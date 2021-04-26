15 Junior Bikes from Round 2 of the Pedalhounds Enduro Series

Apr 26, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

15 Junior Bikes
of Pedalhounds Round 2
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)

From one of the most fun events in the UK, we have 15 bikes from the Junior field at round 2 of the Pedalhounds Enduro Series.

James Hunter s BMC Speedfox SF02
James Hunter's BMC Speedfox SF02

Sid Hunter s Specialised Stump Jumper Expert.
Sid Hunter's Specialized Stumpjumper Expert.

Ethan Craiks GT Force
Ethan Craik's GT Force

Sam Street s Canyon Spectra
Sam Street's Canyon Spectral

Henry Marshall s Evil Calling
Henry Marshall's Evil Calling

Jonny Ashcroft s Canyon Spectrum
Jonny Ashcroft's Canyon Spectral

Tom Wastal s Banshee Spitfire
Tom Wastal's Banshee Spitfire

Luis Bolwell s Mondraker Superfoxy
Luis Bolwell's Mondraker Superfoxy

Luca Thurlow s Venom Mini Bike He did swap back to his Mondraker for the race.
Luca Thurlow's Venom Mini Bike (He did swap back to his Mondraker for the race)

Samuel Fellows Cube Stereo
Samuel Fellows' Cube Stereo

Oscar Sadler s Orange Alpine160
Oscar Sadler's Orange Alpine160

Nathan Reynolds Vitus
Nathan Reynolds' Vitus

Ewan Joy Cube Stereo
Ewan Joy's Cube Stereo

Lewis Kemp s specialised Enduro Elite
Lewis Kemp's Specialized Enduro Elite

Will Clay s Scott Ransom
Will Clay's Scott Ransom


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Ethan Craik


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
88706 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
67323 views
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
59103 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
58738 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
56871 views
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
56644 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
54971 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
54064 views

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Surprised to see that many front derailleurs there.
  • 1 4
 Good observation. At least 2 of them being run without narrow wide chainrings it looks like. Before I started riding an e bike, I would prefer to take off the derailleur, run a big narrow wide, then just shift it down to the granny by hand if I needed it when I'm getting tired or on a really steep climb. But to each their own. Front derailleurs are less problematic and dangerous than rear derailleurs.
  • 3 0
 Some look like older(small) models that have been repurposed as junior bikes, probably something to do with the lack of other options at reasonable prices especially given they will grow out of them fairly quickly. They are possibly a bit of a spare parts bin build and might not want to go 1x on a 11-36 cassette!
  • 1 0
 next time we please get wheel size and the groms ages please.
  • 1 0
 You know your're in the UK just looking at the number of flat pedals
  • 1 1
 How many times can you spell spectral wrong?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008571
Mobile Version of Website