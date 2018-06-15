PINKBIKE TECH

15 Whip-Off Championship Bikes From Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 15, 2018
by Ralf Hauser  
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Louis Reboul's Scott Gambler.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Ryan Howards's Trek Session 27.5 UPS Edition.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Kaos Seagrave's Transition TR11.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Casey Brown's Trek Session 27.5.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Vaea Verbeek's Rocky Mountain Maiden.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Tyler McCaul's GT Fury.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Fabio Wibmer's Specialized Demo 8.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Dak Norton's Devinci Wilson.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Eddie Master's Pivot 29er DH prototype.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Martin Söderström's Specialized Demo 8.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Bernando Cruz's GT Fury.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Noel Niederberger's NS Bikes Fuzz 29.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Johnny Kielhorn's Pivot Phoenix.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Elias Schwärzler's Specialized Demo 8.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Patrick Schweika's Santa Cruz V10.


8 Comments

  • + 6
 29er's, in a whip-off? Surely that isn't possible, based entirely off what I've read on the internet!
  • + 3
 Riding a 29er was a built-in excuse for my gross lack of style. Guess I need to find a new one now. Thanks, boys
  • + 5
 I am uncomfortably attracted to the chrome GTs
  • + 16
 Riding one should fix that
  • + 1
 What the heck is that rear shock in the Gambler?!
  • + 1
 The swingarm on Dakotah's Devinci makes me uncomfortable
  • + 1
 Some find the thiccness attractive
  • + 0
 That pivot looks like a trail bike with a dh fork... front end is way too low

