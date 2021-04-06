Pinkbike.com
15 Kids' Bikes & Their Riders from the Southern XC Round 1
Apr 6, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
15 KIDS' BIKES AND THEIR RIDERS
of The Southern XC Round1
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)
.
As the Southern XC had so many young riders riding bikes of all kinds for their race, it's the kids' turn today to take center stage.
Enjoy some amazing kids' bikes and some super excited riders too.
Adam Short and his Boardman Sport.
Amy Longden and her Saracen.
Sophie Longden and her Saracen.
Eva Gibson and her Scott Scale.
Harriet Butcher and her Specialized Epic.
Riley Tonner and his Scott Scale.
Lyra Mcallister and her Vitus 20+.
Roran Mcallister and his Early Rider Belter.
Grace Upshall and her Cube Reaction.
Noah Smith and his Canyon Exceed SL.
Cameron Reeves and her Scott Scale.
Isaac Vickery and his Scott Scale 910.
Woody Clayton's Trek Supercaliber.
Jamie Neate and his Boardman MTR.
Olivia Poole and her Trek Procaliber.
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
15 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
Adamrideshisbike
(16 mins ago)
I still thank my dad every year for taking my brother and I to the bike shop and putting down some serious cash for my brother and I to get our first real mountain bikes. That was the start we needed and from then on, we worked our tails off to earn money and buy parts and save for our next bikes. Still ride with my brother 25 years on.
[Reply]
2
0
AndrewFleming
(6 mins ago)
I believe the children are our future, Teach them well and let them lead the way, Show them all the beauty they possess inside, Give them a sense of pride to make it easier, Let the children's laughter remind us how we used to be.
[Reply]
1
0
rodeoJ
(1 mins ago)
/cut scene to the overdose in the bathtub
[Reply]
3
1
HaggeredShins
(15 mins ago)
Nice bikes. When I was a kid I was lucky to have a crappy Haro and maybe a helmet.
[Reply]
1
0
justwaki
(4 mins ago)
Luxury! When I was a kid my dad would come back home from work, take my bike and hit me with a motorcycle helmet
[Reply]
1
0
freeskifreak
(1 mins ago)
dentist kids? :-)
[Reply]
1
0
n8dawg82
(8 mins ago)
Great coverage but it would be super helpful to have their age and height. I have a 6 and 10 year old so it would be nice to be able to see what they might be able to fit on.
[Reply]
1
0
rodeostu
(3 mins ago)
I like Roran McAllister's style - no suspension, cantilever brakes, and a Brooks saddle. Someday, that lad will be overtaking everyone on a rigid steel single speed.
[Reply]
1
0
corporaltedbronson
(1 mins ago)
As long as he does so in a dinosaur hoodie, I'm all for it.
[Reply]
1
0
lehott
(14 mins ago)
These are epic! The bike's that are available for kids today are nothing short of amazing.
[Reply]
1
0
Nairnster
(10 mins ago)
Lyras Vitus is a lively looking bike. And Amy and Sophie Longden? Related to Will?
[Reply]
1
0
mcozzy
(4 mins ago)
Thats great to see but if my parents made me wear spandex as a kid I would have been phoning childline to report them.
[Reply]
1
0
Nairnster
(5 mins ago)
And Harriet better have a butcher on her bike
[Reply]
1
0
Motivated
(4 mins ago)
So nice to see all those smiles. That's what it's about. Go kids!
[Reply]
2
0
jmtbf
(3 mins ago)
Lucky kids
[Reply]
Post a Comment