectacular UCI 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships in Saalfelden Leogang. The organizers, Marco Pointner and Kornel Grundner, are now able to give us give exciting insights into how the event is organized, especially in difficult times: "We have seen ourselves increasingly responsible for making the World Championships possible for the riders, teams and sponsors, but also for the fans.”

Five days of pure action with 15 golden chances – Saalfelden Leogang, the host of the World Championships, gives the heavily adjusted mountain bike calendar a bit of security. Approximately eleven weeks before the start of the UCI 2020 Mountain Bike and Pump Track World Championships, which will take place 7-11 October, the title battles in Downhill, Cross-Country, E-Mountain Bike and Pump Track are taking shape. After consultation with the UCI, organiser Saalfelden Leogang can now officially announce the schedule for the quadruple World Championships.

UCIMTBDHIWeltcup Finals Moritz Ablinger
UCI DHI Worldcup Leogang 2019 Finals, Valentina Hoell ©Moritz Ablinger

The festivities will start in the usual manner with the Cross-Country Team Relay race on Wednesday, October 7. On the same day, two more medals will be awarded when the E-MTB stars, both women and men, take to the track.

On Thursday, the juniors will compete for gold, silver and bronze in Cross-Country. On Friday, the men's U23s will compete in Cross-Country. Afterwards men and women will duel each other on the Pump Track for the coveted rainbow jerseys. The Pump Track competition will signal the end of the third day of competition.

The World Championship weekend starts with the U23 Cross-Country women. In the Olympic discipline, the two Elite competitors will then give it their all on the demanding circuit. The final day of competition on Sunday offers four more decisions - all of them Downhill. First, the Junior women and then the Junior men will rocket down the Speedster, before the Women's and Men's Elite finish the quadruple World Championships.

Pumptrack Klemens K nig
Pumptrack © Klemens König

Spectator situation still uncertain

Despite the uncertainty caused by the Corona pandemic and the resulting difficulty in planning, the organisers are trying to make the title races accessible to spectators. A decision on this has not yet been made. All current information is also available at: www.bikewm2020.com

"Prepared for all eventualities"

Organizers Marco Pointner and Kornel Grundner give exciting insights into the origins of the quadruple World Championships and the organizational challenges.

Hand-over UCI flag Kornel Grundner SaalfeldenLeogangTourisitik
Kornel Grundner (l.), Thierry Marechal, Marco Pointner (r.) ©Saalfelden Leogang Touristik

bigquotesThe UCI contacted us and asked if we saw an opportunity to integrate the Cross-Country and E-MTB competitions of the World Championships from Albstadt into our Downhill and Pumptrack World Championships. After we checked everything internally, it was clear to us that we could tackle a quadruple World Championships and that we wanted to take on the challenge.Marco Pointner, CEO Saalfelden Leogang Touristik

bigquotesThe short-term is not optimal and rather unusual. The tracks for the Cross- Country competitions have yet to be completed. But the biggest challenge is that we are prepared for all eventualities. We don’t know how the pandemic will develop.
Thus, we are currently working on four different "corona-ready" concepts. First of all for all athletes and teams, then for the entire media sector from journalists to TV teams, for all our own employees and helpers, as well as for spectators along the track and in designated corridors. Of course, we want spectators on the track, that's just part of it and what makes Leogang and mountain bike sport so special. But the top priority is that we can host the World Champs and not endanger anyone.Kornel Grundner, CEO Leoganger Bergbahnen/Bikepark Leogang

Mont Sainte Anne2019 Kornel Grundner l. Vali Hoell Marco Pointner r. SaalfeldenLeogangTouristik.jpeg
Kornel Grundner(l.), Vali Hoell, Marco Pointner(r.) ©Saalfelden Leogang Touristik

bigquotesOf course it's a great thing for us, for the Saalfelden Leogang region and for Epic Bikepark Leogang. We have invested a lot over many years, have developed as a reliable UCI partner and can once again underline our status as a top bike destination. But for us, it was also about the sport, the riders and everything around it. We have increasingly seen ourselves as responsible for making a World Championship possible for the riders, teams and sponsors, but also for the fans.Marco

Timetable UCI 2020 Mountain Bike & Pump Track World Championships

Day

Wednesday



Thursday


Friday


Saturday



Sunday



CEST

12:30 pm
02:30 pm
04:15 pm

01:30 pm
03:30 pm

03:00 pm
04:00 pm

10:00 am
12:15 pm
02:45 pm

09:30 am
01:00 pm
02:00 pm

Discipline

XC Team-Relay
E-MTB Men
E-MTB Women

XCO Junior Class (female)
XCO Junior Class (male)

XCO U23 Men
Pumptrack WC

XCO U23 Women
XCO Women
XCO Men

DHI Junior Class (both)
DHI Women
DHI Men


UCIMTBDHIWeltcup Finals ValentinaHoell Moritz Ablinger
UCI DHI Worldcup Leogang 2019 Finals, Valentina Hoell ©Moritz Ablinger


Posted In:
Racing and Events


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
142781 views
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
70781 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
67548 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
52036 views
Mondraker Releases Grommy e-Balance MTBs
40499 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
40009 views
Bike Check: Ralf Holleis' Euro-Tastic Moorhuhn 129
36587 views
Syncros Update Their Range of Integrated Carbon Bar & Stems
33633 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 If we only get one race this year... Please let it be this one! We need it!
  • 1 0
 Quit wasting everyone's time and just call it. It's ok. Things got fucked up. Move on.
  • 1 0
 As much as I would love to see it happen I dont put my hope too high.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008047
Mobile Version of Website