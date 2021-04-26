Pinkbike.com
15 Junior Bikes from Round 2 of the Pedalhounds Enduro Series
Apr 26, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
15 Junior Bikes
of Pedalhounds Round 2
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)
From one of the most fun events in the UK, we have 15 bikes from the Junior field at round 2 of the Pedalhounds Enduro Series.
James Hunter's BMC Speedfox SF02
Sid Hunter's Specialized Stumpjumper Expert.
Ethan Craik's GT Force
Sam Street's Canyon Spectral
Henry Marshall's Evil Calling
Jonny Ashcroft's Canyon Spectral
Tom Wastal's Banshee Spitfire
Luis Bolwell's Mondraker Superfoxy
Luca Thurlow's Venom Mini Bike (He did swap back to his Mondraker for the race)
Samuel Fellows' Cube Stereo
Oscar Sadler's Orange Alpine160
Nathan Reynolds' Vitus
Ewan Joy's Cube Stereo
Lewis Kemp's Specialized Enduro Elite
Will Clay's Scott Ransom
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Enduro Bikes
Ethan Craik
6 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Prestige
(1 hours ago)
Surprised to see that many front derailleurs there.
[Reply]
1
4
DoubleCrownAddict
(45 mins ago)
Good observation. At least 2 of them being run without narrow wide chainrings it looks like. Before I started riding an e bike, I would prefer to take off the derailleur, run a big narrow wide, then just shift it down to the granny by hand if I needed it when I'm getting tired or on a really steep climb. But to each their own. Front derailleurs are less problematic and dangerous than rear derailleurs.
[Reply]
3
0
DC1988
(35 mins ago)
Some look like older(small) models that have been repurposed as junior bikes, probably something to do with the lack of other options at reasonable prices especially given they will grow out of them fairly quickly. They are possibly a bit of a spare parts bin build and might not want to go 1x on a 11-36 cassette!
[Reply]
1
0
jamesg55
(11 mins ago)
next time we please get wheel size and the groms ages please.
[Reply]
1
0
Arierep
(7 mins ago)
You know your're in the UK just looking at the number of flat pedals
[Reply]
1
1
gordo5874
(1 hours ago)
How many times can you spell spectral wrong?
[Reply]
