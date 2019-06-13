PINKBIKE TECH

15 Short Travel Slalom & Slopestyle Bikes - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 13, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
With practice for dual slalom, dual speed and style and slopestyle all going off in Innsbruck yesterday, there were plenty of short travel, big fun bikes rolling around the pits. We grabbed as many as we could for public delectation:

Kade Edwards' Trek Ticket


Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper


Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Slopestyle Prototype


Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket


Martin Soderstrom's Specialized P Slope


Kaos Seagrave's Transition PBJ


Cam Zink's YT Play


Peter Kaizer's Trek Ticket S


Louis Reboul's Scott Voltage


Lucas Shafer's Radon Slush


Alfie Stephens' Identiti Dr jekyll


Greg Watts' Mongoose Fireball


Mike Ross' Santa Cruz Jackal


Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S


Garrett Mechem's Specialized P Slope


DJ Brandt's Commencal VIP Absolut SX



25 Comments

  • + 25
 It's a crying shame that 4X is no longer a spectacle in our sport.
  • + 1
 As well as Slalom
  • + 15
 Best looking bike type by a mile in my opinion. Proper selection of drool worthy bikes here.
  • + 7
 What the ladies don't have any bikes with them? Just gonna run down the DS course?
  • + 7
 Loving the 1998 Rock Shox stickers on Peter Kaizer’s fork.
  • + 6
 Oohh that SX, dream bike!
  • + 5
 I don't fancy Bretts chain tension.
  • + 0
 beat me to it..
  • + 1
 Looks like the (wheel removal) cage pin is still pushed in
  • + 1
 I thought long, low, and slack was a good thing?
  • + 4
 Kaizer's bike wins in the looks department.
  • + 2
 Surprised no 5010. They are killing 4x races.
  • + 1
 Rheeder's tiket s is lat different than everyone else's ticket s frames.
Can anyone explain why?
  • + 2
 It's a prototype
  • + 1
 these would have all qualified for our Urban Assault bikes of the early 2000s...specialized P1s on steroids.
  • + 2
 Hardtail DJs are the most aesthetically pleasing bikes to look at.
  • + 2
 DJ, with a DJ, with a piggyback.
  • + 1
 That YT Play is a work of art Drool
  • + 0
 I had to go to Hyper’s website to make sure I wasn’t confusing it with the pos Walmart bikes. I was.
  • + 1
 Lowering those Z1's is a beautiful looking idea.
  • + 2
 bret rheeders trek. mmmm
  • + 1
 F & R discs and a 120mm pike for Martin? It’s almost downcountry
  • + 1
 Sorry 1997
  • + 1
 I'm digging that Hyper.
  • - 1
 bar there hyper, all these bikes r droolworthy

