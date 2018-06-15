Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
15 Whip-Off Championship Bikes From Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Jun 15, 2018
by
Ralf Hauser
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Louis Reboul's Scott Gambler.
Ryan Howards's Trek Session 27.5 UPS Edition.
Kaos Seagrave's Transition TR11.
Casey Brown's Trek Session 27.5.
Vaea Verbeek's Rocky Mountain Maiden.
Tyler McCaul's GT Fury.
Fabio Wibmer's Specialized Demo 8.
Dak Norton's Devinci Wilson.
Eddie Master's Pivot 29er DH prototype.
Martin Söderström's Specialized Demo 8.
Bernando Cruz's GT Fury.
Noel Niederberger's NS Bikes Fuzz 29.
Johnny Kielhorn's Pivot Phoenix.
Elias Schwärzler's Specialized Demo 8.
Patrick Schweika's Santa Cruz V10.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
107571 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
87899 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
70691 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
70171 views
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
46839 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
39637 views
Video: Leogang World Cup DH 2018 Highlights
34230 views
Ryan Leech On How the Risk Paradox Affects Mountain Bikers
32431 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
YouHadMeAtDrugs
(2 hours ago)
29er's, in a whip-off? Surely that isn't possible, based entirely off what I've read on the internet!
[Reply]
+ 3
chunter
(1 hours ago)
Riding a 29er was a built-in excuse for my gross lack of style. Guess I need to find a new one now. Thanks, boys
[Reply]
+ 5
Jimmy0
(1 hours ago)
I am uncomfortably attracted to the chrome GTs
[Reply]
+ 16
dooganmcdoogan
(50 mins ago)
Riding one should fix that
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbikeaddict
(3 mins ago)
What the heck is that rear shock in the Gambler?!
[Reply]
+ 1
Shreddywhip
(40 mins ago)
The swingarm on Dakotah's Devinci makes me uncomfortable
[Reply]
+ 1
potussanta
(35 mins ago)
Some find the thiccness attractive
[Reply]
+ 0
Tappsy
(30 mins ago)
That pivot looks like a trail bike with a dh fork... front end is way too low
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028806
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment