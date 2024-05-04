15 Privateer Bikes at Fort William World Cup 2024

May 4, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Our wander around the Fort William World Cup pits was rewarded with glimpses of the latest and greatest bikes and tech ridden by the world's fastest downhill mountain bikers. The likes of Greg Minnaar, Tahnee Seagrave, Nina Hoffmann and most all the other other factory team riders have the very best chance of success this weekend, with their own dedicated mechanic fettling their bike, a team manager keeping everyone on schedule... some even have a chef on site to ensure nutrition is on point, and a sports massage therapist knocking about ready to soothe away any aches and pains that make an unwelcome appearance. A lot of these riders have a spare bike, closely matched (if not identical) to their race bike, on hand when the metaphorical feces hits the fan and a replacement ride is needed at a moment's notice.

There is, however, a larger army of privateers (around 80) taking on all of these roles, in addition to their task of riding down Aonach Mòr as fast as is humanely possible. They aren't on the latest technology that money can buy, but you can be sure that many of these frames likely have several thousands more meters of descending under them than any factory team rider's bike kicking around the pits. Here's a quick look at the workhorses of Fort William's privateers. We asked each of them what their favorite thing about their bike is.

photo
#38 - Chloe Taylor - Scott Gambler, Innerleithen, 25, “It’s soft and squidgy!”

photo
#112 - Intense M1 - Killian Schnoeller, Innsbruck, 22, “I got it just one week ago, so I can’t say much! But it just really maintains the speed as you come out of corners, and that’s really cool!”

photo
#74 - Johan Garcin - G2 Racing Project Canyon Sender, Marseille, 21, “I really think the whole bike is cool! We have some awesome sponsors”

photo
#146 - Florian Sirieix, Commencal Supreme, Central France, 20, “The Stability"

photo
#142 - Luke Mumford, Scott Gambler, Newcastle, 22, “The flip-chip. It just makes it so accessible to change from 29" to mullet”

photo
#122 - Julian Steiner, Canyon Sender, 30, Stuttgart “Reach, it’s a 518 reach and I’m very tall. In my opinion the bikes in my size are not big enough, and there aren’t many bikes that work in this size. I’m 190cm tall.”

photo
#131 - Arnau Graslaub, Commencal Supreme, Andorra, 19, “When you’re going really fast it is so stable, and that’s the best thing of this bike

photo
#145 - Jesse Schulte, Specialized Demo, near Dortmund, “Everything, it just works really well, and it fits me really good” - Editor's Note: This photo is blurry, but we didn't want to not include it

photo
#56, Tom Hawkins, Hertfordshire, 16 - Atherton AM.200 “The mechanical grip. It’s pretty insane”

photo
#68, Oli Nicholls, Christchurch, 17 - Specialized Demo - “My favorite thing is just how it rides - I just love it. It’s a beast”

photo
#31 - Daniel Parfitt, 17, Fort William - Commencal Supreme - “The tracking to the ground is unreal, so it’s good for here”

photo
#76 Sorely Swabey, Spean Bridge, Scotland, Propain Rage

photo
#28 Mikayla Parton, 26, Fort William - Canyon Sender - “I mean it looks great, and it rides great - so that’s a winning combo!”

photo
#36 - Billy Pugh, 16, Forest of Dean, YT Tues - “It just rides really smooth and really planted. But the best thing is you can just lay it down in the air”

photo
#20 - Mae Rogier, France, 18, Santa Cruz V10


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
63 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
76090 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
69549 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
42758 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
42451 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
41838 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
41246 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
38232 views
Martin Maes is Racing a Modified E-Bike in the Fort William World Cup Downhill
32964 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

37 Comments
  • 26 2
 15 bike we may never see on a live feed because WBD have f**ked us by not broadcasting the semi finals
  • 9 14
flag JonnyNorthmore FL (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 People were moaning last season that semis even existed. Now people are moaning that they can't watch it. Make your minds up!
  • 5 0
 @JonnyNorthmore: true but I was one of the few that actually liked the semi finals
  • 9 0
 @JonnyNorthmore: you can have both. You can argue that it changes the overall program for the worse, but also still want to see all the racing there is to see.
  • 2 0
 @JonnyNorthmore: Yes, the people and the riders want the semi-finals to go, not the broadcast. WB promised a better show, where is it?
  • 2 0
 @JonnyNorthmore: Why have semis if people who aren't at the venue can't see them? Who is this sport for?
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: It does seem odd that they weren't televised. No argument there.
  • 2 0
 @JonnyNorthmore: if they are going to do it and it’s worth points then they could at least let us watch
  • 1 0
 @JonnyNorthmore: are you trying to tell me more than one opinion exists?!
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: Scary, isn't it?
  • 12 0
 I thought I might see Thibaut Dapréla‘s bike since he is a Privateer now.
  • 16 4
 Orange lowers in that red intense is a crime against eyes.
  • 2 1
 it is the same for Giant Glory ... old team colours with orange fork .... my god!
  • 8 3
 show me a bike, where the orange looks good, I´ll be surprised
  • 17 6
 WBD doesn’t like this. Do not mention privateers please.
  • 6 3
 What are you on about?
  • 7 13
flag owl-X FL (11 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @milesofkyle: privateers are not on the program anymore. Get with it.
  • 5 3
 @owl-X: Cool Story bro Smile
  • 7 3
 The Atherton looks so much like a “normal” bike compared to all the bonkers linkages and designs of the others. And I like that.
  • 13 1
 it almost looks like a... i'll see myself out
  • 1 0
 Also every single one up there is a four-bar (or similar) for axle-path, with just a handful of linkage styles to drive the shocks. The Atherton actually has one of the most complex linkages down by the BB.
  • 10 5
 “The mechanical grip”
As opposed to? Virtual grip? Electrical grip? Organical grip? Viscoelastic grip?
  • 2 4
 Flex in the right places in the frame allows the rear wheel to track better.
  • 4 0
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: I think he means that mechanic grip is the only kind of relevant grip in the absence of aerodynamic grip.
  • 5 1
 Shame there wasn't a Privateer on a Privateer...
  • 4 0
 That Atherton says 'brick house' like nothing I've seen.
  • 2 0
 The Intense wants to weigh in on that.
  • 3 0
 @pinkbike. Billy is called Pugh. Not Pew.
  • 3 0
 I just amended that now. Thank you!
  • 3 0
 @henryquinney: Cheers Ed.
  • 3 0
 Privateers have gold forks already too. This embargo is a joke
  • 1 0
 Seems like Mr Steiner should be on the BMX bars wagon next to Dak, maybe not. What do I know.
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or do the Commencals always seem to have the steepest looking head angles compared to the rest of the lineup?
  • 2 3
 If aesthetics translated to actual speed increases, the Scott Gambler would win.
  • 2 4
 many bikes are too large for the rider ... that seems to me
  • 3 0
 are you 4ft?
  • 2 0
 Where is your list of rider heights and bike sizes?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028512
Mobile Version of Website