15 Short Travel Slalom & Slopestyle Bikes - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

With practice for dual slalom, dual speed and style and slopestyle all going off in Innsbruck yesterday, there were plenty of short travel, big fun bikes rolling around the pits. We grabbed as many as we could for public delectation:Kade Edwards' Trek TicketBas Van Steenbergen's HyperCarson Storch's Rocky Mountain Slopestyle PrototypeBrett Rheeder's Trek TicketMartin Soderstrom's Specialized P SlopeKaos Seagrave's Transition PBJCam Zink's YT PlayPeter Kaizer's Trek Ticket SLouis Reboul's Scott VoltageLucas Shafer's Radon SlushAlfie Stephens' Identiti Dr jekyllGreg Watts' Mongoose FireballMike Ross' Santa Cruz JackalReed Boggs' Trek Ticket SGarrett Mechem's Specialized P SlopeDJ Brandt's Commencal VIP Absolut SX
Can anyone explain why?
