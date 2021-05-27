15 Under 12 Rippers and Their Bikes From the Mini Downhill at Harthill

Charlotte Lawton Silva and her Norco Rampage

Koza Wilcox and his YT Jeffsy Primus 24

Freddie Parkinson and his Orange Five

Jaxon Marsh and his Spawn

Jacob Marsh and his Norco

Eleanor Killeen and her Trek X-caliber 9

Johnny Fox and his Norco Fluid 24

Marcel Szabelski and his Voodoo

Eli Jones and his Transition Ripcord

Logan Green and his Forme Black Rocks Youth

Mya Reid and her Marin Hawk Hill Junior

Kobe Tetley and his Early Rider Hellion X 24

Sam Nixon and his Marin Bobcat Trail 5

Stanley Cawson and his Prevelo

Ida Martin and her YT Jeffsy Primus 24

The 100% Mini Downhill at Harthill had a massive turnout from Junior riders so this week we decided to focus on the real young guns of the field. Below are 15 8-12-year-old Rippers and their bikes.