15 Women's Enduro Bikes from Round 1 of the Pedalhounds Enduro Series

Apr 5, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

15 Womens Enduro Bikes Of
Pedalhounds Round 1 Land Of Nod
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley & Emma Bentley (Man Down Media)

With the UK's Covid restrictions lifting it was time to return to racing we grabbed 15 bikes from the lady's field for your viewing pleasure.

Amy Moore's Kona Process 134.

Rachel Clay's Scott Genius.

Sarah Crellin's Specialized Enduro.

Daisy Daring's S-Worx Levo.

Emily Ashwood's KTM Scarp Mt.

Charlotte-Louise McGreevy's KTM Scarp Prime.

Rhiannon Gunner's Cannondale Scalpel.

Michelle Stoppel's Cannondale Habit.

Kelly Higgins's Whyte G170.

Olivia Plunkett's Trek Remedy.

Lydia Hughes's Nukeproof Mega.

Renee Diuell's Specialized Enduro.


Jasmine Morse's Cove G-Spot.

Katie Drake's Intense Carbine.


4 Comments

  • 5 0
 Anyone else spot the cheater?
  • 1 0
 Cheater is an understatement! Or someone forgot to tell Nick April fools is over.
  • 2 0
 Jasmine got to be at a disadvantage on that Cove G-spot
  • 1 0
 IDK, it's so cool that surely it gets a headstart

