Leogang Lays Out the Schedule of the Quadruple World Championships

The short-term is not optimal and rather unusual. The tracks for the Cross- Country competitions have yet to be completed. But the biggest challenge is that we are prepared for all eventualities. We don’t know how the pandemic will develop.

Thus, we are currently working on four different "corona-ready" concepts. First of all for all athletes and teams, then for the entire media sector from journalists to TV teams, for all our own employees and helpers, as well as for spectators along the track and in designated corridors. Of course, we want spectators on the track, that's just part of it and what makes Leogang and mountain bike sport so special. But the top priority is that we can host the World Champs and not endanger anyone. — Kornel Grundner, CEO Leoganger Bergbahnen/Bikepark Leogang