15-Minute Post-Ride Routine Designed To Optimize Your Recovery - Monthly Yoga With Abi

Why ‘cool-down’ after a ride?

1. To calm the central nervous system.

2. To restore proper postural alignment.

3. Restoration of muscle length.

4. Bring suppleness back to the body.

The traditional model

How yoga can be a more effective approach

1. Combining strength with flexibility.

2. Alternating movement and holds.

3. Complexity.

4. Focus on the breath.

5. Awareness

6. Proper alignment.

How to get the most out of this routine

Focus.

Breathe.

Control.

Relax.

Further tips

1. Mix it up.

2. Modifications.

3. Experiment.

4. Audio.

15-Minute Post-Ride Cool-Down