15 Women's Enduro Bikes from Round 1 of the Pedalhounds Enduro Series

Amy Moore's Kona Process 134.

Rachel Clay's Scott Genius.

Sarah Crellin's Specialized Enduro.

Daisy Daring's S-Worx Levo.

Emily Ashwood's KTM Scarp Mt.

Charlotte-Louise McGreevy's KTM Scarp Prime.

Rhiannon Gunner's Cannondale Scalpel.

Michelle Stoppel's Cannondale Habit.

Kelly Higgins's Whyte G170.

Olivia Plunkett's Trek Remedy.

Lydia Hughes's Nukeproof Mega.

Renee Diuell's Specialized Enduro.

Jasmine Morse's Cove G-Spot.

Katie Drake's Intense Carbine.

With the UK's Covid restrictions lifting it was time to return to racing we grabbed 15 bikes from the lady's field for your viewing pleasure.