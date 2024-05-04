15 Privateer Bikes at Fort William World Cup 2024

#112 - Intense M1 - Killian Schnoeller , Innsbruck, 22, “I got it just one week ago, so I can’t say much! But it just really maintains the speed as you come out of corners, and that’s really cool!”

#74 - Johan Garcin - G2 Racing Project Canyon Sender, Marseille, 21, “I really think the whole bike is cool! We have some awesome sponsors”

#142 - Luke Mumford , Scott Gambler, Newcastle, 22, “The flip-chip. It just makes it so accessible to change from 29" to mullet”

#122 - Julian Steiner , Canyon Sender, 30, Stuttgart “Reach, it’s a 518 reach and I’m very tall. In my opinion the bikes in my size are not big enough, and there aren’t many bikes that work in this size. I’m 190cm tall.”

#131 - Arnau Graslaub , Commencal Supreme, Andorra, 19, “When you’re going really fast it is so stable, and that’s the best thing of this bike

#145 - Jesse Schulte , Specialized Demo, near Dortmund, “Everything, it just works really well, and it fits me really good” - Editor's Note: This photo is blurry, but we didn't want to not include it

#68, Oli Nicholls , Christchurch, 17 - Specialized Demo - “My favorite thing is just how it rides - I just love it. It’s a beast”

#31 - Daniel Parfitt , 17, Fort William - Commencal Supreme - “The tracking to the ground is unreal, so it’s good for here”

#28 Mikayla Parton , 26, Fort William - Canyon Sender - “I mean it looks great, and it rides great - so that’s a winning combo!”

#36 - Billy Pugh , 16, Forest of Dean, YT Tues - “It just rides really smooth and really planted. But the best thing is you can just lay it down in the air”

Our wander around the Fort William World Cup pits was rewarded with glimpses of the latest and greatest bikes and tech ridden by the world's fastest downhill mountain bikers. The likes of Greg Minnaar, Tahnee Seagrave, Nina Hoffmann and most all the other other factory team riders have the very best chance of success this weekend, with their own dedicated mechanic fettling their bike, a team manager keeping everyone on schedule... some even have a chef on site to ensure nutrition is on point, and a sports massage therapist knocking about ready to soothe away any aches and pains that make an unwelcome appearance. A lot of these riders have a spare bike, closely matched (if not identical) to their race bike, on hand when the metaphorical feces hits the fan and a replacement ride is needed at a moment's notice.There is, however, a larger army of privateers (around 80) taking on all of these roles, in addition to their task of riding down Aonach Mòr as fast as is humanely possible. They aren't on the latest technology that money can buy, but you can be sure that many of these frames likely have several thousands more meters of descending under them than any factory team rider's bike kicking around the pits. Here's a quick look at the workhorses of Fort William's privateers. We asked each of them what their favorite thing about their bike is.