15-Minute Yoga Sequence To Improve T-Spine Mobility

Angel Suárez Alonso demonstrating phenomenal strength and range of motion at high speed, Maribor World Cup 2020. Photo: Boris Beyer.

Alive time or dead time?

Bulletproof Athlete

15-Minute Thoracic Spine Mobility

Poses (and what they do)

Cat-Cow-Child

Puppy

Locust

Ragdoll

Revolved Standing Forward Bend

Half-Twisted Scorpion

Crocodile

Equipment

Revolved Standing Forward Bend

Tricky pose

Half-Twisted Scorpion

15-Minute Thoracic Spine Mobility