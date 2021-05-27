Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
15 Under 12 Rippers and Their Bikes From the Mini Downhill at Harthill
May 27, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
15 Under 12 Rippers and their Bikes
from 100% Mini Down Hill at Round 1 Harthill
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
The 100% Mini Downhill at Harthill had a massive turnout from Junior riders so this week we decided to focus on the real young guns of the field. Below are 15 8-12-year-old Rippers and their bikes.
Charlotte Lawton Silva and her Norco Rampage
Koza Wilcox and his YT Jeffsy Primus 24
Freddie Parkinson and his Orange Five
Jaxon Marsh and his Spawn
Jacob Marsh and his Norco
Eleanor Killeen and her Trek X-caliber 9
Johnny Fox and his Norco Fluid 24
Marcel Szabelski and his Voodoo
Eli Jones and his Transition Ripcord
Logan Green and his Forme Black Rocks Youth
Mya Reid and her Marin Hawk Hill Junior
Kobe Tetley and his Early Rider Hellion X 24
Sam Nixon and his Marin Bobcat Trail 5
Stanley Cawson and his Prevelo
Ida Martin and her YT Jeffsy Primus 24
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Bike Checks
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
70643 views
Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver
68379 views
Review: Vorsprung Secus Fork Air Spring Upgrade
52213 views
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
52132 views
Spotted (Again): Prototype High Pivot Cannondale at Darkfest
47925 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
40019 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
37486 views
Slack Randoms: MTB Industry Trolling, Air Powered Bikes, Near Misses & More
34818 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
dubod22
(27 mins ago)
In my day at our local downhill race, we had to ride 15 miles uphill in the snow on a penny farthing no less.
[Reply]
1
0
The1GoatBoy
(May 17, 2021 at 6:28)
That's awesome, look at those little shredders and their amazing bikes ❤
A great day was had by all
[Reply]
2
0
dirtydozen
(May 17, 2021 at 13:58)
Great pictures Mick, definitely need more features like this.
[Reply]
1
0
dirtydozen
(May 17, 2021 at 13:59)
(Nick)
[Reply]
1
0
dylansanderson2004
(3 mins ago)
if you think them and their bikes look sick, see the under 12 scene in NZ, the NZ kids are on another level
[Reply]
1
0
Boardergreen
(May 17, 2021 at 7:24)
Little rippers rule! so many cool bikes,
[Reply]
1
0
nickkk
(29 mins ago)
This is great. That is all that needs to be said.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007220
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
A great day was had by all
Post a Comment