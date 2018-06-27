Pinkbike.com
Video: 15-Year-Old Aussie Shredder
Jun 27, 2018
by
Blaire Ainsworth-Rowley
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Kyle Donohue
by
formidable-industry
Views: 1,038
Faves:
2
Comments: 2
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
wittereus
(39 mins ago)
He can certanly ride, but why the flip-offs? Ore am I to old to understand?
[Reply]
+ 0
richierocket
(16 mins ago)
Decent riding but the behavior and music are a bit to be desired for a family oriented site.
[Reply]
+ 1
stacky00
(8 mins ago)
Ah yes. Who would've thought we'd see my old stomping ground on Pinkbike. Got my first bike in 1999 and used to ride there all the time. Looks like Parks are a little more tolerant these days.
[Reply]
+ 0
Slash65
(15 mins ago)
What's with the crap soundtrack, great riding video's ruined by that so called music, makes me flick that video & go to the next one.
[Reply]
+ 1
pierson100
(1 mins ago)
officially old.
[Reply]
+ 1
grantschooling
(20 mins ago)
I guess no of you saw troy Brosnans first grom video hence why he was sign instantly to mongoose the rest is history
[Reply]
+ 1
CornishKiwi
(27 mins ago)
I got all excited and got my 6 year old daughter over to have a look.....then the music......oh dear.....nice tricks tho
[Reply]
