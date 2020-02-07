15-Year-Old Canadian Tristan Lemire Signs With Commencal Muc-Off

These are some amazing news for the team, the past years have exceeded our expectations, and not by a little. This team is more than a race team, it’s a bunch of amazing people who are having an amazing time racing bike and do their best at it. We want to work with people who share our vision of racing, this is why there’s no question in working with COMMENCAL for so long. We already got to hang with the MUC-OFF crew, and those guys are just the same as us and we are stoked to have them on board. To finish, having Myriam, Amaury, Rémi, Thibaut, Gaët and now, Tristan, along with our amazing staff is key to have that atmosphere on and off the bike, it’s just like a grandma recipe of the best chocolate mousse in the world, you know... — Thibaut Ruffin, Team owner and manager