15-Year-Old Canadian Tristan Lemire Signs With Commencal Muc-Off

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Muc-Off
Ruffin Bro’s Riding Addiction is delighted to welcome MUC-OFF
alongside COMMENCAL
as a co-title partner for the next seasons!
Known for its obsession with making the most innovative care products, the UK brand now joins forces in the team’s obsession with chasing wins. Opening that new chapter as COMMENCAL / MUC-OFF by Riding Addiction
is another step in our team's history and a fresh start for everyone. Check out the helmets we'll be wearing for 2020 in the (Muc-Off PR
)
As good news never arrives on its own, Riding Addiction has extended its contracts with COMMENCAL
for 3 more years, as well as with 2019 World Champion Myriam Nicole
and 2018 World Cup Winner and phenom Amaury Pierron!
The relationship with the Andorran brand never stops growing, they have accomplished a long path over the past 10 years, and they look more than ever in the same direction for the future.
Also, the team got in a new kind of challenge: 15 years-old French Canadian’ Tristan Lemire
joins COMMENCAL / MUC-OFF. His potential, his style and his spontaneity convinced us, he will make his World Cup debut in 2021 whereas 2020 will be a training year where he will and, has already started to, learn the magic from his teammates.
|Everyone in the team has already won a World Cup and I think I have a lot to learn from them, it’s an awesome opportunity for me! I have to wait another year before being with them at the World Cups, but I’ll race a few good races this year like Crankworx Whistler as well as selected North American and European races. I don’t have any pressure; I’ll go with the flow—Tristan Lemire
Sponsors wise, we’re proud and thankful to keep benefiting from the unconditional support of these amazing brands: SRAM and RockShox
(drivetrain, brakes, and suspensions),ENVE
(wheels and cockpits),Schwalbe
(tires),IXS
(race gear and protections),Bell
(helmets), Lizard Skins
(grips),Chris King
(hubs and headsets), Oakley
(goggles and sunglasses)Five Ten
(shoes)HT
(pedals)e*thirteen
(guides)MarshGuard
(mudguards)
A new addition to our technical partners, fi’zi:k
is the new saddle official partner. The team will use the new Alpaca saddle.
|These are some amazing news for the team, the past years have exceeded our expectations, and not by a little. This team is more than a race team, it’s a bunch of amazing people who are having an amazing time racing bike and do their best at it. We want to work with people who share our vision of racing, this is why there’s no question in working with COMMENCAL for so long. We already got to hang with the MUC-OFF crew, and those guys are just the same as us and we are stoked to have them on board. To finish, having Myriam, Amaury, Rémi, Thibaut, Gaët and now, Tristan, along with our amazing staff is key to have that atmosphere on and off the bike, it’s just like a grandma recipe of the best chocolate mousse in the world, you know...—Thibaut Ruffin, Team owner and manager
The World Cup opening in Lousã, Portugal, is already around the corner, at this time in 6 weeks from now, we’ll be at it again, and we can’t wait! See you all there!
9 Comments
Post a Comment