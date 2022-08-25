15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022

Aug 25, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Epic views which way you look out here in Portes Du Soleil.


Ross Bell, Nathan Hughes and Andy Vathis have been circling the pits of Les Gets looking for custom bikes and they've found some beauties. If you missed part one, you can check it out here.




Jordan Williams' Saracen Myst


Williams






Andrea Kolb's Atherton AM.200.M









Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme


Nicole






Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix


Kerr






George Brannigan's NS Bikes Fuzz


Brannigan





Thibaut Daprela's Commencal Supreme


Daprella






Matt Walker's Saracen Myst


Walker





Vali Höll's Trek Session


Vali Holl

Vali Holl
Vali Holl

Vali Holl
Vali Holl

Vali Holl




Chris Grice's Specialized Demo


Chris Grice

Chris Grice
Chris Grice

Chris Grice
Chris Grice




Ed Masters' Pivot Firebird


Ed Masters

Ed Masters
Ed Masters

Ed Masters




Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme


Amaury Pierron

Amaury Pierron
Amaury Pierron

Amaury Pierron
Amaury Pierron

Amaury Pierron
Amaury Pierron




Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15


Max Hartenstern

Max Hartenstern
Max Hartenstern

Max Hartenstern
Max Hartenstern

Max Hartenstern
Max Hartenstern




Monika Hrastnik's Commencal Supreme


Monika Hrastnik s Commencal

Monika Hrastnik s Commencal
Monika Hrastnik s Commencal

Monika Hrastnik s Commencal
Monika Hrastnik s Commencal

Monika Hrastnik s Commencal




Benoit Coulange's Commencal Supreme


Benoit Coulange s Commencal

Benoit Coulange s Commencal
Benoit Coulange s Commencal

Benoit Coulange s Commencal
Benoit Coulange s Commencal

Benoit Coulange s Commencal
Benoit Coulange s Commencal

Benoit Coulange s Commencal
Benoit Coulange s Commencal




Camille Balanche's Commencal Supreme


Cam Balanche s Commencal

Cam Balanche s Commencal
Cam Balanche s Commencal

Cam Balanche s Commencal
Cam Balanche s Commencal

Cam Balanche s Commencal
Cam Balanche s Commencal

Cam Balanche s Commencal
Cam Balanche s Commencal

Cam Balanche s Commencal




14 Comments

  • 4 0
 Dear Pink Bike - Ed Masters is riding a Phoenix, not a Firebird. Both are mythical birds of fire, so I can see how it's confusing...
  • 1 0
 but I think he's faster on a firebird tho ...
  • 1 0
 Next in the Pivot lineup- the Icarus. ;-)
  • 5 1
 BK with the exotic cars reference is on point as always
  • 2 0
 YAY, the embargo has been lifted! Good thing we didn't see them beforehand!
  • 1 0
 Loving the red of peron and holl’s bikes. Like the martini racing vibe of kerrs pivot
  • 1 0
 This might be the first time anyone's said this but I think that Cube looks the best
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore - y'all really need to throw a poll together so we can pick our favorites out of all of these beauts
  • 1 0
 Interesting change to the Session's idler pulley location.
  • 1 0
 I know it's NOT the case, but the Commencal frames look, fragile...?
  • 1 0
 According to Paul Aston they actually are fragile
  • 1 0
 Putting stuff on the Atherton almost seems wrong
  • 1 4
 So many custom Penny Farthings! Racing will be epic!
  • 4 0
 why do you hate mullets so much?





