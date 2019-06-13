15 Short Travel Slalom & Slopestyle Bikes - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Kade Edwards' Trek Ticket

Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper

Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Slopestyle Prototype

Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket

Martin Soderstrom's Specialized P Slope

Kaos Seagrave's Transition PBJ

Cam Zink's YT Play

Peter Kaizer's Trek Ticket S

Louis Reboul's Scott Voltage

Lucas Shafer's Radon Slush

Alfie Stephens' Identiti Dr jekyll

Greg Watts' Mongoose Fireball

Mike Ross' Santa Cruz Jackal

Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S

Garrett Mechem's Specialized P Slope

DJ Brandt's Commencal VIP Absolut SX

With practice for dual slalom, dual speed and style and slopestyle all going off in Innsbruck yesterday, there were plenty of short travel, big fun bikes rolling around the pits. We grabbed as many as we could for public delectation: