Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
15 Women's Enduro Bikes from Round 1 of the Pedalhounds Enduro Series
Apr 5, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
15 Womens Enduro Bikes Of
Pedalhounds Round 1 Land Of Nod
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley & Emma Bentley (Man Down Media)
With the UK's Covid restrictions lifting it was time to return to racing we grabbed 15 bikes from the lady's field for your viewing pleasure.
Amy Moore's Kona Process 134.
Rachel Clay's Scott Genius.
Sarah Crellin's Specialized Enduro.
Daisy Daring's S-Worx Levo.
Emily Ashwood's KTM Scarp Mt.
Charlotte-Louise McGreevy's KTM Scarp Prime.
Rhiannon Gunner's Cannondale Scalpel.
Michelle Stoppel's Cannondale Habit.
Kelly Higgins's Whyte G170.
Olivia Plunkett's Trek Remedy.
Lydia Hughes's Nukeproof Mega.
Renee Diuell's Specialized Enduro.
Jasmine Morse's Cove G-Spot.
Katie Drake's Intense Carbine.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Enduro Racing
Women's MTB
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
123074 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
72454 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
70561 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
65047 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
55184 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
52990 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
50296 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
46040 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
IntoTheEverflow
(10 mins ago)
Anyone else spot the cheater?
[Reply]
1
0
orangealot
(6 mins ago)
Cheater is an understatement! Or someone forgot to tell Nick April fools is over.
[Reply]
2
0
suburbanrider
(9 mins ago)
Jasmine got to be at a disadvantage on that Cove G-spot
[Reply]
1
0
T4THH
(5 mins ago)
IDK, it's so cool that surely it gets a headstart
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007865
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment