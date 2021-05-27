15 Under 12 Rippers and Their Bikes From the Mini Downhill at Harthill

May 27, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

15 Under 12 Rippers and their Bikes
from 100% Mini Down Hill at Round 1 Harthill
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

The 100% Mini Downhill at Harthill had a massive turnout from Junior riders so this week we decided to focus on the real young guns of the field. Below are 15 8-12-year-old Rippers and their bikes.

Charlotte Lawton Silva s Norco Rampage
Charlotte Lawton Silva and her Norco Rampage

Koza Wilcox s YT Jeffsy Primus 24
Koza Wilcox and his YT Jeffsy Primus 24

Freddie Parkinson s Orange Five
Freddie Parkinson and his Orange Five

Jaxon Marsh s Spawn
Jaxon Marsh and his Spawn

Jacob Marsh s Norco
Jacob Marsh and his Norco

Eleanor Killeen s Trek X-caliber 9
Eleanor Killeen and her Trek X-caliber 9

Johnny Fox s Norco Fluid 24
Johnny Fox and his Norco Fluid 24

Marcel Szabelski s Voodoo
Marcel Szabelski and his Voodoo

Eli Jones Transition Ripcord
Eli Jones and his Transition Ripcord

Logan Green s Forme Black Rocks Youth
Logan Green and his Forme Black Rocks Youth

Mya Reid s Marin Hawk Hill Junior
Mya Reid and her Marin Hawk Hill Junior

Kobe Tetley s Early Rider Hellion X 24
Kobe Tetley and his Early Rider Hellion X 24

Sam Nixon s Marin Bobcat Trail 5
Sam Nixon and his Marin Bobcat Trail 5

Stanley Cawson s Prevelo
Stanley Cawson and his Prevelo

Ida Martin s YT
Ida Martin and her YT Jeffsy Primus 24


7 Comments

  • 8 0
 In my day at our local downhill race, we had to ride 15 miles uphill in the snow on a penny farthing no less.
  • 1 0
 That's awesome, look at those little shredders and their amazing bikes ❤
A great day was had by all
  • 2 0
 Great pictures Mick, definitely need more features like this.
  • 1 0
 (Nick)
  • 1 0
 if you think them and their bikes look sick, see the under 12 scene in NZ, the NZ kids are on another level
  • 1 0
 Little rippers rule! so many cool bikes,
  • 1 0
 This is great. That is all that needs to be said.

Post a Comment



